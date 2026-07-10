On July 8, 2026, Cupid Limited hit an all-time high of Rs 225.90. Exactly one year ago on July 8, 2025, the same stock was trading at Rs 21.32. That is a multibagger return of 959 per cent in just twelve months.

Very few companies in the Indian market have delivered a nearly ten-fold return within a year. Such moves usually occur when strong operational improvement is accompanied by a sharp re-rating in valuation multiples and Cupid has experienced both. To put that in a number everyone understands: Rs 1 lakh invested at Rs 21.32 a year ago would be worth approximately Rs 10.6 lakh at today’s peak.

The stock could not hold that level. It closed today at Rs 194.70; a decline of approximately 13.8 per cent from the intraday all-time high reached in the same session. That single day captures the tension that defines Cupid right now. The business transformation is real and the numbers support it. The valuation is a different conversation entirely.

What the Numbers Actually Show

The quarterly progression tells the story better than any single annual figure.

Quarter Revenue (₹ Cr) Operating Profit (₹ Cr) OPM (%) PAT (₹ Cr) Jun-24 44 12 26% 8 Sep-24 47 16 34% 10 Dec-24 51 16 31% 11 Mar-25 61 18 30% 12 Jun-25 65 21 33% 15 Sep-25 90 34 38% 24 Dec-25 104 45 43% 33 Mar-26 132 50 38% 36 Source: Screener

Every single quarter from June 2024 to March 2026 showed higher revenue and higher absolute profit than the quarter before it. That eight-quarter trajectory of consistent improvement is what gave investors confidence that something structural had changed in the business.

For the full year FY26, revenue increased from Rs 183 crore in FY25 to Rs 391 crore in FY26, representing growth of nearly 114 per cent. Operating profit rose from Rs 42 crore to Rs 150 crore, while OPM expanded from 23 per cent to 38 per cent. PAT increased from Rs 41 crore to Rs 108 crore, a growth of approximately 163 per cent.

Why the Business Changed

Two things happened simultaneously at Cupid that the market has rewarded.

The first growth driver is the continued expansion of Cupid’s export franchise. The company exports to more than 125 countries and is among the few global manufacturers with WHO/UNFPA prequalification for both male and female contraceptives . This provides access to international institutional procurement programmes and strengthens its competitive positioning in global sexual wellness products.

The company has long-term supply agreements with WHO, UNFPA and — as announced in the Q1 FY27 press release dated June 30, 2026 — has commenced a long-term supply agreement with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management, Netherlands). These are not speculative demand channels. They are institutional contracts with international healthcare organisations.

The second is the expansion into personal care and FMCG products — perfumes, deodorants, face wash, lubricants, body oils and other wellness products. FMCG products contributed over Rs 84 crore or approximately 21.5 per cent of FY26 revenue. This shifted how the market categorised the company. A contraceptive manufacturer trades at one multiple. A healthcare and personal care platform with export diversification and domestic consumer ambitions trades at another.

The change in management under the Aditya Kumar Halwasiya-led promoter group accompanied this strategic shift, bringing more active investor communication, new product launches and wider distribution expansion. Management has also announced the proposed Palava manufacturing facility, which is expected to add annual production capacity of approximately 770 million male condoms and 75 million female condoms once commissioned.

The Q1 FY27 Update: June 30, 2026

The June 30 press release disclosed that Q1 FY27 revenue is on track to exceed Rs 150 crore — which, if delivered, would make it one of the strongest quarters in company history and would represent approximately 23 per cent of the revised full-year guidance of Rs 660 crore. Management also revised FY27 guidance upward from Rs 600 crore to Rs 660 crore, citing strong order visibility, PFSCM commencement and growing opportunities across international and domestic markets.

Management also stated confidence in net profit margins exceeding current guidance, supported by favourable USD-INR realisations and an upward trend in pricing.

The Red Flags That Cannot Be Ignored

This is where the analysis requires equal honesty.

The valuation metrics after a 959 per cent return are extreme by any standard. P/E stands at 245x against an industry P/E of 42x and the company’s own 3-year median P/E of 64.5x. EV/EBITDA is 175x. Price-to-book is 58x. Price-to-sales is 67x. PEG ratio is 4.73. EPS is only Rs 0.81 and book value is Rs 3.35. The market is discounting several years of future growth at current prices.

The balance sheet raises a specific question about manufacturing capacity. Despite revenue nearly doubling in FY26, plant and machinery on the balance sheet increased only marginally from approximately Rs 36 crore to Rs 38 crore. Total fixed assets remain around Rs 67 crore. This means the revenue growth achieved so far has been driven by better utilisation, improved product mix, higher realisations and FMCG contribution — not yet by commissioned large-scale manufacturing expansion. The Palava facility and announced capacity expansions are forward-looking and not yet reflected in the financial statements. Execution of that capacity pipeline is the variable that determines whether current growth rates are sustainable at scale.

Cupid generated operating cash flow of approximately Rs 46 crore and free cash flow of around Rs 21 crore in FY26. Although both remained positive, operating cash flow represented only around 43 per cent of reported PAT, while free cash flow was approximately 20 per cent of PAT. As the business continues to scale, investors should monitor whether future earnings translate into stronger cash generation and improved cash conversion.

Promoter holding is approximately 46 per cent, of which approximately 25 per cent of promoter holdings are pledged. This is a governance indicator worth tracking reduction in pledging as the business strengthens would be a positive signal.

The shareholder base expanded from approximately 26,000 shareholders to over 2,09,000 over the past three years, including an increase of roughly 70 per cent in the last year alone. Foreign institutional ownership has actually declined during this period. The buying has been driven primarily by retail investors. Stocks with concentrated retail participation and declining institutional presence can be more volatile in both directions.

The Core Tension

The business transformation at Cupid is genuine. Eight consecutive quarters of revenue and profit growth, an export franchise backed by WHO/UNFPA approvals, a new PFSCM supply agreement, FMCG revenues approaching 21.5 per cent of total, and management confidence visible in upward guidance revisions — these are real developments, not narrative.

The valuation reflects not just those developments but significant optimism about everything that comes next. At 245x P/E, the stock is pricing execution of the Palava expansion, sustained EBITDA margins above 30 per cent, continued FMCG scale-up, sustained international institutional business and domestic retail distribution growth — all simultaneously and without material setbacks.

The all-time high of Rs 225.90 and the same-day close at Rs 194.70 is a microcosm of that dynamic. The business is growing. The stock already expects it to keep growing, at pace, for years. The distance between those two things is what every investor in Cupid needs to understand before drawing any conclusion from today’s number.

What to watch: commissioning and productization of the Palava facility, operating cash flow conversion relative to reported PAT, promoter pledge levels, and whether Q1 FY27 delivers on the Rs 150 crore revenue guidance disclosed on June 30.

History reminds us that a great business and an expensive stock are not always the same thing. Markets can keep rewarding a stock far longer than valuations alone might suggest, just as they can correct sharply when expectations run ahead of execution. Cupid has already delivered an extraordinary 959 per cent return over the past year, but its next chapter will be determined not by the gains already made, but by whether the business can continue compounding earnings, executing on its expansion plans, and delivering the growth that today’s valuation already assumes.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

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