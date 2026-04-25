For a long time, Groww, also known as Billionbrains Garage Ventures, was seen as a user acquisition story. That framing is now outdated.

Based on NSE data, Groww is now India’s largest retail broker by active clients, with roughly 12.9 million NSE active clients as of Q4 FY26, having overtaken Zerodha in 2023.

The financials are starting to reflect the benefit of scale.

In Q4 FY26, Groww’s revenue came in at Rs 1,505 crore, up 88% year-on-year and 24% sequentially. More importantly, profitability scaled faster. Operating profit stood at Rs 938 crore, up 142% YoY and 30% QoQ, with margins expanding to 62% from 48–49% a year ago. Net profit came in at Rs 686 crore, up 122% YoY and 26% QoQ.

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This is not just growth. It is growth with operating leverage.

The business is no longer dependent on adding users alone. It has moved into a different phase, where it is beginning to extract more value from the base it already has.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited Share Price Chart

source: screener.in

Operating leverage is now visible, not theoretical

The shift is most visible in the cost structure.

Groww’s model is largely fixed-cost in nature. Technology, people and platform costs do not increase in proportion to revenue in the short term. As a result, when activity rises, profitability expands disproportionately.

That dynamic is now clearly visible. Over the course of FY26, operating margins have expanded from 53% in the first quarter to 62% in Q4, even as the company continued to invest in newer products and capabilities.

This is the point where a platform business stops looking like a startup and starts behaving like a scaled financial engine.

Growth is now being driven by engagement, not just users

The underlying driver of this expansion is not just more users, but more activity per user.

Groww now has over 21 million transacting users, up 25% year-on-year, but the pace of addition has moderated. What has picked up instead is engagement. Users are trading more, adopting more products and contributing higher revenue per interaction.

This is visible in the rising contribution from derivatives and newer segments like MTF and commodities, which tend to have higher monetisation potential.

In other words, the business is moving from breadth to depth.

The balance sheet is not a constraint

Unlike many high-growth platforms, Groww’s balance sheet is not under strain.

The company operates with negligible leverage, with a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.03. Interest coverage remains extremely comfortable at over 60x and there is no visible stress from working capital or funding requirements.

This matters because it allows the company to continue investing in new products, AI capabilities and adjacent businesses without the pressure of servicing debt or conserving cash.

In contrast to businesses that grow first and fix the balance sheet later, Groww appears to be scaling with financial flexibility intact.

Returns are already at scale levels

What stands out even more is the return profile.

Return on equity stands at 28.8%, while return on capital employed is even higher at 37.4%. These are not early-stage numbers. They are returns typically associated with mature, efficient financial businesses.

What makes this more interesting is that these returns are being generated even as the company continues to invest in new verticals like wealth management, asset management and credit.

This suggests that the core business is already strong enough to absorb these investments without diluting overall returns.

Valuation is beginning to price in durability

And yet, the market is not ignoring this.

At a price of around Rs 218, the stock trades at a P/E of roughly 65x. On the face of it, this looks expensive, especially for a business tied, at least partially, to market activity.

But valuation here is not about current earnings alone. It is about the durability of the model.

The market is effectively pricing in the continuation of operating leverage, sustained monetisation of its user base and eventual contribution from newer segments.

Which brings us to the central tension in the story.

Management is leaning into growth, not protecting margins

Management commentary makes this fairly clear.

Costs are expected to rise going forward, driven by investments in AI capabilities, new product lines and brand building. At the same time, the company believes margins can continue to expand as long as revenue growth remains above 15%.

There is no hard guidance on profitability or margins. Instead, the implicit guidance is directional.

The management will prioritise growth and operating leverage is to offset rising costs. This effectively sets the condition for the story going forward. Margins will expand, but only if growth holds.

The real story: operating leverage vs market dependence

At its core, this is no longer a growth story. It is a question of how durable that operating leverage really is.

The business today is benefiting from:

strong user activity

high derivatives participation

favourable market conditions

These are amplifying both revenue and margins.

The question is what happens when that tailwind fades.

What can go wrong

The risks are not obvious in the headline numbers.

First, a meaningful portion of revenue is linked to trading activity, particularly in derivatives. If market volatility reduces or retail participation slows, revenue growth could moderate sharply.

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Second, costs are set to rise again. Investments in AI, wealth, AMC and new product layers will push the cost base higher. If revenue growth slows at the same time, margins could compress just as quickly as they expanded.

Third, newer businesses are still early and, in some cases, loss-making. Their contribution to revenue is improving, but they are not yet strong enough to offset weakness in the core broking business.

None of these are immediate risks. But they define the downside if the current environment changes.

The story has quietly changed

Groww is no longer a story about acquiring users at scale.

It is a story about monetising that scale.

The balance sheet is clean, returns are already strong and operating leverage is playing out as expected.

But from here on, the business will be judged on something more demanding.

Not whether it can grow fast, but whether it can sustain what it has already achieved.

And that is a very different test.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article. The website managers, its employee(s) and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.