The government has lowered the entry barrier for textile manufacturers seeking production-linked incentives, potentially encouraging fresh investments in man-made fibre (MMF) apparel, fabrics and technical textiles.

On 1 November 2026, the Ministry of Textiles reopened applications under Round 4 of the Textile PLI scheme, reducing the minimum turnover requirement under Part 2 from Rs 200 crore to Rs 100 crore. The minimum investment requirement remains Rs 50 crore, with the final incentive claim year extending to FY34.

Existing participants that have not claimed or received incentives may also migrate to the revised scheme, subject to specified conditions. This could allow manufacturers to reassess their PLI-linked investments and expansion plans.

Advertisement

But which listed textile manufacturers already have an established connection to the scheme?

For this analysis, we have identified six listed textile and apparel manufacturers based on verified PLI participation. The selection includes companies identified in government records as implementing PLI projects and those whose approvals have been confirmed through stock exchange filings.

The focus is on manufacturers with direct exposure to eligible MMF apparel, fabrics and technical textiles, excluding retail-focused and diversified businesses.

While all six have documented links to the scheme, their potential benefits will depend on qualifying investments, eligible-product turnover and compliance with the applicable conditions.

#1 Gokaldas Exports: PLI-Linked MMF Apparel Manufacturing, Rs 150 Crore FY27 Capex Plan

Gokaldas Exports manufactures and exports garments for international fashion brands. It operates manufacturing facilities in India, Kenya and Ethiopia, with an annual production capacity of 92 million garments.

The company is listed under the government’s Textile PLI scheme through its subsidiary, Gokaldasexports Acharpura. The approved project in Madhya Pradesh covers man-made fibre (MMF) apparel, including outerwear, activewear and fashionwear. This verified participation establishes its relevance to the scheme.

Its manufacturing network also includes in-house polyfill production, quilting, printing and garment finishing capabilities.

Capacity Expansion Continues, but PLI Gains Hinge on MMF Apparel Sales

According to its Q2FY27 investor presentation, Gokaldas invested Rs 106 crore in H1FY27, including Rs 67 crore towards new capacity and projects. It plans total capital expenditure of Rs 150 crore in FY27, subject to market conditions.

In Q2FY27, consolidated revenue rose 13% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,113 crore, while net profit increased 410% to Rs 41 crore. The India business grew 10%, supported by stronger orders, while African operations recorded 32% growth.

The improved profitability also reflected a favourable base and productivity gains.

The revised PLI framework could support eligible MMF investments. However, incentives remain subject to qualifying production and turnover. Rising input costs, wages and freight expenses remain key challenges.

Gokaldas Exports Financial Performance

Metric Q2FY27 Revenue Rs 1,113 crore Revenue growth 13% YoY Net profit Rs 41 crore Profit growth 410% YoY

Source: Gokaldas Exports Q2FY27 Investor Presentation

In the past year, the share price of Gokaldas Exports is down 26.4%.

Gokaldas Exports 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

#2 Pearl Global Industries: PLI-Linked MMF Apparel Manufacturing, Rs 725 Crore Expansion Plan

Pearl Global Industries manufactures and exports garments for international fashion brands. It operates manufacturing facilities across India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia and Guatemala.

The company participates in the Textile PLI scheme through Sead Apparels Private Limited in Madhya Pradesh. Its approved product categories include synthetic-fibre garments such as jackets, trousers, dresses and outerwear. This establishes its direct exposure to PLI-eligible MMF apparel manufacturing.

Rs 725 Crore Expansion Plan, but PLI Investment Remains Undisclosed

According to its November 2026 investor presentation, Pearl Global plans to invest Rs 675–725 crore between FY27 and FY30. The investments will support manufacturing expansion, supply-chain integration and operational efficiency.

Its new Bangladesh facility is expected to add approximately 7 million garments annually at optimum utilisation. However, the company has not separately disclosed investment commitments for its Indian PLI project.

In Q2FY27, consolidated revenue rose 37.2% YoY to Rs 1,802 crore, while net profit increased 74.7% to Rs 126 crore. Profitability benefited from higher volumes, improved margins and a one-time tariff adjustment.

The revised PLI framework could support its eligible Indian manufacturing operations. However, incentives depend on qualifying investment and turnover, while rising working-capital requirements remain a concern.

Pearl Global Industries Financial Performance

Metric Q2FY27 Revenue Rs 1,802 crore Revenue growth 37.2% YoY Net profit Rs 126 crore Profit growth 74.7% YoY

Source: Pearl Global Industries Q2FY27 Investor Presentation

In the past year, the share price of Pearl Global Industries is up 63%.

Pearl Global Industries 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

#3 Sangam (India): PLI-Linked Garment Business at 37% Utilisation, Rs 1,500 Crore Expansion Planned

Sangam (India) is an integrated textile manufacturer producing polyester-viscose (PV) yarn, cotton yarn, suiting fabrics, denim and seamless garments. It operates eight manufacturing facilities in Rajasthan.

The company participates in the Textile PLI scheme through its subsidiary, Sangam Ventures, which is approved under Part 2 for MMF apparel.

ALSO READ From the US to Kenya: 6 Indian textile stocks expanding despite tariff uncertainty

Its seamless garment business accounts for approximately 2% of revenue. This provides direct exposure to the scheme, although garment manufacturing remains a relatively small part of overall operations.

Garment Utilisation at 37% Leaves Room for Growth

According to its Q2FY27 earnings call, garment capacity utilisation stood at 37%, compared with 22% a year earlier. Management expects full-year utilisation to reach 50–60%, supported by improved orders in the second half.

Separately, Sangam plans approximately Rs 1,500 crore of capital expenditure by March 2029, covering manufacturing expansion, modernisation and renewable energy. However, the PLI-specific investment amount has not been separately disclosed.

In Q2FY27, consolidated revenue rose 33% YoY to Rs 1,045 crore, while net profit increased 130.9% to Rs 53 crore.

The revised PLI framework could support its MMF garment operations. However, low garment utilisation, rising debt and longer receivable cycles remain important considerations.

Sangam (India) Financial Performance

Metric Q2FY27 Revenue Rs 1,045 crore Revenue growth 33% YoY Net profit Rs 53 crore Profit growth 130.9% YoY

Source: Sangam (India) Q2FY27 Investor Presentation

In the past year, the share price of Sangam (India) is up 44.3%.

Sangam (India) 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

#4 RSWM: Rs 92 Crore Knitting Expansion, Rs 208 Crore Garment Venture

RSWM manufactures synthetic, blended and cotton yarns, denim and knitted fabrics. Its operations span the textile value chain, with exports to more than 70 countries.

The company was selected under Part 1 of the Textile PLI scheme for MMF fabrics. Its approved product categories include dyed synthetic fabrics, knitted fabrics and woven fabrics, establishing its direct connection to the scheme.

Knitting Expansion Could Lift Fabric Share to One-Third

According to its Q2FY27 earnings call, RSWM’s Rs 92 crore knitting expansion is scheduled for completion by December 2026. Management expects fabrics to contribute roughly one-third of revenue by Q1FY28, compared with around one-fourth currently.

Separately, RSWM has partnered with Spain-based NDS9 for premium denim and knitted garments. The venture involves Rs 208 crore of first-phase investment, with operations expected by Q4FY28 or Q1FY29.

In Q2FY27, revenue increased 15% YoY to Rs 1,322.3 crore, while net profit rose approximately 289% to Rs 24.5 crore.

Although RSWM has verified PLI participation, the reduced turnover threshold applies to Part 2, not its existing Part 1 approval. Any Round 4 migration remains conditional. Rising polyester costs and weak fabric margins also remain concerns.

RSWM Financial Performance

Metric Q2FY27 Revenue Rs 1,322.3 crore Revenue growth 15% YoY Net profit Rs 24.5 crore Profit growth 289% YoY

Source: RSWM Q2FY27 Earnings Call Transcript

In the past year, the share price chart of RSWM is up 24%.

RSWM 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

#5 Borana Weaves: 384 New Looms Planned, Part 2 PLI Approval for MMF Fabrics

Borana Weaves manufactures synthetic greige fabrics and polyester textured yarn in Surat. It operates four manufacturing units with 1,212 water-jet looms and annual fabric production capacity of 38.9 crore metres.

Synthetic greige fabrics account for 92% of revenue, providing direct exposure to man-made fibre (MMF) textile manufacturing.

On 2 July 2026, the company confirmed approval under Round 3 of the Textile PLI scheme for MMF fabrics in the Part 2 category. The approval establishes its participation, although incentives remain subject to investment, turnover and value-addition requirements.

384 New Looms Scheduled for Commissioning by March 2027

According to its Q2FY27 investor presentation, Borana plans to add 384 water-jet looms at Unit 4. The first 192 looms and three texturising machines are targeted for December 2026, followed by another 192 looms in March 2027.

In Q2FY27, revenue increased 44.7% YoY to Rs 138.2 crore, while net profit declined 3.1% to Rs 16.2 crore.

Delayed polyester yarn imports forced domestic purchases at 30–40% higher costs, squeezing margins.

While PLI participation and capacity expansion offer growth opportunities, actual incentive receipts remain conditional. Raw material volatility and delayed cost pass-through remain key concerns.

Borana Weaves Financial Performance

Metric Q2FY27 Revenue Rs 138.2 crore Revenue growth 44.7% YoY Net profit Rs 16.2 crore Profit growth -3.1% YoY

Source: Borana Weaves Q2FY27 Investor Presentation

In the past year, the share price of Borana Weaves is down 15.1%.

Borana Weaves 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

#6 Century Enka: Part 2 PLI Approval, Polyester Tyre Cord Sales Target Q4FY27

Century Enka manufactures nylon filament yarn and tyre cord fabrics used to reinforce automotive tyres. Its technical textile operations provide direct exposure to India’s expanding industrial textile market.

On 29 October 2026, the company received approval from the Ministry of Textiles under Part 2 of the Textile PLI scheme for technical textiles. This establishes its participation, although the approval does not specify investment commitments or expected incentives.

Polyester Tyre Cord Sales Target Q4FY27 as Customer Approvals Progress

According to its Q2FY27 earnings call, Century Enka expects commercial sales of polyester tyre cord fabric (PTCF) to begin in Q4FY27. Customer approvals are progressing, with higher capacity utilisation expected by H2FY28.

In Q2FY27, revenue increased 37% YoY to Rs 558 crore, while net profit declined 17% to Rs 19 crore. Tyre cord fabric sales grew 37% to Rs 251 crore.

Higher raw material and energy costs weighed on margins, while increased imports affected nylon tyre cord fabric volumes.

The company expects its additional hybrid power capacity to generate approximately Rs 10 crore in annual savings.

While PLI approval strengthens its technical textile exposure, actual incentives depend on qualifying investments and sales. Import competition, input costs and customer approval timelines remain key considerations.

Century Enka Financial Performance

Metric Q2FY27 Revenue Rs 558 crore Revenue growth 37% YoY Net profit Rs 19 crore Profit growth -17% YoY

Source: Century Enka Q2FY27 Earnings Call Transcript

In the past year, the share price of Century Enka is up 3.4%.

Century Enka 1-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Screener.in

Conclusion

The reopening of the Textile PLI scheme with a lower turnover threshold could encourage fresh investment in MMF apparel, fabrics and technical textiles. For manufacturers already participating in the scheme, the revised provisions may offer greater flexibility, subject to eligibility and migration conditions.

The six companies discussed have established PLI connections, but their exposure differs across product categories, investment commitments and stages of project execution. Importantly, the reduced turnover threshold applies to Part 2 and does not automatically benefit every existing participant.

The key factors to watch are eligible manufacturing investments, capacity utilisation, growth in qualifying product sales and the actual receipt of incentives. Rising raw material costs, export uncertainty and working capital pressures could also affect returns.

Ultimately, PLI approval is only the starting point. The financial benefits will depend on how effectively manufacturers convert their investments into qualifying production, sales and sustainable profitability.

You can track how these are progressing by adding stocks to your watchlist.

Disclaimer

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Ekta Sonecha Desai has a passion for writing and a deep interest in the equity markets. Combined with an analytical approach, she likes to deep dive into the world of companies, studying their performance, and uncovering insights that bring value to her readers.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.