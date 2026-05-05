India’s defence manufacturing story is entering a new phase. In October 2025, the Ministry of Defence opened up missile and ammunition production to private players. This shift aims to scale domestic capacity and reduce import dependence.

This comes at a time when India’s defence capital outlay has risen to over ₹2.2 lakh crore in FY26 , with a sharper focus on indigenisation and exports. For listed private companies, this is not just a policy headline; it changes the size of the opportunity.

Bridging the Capability Gap: The Scale-Up to Full Weapon Integration

Private players, already part of the supply chain, are now moving closer to system integration and large-scale manufacturing. In April 2026, this shift became more visible when two private companies received arms manufacturing licences, expanding their roles beyond subsystems to full weapon platforms.

The key question is no longer who is best positioned, but who is best positioned to convert this access into meaningful order flow. Against this backdrop, this article examines the two companies that recently secured these licences, triggering a share price rally of up to 50% over the past month. Let’s take a look.

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#1 Zen Technologies: Transitioning from Simulation to ‘Hard-Kill’ Hardware

Zen Technologies is actively advancing India’s indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem under the broader government policy push towards “Buy Indian IDDM” (Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured). It manufactures drones, counter-drone solutions, and intelligence and surveillance systems.

The Pivot to ‘Hard-Kill’ Hardware: Zen’s New Manufacturing Arsenal

Zen’s direct connection to the private arms manufacturing shift is marked by a major milestone. In April 2026, the Government of India granted Zen Technologies an arms manufacturing licence under the Arms Act, 1959. This licence authorizes it to physically manufacture 12.7mm, 23mm, 30mm, and 40mm cannons.

These cannons are rapid-fire weapon systems heavily utilized for Air Defence, naval operations, and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System roles. Zen already develops a suite of advanced hardware and remote-controlled systems designed specifically to fire these calibers. Thus, this license makes Zen a fully integrated, indigenous provider of “hard-kill” solutions.

Zen Tech Share Surged by 21% over the past Month

Capacity and Order Books: Mapping the ₹4,000 Crore Execution Roadmap

By acquiring this arms manufacturing license, Zen is positioning itself to provide affordable defence solutions aimed at India. It is continuously expanding its capacity and is also building a new factory in Adibatla. This factory and infrastructure expansion is a key part of management’s strategy to handle the surge in defense procurement.

Management has noted that they have already scaled up their supply chain to support an execution ability of about ₹4,000 crore over the next 2 years (FY27/28). To achieve the targets, Zen expects the order book to reach around ₹2,500-3,000 crore by FY27, up from ₹1,336 crore in FY26.

The NATO Play: Why the EU Free Trade Agreement is Zen’s Export Engine.

Zen expects exports to contribute significantly to its revenue. It aims to increase international revenue to 20-30% of its total turnover by FY28. A major strategic advantage is the recent free trade agreement with the European Union.

Management views the EU market as an ideal base of operations for serving NATO countries. It is actively seeking to establish operations and potentially acquire targets in the EU to expand its offerings. However, FY26 financials were muted due to delays in order conversions.

The Order Book Paradox: Why Management is Bullish Despite a Muted FY27

Revenue fell 29% year-on-year to ₹688 crore in FY26, while EBITDA fell 23% to ₹333 crore. However, margins expanded by 400 bps to 48.4%. Net profit (adjusted for non-controlling interest), however, fell 31% to ₹193 crore. The company emphasized that this slowdown was a “natural calibration phase.”

Its 1,336 crore order book is scheduled for execution in FY27. If this is executed as planned, it should support a meaningful recovery in revenue and overall earnings trajectory.

#2 Apollo Micro Systems: From Subsystems to Full-Stack Defence Manufacturing

Apollo Micro Systems (AMS) is directly capitalizing on the Ministry of Defence’s initiative to open up missile and ammunition production. It is transforming from a subsystem provider to a fully integrated Tier-1 Original Equipment Manufacturer capable of delivering complete weapon platforms.

The Perpetual Arms Manufacturing License

Along with Zen, AMS has recently received a Lifetime Arms Manufacturing License (1,000 units per category) from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. This license officially authorizes the company to manufacture, assemble, integrate, and proof-test high-value strategic weapon systems at its Hyderabad facilities.

The authorized systems include Category I Systems (Short, medium, and long-range missiles, Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, lightweight and heavyweight torpedoes, underwater mines, chaffs, flares, and decoys) and Category II Systems (Aerial bombs, guided and unguided rockets, and autonomous loitering munitions).

Apollo Micro Share Surged by 49% over the past Month

Strategic Synergies: How the IDL Acquisition Completes the Munitions Loop

To achieve complete end-to-end manufacturing, AMS acquired IDL Explosives for ₹107 crore. The move enables AMS to leverage its long-standing expertise in guidance electronics, embedded systems, and sensors, alongside IDL’s capabilities in explosives, solid propellants for missiles and rockets, detonators, and explosive fills for warheads.

With this, AMS is now positioned to produce complete munitions and guided weaponry entirely domestically, reducing reliance on external entities and foreign imports. AMS is already heavily embedded in the defence ecosystem, actively participating in over 150 indigenous defence programs.

Tier-1 Aspirations: Dominating the 60% Electronics Supply Chain

Notably, the company supplies approximately 60% of the electronics, electromechanical, and mechanical systems for indigenized missile programs. It has also successfully developed aerial bombs, anti-submarine warfare rockets, and medium-range rockets entirely in-house.

Unit-3 Expansion: 3.5 Lakh Sq Ft of Defense Scalability

To meet the anticipated surge in demand resulting from the government’s push for domestic procurement, AMS is executing a massive infrastructure scale-up, expanding its total capacity by 12x to 13x. A major part of this expansion is the flagship Unit-3 facility at Hardware Park-II in Hyderabad, a 350,000 square-foot integrated manufacturing hub.

This state-of-the-art manufacturing hub will house high-throughput assembly lines, automated testing bays, and a new weapon integration facility. This facility will serve as a highly scalable platform for the mass production of missile electronics, avionics, and complex munitions.

Looking ahead, the management has guided for a robust revenue CAGR of 45% to 50% over the next two to three years. This aggressive growth projection is based purely on its core business and existing healthy order book of ₹1,305 crore. The transition to full-scale bulk production is expected to be a core growth driver. Thus, future expectations are a key risk to watch.

Valuation Verdict: Strong ROE vs. Premium Pricing

The return ratios (Return on Capital Employed and Return on Equity) of both companies are modest. While Zen’s ROCE stands closer to the industry median of 16.8%, ROE lags the industry median of 13.4%. Apollo Micro fares more modestly than both the industry and Zen. This is likely due to recent capacity expansion.

In terms of valuation, Apollo Micro is clearly trading at nearly double its historical and industry median multiples. Zen’s valuation is in line with the historical median, but at a premium to the industry due to its poor financial performance in FY26.

Valuation Comparison (X) Company P/E 5Y Median P/E Industry Median RoCE (%) RoE (%) Apollo Micro 119 61.3 66.9 14.0 10.0 Zen Technologies 78.2 80.1 66.9 16.2 10.7 source: screener.in (Data as of 3rd May 2026)

India’s push to open up missile production, backed by a ₹2.2 lakh crore defence outlay, is reshaping private-sector opportunities. But early gains, as seen in 20-50% stock rallies, reflect expectations rather than execution.

Ultimately, sustained growth will hinge on order conversion, scaling capabilities, and whether these companies can translate licences into consistent revenue and profitability. Despite elevated valuations, it’s worth keeping these stocks on your watchlist .

Disclaimer:

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation. Only in cases where the data were unavailable have we used an alternative, widely accepted, and widely used source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he enjoys sharing his honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies, and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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