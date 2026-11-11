Two niche small-cap manufacturers with almost nothing in common posted the kind of September-quarter profit growth that most listed companies can only imagine. Aeroflex Industries reported a 157% year-over-year increase in net profit, with revenue growth of 87%. Krishna Defence and Allied Industries posted a 118% jump in net profit, with revenue growth of 56%.

The numbers point to two businesses riding very different growth opportunities. One is benefiting from rising demand for specialised cooling systems for AI data centres , while the other is tapping into India’s growing defence manufacturing ecosystem. More importantly, the two companies differ in how they generate these profits and what investors are paying for that growth.

#1. Aeroflex Industries: Betting on the AI data centre opportunity

Aeroflex Industries’ growth story is increasingly linked to a business that was not there in its product portfolio two years ago: liquid-cooling infrastructure for AI data centres. These are customized liquid cooling systems engineered to circulate coolant and safely manage the extreme heat generated by modern AI server racks.

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Traditionally, the company has been in the metallic flexible flow solutions business, supplying to different industries including oil & gas , shipbuilding , steel plants and aerospace .

Half-yearly Financial Performance

Particulars H1FY26 H1FY27 Y-o-Y Change Revenue from operations (₹ cr) 195.2 352.7 80.7% EBITDA 41.4 83.8 102.4% EBITDA Margin (%) 21.2% 23.8% 260 bps Net Profit (₹ cr) 21.4 55.4 158.6%

Source: Investor Presentation

The company’s revenue from operations in H1FY27 stood at ₹353 crore, an increase of 81% year-on-year. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) more than doubled to ₹83.8 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded by 260 basis points to 23.8%.

Net profit rose 158.6% to ₹55.4 crore during the same period. However, the higher net profit growth is linked to a change in the depreciation calculation method. This reduced depreciation expenses by ₹8.4 crore during the period.

If we adjust for the lower depreciation charge and apply a standard tax rate, the underlying profit growth is estimated to be closer to 113%.

Quarterly Financial Performance

Particulars Q2FY26 Q2FY27 Y-o-Y Change Revenue from operations (₹ cr) 110.9 207.4 87.0% EBITDA 25.9 50.3 94.2% EBITDA Margin (%) 23.3% 24.3% 100 bps Net Profit (₹ cr) 14.2 36.6 156.9%

Source: Investor Presentation

AI-Liquid cooling business emerging as a strong growth pillar

As AI workloads increase computing intensity and power consumption, conventional air-cooling systems face limitations, creating demand for more efficient liquid-cooling infrastructure. According to the company’s investor presentation, the market for global AI liquid cooling is expected to grow at a 33.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2025 and 2032.

Aeroflex generated ₹50 crore from 1,475 skid assemblies in Q2FY27, compared to ₹32.4 crore in Q1FY27. It has an exclusive supply arrangement with Vertiv for the Indian market and is also working to secure design approvals for exports to the same customer.

The company has already scaled its annual skid manufacturing capacity to 12,000 units and is adding capacity for another 3,000 units by December 2026. It plans to double this further to 30,000 units by March 2028 at an expected cost of ₹78 crore.

Beyond the surface: Is Aeroflex earning enough from its expanding asset base?

Aeroflex’s ROCE has declined from 37% in FY23 to 20% in FY26. At first glance, this looks concerning. But the primary reason for the decline is the expanding capital base. The company’s asset base more than tripled to ₹710 crore in September 2026 from ₹214 crore in March 2023.

Thus, the asset turnover ratio is a better way to compare business efficiency. Aeroflex’s asset turnover has fallen from 1.35 times in FY23 to 0.89 times in FY26, meaning the company is generating less revenue for every rupee invested in assets.

However, as production lines become operational and capacity utilisation ramps up, asset turnover and ROCE might improve. Investors need to check whether the new expansion of ₹202 crore will result in higher capacity utilization and revenue growth.

Aeroflex Industries: 1 Year Stock Chart

Source: Screener.in

#2. Krishna Defence: Margins are strong, but cash conversion needs attention

Unlike Aeroflex, Krishna Defence’s profit growth is largely supported by operating performance. Revenue rose 55.7% year-over-year to ₹75.3 crore, and EBITDA grew 120.65% to ₹20.3 crore. EBITDA margin expanded by 790 bps to 26.9% and net profit surged 118.8% to ₹15.1 crore.

