The Indian stock market has always rewarded patience. But every great opportunity arrives wrapped in fear, doubt, and discomfort. Today, some of India’s biggest and most respected companies are standing at exactly that junction.

HDFC Bank. Reliance Industries. Infosys. TCS. ITC. Kotak Bank.

Together, they form what can be called the “HRITHIK Stocks,” a basket of heavyweight leaders that once dominated portfolios, headlines, and institutional buying. But after months of correction, underperformance, and investor frustration, many market participants have quietly started ignoring them.

That is precisely why investors should start paying attention.

Because history shows that when quality large-cap leaders enter a zone of pessimism while their long-term structures remain intact, smart money begins accumulating silently.

Are HRITHIK stocks preparing for their next leadership cycle?

Market Changes From Excitement To Apathy

For almost two years, midcaps and thematic sectors were the heroes. Investors chased momentum. PSU stocks surged. Defence, railways, and power stocks became market favourites.

Meanwhile, many large-cap giants moved sideways or corrected sharply. This divergence created an unusual situation where India’s strongest businesses began trading with weak sentiment. But markets move in cycles. And every cycle eventually returns to quality.

Today, the charts of HRITHIK stocks are showing something very interesting: exhaustion in selling pressure. Not necessarily explosive bullishness yet, but signs that the downside momentum is slowing. That is usually where long-term accumulation begins.

Infosys: Fear Near Long-Term Support

Infosys has corrected heavily from its highs and is now approaching a major long-term support zone near Rs.1,100.

What makes the setup interesting is the RSI behaviour. The RSI has repeatedly entered oversold territory over the last several years, and each such phase eventually led to meaningful rallies.

The current RSI structure again indicates exhaustion rather than panic expansion.

Investors often buy technology stocks when excitement is high. But historically, wealth creation in IT happens when sentiment is depressed and valuations cool down.

Infosys is not a broken business. It is simply a temporarily ignored leader.

TCS: Oversold Does Not Mean Weak Forever

TCS has seen a sharp decline, pushing the weekly RSI close to oversold territory. Interestingly, previous deep RSI corrections in TCS have often been accumulation zones for investors.

The market currently worries about global slowdown, US demand, and IT spending cuts. But markets discount the future far earlier than headlines do. If earnings stability returns even moderately, institutional flows can quickly re-enter frontline IT stocks. And when large-cap technology stocks recover, they rarely move alone. The entire IT space tends to participate.

Reliance Industries: The Base Builder

Reliance Industries may currently be one of the most misunderstood charts in the market. While many traders focus on short-term volatility, the broader structure still resembles a long-term rising channel.

The RSI is showing signs of positive trend. That means price weakness is no longer being confirmed by momentum weakness. This phenomenon often acts like a “butterfly effect” in technical analysis.

Small momentum improvements gradually evolve into major trend reversals. The stock does not need immediate fireworks. It simply needs selling pressure to reduce. And that process may already have started.

HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank: Banking Giants Near Emotional Extremes

The banking sector has quietly moved from leadership to frustration. HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank are both trading near zones where RSI readings previously indicated oversold conditions.

For long-term investors, these are not moments to panic. These are moments to observe carefully.

HDFCBANK Weekly Chart

HDFC Bank is hovering near an important rising trendline support. The market often forgets that large banks rarely move vertically for long periods. They spend months frustrating investors before resuming structural trends. That frustration phase is where accumulation usually happens.

Kotak Bank Weekly Chart

Kotak Bank’s recent chart structure also resembles a harmonic recovery formation, where the stock appears to be stabilising after a sharp corrective move.

Meanwhile, India’s banking growth story has not disappeared. Credit growth, digital adoption, retail participation, and formalisation of the economy continue to support long-term banking expansion.

ITC: The Forgotten Defensive Compounder

ITC has corrected meaningfully after years of strong outperformance. Interestingly, the stock is now trading near its important 50% retracement zone while the RSI is attempting to stabilise from deeply oversold conditions.

This is where investors need to think differently. Markets usually reward sectors after they become boring. ITC may not deliver aggressive momentum overnight, but it remains one of India’s strongest cash-generating businesses with diversified exposure.

When defensive sectors regain favour, institutions often rotate back into such names quietly.

Why HRITHIK Stocks Matter for Indian Investors

There is another reason why these stocks deserve attention. They collectively represent the backbone of India’s economy:

Banking

Technology

Energy

Consumption

These are not speculative stories. These are businesses deeply integrated into India’s long-term growth narrative. During uncertain periods, institutional investors globally tend to prefer liquidity, scale, governance, and predictability. HRITHIK stocks offer exactly that combination and after correction phases, risk-reward often improves significantly.

Retail investors usually become aggressive after rallies and fearful after corrections. But wealth creation often requires the opposite mindset. Accumulation is rarely emotionally exciting. It feels slow. Uncertain. Boring. Yet that is how long-term positions are built.

The charts of HRITHIK stocks currently suggest that India’s heavyweight leaders may be potentially entering a phase where pessimism is already priced in. That does not guarantee immediate upside. But it does create a compelling environment for staggered accumulation. By the time the headlines become optimistic again, the easy opportunity is often already gone.

Disclaimer:

Note: The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Brijesh Bhatia is an Independent Research Analyst and is engaged in offering research and recommendation services with SEBI RA Number – INH000022075. He has two decades of experience in India’s financial markets as a trader and technical analyst.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed here.

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