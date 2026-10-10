India’s semiconductor story is gradually moving from building chip manufacturing capacity to developing the wider ecosystem needed to support it. Beyond Chip fabrication, the industry also depends on packaging, chip design, specialised materials, desalination and manufacturing equipment. As India works to build these capabilities, the opportunity could extend well beyond companies that manufacture chips.

India’s Semiconductor Value Chain: Beyond Fab Manufacturing

The scale of the opportunity is significant. India’s semiconductor market, estimated at around ₹4.2 lakh crore in FY25, is projected to reach approximately ₹9.5 lakh crore by 2030. To support this growth, the government first launched the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM 1.0) in December 2021 with a ₹76,000 crore outlay .

The initiative has helped bring large investment commitments into India’s semiconductor sector. The next phase, ISM 2.0 , expands the focus beyond chip manufacturing, with a reported allocation of ₹1.27 lakh crore. The policy aims to strengthen the broader ecosystem across the value chain to build India’s semiconductor ecosystem .

Against this backdrop, two Murugappa Group companies could benefit from this opportunity. The first is CG Power and Industrial Solutions, which is entering semiconductor assembly and testing. The other is Carborundum Universal which is expanding into advanced materials used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

#1 CG Power and Industrial

The Electrical Equipment Player , CG Power operates in the semiconductor sector through 2 subsidiaries: CG Semi Private and Axiro Semiconductor. CG Semi operates outsourced semiconductor assembly and Test facilities, and Axiro deals in chip design, radio frequency, and high-tech applications.

CG Power Semiconductor Business: G1 OSAT Plant Begins Commercial Operations

CG Semi started commercial operations at its G1 OSAT plant in Sanand, Gujarat, on July 4, 2026. Management’s immediate focus is ramping up G1 to full output while laying the groundwork for a second plant, G2. Renesas has already agreed to take roughly 50% of the combined capacity across both facilities.

Renesas Commits to 50% of CG Semi’s Combined G1 and G2 Capacity

Business development is actively progressing with new semiconductor customers. Renesas has committed to about 50% of the combined capacity at the G1 and G2 plants; ongoing discussions with additional confidential clients provide strong visibility for remaining output.

CG Power Semiconductor Order Book Expected to Double Amid Customer Additions

On the design side, Axiro continues to specialize in radio frequency and SATCOM applications. To align with CG Power’s core industrial and power businesses, Axiro is expanding into power electronics. The business is already revenue-generating with double-digit top-line growth and strong order inflows that position it to significantly scale.

Management expects the semiconductor order backlog to double if the current execution pace continues. Furthermore, management is reviewing the Indian Semiconductor Mission 2.0 policy guidelines for potential subsidies.

CG Power Q1FY27 Results: Revenue Rises 14%, Net Profit Grows 16%

The semiconductor business weighed on CG Power’s consolidated margin by ₹43 crore or 132 bps in Q1FY27. Still, CG Power’s margin expanded by 50 bps to 14.7%. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) grew 17% to ₹481 crore in Q1FY27. Consolidated revenue rose 14% to ₹3,281 crore, while net profit increased 16% to ₹308 crore.

CG Power Order Book Rises 45% to ₹18,965 Crore

Consolidated order book increased by 45% to ₹18,965 crore. The order book provides revenue visibility of about 1.5 years. Strong growth in the power business drove the overall growth. Apart from G.G. Tronics’ (a railway subsidiary) order book of ₹1,000 crore, Axiro accounts for the remaining gap (₹632 crore) between CG Power’s standalone (₹17,333 crore) and consolidated order backlog.

CG Power Share Price

#2 Carborundum Universal

Carborundum Universal is a core company of the Murugappa Group. The company is a global pioneer in materials science, engineered materials, and industrial manufacturing. CUMI’s operations are built on three main business segments: Abrasives, Electrominerals, and Ceramics (Industrial Ceramics and Super Refractories).

Carborundum is expanding its presence within the global semiconductor supply chain. The company does not manufacture semiconductor chips or fab equipment directly. Instead, it supplies high-precision ceramic components, substrates, and high-purity materials. These products are key for semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment and power electronics.

Fueling the Semiconductor Supply Chain: The Hosur Plant Expansion

Carborundum commissioned a specialised manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The plant focuses on producing precision-engineered ceramic components for semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment. An Electrominerals division is expanding capacity for 5N-purity High-Purity Silicon Carbide.

The company is now establishing a pilot facility to manufacture 6N-purity HpSiC. Carborundum also supplies silicon carbide and fine ceramic powders used in semiconductor processing and electronics manufacturing. These products are being developed in partnership with global anchor original equipment manufacturers.

Execution Roadmap: FY28 Order Visibility and FY30 Peaks

Carborundum has already commenced commercial supply of ceramic components for wafer fabrication equipment based on initial customer qualifications. Unabsorbed costs from newly commissioned semiconductor and aerospace capacity weighed slightly on Industrial Ceramics PBIT margins in Q1FY27.

Management expects profitability to improve as capacity utilization increases in upcoming quarters as capacity utilisation ramps-up. Revenue is expected to scale up noticeably from FY28 onwards as completed qualifications translate into larger commercial orders. Management anticipates revenue from the semiconductor segment to reach its peak contribution around FY30.

Q1FY27 Financials: 33% Net Profit Surge and Raised Revenue Guidance

Carborundum delivered strong broad-based financial growth during Q1FY27. Total consolidated sales reached ₹1,411 crore, growing by 16.9% year-on-year. Operating profit rose 11.6% to ₹135 crore, while margins fell 100 bps to 9%. Consequently, net profit surged 33.3% to ₹80 crore. Management raised its full year FY27 revenue guidance to 15%.

Carborundum Universal Share Price

Valuation Matrix: Why CG Power and CUMI Trade at Steep Historical Premiums

CG Power has higher Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE), supported by steady business growth and better returns on the capital invested. In comparison, Carborundum has lower return ratios as its ongoing capacity expansion is yet to contribute fully to profitability, while its earnings remain more volatile.

Valuation-wise, both companies are trading above the industry median and their respective 3-year historical median, indicating higher expectations for their future growth.



Particulars Price-to-Earnings Multiple (X) Return Ratios Company 3Y Median Industry ROE (%) ROCE (%) CG Power 106.0 105.7 32.5 20.7 26.7 Carborundum 91.0 64.0 68.5 6.9 10.5 Source: Screener.in (As of October 09 2026)

India’s semiconductor opportunity is creating growth prospects across the value chain, from chip assembly and testing to advanced materials. CG Power offers exposure through its semiconductor facilities and design business.

Carborundum is building its presence through specialised ceramics and high-purity materials. However, CG Power’s semiconductor business is focused on scaling operations, whereas Carborundum’s contribution is expected to build gradually as customer qualifications translate into larger orders.

Keep these companies in your watchlist to analyse how they capture the industry tailwind.

Disclaimer

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation. Only in cases where the data were unavailable have we used an alternative, widely accepted source of information.

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About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he enjoys sharing his honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies, and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

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