Footwear as a sector has split cleanly into two camps in recent times. On one side sits Metro Brands, priced for perfection at north of 60 times earnings. On the other sits a cluster of mid-sized names, where the market’s verdict has been far less generous.

Here are 2 stocks from the latter category, one of which has fallen 45% in the last year. The other is a newer listing with a return on capital employed (ROCE) of 24% while the industry peers average only about 15%. Pair the two and the story writes itself: a barbell of deep value and high efficiency, sitting in the same shopping bag.

But my deep dive into the stocks revealed that it is not a clean bull case. It is two footwear companies whose capital efficiency has been sliding for three straight years, wrapped in headline metrics that look better than the underlying trend. Let us dive in.

#1 Bata India: A Legacy Moat Obscuring a 60% Profit Decline

Bata India is one of the largest footwear manufacturers in India and sells a wide range of footwear in canvas, rubber, leather and plastic. The company sells footwear under the Bata brand through 2,053+ retail outlets across India and a large number of other outlets, served by various Bata dealers.

With a market cap of Rs 8,766 cr, the company has a huge list of brands it makes that includes Bata, Hush Puppies, Nine West, North Star, Power, Bata Red Label, Bata Comfit, Bubblegummers, Disney, Marlie Clarie, Scholl, Floatz and Weinbrenner.

Let us look at the financials of the company.

Financial Year FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 5Yr CAGR Sales (Rs cr) 1,708 2,388 3,452 3,479 3,489 3,516 16% EBITDA (Rs cr) 169 427 804 797 753 707 33% Net Profit (Rs cr) -89 103 323 263 331 134 Turnaround Source: Screener.in

Past the 33% Mirage: Why Bata’s Recent Growth is Negative

The five-year compounded profit growth figure for Bata reads 33%, and that number is genuine, but it is also the kind of statistic that flatters more than it informs. It is being measured from FY21, a Covid year when Bata actually posted a loss. Compound anything off a loss year and the growth rate looks heroic almost by construction.

Look instead at the more recent trend, and the picture changes. Profit growth over the last three years is minus 20% on a compounded basis. FY26 net profit came in at Rs 134 crore, down from Rs 331 crore the year before, a drop of nearly 60% in a single year. The fourth quarter alone posted a net profit of just Rs 2.2 crore against Rs 63.7 crore in the same quarter last year.

But there is one silver lining. The company has a current dividend yield of 1.32% while the industry median is 0.5%. So, for Rs 10,000 invested, an investor would earn Rs 132 in passive income compared to just Rs 50 from an average peer in the industry. 2.6 time more than peers.

Valuation Check: Is a 70% Drawdown Enough to Buy?

The share price of Bata was around Rs 1,590 in July 2021 and as of closing on 1st July 2026 it was Rs 682. That is a drop of 57% in 5 years. It has infact fallen by 45% just in the last 1 year from around Rs 1,250.

At the current price of Rs 682, the share is trading at a discount of 70% from its all-time high of Rs 2,262 and 47% from its 52-week high of Rs 1,288.

That is the scale of the drawdown, and it is the reason the stock keeps showing up in every “beaten down but fundamentally sound” screen.

Regarding valuation, Bata trades at a PE of 53x against the industry median of 43x. The 10-Year median PE of the company is 63x while the industry median for the same period is 41x. We can say the market is paying a premium despite the stock price fall probably because the company has its strong fundamentals in place.

But there is something that still works in Bata’s favour. it remains debt-light relative to its scale, its dividend payout has climbed to 86% of profit, and it carries a genuine, decades-old retail moat with over 2,000 stores. Those are real positives. They just don’t add up to the “priced for panic, buy the fear” thesis on their own.

Bata India also recently announced the appointment of former Nike retail executive Sanjay Rao as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Gunjan Shah. Rao will officially assume his CEO duties on August 24, 2026, bringing over two decades of international experience to drive the brand’s premiumization and digital growth strategies

#2 Redtape: The Demerged Challenger Boasting 24% Returns on Capital

Redtape is the newer name in this pairing, having been demerged from Mirza International and listed only in 2023. It has emerged as a complete Family Fashion Destination by providing the Best International Styles and World-Class Quality through Shoes, Apparels and Accessories for all age groups

With a market cap of Rs 7,535 cr, the company is a prominent player in the retail footwear and garments segments for men, women and children. It sells products under three brands – Redtape, Mode (RedtapeLondon) and Bond Street (Redtape London).

