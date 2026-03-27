For the investors, 2025 was a tough ride, with Trump’s tariffs, a short India-Pakistan war situation, poor corporate earnings, and more.

Everyone hoped 2026 would be better, but we are just three months into the year, and the whole world is facing difficult times.

With the war in the Middle East, the global market has been rattled, and India is not an exception. During the past month, the Nifty 50 has tanked over 12%.

In times like these, investors often chase stability over higher returns, and dividend stocks often play a pivotal role in saving investors’ portfolios during market turmoil.

ALSO READ Why These 6 Vijay Kedia Stocks Have Fallen and What Comes Next

One company that has been paying regular dividends since 2011 is Coal India Ltd.

In this editorial, we will try to understand how Coal India is turning into a silent compounder, its future potential, and more.

Coal India: A Silent Compounder

Coal India is the largest coal producer across the globe. In the 9M FY26 period, it produced coal around 529.19 million tonnes (MT). It contributes to 80% of the total domestic coal production in India. It has a monopoly status in the industry.

The company contributes to 55% of the total power generation of the country, which makes it strategically crucial to the economy.

As India is highly dependent on coal for its power generation, it establishes a strong revenue visibility for the company, owing to the continuous demand from the power sector.

ALSO READ Building Rs 1 Crore Through SIP Made Simple

Even though the government has been promoting commercial mining by the private sector since 2020, Coal India still has an edge over others, given its hold on significant coal reserves.

the company has built a strong hold in the market over five decades. For the past one and a half decades, right after going public in 2010, it has been paying its shareholders regularly via dividends and stock price appreciation.

Dividend History of Coal India

Year Ending Mar-21 Mar-22 Mar-23 Mar-24 Mar-25 Dividend per share (Adj.) (Rs) 16 17 24.25 25.5 26.5 Dividend payout ratio (%) 77.6 60.3 47.1 42.1 46.3 Dividend yield (%) 12.3 9.3 11.4 5.9 6.7

Source: Equitymaster

Coal India has been continuously paying dividends since 2011. The first dividend it paid was an interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per share during February 2011.

Between FY21 and FY25, it has paid an average dividend per share of Rs 21, while the average dividend payout ratio for the period stood at 54.67%.

The dividend yield has moderated over the years, from 12.3% in FY21 to around 6.7% in FY25; however, the dividend per share has increased over the years from Rs 16 to Rs 26.5 during the period.

ALSO READ 3 Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist as Gold Price Falls

This indicates how the Maharatna company has been following a stable dividend policy. In February 2026, the company announced its 3rd interim dividend for FY26 at Rs 5.5 per share, which makes the total interim dividend for FY26 Rs 21.25 per share.

And it’s not just dividends… Coal India has been offering stable returns through capital appreciation as well. Since the beginning of 2026, Coal India’s share price has gained 13.78% while the Nifty 50 has tanked 13.5% during the period.

Coal India Share Price – 1 Year

Source: Equitymaster

In the past year, in which the Nifty 50 fell around 3.4%, Coal India’s stock price is up 12.28%.

In the past month, the stock has gained around 6.85%, contrary to overall market sentiment.

The current geopolitical situation is actually playing in favour of the company. Due to the shortage of oil and other fuels, coal, which the main source of energy in the country, has become more important.

ALSO READ 3 EMS Stocks Hovering Near 52-Week Lows

With the LPG gas cylinder shortages, people are shifting to old cooking methods using coal, and even towards electronic gadgets such as induction ovens, and others, which can further fuel the demand for power.

Having said that, the stock has been a silent compounder for years and not just recently.

Keeping aside its dividend history, even if you look at its five-year growth trajectory, the stock has given an absolute return of 236.56% in the past five years, while the Nifty 50 is up 52.25% during the same period.

Major Expansion in 2026

Coal India is expanding with its 50:50 Joint Venture with DVC to develop a brownfield thermal power project at Chandrapura in Jharkhand. This will increase the production capacity of the company by 1,600 MW.

Furthermore, the company has secured a Rare Earth Element (REE) Block at Kawalpur in Maharashtra to venture into the critical mineral business as well. Coal India is also collaborating with Hindustan Copper Ltd for other critical minerals and copper production.

ALSO READ 5 Defensive Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist as War Rages

Apart from this, the company is exploring renewable energy projects as well.

Financial Performance

Year Ending Mar-21 Mar-22 Mar-23 Mar-24 Mar-25 Net Sales (Rs m) 4,59,362 5,76,389 7,83,668 8,07,672 7,91,904 Sales Growth (%) -9 25.5 36 3.1 -2 Operating Profit (RS m) 2,23,723 2,85,950 5,08,000 5,59,406 5,65,331 Operating Margin (%) 48.7 49.6 64.8 69.3 71.4 Net profit (Rs m) 1,27,022 1,73,784 3,17,230 3,73,691 3,53,021 Net Margin (%) 27.7 30.2 40.5 46.3 44.6 Diluted EPS (TTM) (Rs) 20.6 28.2 51.5 60.6 57.3

Source: Equitymaster

In Q3 FY26, sales declined to Rs 349,242 million (m), from Rs 368,586 m in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit after tax for the period also declined from Rs 84,202 m to Rs 68,772 m.

Final Thoughts

Even though the sales and profit declined for the quarter, the company didn’t stop distributing profits via dividends and didn’t even stop the stock from surging to new highs.

The strategic importance of the company in the Indian economy that helps it grow even amid all the challenges.

Given the current geopolitical scenario, the company is well placed to scale up and offer stable returns to the investors.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary