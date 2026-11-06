Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away in August 2022, yet the portfolio he built remains one of the most tracked in Indian markets. His family, led by his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, now holds 27 stocks worth over Rs 63,300 cr, as per the September 2026 shareholding filings.

Two of the biggest holdings in the portfolio together account for over Rs 37,850 cr, or 60% of the total. What binds the pair is return on capital employed, or ROCE. It tells you how much profit a business makes on every Rs 100 tied up in it, whether that money is borrowed or owned. Over five years, both have beaten the median company in their industry on this score. Both have also spent 2026 taking on debt to buy companies overseas. The question is what all that borrowing does to the returns.

#1 Titan Company: Jhunjhunwala’s Biggest Stock Beats Its Industry on 10-Year ROCE, but Borrowings Are Up 5x

Incorporated in 1984, Titan Company began life as a Tata Group partnership with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). Today it sells jewellery under Tanishq, Mia, Zoya and CaratLane, along with watches, eyewear and fragrances. TIDCO owns 27.88% and Tata Sons 20.84%. Its market cap is Rs 4,28,938 cr.

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The Stake That Pays Over Rs 70 Cr a Year

The family holds 4,71,84,470 shares, or 5.3% of Titan, in Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s name. The stake is worth over Rs 22,730 cr. This single stake represents 36% of the entire portfolio.

Titan announced dividends of about Rs 1,335 cr for FY26, close to Rs 15 a share. At that rate, the family’s shares bring in nearly Rs 71 cr a year.

ROCE: Ahead Over 10 Years, a Shade Behind Today

ROCE (%) Titan Industry Median Latest 21 22 5-year 22 20 10-year 22 18

Source: Screener.in

Over five and ten years, Titan has earned more on its capital than the typical firm in its industry. Today, it does not. At 21%, its ROCE sits just below the industry median of 22%. Back in FY15, it was 35%.

The reason lies in the balance sheet. Borrowings have climbed from Rs 5,638 cr in FY21 to Rs 30,621 cr in FY26, over five times. Much of this is gold that jewellers borrow from banks instead of buying outright, so it swells with gold prices and store count. Debt is now 1.95 times equity.

Return on equity looks far better at 38%, against an industry median of 22%. Part of that gap is the borrowing itself. Debt lifts returns for shareholders in good years and cuts into them in bad ones.

Damas, Canada and a Fresh Borrowing Plan

Titan has also been shopping. In February 2026, it told BSE that its UAE arm had completed the purchase of 67% of the Damas jewellery business in the Gulf. On 27th October 2026, it set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Canada. There is more borrowing on the way. As per a BSE filing of 2nd November 2026, the board will consider raising money through listed, unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs). It meets on 5th November, the same day it approves September quarter results.

5-Year Financials for Titan Company

Financial Year FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 5Y CAGR Sales (Rs cr) 21,644 28,799 40,575 51,084 60,456 87,584 32% EBITDA (Rs cr) 1,725 3,344 4,882 5,292 5,694 8,357 37% Net Profit (Rs cr) 974 2,198 3,274 3,496 3,337 5,073 39%

Source: Screener.in

EBITDA here refers to operating profit before other income. These growth rates flatter Titan. FY21 was the Covid year, when its stores stayed shut for long stretches. Measured from FY20, sales grew 27% a year and net profit about 23%. Sales rose 45% in FY26 alone, helped in part by the addition of Damas.

The Earnings Call Caveat: Stripping Out the Gold Lift

In the June 2026 quarter, sales rose 29% from a year ago to Rs 21,356 cr, and net profit rose 63% to Rs 1,777 cr. Read the second figure carefully. On its August earnings call, Titan said a rise in customs duty on gold, from 6% to 15%, raised the value of gold it already held. That added Rs 407 cr to the quarter, and management asked analysts to strip it out.

Its September quarter update, released on 6th October 2026, showed consumer businesses growing about 25%. Jewellery grew 21%, watches 30% and eyecare 28%. Titan added 78 stores, taking its network to 3,758.

Valuation: 73x Earnings, but Below Its Own 10-Year Median

Over five years, net profit grew 39% a year, while the share price grew 14% a year. At Rs 4,813 on 5th November 2026, the Titan share price is 7% below its 52-week high of Rs 5,187.

The stock trades at a PE of 73x against an industry PE of 18x. Its 10-year median PE is 81x, while the industry median for the same period is 21x. So, Titan is cheaper than its own past, yet four times as expensive as its peers.

#2 IKS Health (Inventurus Knowledge Solutions): A 31.5% ROCE Stock Takes On a USD 635 Million Loan

Incorporated in 2006, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions runs the back office for doctors and hospitals, mostly in the US. Its staff in India handle medical notes, coding and billing so that clinicians spend less time on paperwork. It trades as IKS Health and has a market cap of Rs 30,443 cr.

