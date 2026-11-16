A multibagger is a stock that multiplies the money invested in it several times over. They are rare in any year, and 2026 has produced a handful that rose far more than the broader market.

As of 11 November, the biggest gainers this year ranged from a fibre-optic maker to a defence supplier, a pharma exporter, a drug maker and a jewellery retailer. The top five gained between 296% and 587% in 2026, which means each is now worth roughly 4-7 times its starting price.

The reasons behind the rally differ for each. For some, strong results did the work. For others, a deal or a change in control changed how the market priced the stock.

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That’s why it matters to look at what is behind the gain. A price that has multiplied can also reverse quickly, especially in smaller companies.

With that in mind, here are five stocks that delivered multibagger returns in 2026, in order of gain.

#1 Sterlite Technologies

First on the list is Sterlite Technologies (STL), which has gained 587% in 2026 to Rs 704.2.

STL is a global leader in digital connectivity infrastructure. As India’s #1 end-to-end optical fibre manufacturer, STL holds an 8% global market share in optical fiber cables (excluding China).

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It’s one of the few companies globally that controls the complete lifecycle of optical fiber production. It serves telecommunications companies, data center, cloud providers, and large enterprises.

The company manufactures advanced optical products to support dense, high-speed networks (such as 5G, FTTx and AI-driven data center).

It has capacity of about 50 million (m) fibre kilometres (fkm), has launched an AI-focused portfolio of high-density and micro-duct cables, and has won a large supply agreement with a global hyperscaler.

STL reported Q2 FY27 results on 23 October. Total income rose 145% to Rs 25.63 bn, and net profit was Rs 5.17 bn, against Rs 40 m a year ago.

EBITDA was about Rs 8.46 bn, which includes a one-time net gain of Rs 1.61 bn from a US tariff refund. Its order book stood at a record Rs 352.74 bn.

The driver is demand for optical fibre from AI data centres, which need far more fibre per rack than older networks. STL won a US$ 1.2 bn hyperscaler deal running from 2026 to 2030 and a US$ 1.11 bn product award from another hyperscaler for FY27 to FY29.

It’s also repairing its balance sheet. It raised Rs 15.0 bn through a QIP, with about 75% of it used to cut debt. The stock hit a high of Rs 910 on 15 September, so it’s about 23% below that peak.

Overall, STL has turned from losses to strong profit, but its FY29 target of Rs 200 bn in revenue needs about four times the FY26 revenue of Rs 47.5 bn.

Sterlite Technologies Share Price – 1 Year

Data Source: BSE

#2 Sigma Advanced Systems

Next on the list is Sigma Advanced Systems, formerly Megasoft, which has gained 367% to Rs 922.75.

Sigma Advanced Systems has built an integrated aerospace and defence portfolio spanning products, electronic sub-systems, precision components and complex assemblies.

In defence, its offerings include UAVs and counter-drone systems, missile guidance and end-game systems, radars and electronic warfare systems, as well as avionics and naval sub-systems. Its portfolio includes proprietary technologies for autonomous systems and counter-UAS applications.

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In aerospace, Sigma Advanced Systems, through its manufacturing operations, supplies Class-I aero-engine components, hot-section parts, complex fabrications, precision-machined components, and sub-assemblies, alongside critical aerostructures for wings and fuselage.

Sigma reported Q2 FY27 results last week where its operational revenue was Rs 4.17 bn, up 11.4% from the previous quarter. Operational EBITDA rose 35% to Rs 823 m, a margin of 19.7%, and net profit rose 37% to Rs 486 m. The year-on-year comparison is not meaningful because its business mix changed sharply in FY26.

Sigma has moved from software into aerospace and defence. Its orders include Rolls-Royce long-term agreements of about GBP 425 m (about Rs 54 bn) for aero-engine parts, a Rs 10.13 bn artillery shell export order from North America, and a Rs 1.55 bn order for anti-drone patrol vehicles from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Its order book was over Rs 80 bn in August, with more than 90% from international contracts. Overall, Sigma has a large order book for its size, but much of that is to be delivered over several years, and the business changed form only recently.

Sigma Advanced Systems Share Price – 1 Year

Data Source: BSE

#3 Bliss GVS Pharma

Third on the list is Bliss GVS Pharma, which has gained 307% to Rs 659.9.

Founded in 1984 and based in Mumbai, the company manufactures and exports pharmaceuticals formulations, suppositories, pessaries, capsules, tablets, and injectables to over 60 countries, with Sub-Saharan Africa being its largest export market.

What sets it apart is the niche it occupies. Bliss GVS is among India’s largest suppository manufacturers, and one of the very few in the country to hold EU-GMP certification for this dosage form. A segment that most Indian pharma companies have never entered.

