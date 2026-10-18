When we think of the aerospace opportunity in India, the stocks that come to mind are Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Bharat Electronics (BEL). But the fact is that this opportunity set is far broader. It extends from aircrafts to rockets and more. Today, we dive into a relatively niche opportunity that touches companies across the entire spectrum of this industry.

The Billion-Dollar Opportunity Hiding Beneath the Wings

An aircraft’s weight affects fuel consumption, flight range and payload capacity, making specialised metals essential to aircraft manufacturing. Aluminium alloys help reduce airframe weight, titanium alloys combine strength with lower weight, and nickel-based superalloys withstand the extreme temperatures inside jet engines.

As India looks to expand its domestic aerospace manufacturing capabilities, demand for these materials could create opportunities for specialised metal producers. MarketsandMarkets estimates that India’s aerospace materials market will grow from US$324.3 million in 2025 to US$462.8 million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This estimate covers aerospace materials broadly, rather than specialised metals alone.

Global estimates offer a closer look at the metal-specific opportunity. Fortune Business Insights values the aerospace titanium market at US$3.94 billion in 2025, rising to US$4.22 billion in 2026. The broader aerospace special-metals market, which includes titanium alloys, nickel-based superalloys and aluminium alloys, was estimated at US$9.4 billion in 2025.

Three listed companies that are tapping into this demand are worth examining – Mishra Dhatu Nigam, PTC Industries and Hindalco Industries, through its subsidiary Hindalco-Almex Aerospace Limited (HAAL).

#1 MIDHANI: Making The Alloys Aircraft Engines Rely On

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) is a government-owned manufacturer of specialised metals and alloys for defence , aerospace and other high-performance applications. Its products include titanium alloys, nickel-based superalloys and special steels, which serve different requirements in aircraft structures, engine sections and other critical components. The company operates from Hyderabad, with an additional manufacturing facility at Rohtak. Its investment case is based on developing materials that India imports, developing domestic manufacturing capabilities and obtaining approvals from aerospace customers.

From Indigenous Forging to International Qualification

During 2026, MIDHANI reported successful isothermal forging of a nickel-based superalloy for a fighter-aircraft engine programme using its 6,000-tonne press. Management also disclosed orders covering four grades of superalloys and three grades of titanium alloys for execution during financial year 2026–27 (FY27). The company has not disclosed the value of these specific orders.

The company also received GE Aerospace’s S400 testing approval, announced on 13 August 2026. Management has described the ability to conduct specified tests locally as a potential service opportunity for customers who might otherwise send samples abroad.

MIDHANI’s broader quality system lists approvals and assessments involving the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation , Boeing and Airbus , among others. Management has also discussed engagement with GE, CFM, Pratt & Whitney and Rolls-Royce , but customer engagement, audits and qualification are not equivalent to confirmed serial-production contracts.

The ₹2,300-Crore Order Book and ₹8,000-Crore Import Opportunity

At its August 2026 earnings call, MIDHANI reported an overall order book of approximately ₹2,300 crore and an estimated ₹8,000-crore import-substitution opportunity across titanium alloys, superalloys and special steels. The order book covers the company’s broader business, while the import opportunity represents potential demand, not confirmed orders or assured revenue from aircraft materials.

Exports stood at around ₹33 crore, with an open export order book of approximately ₹25 crore at the time of the call. Both figures relate to the overall business.

For readers, the key indicators are new aerospace orders, customer approvals and repeat purchases that demonstrate commercial use of its forging and testing capabilities.

Quarterly Numbers Reveal The Difference Between Production And Sales

MIDHANI reported standalone revenue from operations of ₹239.49 crore in Q1FY27, up 40.46% year on year but down 56.67% quarter on quarter. Standalone profit after tax (PAT) increased 27.4% year on year to ₹16.31 crore, while falling 79.0% sequentially. The company’s reported value of production rose 7.90% year on year to ₹260.36 crore.

The difference between production value and revenue is worth monitoring because manufacturing, delivery and revenue recognition may occur at different times. The sharp sequential decline in revenue also illustrates the uneven nature of quarterly sales. Since MIDHANI reports a single business segment, aircraft-specific revenue, margins or profits figures are not available.

The Market is Pricing in MIDHANI’s Next Aerospace Chapter

Source: Screener.in ; Stock Price as on 15th October 2026

MIDHANI shares rose approximately 14% over six months, while the year-to-date return exceeded 22%. The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 58.5. ICICI Securities maintained a Buy rating in its report dated 18 August 2026, with a target price of ₹510 per share. This translated into an implied upside of 21.53% to the brokerage’s target against the closing price of ₹419.65 on 16 October 2026.

#2 PTC Industries: From Titanium Castings to Aircraft-Ready Components

PTC Industries manufactures high-performance metal components for aerospace, defence and other strategic industries. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Aerolloy Technologies, focuses on advanced materials, including titanium and nickel-based superalloy castings, while UK-based Trac Precision Solutions adds precision-machining capabilities. This gives the group a different position from a supplier focused mainly on raw alloy production. PTC is working towards supplying components that have been cast, machined and prepared for installation in aircraft or engines.

Airbus And Safran Open Doors To Commercial Aircraft Programmes

On 6 August 2026, Aerolloy signed an agreement with Airbus for the development, qualification, industrialisation and future supply of titanium castings for the A320neo, A330neo and A350 aircraft programmes. The scope includes fully machined, ready-to-fit components. This represents a route into major commercial aircraft supply chains.

In October 2026, Aerolloy was selected by Safran Aircraft Engines for a second set of titanium-casting orders under the LEAP engine programme. PTC said the companies had also established a framework for long-term production following successful development and qualification. The LEAP engine powers aircraft including the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX.

Honeywell, Blue Origin And ISRO Broaden The Materials Platform

PTC’s opportunity extends beyond the Airbus and Safran programmes. Aerolloy has announced a long-term agreement with Honeywell Aerospace Technologies covering titanium and superalloy precision castings. It has also received an order from Blue Origin for large nickel-based superalloy investment castings for the BE-4 rocket engine. Separately, PTC reported an order from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to process 40 tonnes of Grade 1 titanium sponge into aerospace-grade titanium alloy ingots using double vacuum arc remelting.

These developments demonstrate that the group is pursuing several advanced-material applications, including aircraft engines, space systems and other strategic programmes. However, they should not all be treated as aircraft-related revenue. The Blue Origin work is associated with a rocket engine, while the VSSC order concerns aerospace-grade titanium processing for a space-sector customer.

The Lucknow Expansion And The ₹1,800-Crore Capital Raise

PTC is building an integrated titanium and superalloy manufacturing platform at its Strategic Materials Technology Complex in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Its investments include plasma arc melting, vacuum induction melting and vacuum arc remelting, with capabilities being developed across materials, castings, forgings and machining. These facilities can support more stages of production within the group, but installed equipment alone does not establish capacity utilisation, customer demand or the returns that the investment will generate.

On 13 October 2026, PTC announced completion of a qualified institutional placement (QIP), raising ₹1,800 crore at ₹21,060 per share. The proceeds are intended to support capacity expansion, new projects, strategic investments and other growth opportunities. The capital raise strengthens the group’s funding position, but the new shares also increase the equity base.

Q1FY27 Shows Growth, But Not Aircraft-Only Earnings

PTC Industries reported consolidated total income of ₹197.11 crore in Q1FY27, up 83% year on year from ₹107.71 crore. Consolidated PAT rose 466.2% to ₹29.19 crore from ₹5.16 crore, while the PAT margin increased to 14.8% from 4.8%.

Aerolloy Technologies reported Q1FY27 total income of ₹74.27 crore, up 466.4% year on year from ₹13.11 crore. Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were ₹33.42 crore, giving it a 45% EBITDA margin, while PAT reached ₹22.08 crore, up 322.9% year on year. Trac Precision Solutions reported total income of ₹71.40 crore and EBITDA of ₹6.10 crore.

The figures show that Aerolloy was an important contributor to the group’s reported performance. However, the subsidiary figures include business across its broader materials and components activities. PTC has not disclosed separate revenue or profit for the Airbus, Safran or other individual aircraft programmes.

PTC’s Stock Has Taken Off. Can Manufacturing Catch Up?

Source: Screener.in ; Stock Price as on 15th October 2026

PTC Industries shares rose more than 54% over six months, while year-to-date returns stood at approximately 33%. The stock has a P/E ratio of 311. ICICI Securities maintained a Buy rating in its report dated 2 June 2026, with a target price of ₹21,500 per share. PTC closed at ₹24,680 on 16 October 2026, approximately 14.79% above that target.