Quarterly Financial Performance

Particulars Q2FY26 Q2FY27 Y-o-Y Change Revenue from operations (₹ cr) 48.4 75.3 55.7% EBITDA 9.2 20.3 120.65% EBITDA Margin (%) 19.0% 26.9% 790 bps Net Profit (₹ cr) 6.9 15.1 118.84%

Source: Investor Presentation

Half-yearly Financial Performance

Particulars H1FY26 H1FY27 Y-o-Y Change Revenue from operations (₹ cr) 116.3 132.9 14.3% EBITDA 21.8 35.4 62.3% EBITDA Margin (%) 18.8 26.6 780 bps Net Profit (₹ cr) 15.6 26.8 71.3%

Source: Investor Presentation

The defence business contributed around 90% of revenue, with naval bulb bars accounting for the largest share at 55-60%. These structural components are used in warship hulls. The remaining revenue comes largely from specialised armoured steel profiles for battle tanks and welding consumables.

Asset-light model supports higher return

Krishna Defence follows an asset-light manufacturing model, where it outsources capital-intensive processes such as cutting, painting and shot-blasting while specialised furnaces and metallurgical treatments are done in-house. This limits investment in manufacturing infrastructure while allowing the company to focus on its specialised capabilities.

Its property, plant and equipment stood at ₹38.2 crore in September 2026. Combined with improving margins, this helped the company to post ROCE of 27% at the end of FY26, compared to 22% in FY25.

Cash conversion is a key concern

Trade receivables rose from ₹34.7 crore in March 2026 to ₹88.9 crore in September. Management attributes the increase to billing concentrated in August and September and the usual 45-60-day government payment cycle. The next few quarters will show whether the increase in receivables is a timing issue or a sign of slower cash conversion.

Another concern is the order visibility. The unexecuted order book stood at ₹109 crore, which management expects to execute largely by Q3FY27. Achieving the 30% annual growth target will depend on converting a larger share of the ₹305 crore tender pipeline into firm orders.

For investors, the company’s high margins and asset-light model support its capital efficiency. The key risks are lumpy defence orders, tender conversion and, importantly, whether the recent increase in receivables translates into cash collections.

Krishna Defence & Allied Industries: 1 Year Stock Chart

Source: Screener.in

Valuation: Growth premium versus earnings expectations

Aeroflex trades at 71.6 times trailing earnings, more than three times the industry average of 21.55 times. Its valuation leaves little room for delays in scaling the liquid-cooling business or a slowdown in AI infrastructure spending. The market is already pricing in substantial growth from capacity expansion, making execution and recovery in asset turnover critical to justifying the premium.

P/E Trend

Particulars Trailing P/E 5 Yr Median Industry PE Aeroflex Industries 71.6 – 21.55 Krishna Defence 38.2 55.5 73.52

Source: Screener.in (as of 10th Nov 2026)

Krishna Defence, at 38.2 times earnings, trades below both its five-year median of 55.5 times and the industry multiple of 73.52 times. Despite its recent improvement in margins and capital efficiency, the market may be waiting for greater order-book visibility before assigning the stock a higher multiple. The current order book and tender pipeline provide a growth opportunity, but investors may want to see a steady flow of fresh orders over the next few quarters.

The next test: Turning profit growth into durable returns

The two companies offer different growth stories, but neither is without an execution risk. Aeroflex needs to convert its capacity expansion into higher asset utilization and cash generation to justify its premium valuation. Krishna Defence has better capital efficiency but needs to convert its tender pipeline into a more consistent order book and receivables into cash. Whether their profit growth translates into durable business performance, and whether their valuations are justified, remains to be seen. Add these stocks to your watchlist and monitor how they execute their growth plans.

Disclaimer

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Deepan Datta has spent over a decade studying stocks and mutual funds. His passion is to uncover interesting stories in the financial markets and share them through his writings with investors at large. He is focused on delivering clear, easy to understand and research-backed insights. Deepan began his career as a Research Associate at S&P Global, where he developed a strong foundation in financial research and data analysis.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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