Its manufacturing facilities carry approvals from USFDA, WHO-GMP, EU-GMP, and several other global regulatory bodies, giving it access to markets that have strict import standards.

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Bliss reported Q2 FY27 results on 29 October. Revenue was Rs 3.13 bn, up about 30% from Rs 2.4 bn a year ago. Operating profit was Rs 806 m, against Rs 435 m, and net profit was about Rs 533 m, against Rs 286 m.

The big change this year is ownership. Anupam Rasayan signed a deal on 23 May to take control and completed it on 28 September. It now owns 48.2% of Bliss. It paid Rs 299 a share to the promoters and also acquired 2.25 million (m) shares at Rs 723.28 each.

The total cost was about Rs 17.5 bn, funded by a Rs 3 bn term loan and about Rs 14.5 bn from investors led by Bain Capital. Exports were about 91% of FY26 sales, with Sub-Saharan Africa about 80%. Its market cap is Rs 70.2 bn, and the stock trades at more than twice the Rs 299 deal price.

Overall, results have improved, but the gap between the deal price and the market price suggests expectations have moved well beyond the numbers.

Bliss GVS Pharma Share Price – 1 Year

Data Source: BSE

#4 Ind-Swift Laboratories

Fourth on the list is Ind-Swift Laboratories, which has gained 302% to Rs 362.2.

The company specialises in manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), intermediates, and formulations, catering to regulated markets like the USFDA, EDQM, and PMDA.

The company has a strong foothold in complex therapies, including cardiovascular health, antidiabetic, antipsychotic, and antimigraine treatments, with a global leadership position in the Macrolide Antibiotic segment.

Ind-Swift reported Q2 FY27 results on 29 October. Consolidated net profit was Rs 342 m, against Rs 80 m a year ago. Revenue was Rs 2.35 bn, up 50%, and operating EBITDA was Rs 423 m, nearly five times last year, at a margin of 18.0% against 5.5%. For H1 FY27, revenue rose 36% to Rs 4.21 bn and EBITDA was Rs 757 m, a margin of 18%.

Lower raw material costs, at 45.2% of revenue against 49.4%, and lower finance costs helped. Finance costs fell 34% to Rs 13.3 m in the quarter.

The company is shifting from making active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to finished dosage formulations and has growing contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) work. Overall, margins have expanded sharply from a low base, and it’s worth tracking whether the 18% level continues over the next few quarters.

Ind-Swift Laboratories Share Price – 1 Year

Data Source: BSE

#5 Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri

Last on the list is Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ), which has gained 296% to Rs 651.3.

TBZ traces its origins to 1864 and a single store in Mumbai’s Zaveri Bazaar. The present company was incorporated in 2007 and is run by the fifth generation of the founding family. It sells handcrafted gold, diamond, jadau, and platinum jewellery, introduces eight to ten new lines a year, and has been pushing collections such as the detachable Dohra range.

TBZ reported Q2 FY27 results on 30 October. Total income rose to Rs 7.07 bn from Rs 6.88 bn, but net profit fell 55% to Rs 143 m from Rs 315 m as expenses rose 6% to Rs 6.86 bn.

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The rally this year is about a change in control. On 31 August, GRT Jewellers India agreed to acquire the promoters 74.12% stake at Rs 209 a share, for up to Rs 10.34 bn. It also announced an open offer for 26% at Rs 249.61. The sale completed on 30 October and GRT became the parent.

In FY26, TBZ had revenue of Rs 32.03 bn, EBITDA of Rs 3.69 bn and net profit of Rs 2.02 bn. Borrowings were Rs 8.86 bn. Its market cap is Rs 43.5 bn. Overall, the stock has moved on the change in ownership and not on earnings, and the latest quarter showed lower profit.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Share Price – 1 Year

Data Source: BSE

Which Other Stocks Delivered Multibagger Returns in 2026?

Apart from the above, here are some other stocks that rallied in 2026.

Company Price on 11 Nov (Rs) Start-of-year price (Rs) Gain in 2026 Kwality Pharmaceuticals 3,985.55 1,126.20 254% Cupid 353.70 104.98 237% Kabra Extrusiontechnik 751.85 225.60 233% HFCL 211.40 68.89 207% Bodal Chemicals 160.95 53.54 201% Menon Bearings 328.00 110.80 196% Shilpa Medicare 935.50 316.20 196% Sky Gold and Diamonds 983.40 333.40 195% KSH International 1,036.70 353.40 193% Fredun Pharmaceuticals 1,494.50 512.08 192%

Data Source: BSE

Conclusion

Gains of 300% or more rarely come from a single cause. Here, they came from an industry upturn, order wins, and changes in ownership.

Each of these can change quickly, and stocks that have risen several times can also fall quickly.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations before drawing any investment conclusions.

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