Three Trusts, Three Children, 49.3% of the Company

The Jhunjhunwala stake in IKS sits in three trusts named after the couple’s children, Nistha, Aryaman and Aryavir. Each owns 16.37%. Rekha Jhunjhunwala holds 0.23% directly. Together that comes to 8,46,68,326 shares, or 49.3%, worth Rs 15,125 cr. CEO Sachin Gupta owns 10.23%.

Here the family is a promoter, unlike at Titan. And unlike Titan, IKS pays nothing out. It has declared no dividend for three years.

53 Times Subscribed, Now 19% Off Its Peak

IKS listed on 19th December 2024. The IPO was priced at Rs 1,329 and was a pure offer for sale, so the company raised no money. It drew bids for 52.68 times the shares on offer. The stock opened at Rs 1,900 and later touched Rs 2,190. At Rs 1,773 on 5th November 2026, it is 33% above the IPO price but 19% below that peak.

Goodwill and Debt: The Cost of the AQuity Acquisition

ROCE (%) IKS Industry Median Latest 32 20 5-year 37 23

Source: Screener.in

IKS clears the bar by a wide margin. The trend, though, carries a warning. ROCE was 50% in FY23. It fell to 30% in FY24 and 27% in FY25, after IKS bought AQuity, a US firm in the same line of work. It recovered to 32% in FY26. Acquisitions load goodwill and debt onto the balance sheet before the extra profit shows up, and ROCE is the first number to feel it.

Financial Year FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 5Y CAGR Sales (Rs cr) 553 764 1,031 1,818 2,664 3,194 42% EBITDA (Rs cr) 205 298 392 521 771 1,084 40% Net Profit (Rs cr) 165 233 305 370 486 722 34%

Source: Screener.in

EBITDA here refers to operating profit before other income. Sales jumped 76% in FY24 as AQuity came in, so part of this growth was bought rather than built. Margins tell the cleaner story. Operating margin slipped to 29% in FY24 and FY25 and climbed back to 34% in FY26. Free cash flow of Rs 614 cr in FY26 was 85% of net profit.

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The TruBridge Deal Is the Real Test

In April 2026, IKS agreed to buy TruBridge, a US company that runs software and billing for rural and community hospitals. In a BSE filing of 13th May 2026, it put the deal at up to USD 565 million. The purchase closed on 9th July 2026. A day later, IKS told BSE it had lined up financing of up to USD 635 million. In March 2026, its total borrowings were just Rs 753 cr.

On the August call, management said it expects TruBridge to bring in about USD 300 million a year in revenue and operating EBITDA of about USD 68 million. If those profits arrive, ROCE can climb back, as it did after AQuity. If they don’t, it will stay lower for longer.

The June 2026 quarter, the last one before TruBridge, was solid. Sales rose 21% to Rs 894 cr and net profit 28% to Rs 194 cr. But management said growth in constant currency was about 12%, so a weaker rupee did a fair share of the work. The quarter also carried about Rs 20 cr of one-time deal costs.

Valuation: 40x Earnings, Below Its Own Short History

IKS trades at a PE of 39x against an industry PE of 21x. Its median PE is 47x, but that covers under two years of trading, not ten. The industry’s 10-year median PE is 31x. The IKS share price has cooled since listing, but it still costs more than most peers.

What Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s 2 Biggest Holdings Tell Investors About High ROCE Stocks

Both stocks have spent years earning more on their capital than their rivals. Both are now stretching their balance sheets to grow outside India, Titan in the Gulf and North America, IKS in rural America. Titan’s ROCE has already dipped under its industry median. IKS has a far bigger cushion, but it has also taken a far bigger loan for its size.

The family has not blinked. Neither stake has been trimmed in the last eight quarters. That stands out in a portfolio where it cut its Star Health holding from 17.1% to 3% in the June 2026 quarter.

Both companies report September quarter results on 5th November 2026. For IKS, it is the first quarter with TruBridge in the books. The figure to watch is not sales growth but what each company now earns on a much bigger pile of capital. Until that settles, both belong on a watchlist. The next few quarters will show whether these capital efficiency kings keep their crowns.

Disclaimer

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in and www.trendlyne.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information, including filings made available on the BSE website.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Suhel Khan has been a passionate follower of the markets for over a decade. During this period, He was an integral part of a leading Equity Research organisation based in Mumbai as the Head of Sales & Marketing. Presently, he is spending most of his time dissecting the investments and strategies of the Super Investors of India.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors.