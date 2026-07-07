Buying a new laptop or smartphone isn’t as affordable as it used to be. Companies like Apple have raised prices across several products by up to ₹70,000 as the cost of key components such as Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, and AI GPUs has remained elevated.

A major reason is the global race for Artificial Intelligence infrastructure. As hyperscalers and enterprises continue investing billions in data centres, demand for chips, servers, and memory has surged. This demand has created a supply-demand mismatch, raising hardware prices across the entire technology value chain.

This trend is creating opportunities far beyond semiconductor manufacturers. Higher hardware prices are improving distributors’ margins, while the widening price gap between new and refurbished devices is driving more consumers and businesses toward refurbished electronics.

At the same time, International Data Corporation expects the global PC shipments to decline by 11.3% in 2026. This could create an estimated 5.5-6 crore-unit demand gap, further accelerating demand for refurbished devices.

Against this backdrop, two technology distributors stand out as compelling pick-and-shovel plays on the booming data centre ecosystem. One is aiming at a ₹20,000-25,000 crore pipeline in India’s fast-growing AI data centre ecosystem, while the other is riding the global shift toward refurbished electronics.

Here’s why these companies deserve a closer look.

#1 Rashi Peripherals: Dominating India’s AI Super-Cycle with ₹25,000Cr Pipeline

Rashi Peripherals is a leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) distributor in India. It sells products from global OEMs in the Indian market. The company operates 55 branches and 50 service centers across 20 regions, giving it a reach of over 700 locations in India. Rashi distributes products from more than 78 global technology brands.

Diversified Portfolios: Capitalizing on the PC Refresh Cycle

Its business has two verticals: Personal Computing and Enterprise Solutions (PES), and Lifestyle and IT Essentials (LIT). PES accounts for 58% of revenue, making it the largest business vertical. In this segment, it provides products such as PCs, servers, and data center infrastructure to enterprise clients and the government.

This segment is benefiting heavily from an ongoing multi-year PC refresh cycle and the accelerating demand for AI-enabled PCs. LIT contributes the remaining 42% of revenue. This business distributes wearables, networking gear, and gaming accessories. Rashi holds a very high market share in this category and is growing at twice the industry average.

Driving the Infrastructure Boom: The ₹2,000-Crore AI Data Center Play

Rashi is actively expanding into high-growth, high-margin segments to fuel its future growth. Rashi is a frontrunner in India’s expanding data center market. It distributes new AI hardware, such as NVIDIA DGX Spark, for SMBs. The rising demand for and increasing prices of AI hardware are proving beneficial for the company.

They were the first distributor to execute a significant data center project for Yotta successfully. The order involved 512 servers and 4,000 GPUs, valued at ₹2,000 crore. Rashi has expertise across pre-sales, logistics, and installation for large-scale AI hyperscalers. Management is evaluating an active funnel of ₹20,000-25,000 crore in data center projects in India.

Rashi has also expanded into the semiconductor sector, establishing subsidiaries in India and Singapore specifically to focus on this business. This division serves major companies in the automotive, robotics, and IoT sectors. Initial results are encouraging, with a 131% year-on-year increase in revenue.

A major recent growth driver is its strategic partnership with Dell Technologies to distribute commercial servers, storage, monitors, and laptops. This partnership is scaling fast and is expected to contribute a double-digit share to the top line in FY27. It has also added Teachmint (an AI-powered digital learning platform) and Oura to expand its offerings.

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Financial Health: Inside the 53% EBITDA Surge

Coming to its financials, revenue grew by 15% year-on-year to ₹15,827.3 crore, driven by the PES segment (up by 37%) and LIT (+24%). Revenue growth is slower because Rashi executed the Yotta contract worth ₹2,000, which inflated revenue in FY25. Thus, due to a high base, the total blended growth rate is down to 15%.

Adjusted for the one-off Yotta deal from the previous year’s base, the company’s core regular business actually grew by a much higher 31% year-on-year in FY26. That said, operating leverage drove EBITDA up 53% YoY to ₹459 crore, while margins expanded by 72 bps to 2.9%. Consequently, net profit rose by 34.6% to ₹282 crore.

Looking ahead, Management is highly confident in maintaining its 20% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) trajectory through FY27 and beyond. PES revenue is expected to grow by 20% to 25% due to sustained price increases across components such as memory (DRAM, NAND) and processors.

Rashi Peripherals Share Price

#2 GNG Electronics: Electronics Bazaar Parent Rides Global Hardware Super-Cycle

GNG Electronics operates under the consumer-facing brand “Electronics Bazaar.” The company sells refurbished devices with a one- to three-year warranty to build institutional trust. GNG now supplies refurbished technology to 46 countries, up from 38 countries a year back.

Geographic Footprint and Unit Economics

India remains its largest market, contributing 33% of the revenue, followed by the US (21%), Europe (20%), the UAE (12%), and the rest of the world (14%). About 727,000 units were sold in FY26, with laptops accounting for 81% of the share and an average selling price of ₹27,000.

Operational Capacity: Scaling the Infrastructure Footprint

To support this production, GNG has expanded its workforce to 2,148 employees, including 1,800 technicians, up from 1,200 last year. The company has also added eight plants in the UAE and two in Mumbai, bringing its monthly production capacity to 150,000 refurbished units.

Macro Arbitrage: Capitalizing on the 57% New PC Price Surge

The main trigger for GNG is rising memory prices (such as DDR5 memory, SSDs, and processors). As a result, the cost of new entry-level laptops has surged by up to 57%. This has made high-end refurbished laptops a highly attractive economic alternative. With new PC shipments expected to decline, demand for refurbished PCs is rising.

FY26 Financials: Net Profit Doubles to ₹132 Crore

GNG delivered a record performance in FY26. Consolidated revenue increased 34% year-on-year to reach ₹1,891.1 crore. EBITDA grew by 58.9% to ₹200.5 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded 166 basis points to 10.6%. Profit After Tax (PAT) nearly doubled, growing 91.2% to ₹132.0 crore.

Balancing the Balance Sheet: Inventory Hedges and Risks

To capitalize on rising hardware costs, GNG has actively built a strategic inventory reserve, which stood at ₹743.1 crore at the end of FY26. This inventory, purchased at a low cost, benefits the company when market prices rise. This directly supports its realizations and margins. However, GNG might have to mark down the value of its inventory due to any decline in prices.

The company has also secured partnerships with leading distributors like Ingram and Supertron, which could help boost volumes. For FY27, the company has guided 25% revenue growth and an 11.5% EBITDA margin.

GNG Electronics Share Price

The Valuation Mismatch: Discount vs Growth Premium

With superior profitability growth, GNG boasts a relatively higher Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE) than Rashi. From a valuation perspective, GNG trades at more than double the industry median P/E, while Rashi trades at a discount.

Peer Comparison (X) Company Price-to-Earnings Multiple Return Ratios Company Industry ROCE (%) ROE (%) Rashi 18.1 26.5 16.0 14.7 GNG 55.4 26.5 20.3 26.8 Source: Screener.in (Data as of 06 July 2026), Rashi Earnings Presentation

To conclude, the ongoing AI boom is creating opportunities across the value chain. Both players are tapping into different parts of the AI hardware value chain. Rashi’s growth now hinges on converting its ₹20,000-25,000 crore data centre pipeline into actual orders. At the same time, successfully scaling newer businesses, such as semiconductor businesses, is also key.

For GNG, the core driver is pricing. While higher DRAM, NAND, and processor prices currently support refurbished demand and inventory gains, a sharp correction in component prices could compress margins and reduce the price advantage of refurbished devices.

That said, these names could be kept in your watchlist to track their execution.

Disclaimer

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation. Only in cases where the data was unavailable have we used an alternative, widely used, and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he enjoys sharing his honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies, and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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