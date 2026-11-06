The data centre business is creating a new opportunity for India’s real estate companies. As businesses move more operations to the cloud and Artificial Intelligence adoption rises, demand for computing power and data storage is also increasing. This is changing how developers look at their land banks and existing infrastructure.

According to JLL , India’s data centre capacity could increase from 1.6 GW in mid-2026 to 6 GW by 2029. Investment interest is also growing. CBRE estimates that cumulative investment commitments in the sector reached US $173 billion (around ₹16 lakh crore) by the first half of 2026.

For real estate developers , this creates opportunities beyond residential and commercial projects. Companies can use their land holdings and infrastructure to enter the digital infrastructure business . Two real estate companies are exploring this opportunity, but they are taking different approaches.

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One is building its own data centre and cloud services business, while the other is developing a large data centre park and exploring rental-led revenue through built-to-suit facilities. Here is how the two companies are progressing with their data centre expansion plans, the investments they are making and what their Q2FY27 financial performance indicates about their ability to pursue this opportunity.

#1 Lodha Developers: Inside Macrotech’s 660-Acre Data Centre Bet in Palava

Lodha Developers develops real estate. It operates across three main business segments. These segments include residential development (DevCo), annuity rental assets (RentCo) and strategic land holdings (LandCo).

Its current operations cover the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, and Bengaluru. Lodha is also entering the NCR market in Gurugram. Lodha develops residential properties across luxury, premium, and mid-income housing segments. For H1FY27, the company reported ₹9,670 crore in pre-sales.

The Palava Masterplan: 5 GW of Digital Infrastructure

Lodha is developing a digital infrastructure platform alongside its core real estate business. This platform centres on a 660-acre Data Centre Park located at Palava in Navi Mumbai. The site sits near major infrastructure projects in Mumbai. These projects include the Mulund-Airoli-Palava freeway, the Navi Mumbai International Airport, and a planned bullet train station.

The data centre park has an approved input power capacity of 5 GW from the state and national grids. This input power translates to over 4 GW of IT output capacity. The facility connects to 5 fibre optic routes. The park operates under the Maharashtra Government’s Integrated Green Data Centre Park policy.

This policy provides tax and financial incentives to operators. Turnkey shell capital costs at the park average US $60 lakh per megawatt. This cost is comparable to US $80 lakh to US $120 lakh per megawatt worldwide. Operating costs are more than 30% lower, with green power costing about $0.06 per kilowatt-hour.

Cost Arbitrage and the AWS Anchor Tenant Strategy

Phase 1 of the data centre park covers 3.5 GW across 365 acres. By September 30, 2026, Lodha has sold 132 acres to operators. Anchor tenants at the park include Amazon Web Services (AWS), ST Telemedia (STT) and Digital Edge India. All three companies are actively developing over 1 GW of capacity at the site.

Monetisation Timelines and the ₹9,000 Crore Land Target

Lodha plans to monetise another 143 acres of land over the next 3-4 years. This land monetisation is expected to generate around ₹9,000 crore. Land prices in the park increased from ₹21.0 crore per acre in 2025 to about ₹42.5 crore per acre in June 2026. Subsequent land sales are estimated to be in the high ₹50.0 crore per acre range.

Built-to-Suit (BTS) Economics and FY32 Rental Guidance

Lodha is also expanding into a Built-to-Suit (BTS) data centre model. Under a BTS, the developer builds a facility tailored to an end-tenant’s technical requirements. Lodha uses a self-funding model for its data centre park. To connect the 5 GW data centre park, Lodha must build high-voltage substations at its own expense.

The company plans to build 1 GW of powered shell capacity across roughly 90 acres. Lodha expects to sign final contracts and begin construction for its first multi-hundred-megawatt BTS box in FY27. Delivery to the tenant is scheduled for FY29. Rental income from the BTS program will begin in FY29.

Management estimates annual rental income to exceed ₹2,000 crore by FY32. The revenue target depends on building substations and selling land on time. This is a long-term target, and achieving it will require significant growth and execution. By FY30, the company aims to sign 1 GW of BTS input power capacity for delivery by FY32.

The company claims the 5 GW campus is expected to drive over US $150 billion in investment in Indian digital infrastructure. Lodha reported strong profit growth and margin for Q2FY27.

Q2FY27 Financials: Strong Cash Flows Support Digital CapEx

Revenue rose 17.6% year-on-year to ₹4,467 crore. Adjusted EBITDA surged 23.5% to ₹1,610 crore while margin expanded 172 bps to 36.0%. Net profit increased 28.3% to ₹1,010 crore. The company generated operating cash flow of ₹880 crore. Net debt stood at ₹5,280 crore, with net debt-to-equity at 0.2x.

Overall, the data centre’s target (₹2,000 crore by FY32) depends on the timely construction of the substation and the timely handover of the tenant building. Since Lodha funds these projects from its own balance sheet, a slowdown in land sales can reduce the capital available to build the substation and the BTS facility.

Lodha Developers Share Price

#2 Anant Raj: From Real Estate to AI Cloud

Anant Raj has 50+ years of experience in the real estate and infrastructure sector. It currently operates two active data centre campuses with a combined operational capacity of 28 MW of IT load.

Expanding the Northern Grid: Manesar & Panchkula Capacities

Manesar currently has 21 MW of IT load operationalised, offering colocation and cloud services. Construction has started to expand to 50 MW. The existing building shell can support up to 100 MW of IT load, with space available for a 100 MW greenfield expansion project.

Panchkula has 7 MW of IT load operationalised for colocation and cloud workloads. The site is expected to house an additional 50 MW of IT load. Rai features a completed building shell structured for 100 MW of IT load. Development work has commenced on an initial 20 MW section. The site can host up to 200 MW of IT load, including existing structures and greenfield space.

Strategic MoUs and Long-Term Targets to FY32

The company has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Andhra Pradesh government to build a data centre facility and an IT park. The plan aims to generate 50 MW of IT load in two phases.

It expects to reach 63 MW of aggregate IT load capacity by the end of FY27. Thereafter, the company targets expanding operational capacity to 107 MW of IT load. The long-term plan targets 357 MW of total IT load capacity across facilities in North and South India by FY32. Development uses pre-owned land assets and existing commercial structures to reduce setup costs.

The company operates cloud services under the brand name Ashok Cloud (demerger in progress). The company offers Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), colocation, Disaster Recovery (DR), cloud migration, and data backup. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology empanelled the company as a Sovereign Cloud Service Provider.

BSNL Partnerships and AI-Ready Liquid Cooling

The company partnered with BSNL as a Data Centre Service Provider to deliver infrastructure to government, telecom, and corporate clients. Anant Raj also partnered with Submer to construct liquid-cooled data centre facilities across India. It plans to launch dedicated AI-enabled infrastructure and services during FY27.

It serves public sector companies, including working relationships with TCIL and RailTel. Anant Raj has also expanded overseas to acquire clients in Southeast Asia and global markets. To this end, Anant Raj (Singapore) and Orange Business Services (Singapore) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Industries & Commerce of Haryana.

This collaboration markets Haryana-based cloud services abroad and facilitates hosting overseas data in Haryana.

Q2FY27 Financials: Digital Revenue Drives Margin Growth

Data Centre and Allied Revenue contributed ₹205.4 crore, accounting for 15.9% of ₹1,292.9 crore in operating revenue in H1FY27. Revenue grew 4.9% year-on-year to ₹661.5 crore in Q2FY27. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation) rose 21.0% to ₹215.4 crore, and margin expanded 395.6 bps to 32.6%. Net profit grew 13.3% to ₹156.5 crore.

Anant Raj Share Price

Historical Multiples Offer a Valuation Check

Anant Raj reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 11.2% and Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 12.1%. These figures indicate that the company is generating positive returns on shareholder funds and capital employed. However, returns remain moderate.

Expanding its data centre capacity will require substantial investment. Improving utilisation and generating higher returns from these assets will be important. Lodha Developers reported an ROE of 15.5% and ROCE of 16.4%. Its higher return ratios indicate better returns on capital employed than Anant Raj.

The company’s established residential development business and pre-sales provide an earnings base. However, the capital required for substations and BTS data centre facilities will need to generate adequate returns over time.

Peer Comparison

Particulars EV/EBITDA Multiple (X) Return Ratios Company 5Y Median ROE (%) ROCE (%) Lodha 18.5 28.7 15.5 16.4 Anant Raj 21.1 31.5 11.2 12.1 Industry 15.6 6.9 7.6 Source: Screener.in (As of November 05, 2026).

From a valuation perspective, Anant Raj trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 21.1x, below its 5-year historical median of 31.5x. However, it trades above the industry median of 15.6x. Lodha trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 18.5x, below its 5-year historical median but above the industry median.

Both Anant Raj and Lodha offer exposure to India’s growing data centre industry. Anant Raj’s opportunity lies in expanding its operational capacity and cloud services. Lodha is pursuing land monetisation and recurring rental income. However, timely execution, capital allocation and improving returns will remain key factors to watch.

These companies could be worth keeping on your watchlist .

Disclaimer

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation. We used an alternative, widely accepted source only when the data were unavailable.

This article is meant only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, we strongly advise you to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. He simplifies complex concepts and shares honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies and macroeconomic trends.

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