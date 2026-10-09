Tata Steel, a legal Indian and global steel manufacturer, reported another quarter of strong operational performance at its Indian operations. Tata Steel has highlighted that steel deliveries at its Indian operations grew a healthy 7.6% y-o-y to 5.97 million tonnes, as per its provisional data for second quarter of FY27. Growth was driven by strong demand from user industries like autos and construction, amongst others. Meanwhile, the Tata-group company’s European steel operations in UK and Netherlands continued to be a drag.

The above data for the September 2026 quarter is not only critical for understanding the performance of the company, but it also gives an insight on the level of activity across different sectors of the economy.

Since the end of February 2026, the global and Indian economy has been facing the impact from the Middle East war. Also, the monsoon season in the country this year has been broadly deficient with states like Maharashtra and Karnataka that have already declared drought this year in several districts/ talukas.

The government is expected to release data for GDP growth for the second quarter of FY27 on 30 November 2026.

Capacity Expansion: How a 27.4M Tonne Domestic Base Drives Growth

At its Indian operations, Tata Steel once again benefited from expanded output in the September 2026 quarter. Tata Steel ended FY26 with a capacity of 36 million tonnes across its Indian and global operations. Its steel capacity in India was nearly 27.4 million tonnes at the end of FY26.

A year earlier, FY25, Tata Steel’s total global capacity was nearly 35.3 million tonnes with its Indian steel capacity at 26.6 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, nearest rival, JSW Steel’s domestic crude steel installed capacity of 36.4 million tonnes including 4.5 million tonnes through the JSW JFE Steel JV at the end of FY26.

A year earlier, JSW Steel’s domestic installed capacity was 34.2 million tonnes.

And government-controlled SAIL’s steel capacity was nearly 19 million tonnes at end of FY26, and broadly similar to a year earlier.

Expansion of steel capacity at Tata Steel and nearest rival, JSW Steel have helped the broader Indian steel industry to win the tag – fastest growth in steel output on a global basis during January to July 2026 y-o-y basis.

Indian steel output grew 6.1% y-o-y to 101.1 million tonnes during January to July 2026, according to the global industry body, http://www.worldsteel.org.

In contrast, in China, the world’s biggest steel producer, output declined 3.1% y-o-y to 577 million tonnes during January to July 2026. The weakness in Chinese steel production has helped steel prices to broadly rise on a y-o-y basis.

Auto & Construction Sectors Fuel 19% Volume Surge in Special Products

And this additional capacity for Tata Steel has come at a time when user industries like autos, two-wheelers and four-wheelers have reported strong growth in vehicles sales in the quarter under review.

It’s no surprise that Tata Steel has highlighted its automotive and special products vertical achieved ‘best-ever Q2’ volumes of nearly 1.1 million tonnes.

Steel volumes in this segment grew 19% y-o-y and it was driven by ramp-up of its steel capacity at Kalinganagar, Odisha and at Jamshedpur.

September 2026 quarter – strong demand from user industries in autos and construction sector

Sales (Million tonnes) % change y-o-y Tata Steel (domestic delivery volumes) 5.97 7.6%

Source – Company

Also, demand from the local construction sector was strong with Tata Steel highlighting Tata Tiscon (its branded steel products for the sector) achieved ‘best ever quarterly’ volumes and grew 7% q-o-q.

The steel maker also benefited from improved demand from user industries like oil and gas sector.

The European Drag: Geopolitics and Strict Regulations Shrink Margins

The strong performance of Tata Steel’s local operations once again contrasts with the sluggish performance at its European operations.

At its Netherlands operation, deliveries were 1.3 million tonnes as compared to 1.54 million tonnes a year earlier. The company has highlighted its direct sheet plant restarted in August 2026 and operating under the agreed framework with local regulatory authorities. Global media reports a few months earlier highlighted alleged pollution-related concerns for the company at its Netherlands operations.

European steel deliveries – subdued deliveries in September 2026 quarter

Deliveries (Million tonnes) % change y-o-y Tata Steel Netherlands 1.3 -15.6% Tata Steel UK 0.38 -33.3%

Source – Company

Also, European consumers have been cautious for several quarters, given the different wars in the region and the resulting high fuel prices. And it has been reflected in sluggish sales of cars and level of construction activity in continental Europe. Numerous economic surveys have also pointed to broad stagnation of the key French and German economy in the September 2026 quarter.

Port Talbot’s £1.25B Transition Amidst Plunging U.K. Deliveries

Deliveries at its UK operations were 0.38 million tonnes as compared to 0.57 million tonnes a year earlier. At its UK operations the company is understood to be largely servicing its customers with imported steel slabs and they are processed into higher value products at its service centres across the country.

The company has also highlighted it was impacted by inventory buildup in the UK supply chain ahead of the implementation of new safeguard measures on 1st July 2026. The new safeguard measures broadly relate to the measures taken in the UK and the European Union to protect the local steel industries, especially from Chinese competition.

At its UK operations, the company is working on a nearly £ 1.25 billion (Rs 16,000 crore) electric arc furnace at Port Talbot, and it would have a capacity of 3 million tonnes, when commissioned in end 2027.

The above steel plant is expected to cut emissions by nearly 90%, as per various estimates. The transition at Tata Steel UK is being part funded via nearly £ 500 million from the UK government.

However, strong growth at its Indian operations helped Tata Steel’s total delivery volumes reach nearly 8 million tonnes in the second quarter of FY27, broadly flat on a y-o-y basis.

RoE Showdown: Why Tata Steel’s 11.7% Outpaces JSW and SAIL

Tata Steel has a Return on Equity (RoE) of 11.7%, according to Screener.in, while it is 10.2% for JSW Steel and 6.6% for SAIL.

Return on Equity – Tata Steel is ahead of peers

Company Return on Equity (in %) Tata Steel 11.7% JSW Steel 10.2% SAIL 6.6%

Source – Screener.in

Relative Valuations: Decoding SAIL’s 40% P/E Discount Against Sector Leaders

Tata Steel ended 2.3% lower at Rs 171.5 on Thursday, given the broad selling pressure witnessed on Dalal Street. The stock trades at a consolidated P/E of 18.1, according to Screener.in. Over the past 5 years, the stock has traded at a P/E between 2.6 times and 183.2 times.

Meanwhile, JSW Steel trades at a consolidated P/E of 23.9. Over the past 5 years, the stock has traded at a P/E between 6.3 times and 73.6 times.

SAIL trades at a consolidated P/E of 14.3 times. Over the past 5 years, the stock has traded at a P/E between 2.4 times and 29.4 times.

SAIL trades at a discount of 21% to 40% to larger peers

Company Consolidated P/E Tata Steel 18.1 times JSW Steel 23.9 times SAIL 14.3 times

Source- Screener.in

Steel stocks, like non-ferrous stocks, tend to be quite volatile and respond almost immediately to changes in the global economy. SAIL trades at valuations much lower than larger peers as its capacity expansion has not kept pace with larger rivals. Investors fear that Tata Steel and JSW Steel could grow their domestic market share, going forward.

However, given the reasonable valuations of SAIL, readers could add the stock to their watch list of stocks for 2026, and see if performance matches expectations, going forward.

Disclaimer

Amriteshwar Mathur is a financial journalist with over 20 years of experience.

The writer and his family have no shareholding in any of the stocks mentioned in the article.

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