Gopal Snacks, a small-cap stock, trades at Rs 261, sitting 34.6 per cent below its 52-week high of Rs 398 and down 24 per cent over the past year. A Piotroski score of 3/9 and negative free cash flow of Rs 80.5 crore describes a business under visible financial stress. Yet within the last two weeks, both HDFC Securities and Antique Stock Broking have initiated coverage with buy ratings and target prices of Rs 360 and Rs 425 respectively.

The divergence between the stock’s behaviour and institutional conviction is not accidental. It reflects two different views on the same set of facts and reading both correctly requires understanding what the Indian packaged snacks sector is actually becoming.

The Sector Shift That Makes This Company Interesting

The Indian packaged food market was valued at Rs 10.18 lakh crore in FY24, growing at a CAGR of 10.8 per cent between FY19 and FY24, and is expected to reach Rs 17.12 lakh crore by FY29 at an 11 per cent CAGR. But the headline number is less important than what is happening within it.

The unorganised sector accounts for approximately 81 per cent of the Indian packaged food market. That figure is expected to moderate to approximately 79 per cent by FY27 — and within that shift lies the entire investment case for branded regional players like Gopal Snacks. The organised segment is growing at a 13 per cent CAGR against 9 per cent for unorganised. Every percentage point of formalisation represents a structural transfer of revenue from loose, unbranded products to packaged, branded ones.

Per capita spending on packaged food in India stood at approximately Rs 7,000 in FY24 — against China’s approximately Rs 16,000 and the US figure of approximately Rs 1.12 lakh. That gap is not just a development statistic. It is the addressable market that will emerge as income levels rise and hygiene consciousness deepens.

Within the broader market, the Indian savoury snacks category was approximately Rs 796 billion in FY23 and is expected to reach Rs 1,217 billion by FY27 at an 11 per cent CAGR. The organised snack market, currently at 57 per cent penetration within savouries, is expected to reach Rs 702 billion by FY27 at a 12 per cent CAGR. The organised ethnic savouries segment — which includes gathiya (a snack from Gujarat), namkeen and bhujiya stood at Rs 232 billion in FY25 and is identified across the institutional research as the fastest-gaining pocket in the entire category, as consumers trade up from loose, unbranded product on hygiene grounds.

Gopal Snacks is India’s largest gathiya manufacturer in the organised segment. The organised gathiya market was Rs 14 billion in FY23, growing at 12 per cent CAGR to Rs 22 billion by FY27. Gopal’s implied market share in the organised gathiya segment is approximately 18 per cent. With Gujarat remaining its strongest market, Gopal Snacks is well positioned to benefit as organised consumption of regional savouries continues to expand.

What the Fire Did to the Financials

The Rajkot plant fire on December 11, 2024 was the single event that explains the disconnect between the sector story and the stock price.

Year Revenue (Rs crore) Operating Profit (Rs crore) OPM PAT (Rs crore) FY23 1,394 196 14% 112 FY24 1,402 168 12% 100 FY25 1,468 105 7% 19 FY26 1,508 101 7% 74 Source: Screener

The margin collapse from 14 per cent in FY23 to 7 per cent in FY25 and FY26 is not a competitive problem. It is an operational one. Before the fire, EBITDA margins were running at approximately 11 per cent — the target management had set for FY26. The Rajkot plant handled approximately 65 per cent of top-line supply. Losing it for months, funding a temporary Gondal replacement facility and managing split supply chains simultaneously compressed margins severely.

The quarterly recovery tells the more important story.

Quarter Revenue (Rs crore) OPM PAT (Rs crore) Q4 FY25 317 1% -40 Q1 FY26 322 5% 3 Q2 FY26 376 6% 26 Q3 FY26 401 8% 15 Q4 FY26 410 8% 30 Source: Screener

From a PAT loss of Rs 40 crore in Q4 FY25 to Rs 30 crore profit in Q4 FY26, on revenue that grew 29 per cent year-on-year. EBITDA margin at 7.7 per cent in Q4 FY26 compares to negative 2.8 per cent in Q4 FY25. The direction is consistent across every quarter from Q1 FY26 onwards. The Rajkot plant was recommissioned at full capacity of 1,05,000 metric tonnes in May 2026. The temporary Gondal facility has been discontinued and consolidated back into Rajkot.

The FY27 Recovery Plan and What It Requires

Management guided for Rs 330 to Rs 350 crore of incremental revenue in FY27 — implying approximately 22 per cent to 23 per cent growth over FY26 to reach approximately Rs 1,838 to Rs 1,858 crore. The targeted growth is divided as: Rs 170 to Rs 180 crore from core markets primarily deeper Gujarat penetration — Rs 125 to Rs 130 crore from focus states, and approximately Rs 35 crore from other channels.

EBITDA margin guidance for FY27 is 8 per cent to 9 per cent, with an exit run rate approaching double digits. Four margin levers support this: full-year benefit from Rajkot operational efficiency eliminating Gondal costs, Modasa ramp-up reducing transportation costs by approximately 0.4 per cent to 0.5 per cent, operating leverage across 20 per cent to 25 per cent higher volumes, and gradual distribution automation reducing trade spending.

The distribution network expanded from 884 distributors at Q3 FY26 to 953 at Q4 FY26, with approximately 250 additions targeted in calendar year 2026. Total outlet reach stands at approximately 5 lakh. Currently 29 per cent of beats receive twice-weekly servicing — management is targeting 40 per cent by end of Q1 FY27. Antique’s research estimates bi-weekly servicing improves per-outlet productivity by approximately 30 to 40 per cent over two years.

Capacity utilisation across primary facilities stands at approximately 35 per cent. Management has stated revenue can double without major additional capex. FY27 capex is budgeted at Rs 40 to Rs 45 crore — largely maintenance — with the major expansion programme substantially complete.

What Gopal Has That Competitors Cannot Easily Replicate

Three structural advantages are worth understanding.

Gopal Snacks’ leadership in the organised gathiya segment provides a structural advantage in a category that remains highly fragmented and largely unorganised. As branded consumption expands beyond Gujarat, this positioning could support sustained market share gains. Gathiya is a regional category that has expanded outward from Gujarat. In Uttar Pradesh — where Gopal is growing monthly run rates toward Rs 8.5 to Rs 9 crore by FY27 end — gathiya accounts for approximately 72 per cent of Gopal’s sales. A branded, trusted Gujarati gathiya player entering North Indian markets faces less structured competition than a company attempting to compete in namkeen or chips against Haldirams and Balaji simultaneously.

The 40,000 metric tonne cold storage at Modasa — described by Antique as the largest facility in India for potato procurement — provides a structural edge in raw material management. Potatoes bought during the February to March harvesting season can be stored and utilised across eight to nine months, reducing input cost volatility on a product category where palm oil at 26 per cent to 27 per cent of the purchase basket and chana at 21 per cent to 22 per cent create significant margin sensitivity.

The distribution management system covering approximately 90 per cent of dealers provides real-time secondary sales data. Antique’s research notes that channel incentivisation through DMS delivers comparable outcomes to grammage-led incentivisation at approximately one-fourth the cost of structural improvement in marketing efficiency that will become visible in margins as the system matures.

The Honest Risks

The reported PAT should not be read in isolation. FY26 PAT of Rs 74 crore includes insurance proceeds of Rs 37.4 crore received during the year, with an additional Rs 35 to Rs 40 crore expected in Q2 FY27. The underlying adjusted PAT from the concall note is lower. EBITDA and PBT before exceptional items provide a cleaner read on operating recovery.

Free cash flow is negative Rs 80.5 crore. Negative free cash flow primarily reflects the company’s recent investment cycle, higher working capital requirements and the operational disruption following the Rajkot plant fire rather than a deterioration in underlying demand. Finance costs are expected to rise from Rs 7 crore in FY26 to approximately Rs 10 crore in FY27 as higher inventory increases borrowings. This means EBITDA growth may not translate proportionately into profit growth until inventory normalises.

Promoter holding stands at 81.4 per cent with 11.9 per cent of shares pledged. At the current stage of recovery, pledging does not indicate acute stress, but it is a governance indicator that warrants monitoring.

The revenue recovery assumption requires distributor additions to convert into secondary sales productivity within the guided timeline. Of the 953 distributors, newly added ones in focus markets may begin at Rs 1 to Rs 2 lakh per month in revenue — reaching the Rs 7 to Rs 9 lakh per distributor that mature core market distributors generate takes time. If the conversion is slower than planned, the Rs 330 to Rs 350 crore incremental target will require revisiting.

Palm oil at 26 per cent to 27 per cent of the purchase basket remains the key input risk. The April 2026 grammage reduction of approximately 4 per cent offsets some of this, but if palm oil remains elevated, further action will be needed and further action has limits at the Rs 5 price point that constitutes approximately 64 per cent of FY26 revenue.

The Valuation Context

At Rs 261, the stock trades at 73x trailing earnings on a PAT that includes insurance proceeds. The 3-year median P/E is 63.5x against an industry P/E of 45x. The EVEBITDA is 32.2x. These are not cheap multiples — and they reflect a market that is pricing some recovery already but not full normalisation.

HDFC Securities targets Rs 360 at 40x P/E on FY27 estimates. Antique targets Rs 425 at 30x on first-half FY29 earnings. Both brokerages are effectively arguing that the earnings power at FY28-29 normalisation with EBITDA margins recovering toward 10 to 12 per cent will justify a significant re-rating from where the stock sits today.

The recovery thesis is credible, but its success ultimately depends on execution rather than assumptions alone. A company that was generating 14 per cent EBITDA margins in FY23 on broadly similar revenues can, with the operational disruption behind it, the Rajkot plant restored, Modasa contributing cost savings and distribution deepening driving volume leverage, structurally recover toward those levels. That recovery will show first in EBITDA margins, then in PAT, then in free cash flow.

The question the market is asking and that will determine whether the institutional view or the current price is correct — is the same question worth asking about any recovery story: is the operational disruption genuinely behind the company, or does the margin recovery still carry more execution risk than the buy cases are pricing in? Q1 FY27 results, specifically whether revenue and EBITDA margin hold the trajectory established in Q4 FY26, will be the first meaningful data point in answering that question.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

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