The stock’s valuation makes the conversion of development programmes into commercial production particularly important. Qualification delays, slower production ramp-up or lower-than-expected utilisation of new facilities remain important risks.

#3 Hindalco Industries: Aerospace-Grade Aluminium Through Hindalco-Almex Aerospace

Hindalco Industries Limited is a diversified aluminium and copper producer, rather than a pure-play aerospace materials company. Its unlisted subsidiary, Hindalco-Almex Aerospace Limited (HAAL), manufactures high-performance aluminium alloy billets and slabs for demanding aerospace and defence applications. The subsidiary operates a 12,000-tonne-per-year facility at Shendra, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. Its products provide material inputs for further manufacturing processes such as forging, extrusion and rolling.

High-Strength Aluminium For Aircraft Structures And Space Systems

HAAL produces various aluminium alloy grades, with additional alloys available to customer specifications. These materials are used where a combination of strength, weight, durability and manufacturing characteristics matters. Their applications include military and civil aircraft, missile systems, launch vehicles and satellites.

Hindalco has also identified HAAL as a supplier of aerospace-grade aluminium for Indian space programmes, including Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1.

FY26 Growth Comes With A Margin Question

According to HAAL’s FY26 Directors’ Report and annual general meeting notice, turnover increased to ₹185.08 crore from ₹146.29 crore in FY25, while net profit after tax rose to ₹10.51 crore from ₹8.86 crore. Revenue grew by approximately 26.5%, while PAT increased by around 18.6%. The PAT margin consequently declined to approximately 5.68% from 6.06%.

The difference between revenue and profit growth deserves attention. HAAL reported lower other income and higher interest expenses, which contributed to the change in its profit performance. Its report also cited repeated orders from key customers and the development and supply of new products during FY26. These are useful signs of continuing customer activity, but no order values or aircraft-specific sales figures were disclosed.

Exports remained low because of competitive pricing in international markets, which may limit the subsidiary’s ability to expand overseas sales without compromising commercial returns.

The Listed-Parent Effect

Source: Screener.in ; Stock Price as on 15th October 2026

HAAL is not separately listed, so investors cannot buy its shares directly through the stock market. Its results must be considered within Hindalco’s broader business, which includes large aluminium, copper and downstream operations. As a result, growth in HAAL may not have a material effect on Hindalco’s overall performance unless the subsidiary becomes more significant relative to the parent.

Where The Aircraft Materials Opportunity Could Lose Altitude

India’s aircraft materials opportunity depends on building a reliable supply chain across melting, casting, forging, rolling, machining and testing. Producing a specialised alloy is only one part of the process; manufacturers must also deliver consistent material quality and meet the requirements of component makers and aircraft manufacturers. Gaps between these stages can limit how much value domestic suppliers capture, even when demand for aircraft and defence equipment increases.

Another risk is that a material or component must meet customer-specific requirements before it can be used in an aircraft programme. This can involve testing, qualification, industrialisation and approval for production. The process takes time and may require additional investment, while customers assess consistency, traceability and reliability.

Last but not least, titanium and nickel supply chains remain exposed to international disruptions and changes in input prices.

The Difference Between Making Metals and Making Money

If you are looking at India’s aircraft materials opportunity, the important question is not simply which company makes the most advanced metal. It is which company can turn its technical capabilities into a business that earns sustainable returns on the money invested. That distinction matters because aerospace manufacturing requires patience, substantial capital and close coordination with customers.

A promising programme may take time to contribute meaningfully to earnings, while expansion can put pressure on cash flows before the benefits become visible. Readers should therefore look beyond announcements and examine whether production is scaling up, investments are translating into operating income and profitability is keeping pace with growth.

The strongest long-term opportunity may belong to companies that can expand production without sacrificing financial discipline, rather than those generating the most excitement today.

It may be a good idea to add these stocks to your watchlist and keep track to see how they perform in time to come.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Rishabh Sinha is a seasoned financial content creator with over 10 years of experience in BFSI domain. His portfolio spans over 20 of India’s most trusted financial brands. Rishabh brings depth, structure, and a reader-first approach to every piece he crafts.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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