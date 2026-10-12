Several important steps can help you build a robust, successful stock portfolio. Start by setting goals, selecting an investment style that matches your personality, and staying engaged with the market and your investments.

You can also learn from the experience and proven strategies of seasoned investors to outperform the market. One such person is Dolly Khanna, a highly respected investor whose every move in the market is closely watched.

Who is Dolly Khanna?

Dolly Khanna is a Chennai-based investor who is known for picking lesser-known midcaps and smallcaps. She has been investing in stocks since 1996.

Dolly Khanna’s portfolio, which is managed by her husband, Rajiv Khanna, is usually inclined towards more conventional stocks in manufacturing, textile, chemical, and sugar stocks.

In this editorial, we’ll discuss a stock in which she has recently hiked her stake.

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Which Stock Did Dolly Khanna and Why?

Dolly Khanna has picked a stake in smallcap stock Rain Industries.

According to the latest shareholding pattern for September 2026, investor Dolly Khanna now holds a 1.7% stake in the company. Her holding is now valued at Rs 1,227 million (m).

She held no stake in the company in the June quarter but did hold a stake in the March 2026 quarter.

While the reasons for her hike remain unclear, a few points may explain the decision.

#1 Good Financial Performance

On the financial front, the company reported a stellar set of results for the second quarter ending 30 June 2026.

The company’s revenues jumped to Rs 52,002 m vs Rs 44,289 m YoY. Net profit surged to Rs 3,410 m vs Rs 830 m YoY.

Source: Investor Presentation

As shown, the company’s EBITDA jumped from Rs 6.17 bn to 9.94 bn. The increase came on the back of raw material blend optimization improvements and reduced operating costs due to capacity utilisations and cost savings initiatives implemented in 2025.

This may be one reason Dolly Khanna picked a stake in the company.

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#2 Strong Outlook

The other reason could be the future initiatives. Looking ahead, management remains focused on three priorities:

• EBITDA normalisation through improved utilization, operational efficiency, and market recovery.

• Balance sheet strengthening through deleveraging, working capital optimisation, and improved cash generation.

• Disciplined capital allocation, with a stronger focus on cash returns, value creation, and return on invested capital.

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What Next?

Management says it is continuously working on growth and improvement initiatives across carbon, advanced materials, operational efficiency, and balance sheet management.

These are reviewed through a structured process, including technical validation, commercial assessment, capital requirements, risk analysis, and board-level evaluation where appropriate.

While the management says they may not provide every element of a two to three-year roadmap in the form of fixed targets, they recognise that investors value a clearer framework and would endeavour to improve the way they communicate strategic priorities, capital allocation approach, margin drivers, and key milestones over time.

How Have Shares of Rain Industries Performed?

In the past five days, Rain Industries stock has gained from Rs 210 to Rs 214. However, in the last month, the share price is down 3%. In the past year, the share price has gained 62%.

The stock touched its 52-week high of Rs 252 on 7 August 2026 and its 52-week low of Rs 99.90 on 9 December 2025.

Rain Industries Share Price 1-Month

Date source: BSE

About Rain Industries

Rain Industries Limited is an Indian multinational company headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana.

It’s one of the leading global producers of carbon products, including calcined petroleum coke and coal tar pitch, which are essential for aluminium manufacturing.

The company also operates in advanced materials, specialty chemicals, and cement through its subsidiary, Rain Cements Limited, which markets Priya Cement.

Happy investing.

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