India’s healthcare distribution market is still highly fragmented. The country’s largest distributors account for just 8% to 10% of sales, compared with 90%+ in developed markets such as the US and Germany.

This leaves considerable room for organised players to gain market share. The shift is already underway, with the share of organised national distributors expected to rise to 20%-30% by FY28. The opportunity is backed by a $33.2 billion (Around ₹3 lakh crore) addressable market for pharmaceutical products and medical devices in FY23.

This is expected to expand as India’s healthcare needs grow. Two companies are approaching this opportunity from different ends of the healthcare value chain. One is building a nationwide healthcare distribution platform. It supplies healthcare products to 92,200+ pharmacies and 2,900 hospitals across 499 districts.

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The other is expanding its pharmacy retail network, with 5,642 stores across 860+ cities and towns. The former is strengthening its presence in pharmaceutical distribution and medical devices. The latter is combining physical stores, digital ordering and private-label products to deepen its reach among consumers.

Their latest quarterly numbers also reflect this expansion. One reported 32.9% revenue growth in Q2FY27, while the other recorded 21.3% growth. However, revenue growth is only part of the story. The key question is whether their expanding networks can translate into better margins, stronger cash flows and improved return ratios.

#1 Entero Healthcare: Scaling Healthcare Distribution and Expanding MedTech Presence

Entero Healthcare distributes healthcare products. Operating as a dual-engine healthcare distributor, Entero Healthcare combines demand fulfillment with demand generation across the healthcare supply chain.

Entero Healthcare’s Dual-Engine Supply Chain Model Explained

Demand Fulfilment: Entero provides end-to-end supply chain services. These services cover imports, warehousing, redistribution, and last-mile delivery. Its product portfolio spans pharmaceuticals, medical devices, over-the-counter products, nutraceuticals, and vaccines.

Entero provides end-to-end supply chain services. These services cover imports, warehousing, redistribution, and last-mile delivery. Its product portfolio spans pharmaceuticals, medical devices, over-the-counter products, nutraceuticals, and vaccines. Demand Generation: The company offers commercial marketing and promotion services to healthcare manufacturers. This includes deploying medical representatives to market specialised therapies directly to physicians. For example, the company works with Roche to market, promote, and distribute four nephrology drugs in India.

The company offers commercial marketing and promotion services to healthcare manufacturers. This includes deploying medical representatives to market specialised therapies directly to physicians. For example, the company works with Roche to market, promote, and distribute four nephrology drugs in India. Private Label Products: Entero develops and markets its own private-label healthcare products under the Carent brand. Its portfolio includes home healthcare devices, digital thermometers, nebulisers, surgical consumables, gloves and mobility aids.

Entero’s Distribution Network: Scaling Across 92,200 Indian Pharmacies

As of Q2FY27, Entero maintains an extensive distribution network across India. Its supply footprint covers 499 districts across approximately 20 states and Union Territories. The platform supplies healthcare products to over 92,200 retail pharmacies and more than 2,900 hospitals. It manages 90,400+ stock keeping units sourced from 3,200+ healthcare product manufacturers.

Q2FY27 Financial Results: Entero Healthcare Revenue Surges 32.9%

Entero runs an integrated, proprietary technology system that links pharmacies, warehouses, and manufacturing partners. During Q2FY27, Entero reported growth in sales and profit. Revenue grew 32.9% year-on-year to ₹2,087.1 crore. Organic revenue grew 18.2% year-on-year and 20.0% on a like-for-like basis.

This growth is driven by adding new retail chemists and hospitals, expanding wallet share with existing clients, and widening product categories. Gross profit rose 49% year-on-year to ₹240.0 crore. Gross margin reached 11.5%, up 126 bps from Q2FY26. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) grew 78% to ₹110.7 crore.

Profitability and Margins: How Entero Improved EBITDA to 5.3%

The EBITDA margin stood at 5.3%, up 135 basis points from 4.0% in Q2FY26. Net profit grew 66% to ₹60.7 crore. During this period, management shed certain low-margin accounts, which improved profitability. Previously, management projected about 23% revenue growth for FY27 (excluding new acquisitions), an EBITDA margin of 5.0% and converting 50% of EBITDA into operating cash flow.

MedTech Vertical Growth and Entero Healthcare’s FY27 Projections

Management confirmed that first-half results tracked ahead of internal expectations. MedTech revenue is expected to exceed ₹1,000 crore in FY27. MedTech already accounts for more than 15% of total company revenue, contributing roughly ₹600 crore in H1.

Entero Healthcare’s Debt Reduction Strategy and Acquisition Plans

Debt repayment for a prior acquisition begins in Q3FY27. As these principal payments reduce total debt, quarterly interest expenses will decline over time. Entero holds call options to purchase residual minority stakes in its subsidiaries at valuation multiples consistent with their initial acquisitions.

Management plans to deploy operating cash flows toward new acquisitions or to exercise these call options. This will increase the share of profit attributable to equity owners. The company is expanding in high-growth segments such as In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD), cardiology, orthopaedic devices, imaging, and consumables.

Entero Healthcare Share Price

#2 Medplus Health: Expanding Pharmacy Network and Growing Private-Label Business

Medplus Health Services is India’s second-largest pharmacy retailer. It follows a cluster-based expansion strategy. The company focuses on building deep store density within existing markets rather than spreading stores thinly across wide regions. As of September 30, 2026, the company operated 5,642 retail stores.

MedPlus Expansion Strategy: Deepening Store Density Across 860 Cities

The store network covers 13 states and one union territory, serving customers in more than 860 cities and towns. The company also operates 10 stores in Puducherry and 1 store in Delhi. The physical network spans metros, Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3+ locations. During Q2 FY27, out of 166 net store additions, 101 net stores were opened beyond Tier 1 cities.

Exploring MedPlus’ Franchise Model and Store Formats

MedPlus operates both company-owned outlets and an expanding franchise model:-

Store Age Profile : About 71% of stores have been open for 2+ years. The remaining 29% of stores have been operational for less than 24 months. Management views these younger stores as a driver of future profit as they reach maturity.

: About 71% of stores have been open for 2+ years. The remaining 29% of stores have been operational for less than 24 months. Management views these younger stores as a driver of future profit as they reach maturity. Franchisee Model : Of the 5,642 total stores, 849 outlets are operated by franchisees. Under this model, the company and the operator share the gross margin. This lets MedPlus expand in select areas while maintaining similar store-level returns.

: Of the 5,642 total stores, 849 outlets are operated by franchisees. Under this model, the company and the operator share the gross margin. This lets MedPlus expand in select areas while maintaining similar store-level returns. Store Formats: Most locations resemble typical neighbourhood pharmacies, but MedPlus also operates about 80 large-format stores. Newer stores also allocate some space to consumer products.

The Omni-Channel Advantage: Two-Hour Hyperlocal Pharmacy Delivery

MedPlus operates an omni-channel retail model that integrates its physical stores with digital ordering platforms. Customers can place orders through the website or mobile application.

Hyperlocal Fulfilment : Online orders are fulfilled directly from neighbourhood stores rather than centralised distant facilities.

: Online orders are fulfilled directly from neighbourhood stores rather than centralised distant facilities. Two-Hour Delivery : The dense cluster of stores lets the company deliver within two hours for local customers.

: The dense cluster of stores lets the company deliver within two hours for local customers. Acute and Chronic Coverage : Local stores keep immediate stock, so MedPlus can supply both sudden, acute prescription needs and ongoing chronic medications. Purely digital e-pharmacies typically focus only on chronic treatments.

: Local stores keep immediate stock, so MedPlus can supply both sudden, acute prescription needs and ongoing chronic medications. Purely digital e-pharmacies typically focus only on chronic treatments. Fulfilment Infrastructure: As of Q2FY27, the omni-channel system was supported by 735 delivery hubs covering 3,441 postal codes. Customers can choose between doorstep delivery and local store pickup.

How Private Labels Drove 21.4% of MedPlus Revenue in Q2FY27

MedPlus stocks branded pharmaceuticals alongside an extensive private label product range. In Q2 FY27, private label sales accounted for 21.4% of total revenue. Pharma Products (Over 900 SKUs) includes private-label medicines for chronic illnesses, sub-chronic conditions, acute therapies and over-the-counter healthcare lines.

Pharma private labels contributed 10.7% of total revenue in Q2FY27. Non-Pharma Products (Over 850 SKUs) include packaged foods, nutritional items, baby care, cleaning goods, personal toiletries and cosmetics under brands such as Avelia, Nature’s Best and ActiGrow. Non-pharma private labels contributed 10.7% of total revenue in Q2FY27.

In addition to pharmacy retail, MedPlus operates a dedicated diagnostics division . MedPlus sells preventive health subscription plans to individual customers and households. As of September 30, 2026, the company had roughly 2.16 lakh active subscription plans.

Q2FY27 Financial Highlights: ₹2,037 Crore Revenue and 4.8% EBITDA Margin

In Q2 FY27, the diagnostic segment generated ₹41.1 crore in revenue and an operating EBITDA of ₹9.8 crore, with an operating margin of 23.8%. The company reported a net working capital cycle of 54 days in Q2FY27. Warehouse inventory averaged 34 days.

Financially, revenue reached ₹2,037.1 crore in Q2FY27, up 21.3% year-on-year. Consolidated gross margin stood at 25.1% in Q2FY27. EBITDA for Q2FY27 was ₹98.1 crore with a 4.8% margin. Stores older than 12 months contributed 93% of pharmacy revenue in Q2FY27. These mature outlets achieved an 11.7% store-level EBITDA margin.

MedPlus FY27 Guidance: Unlocking Operating Leverage in Mature Stores

As the current 29% younger stores move past the 24-month threshold, their unit economics could match the older network, driving consolidated operating leverage.

Going ahead, MedPlus continues to add density in existing clusters before widening into completely new regions. This deepens brand presence and keeps logistics costs manageable. The company maintains an outlook to add 800 net new stores in FY27. Of this, it has added 312 net stores in H1FY27.

MedPlus Share Price

Bridging the Valuation Gap

MedPlus currently trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 35.2x, below the industry median of 45.2x and its three-year historical median of 70.2x. Entero, meanwhile, trades at 60x, above the industry median and its 2.5-year historical median of 55.7x.

On return ratios, MedPlus has a higher return on capital employed (ROCE) of 24.2% versus Entero’s 22.0%. However, Entero reports a higher return on equity (ROE) of 22.4%, against 11.1% for MedPlus. Both companies exceed the industry averages of 11.5% ROCE and 9.3% ROE.

Peer Comparison (X)

Company Price-to-Earnings Multiple Return Ratios as of Q2FY27 Company 3Y Median ROCE (%) ROE (%) Medplus Health 35.2 70.2 24.2 11.1 Entero Healthcare 60.0 55.7 22.0 22.4 Industry 45.2 11.5 9.3 Source: Screener.in (Data as of November 13 2026) and Investor Presentations

Both the players are positioned to benefit from the growing shift towards organised healthcare distribution and pharmacy retail in India. While Entero is expanding its distribution network and MedTech business, MedPlus is strengthening its pharmacy footprint, digital presence and private-label portfolio.

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Entero offers faster growth and relatively strong return ratios, alongside a premium valuation. MedPlus, on the other hand, has a higher return on capital employed and trades at a lower valuation. As both companies’ investments mature, improved operating leverage could support profitability and growth. You could keep these names on your watchlist to track their execution.

Disclaimer:

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation. We used an alternative, widely used and accepted source only when the data was unavailable.

This article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he enjoys sharing his honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies, and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

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