Most revenue comes from the domestic market with negligible exports. The company has presence of 26+ years in the footwear segment and around 15 years in the garments segment.

The ROCE Slippery Slope: A 3-Year Downward Trend

One of the first things to catch any investors eye would be the company’s ROCE which is 24%. The current industry median is 15%. In simple words, for every Rs 100 the company uses as capital, it generates a profit of about Rs 24 on it while it peers barely manage Rs 15.

However, what must be noted is that while it may be one of the highest in the peer group, it has been falling fast. 37% in FY23, 29% in FY24, 22% in FY25. That is a company whose capital efficiency has nearly halved in two years, the same direction as Bata’s, just from a higher starting point. Return on equity stands at 27%, which is a genuinely strong number, though when looked at for the last few years, it shows the same softening trend.

Let us look at the financials to get a better understanding.

Mounting Debt vs. Liquidated Stock: Tracking Redtape’s Cash Flow

Here is the not so shiny part. The company simply does not have five years of listed financial history. It demerged and listed only in 2023, and its first reported period runs just three months. Compounded growth figures calculated over three or five years are built on a distorted stub-year base, so I am not going to present a five-year CAGR. But here is what the actual year-by-year numbers show instead.

Financial Year FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 Sales (Rs cr) 1,468 1,843 2,021 2,419 EBITDA (Rs cr) 244 319 339 347 Net Profit (Rs cr) 142 176 170 241 Source: Screener.in

Sales and profit have both grown steadily since listing, which is genuinely encouraging for a young company,

Redtape has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70x, with borrowings climbing from Rs 260 crore in FY23 to Rs 720 crore by March 2026. Debt is rising to fund store expansion, which is not unusual for a growing retailer, but calling it “very manageable” understates the direction of travel.

The share price of Redtape was around Rs 120 when demerged and listed separately in August 2023 and as of closing in 1st July 2026 it was Rs 136, which is not a very impressive jump.

At the current price of Rs 136, the stock is trading at a discount of 45% from its all-time high of Rs 245 and at a discount of about 17% from its 52-week high of Rs 164. Regarding valuations, the share is trading at a PE of 31x while the industry median is 43x.

Just like Bata, Redtape also has one of the highest dividend yields in the peer group. The current dividend yield is close to 1.48%

One more thing worth noting is the inventory days which grew from 298 in FY24 to 415 in FY25. However, in FY26 it fell down again to 305. While 305 days is still high and indicates a business with a long cash conversion cycle, the sharp reduction shows management has successfully arrested the bleeding, liquidated stale stock, and brought operational efficiency back in line with FY24 levels.

Buy the Numbers or the Narrative?

Both companies have something real going for them. Bata is debt-light, generates cash, pays a dividend and owns a retail footprint that would be near-impossible to rebuild from scratch. Redtape has grown sales and profit every year since listing and trades at a genuine discount to its footwear peers on PE, along with an impressive yield. Neither of those things is manufactured.

Both stocks show return on capital employed declining for three consecutive years, not stabilising or improving. Bata’s headline profit CAGR is a statistical artefact of a Covid-year base, not evidence of an underappreciated compounder, and its FY26 profit fell by close to 60%. Redtape’s ROCE figure is quite impressive but the company has no verifiable five-year track record to compound anything over. Rising inventory days at Redtape and rising debtor days at Bata both point to working capital getting looser, not tighter, at exactly the moment both are being pitched as efficiency stories.

This is however not a case for avoiding either stock. It is a case for buying the actual numbers and not the narrative built around them. Bata is a legitimate deep-value candidate if you believe FY26’s margin and profit collapse is closer to a trough than a trend, a bet on mean reversion in a business under genuine pressure, not a bet on an ongoing 33% growth machine. Redtape is a legitimate growth candidate in a company still building its track record, not yet a proven capital-efficiency champion with three years of data to prove it. Both deserve a place on a watchlist. Whether either deserves a place in your portfolio at current prices is a separate question, and the homework on that one is yours.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and http://www.trendlyne.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Suhel Khan has been a passionate follower of the markets for over a decade. During this period, he was an integral part of a leading Equity Research organisation based in Mumbai as the Head of Sales & Marketing. Presently, he is spending most of his time dissecting the investments and strategies of the Super Investors of India.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein.