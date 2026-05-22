In a flat market where indices are going nowhere, the loudest argument for owning a stock is no longer the price chart. It is the cheque the company mails you every quarter/year. A dividend yield north of 7% in a sideways market is not a coincidence. It is a signal. Either the business is melting and the yield is a trap, or the market has lost interest in a boring cash cow.

The two stocks I am writing about today fall firmly in the second bucket. Both run capital-efficient models with Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) well above their industry medians. Both have promoter holdings above 70%. And both have seen sharp price corrections of over 24% in the past year, which is exactly why their yields have ballooned in the over 7% range.

So, if you are tired of being told to “wait five years for a re-rating,” here are two small-caps already paying to wait. The question is whether the payout is sustainable. Let us dive in to find out.

#1 Accelya Solutions: The 53% ROCE Tech Play Paying You 8% to Wait

Incorporated in 1997 as Kale Consultants, the company was rebranded as Accelya Solutions India Ltd in 2019. It builds software for airlines – passenger revenue accounting, cargo management, billing and settlement plumbing for IATA, and the digital backbone that lets carriers move tickets and freight around the world.

With a market cap of Rs 1,653 cr, Accelya is firmly in small-cap territory and offers solutions for passenger, cargo, and industry, we power the end-to-end digital transformation of the airline business.

Beyond the Dividend: How Accelya Sustains Its 50%+ Capital Efficiency

Accelya is currently delivering a ROCE of 54%, while the industry median is around 20%. For every Rs 100 the company deploys as capital, it generates Rs 54 in profit, while peers manage just about Rs 20. That is more than twice the industry median.

The ROE tells the same story. Accelya’s current ROE is 46%, against an industry median of about 18%. For every Rs 100 of shareholder equity sitting on the books, the company churns out Rs 46, while peers manage just Rs 18.

This is not a one-off. Even on a 10-year average, Accelya’s ROE is 44%, while peers average around 17%. The capital-efficiency engine has been running for more than a decade.

Add to that a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, and you have a business that does not need expensive bank money to grow. Borrowings stand at Rs 87 cr against reserves of Rs 248 cr.

The 8% Payout: Stress-Testing Accelya’s Dividend Sustainability

Accelya currently delivers a dividend yield of 8.1% against an industry median of just about 0.5%. The company has maintained a dividend payout ratio of almost 95%, declaring an interim dividend of Rs 45 per share in January 2026, with the record date in February.

Over the past 12 months, total equity dividend declared sits comfortably above Rs 85 per share. For a small-cap IT firm to pay out almost all profits as dividend, while still running 50%+ ROCE, is genuinely rare on the Indian markets.

A 5-Year Reality Check: Accelya’s Revenue Growth vs. Margin Pressures

Please note that Accelya follows a July-June financial year.

Sales grew at a compound rate of 5% over the last five years, from Rs 412 cr in FY20 to Rs 529 cr in FY25. The trailing twelve-month figure stands at Rs 537 cr.

EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) also clocked a compound growth of 5% over the same period, moving from Rs 152 cr in FY20 to Rs 194 cr in FY25. Operating margins remain healthy 37%.

Net profit recorded a compound growth of 8%, climbing from Rs 87 cr in FY20 to Rs 129 cr in FY25. The TTM number has slipped to Rs 99 cr, reflecting weakness in the December quarter, where profit fell to Rs 14 cr on a one-time charge and higher labour costs. However, for the march 2026 quarter it is back up at Rs 21 cr.

The share price of Accelya Solutions India Ltd was around Rs 859 in May 2021 and as on 20th May 2026 it stood at Rs 1,107. That is a 5-year price CAGR of about 1%, with the dividend yield doing most of the heavy lifting on total returns.

The stock has fallen 29% from its 52-week high of Rs 1,527. The trigger has been a perfect storm: an earnings miss in the December quarter, broader IT sector worries about AI disruption, and renewed nervousness about airline margins on rising oil prices.

The current PE is 16x, while the industry median PE is around 20x. The 10-year median PE for Accelya is 20x, while the industry’s 10-year median sits closer to 23x. By both measures, the stock trades at a clear discount to its own historical band and to peers.

So, the simple read is this. If Accelya mean-reverts to its own 10-year valuation band, there is meaningful room for re-rating. If it does not, you still collect an 8%+ yield in the meantime.

