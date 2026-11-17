It’s the festive season and as per tradition, there is strong interest of Indian families for precious metals, gold and silver.

Of equal importance, Dalal Street is closely monitoring the surging loans against gold, and the opportunities it is once again creating for leading NBFCs in this segment – Muthoot Finance and its smaller rival, Manappuram Finance.

The growth opportunities in gold loan segment have led other leading NBFCs like Aditya Birla Capital and Tata Capital to also recently enter this loan segment. Tata Capital had recently acquired a nearly 89 per cent stake in Kerala-based Yogakshemam Loans (Yogloans).

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In addition, PSU banks have also considerably grown their loan book portfolio over the past few quarters. As a result, gold loans were Rs 5.77 lakh crore on 30 September, 2026 as compared to Rs 3.16 lakh crore a year earlier, a growth of 82.6%, according to recent RBI data.

Gold loans have very high margins, and this has resulted in different types of financial institutions offering loan products in this segment, in a bid to offset the ‘soft’ interest rate policy of the RBI that was followed till the end of second quarter of FY27.

Dalal Street Selloff: How the 12-Month EMI Cap Spooked Investors

Gold loan NBFCs have faced strong selling pressure on Dalal Street over the past few trading days on account of the new RBI rules. Media reports highlight the RBI has asked lenders to shift to equated monthly instalments for loans more than 12 months. The new rules are effective from April 1, 2026.

Investor sentiment has been hit and there are growing fears that NPA of gold loan NBFCs may rise, going forward,

For instance, Muthoot Finance fell 2.6% to Rs 2,771.9 on Monday, and the stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 2,303.4 on 2 November, 2026.

Also, Manappuram Finance lost 1.3% on Monday to close at Rs 303.8. The stock has corrected nearly 20% from its 52-week high of Rs 381.4 that was reached on 30 July, 2026

To get a greater insight on the gold loan business, we looked at the operational performance on various parameters of Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance.

The AUM Divide: Manappuram’s 92% Surge Eclipses Muthoot

The two leading NBFCs reported a very strong double-digit growth in gold loans in the September 2026 quarter, which is typically a ‘slack’ period for credit on account of the monsoon season in most parts of the country, and it is commendable.

For instance, Muthoot Finance, the country’s largest gold loan financier, highlighted its standalone gold loan AUM (assets under management) grew 43.5% y-o-y to Rs 1.78 lakh crore in the quarter.

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Core operational performance – Muthoot Finance v/s Manappuram Finance in the September 2026 quarter

NBFC Standalone loan growth y-o-y (%) NIM / yields (%) Standalone net profit growth y-o-y (%) Muthoot Finance (gold loan business) 43.5% 11.9% 26.9% Manappuram Finance (gold loan business) 92.1% 18% 76.9%

Source – Company results and investor presentations, and Screener.in

Meanwhile, smaller rival, Manappuram Finance highlighted that its gold AUM grew a buoyant 92.1% y-o-y to Rs 58,097 crore in the quarter. The growing importance for gold loans is reflected with the average ticket size of gold loan of Rs 1.38 lakh in the quarter as compared to Rs 1.28 lakh during FY26, according to the investor presentation.

The core gold loan business is reflected in the standalone results of both the NBFCs.

Margin Squeeze: How New Entrants Pushed Muthoot’s NIM Down to 11.9%

The rising competition in the high-margin gold loan business has once again been reflected in pressure on net interest margin (NIM) of gold loans of NBFCs. Nevertheless, the NIM / yields of gold loan NBFCs is significantly higher than leading private sector / PSU banks.

For Muthoot Finance, its NIM was 11.9% as against 12.66% a year earlier.

Manappuram Finance has not provided its NIM in its investor presentation. It has highlighted its gold yield of 18% in the quarter as compared to 18.5% during FY26.

For perspective, HDFC Bank, the largest private sector bank, its NIM was 3.3% of interest earning assets in the quarter under review as compared to 3.4% a year earlier.

Asset Quality Under Pressure: Impairments Spike Ahead of the RBI Transition

Muthoot Finance’s net stage III loan assets to gross loan assets were 3.4% as compared to 1.86% a year earlier.

The ratio of stage 3 loan assets to gross assets is a financial metric that shows the proportion of a financial institution’s loans that are considered non-performing or past due, typically more than 90 days.

Also, its impairment on financial assets was Rs 514.9 crore as compared to Rs 94.7 crore a year earlier.

Media reports highlight that the RBI has asked lenders to shift to equated monthly instalments for loans more than 12 months. And bullet repayment loans that include principal and interest paid in lump sum are capped for loans up to a maximum of 12 months. The new rules are effective from April 1, 2026.

Senior industry officials of NBFCs have highlighted a transition phase where borrowers have to get used to the new norms.

Nevertheless, strong demand for loans helped Muthoot Finance’s standalone net profit rise 26.9% y-o-y to Rs 2,976.6 crore.

Manappuram Finance’s asset quality was broadly stable – its net stage 3 loan assets to gross loan assets was 1.2% in the quarter and similar to the levels in the first half of the previous financial year.

However, its impairment on financial instruments was Rs 223.3 crore in the quarter, a jump of 85.8% y-o-y.

Nevertheless, a strong demand for gold loans helped Manappuram Finance’s standalone net profit surge 76.9% y-o-y to Rs 664.7 crore in the quarter.

The $4 Trillion Catalyst: Inflation and Tight Labor Drive Household Pledges

The yellow metal has been a traditional savings avenue for Indian households with nearly 25,000 to 27,000 tonnes held in the country, and valued between $ 4 trillion to $ 6 trillion as per various estimates. With employment opportunities tightening, coupled with the reduced rains this year leading to higher inflation (especially in urban areas), households are increasingly mortgaging their gold with NBFCs and banks to raise funds for business, marriages or meeting family emergencies.

This in turn has created new business opportunities for NBFCs and banks with new loan customers acquired digitally.

Capital Allocation: Muthoot’s 30.6% RoE Dominates the Financial Sector

Muthoot Finance had a standalone return on equity of 30.6%, according to Screener.in, and 11% for Manappuram Finance.

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For perspective, HDFC Bank had a standalone RoE of 14%.

Muthoot Finance is the most efficient user of capital

Financial institution Standalone return on equity (%) Muthoot Finance 30.6% Manappuram Finance 11% HDFC Bank 14%

Source- Screener.in

The Valuation Reset: Why Manappuram Trades at a 34% Discount

Muthoot Finance trades on the preferred valuation matrix – price-to-(standalone) book value of 2.6 times, according to Screener.in. Over the past five years, the stock has traded between 1.9 times and 5 times.

Manappuram Finance trades at 1.7 times, and over the past five year, the stock has traded between 0.9 times and 2.2 times.

Manappuram Finance trades at a 34% discount to Muthoot Finance

Financial institution Price-to-(standalone) book value Muthoot Finance 2.6 times Manappuram Finance 1.7 times HDFC Bank 2.2 times

Source – Screener.in

For perspective, HDFC Bank trades on the above valuation matrix at 2.2 times, and over the past 5 years, it has traded between 1.8 times and 3.9 times.

Loan growth momentum for gold loans NBFCs is expected to remain buoyant in the current festive and ‘peak’ lending season. Investors will also be keeping a close eye on the NPA levels of gold loan NBFCs, going forward, given the new norms of the RBI.

Readers can put Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance on their watch list of stocks, and see if their performance matches expectations.

Disclaimer

Amriteshwar Mathur is a financial journalist with over 20 years of experience.

The writer and his family have no shareholding in any of the stocks mentioned in the article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.