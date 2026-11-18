Two small-cap companies. Both with nothing in common. One is a precision engineering company. The other is a transformer manufacturer. They are in different industries, serve different customers, and have different economics, but they have one thing in common: order books that are around four times their FY26 revenue.

Kanohar Electricals and Poojaa Precision Engineering are the companies. Both appear to be benefiting from structural demand, and profits are growing faster than sales. They are also beginning to see scale improvements in their profitability.

The large order books can provide visibility on revenues, but the bigger question is whether the companies can execute these orders efficiently and continue to grow. Investors are already paying a premium for that visibility at current valuations.

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#1. Kanohar Electricals: Big Order Book, Improving Profitability

Kanohar Electricals is engaged in manufacturing power transformers and reactors used in power transmission and distribution networks. Its business is closely linked with investments in India’s power transmission and distribution infrastructure , where demand for high-capacity transformers and related equipment is increasing.

As of September 30, 2026, Kanohar Electricals had an outstanding order book of ₹2,711.2 crore, around 4.1 times its FY26 revenue of ₹653.8 crore. The company expects to execute this backlog over the next 24-30 months, providing considerable revenue visibility.

Half-yearly Financial Performance

Particulars H1FY26 H1FY27 YoY Change (%) Revenue from Operations (₹ cr) 165.6 345.7 108.8% Gross Profit Margin (in %) 43.2% 44.2% 100 bps EBITDA (₹ cr) 42.7 111.8 161.8% EBITDA Margin (in %) 25.8% 32.3% 650 bps Profit After Tax (₹ cr) 30.7 81.2 164.5%

Source: Investor Presentation

In H1FY27, revenue from operations increased nearly 109% year-on-year to ₹345.7 crore. Kanohar’s profitability is growing even faster than its revenue. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) grew 162% to ₹111.8 crore and EBITDA margin expanded by 650 bps to 32.3% during the period. Profit after tax increased 164.5% to ₹81.2 crore.

Annualising the H1FY27 revenue gives a revenue run-rate of approximately ₹691 crore. However, management is targeting around ₹950 crore in revenue in FY27.

Higher manufacturing volumes to fuel growth

Kanohar is targeting growth driven by higher manufacturing volumes and a shift to higher value products such as 400 kV power transformers and shunt reactors. This shift in the product mix may help margins as the company moves to making more complicated equipment.

However, management also highlighted that the latest margin expansion may not necessarily be the new normal. Management expects the full-year FY27 EBITDA margin profile to be broadly similar to FY26.

Higher capital efficiency with low debt

Kanohar reported a Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 70.1% in FY26 and its gross debt-to-equity ratio stood at just 0.1x. The combination of high capital efficiency and low leverage gives the company considerable room to expand without putting excessive pressure on its balance sheet.

The company is also undertaking a brownfield expansion, which is expected to double its manufacturing capacity by FY29. While this could support the next phase of revenue growth, the incremental returns generated by the additional capacity will determine whether current capital-efficiency levels can be sustained.

Cash flows need closer attention

Kanohar’s primary customers are state and central government entities, including state distribution utilities and power-sector PSUs. While this provides access to large infrastructure projects, payments from such customers can involve longer collection cycles, making working capital management an important monitorable.

Trade receivables declined from ₹210.8 crore in March 2026 to ₹141.6 crore in September 2026. However, investors should watch whether this improvement continues as revenue scales. Any deterioration can increase working capital requirements.

Another important monitorable is the pace of order execution and fresh inflows. Kanohar secured new orders worth ₹867.3 crore in Q2FY27. Investors should track whether fresh order flows continue as existing projects are executed.

Kanohar Electricals: 1 Year Stock Chart

Source: Screener.in

#2. Poojaa Precision Engineering: Robust Growth & Aggressive Expansion Plan

Poojaa Precision Engineering is a manufacturer of precision-engineered metal components and assemblies for automotive and non-automotive applications. The company’s products cater to multiple segments, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and defense vehicles, apart from customers outside the automotive industry.

The company is eager to reduce its exposure to the automotive sector. This includes its recent foray into aerospace and R&D in magnesium alloys.

Poojaa was listed on the BSE SME in August 2026. It received bids totaling over ₹41,500 crore for an IPO size of ₹159.8 crore (around 260 times oversubscribed).

Profit growth is outpacing revenue growth

Poojaa reported revenue of ₹210.1 crore in H1FY27, representing y-o-y growth of 68.2%. Net profit increased 87.2% y-o-y to ₹24.9 crore, despite 800 bps compression in gross margin. The improvement suggests that higher manufacturing volumes are translating into better operating leverage.

Management is targeting approximately 50% revenue growth in FY27 and expects revenue to grow at a CAGR of 30-35% over the coming years. Its longer-term target is to reach annual revenue of ₹1,000 crore by FY30. Order book stands at ₹1,180 crore (four times FY26 sales), with execution schedules up to FY29.

Half-yearly Financial Performance

Particulars H1FY26 H1FY27 YoY Change (%) Revenue from Operations (₹ cr) 124.9 210.1 68.2% Gross Profit Margin (in %) 61.0% 53.0% -800 bps EBITDA (₹ cr) 22.8 39.6 73.7% EBITDA Margin (in %) 18.25% 18.85% 60 bps Profit After Tax (₹ cr) 13.3 24.9 87.2%

Source: Investor Presentation

Strong returns, with expansion funded by IPO proceeds

Poojaa reported a ROCE of 36% and an ROE of 25% for H1FY27. Its debt-to-equity ratio was just 0.08x, indicating limited dependence on borrowings.

The next phase of growth will depend on how efficiently the company deploys its capital. A significant part of the IPO proceeds is being used for capacity expansion at existing plants. The expansion is expected to nearly double its melting capacity to 28,800 MTPA and increase casting and machining capacity to 12,600 MTPA by September 2027.

Key things to watch

The first key monitorable is revenue diversification. In H1FY27, the automotive and non-automotive segments contributed approximately 63% and 37% to the revenue, respectively. Management is seeking to move to a 50:50 revenue mix over time. This is a shift investors should watch as a measure of the company’s ability to cut its reliance on the automotive sector.

Another important metric is margin sustainability. Poojaa’s EBITDA margin improved to 19% in H1FY27. It is important to see if the company can maintain these margins as it ramps up production and moves to larger and more complex components.

Poojaa Precision Engineering: 1 Year Stock Chart

Source: Screener.in

Valuation: How Much of the Growth Is Already Priced In?

Kanohar Electricals: High Capital Efficiency Sets It Apart

Kanohar Electricals trades at a trailing P/E of 51.7 times, against the industry average of 32.09 times. While this is a considerable premium, it trades below Hitachi Energy (107.7 times) and GE Vernova T&D (73.5 times).

The difference becomes more interesting when compared on capital efficiency. Kanohar’s FY26 ROCE of 70.1% is substantially higher than Hitachi Energy’s 16.3% and GE Vernova T&D’s 26.2%. Its H1FY27 EBITDA margin of 32.3% also indicates strong operating profitability.

This suggests that Kanohar’s premium is not merely a reflection of the power transmission and distribution theme. Its ability to generate higher returns from a relatively smaller capital base also supports the valuation. However, sustaining these returns will become more challenging as the company doubles its manufacturing capacity. The incremental returns from this expansion will be crucial in determining whether the current multiple is justified.

P/E Trend

Particulars Trailing P/E Industry P/E ROCE (FY26) EBITDA Margin (H1FY27) Kanohar Electricals 51.7 32.09 70.1% 32.3% Hitachi Energy 107.7 25.9% 16.3% GE Vernova T&D 73.5 66.0% 26.2%

Source: Screener.in (as of 17th Nov 2026)

Poojaa Precision Engineering: Strong Returns, but Liquidity Is a Factor

Poojaa trades at 41.3 times trailing earnings, against the industry average of 28.3 times. While its valuation is below Sona BLW (70.3 times), it commands a premium over Samvardhana Motherson (36.02 times).

Its FY26 ROCE of 36% is higher than Sona BLW’s 23.1% and Samvardhana Motherson’s 8.8%. Along with an H1FY27 EBITDA margin of 19%, this indicates healthy capital efficiency and improving profitability.

P/E Trend

Particulars Trailing P/E Industry P/E ROCE (FY26) EBITDA Margin (H1FY27) Poojaa Precision 41.3 28.3 36.0% 19.0% Sona BLW Precision 70.3 18.0% 23.1% Smavardhana Motherson 36.02 16.1% 8.8%

Source: Screener.in (as of 17th Nov 2026)

Another factor is its SME listing. The minimum trading lot of 400 shares raises the entry barrier for retail investors, limiting participation and potentially affecting liquidity and price discovery.

At 41.3 times earnings, the valuation already factors in strong growth expectations. To justify the premium, delivering on its FY30 revenue target, utilising expanded capacity, and sustaining margins will be crucial.

Large Order Books, but Execution Will Decide the Winners

Both companies have strong order books, improving profitability and healthy balance sheets, but their next phase of growth will depend on execution rather than fresh order announcements alone. Kanohar has an edge in capital efficiency, while Poojaa has ambitious expansion plans and scope to diversify its revenue base. At current valuations, investors are paying for growth that is yet to be fully delivered. The ability to convert orders into cash-generating earnings will ultimately determine whether these premiums hold. Add these stocks to your watchlist and monitor how they execute their growth plans.

Disclaimer

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Deepan Datta has spent over a decade studying stocks and mutual funds. His passion is to uncover interesting stories in the financial markets and share them through his writings with investors at large. He is focused on delivering clear, easy to understand and research-backed insights. Deepan began his career as a Research Associate at S&P Global, where he developed a strong foundation in financial research and data analysis.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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