#2 Alldigi Tech: The Quess-Backed Spinoff Delivering 30% ROCE and a 7% Yield

Incorporated in 1998 as Allsec Technologies, the company rebranded to Alldigi Tech after Quess Corp – itself backed by Canada’s Fairfax Holdings – took control. It is one of India’s better-known BPO and KPO outsourcing names, with 4,000-plus full-time staff across contact centres in India, the Philippines and the US, handling more than a million customer contacts a day.

The business splits into two buckets: customer lifecycle management for global Fortune 100 clients, and HR and payroll processing services for Indian and overseas enterprises.

With a market cap of Rs 1,252 cr the company is a subsidiary of Quess Corp backed by Fairfax Holdings (Canada). Quess has 600+ Client engagements globally including Fortune 100 companies.

Alldigi’s current ROCE is 30%, against an industry median of around 13%. So, for every Rs 100 of capital deployed, the company earns Rs 30 in profit, while peers manage just under Rs 13. The current ROE is 35%, against an industry median of around 10%.

Debt is modest. Borrowings stand at Rs 82 cr against reserves of Rs 232 cr, putting debt-to-equity at a comfortable 0.34, meaning this is not a leveraged story.

Decoding Alldigi’s 7% Yield: A Value Trap or a Reward for Patience?

Alldigi currently offers a dividend yield of 7.3%, against an industry median of a flat 0%. The dividend payout ratio stood at around 100%, which means the company is returning the bulk of its profits to shareholders rather than hoarding cash.

In January 2026, the board declared an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share. Cumulative dividends over the past 12 months keep the yield comfortably above 7% even at current prices.

Alldigi’s 5-Year Blueprint: Navigating Global Outsourcing Cycles

Sales grew at a compound rate of 17% over the last five years, from Rs 277 cr in FY21 to Rs 599 cr in FY26.

EBITDA recorded a compound growth of 20%, moving from Rs 66 cr in FY21 to Rs 162 cr in FY26. Operating margins moved up from 24% to 30% between September and December 2025, but recorded a drop settling at 28% for the quarter ending March 2026.

Net profit clocked a compound growth of 19%, climbing from Rs 35 cr in FY21 to Rs 82 cr in FY26.

Cash from Operating Activity has gone the right way too – from Rs 70 cr in FY21 to Rs 144 cr in FY26. But working capital days saw a big jump from 12 days in FY25 to 51 days in FY26.

The share price of Alldigi Tech was around Rs 375 in May 2021 and as on 20th May 2026 it was Rs 822, which is a jump of 120% in 5 years.

The current correction has three drivers. Market nervousness about US-facing BPO contracts in a year of trade-policy noise. Management changes, including a new CEO appointed in March 2026. And a one-time bump in operating expenses that compressed near-term profits.

The current PE is 14x, while the industry median is in the 22x. The 10-year median PE for Alldigi sits at around 16x, while the industry median for the same period is 17x. The stock is now trading at a clear discount to its own historical band and to the broader sector.

The Quess Corp backdrop is something one must know about. Quess corp held over 73% stake as a promoter in the company, which then moved to Digitide Solutions Ltd, a company born out of the Quess corp demerger. Digitide is an AI-first IT services company, that focuses on BPM, AI, Data/Cloud, and HR Services.

The FY27 Verdict: Locking in 7%+ Yields While the Market Drifts Sideways

The Indian market spent much of the past year going nowhere, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 stuck in a tight range while attention chased a small handful of momentum names. In that kind of tape, a 7%+ dividend yield from a profitable, debt-light business is a luxury.

Accelya Solutions and Alldigi Tech share three things retail investors often overlook. Capital-efficiency ratios well above the industry median. Promoter holdings comfortably above 70%, with no pledged shares. And payout policies that return most of the profit to shareholders, rather than recycling it into low-return capex.

There are caveats. Accelya is hostage to global airline industry cycles, oil prices, and any AI-led disruption in airline back-office software. Alldigi is hostage to global outsourcing demand, US contract renewals, and the narrative around its Quess Corp parentage. Neither is a one-way bet.

But for an investor willing to be paid 7-8% a year while waiting for the broader market to rediscover the business underneath, both names deserve a slot on the FY27 watchlist. A simple way to track them is to add them to a watchlist and keep an eye on quarterly earnings and dividend announcements.

Disclaimer: We have relied on data from https://www.Screener.in and https://www.trendlyne.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Suhel Khan has been a passionate follower of the markets for over a decade. During this period, He was an integral part of a leading Equity Research organisation based in Mumbai as the Head of Sales & Marketing. Presently, he is spending most of his time dissecting the investments and strategies of the Super Investors of India.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.