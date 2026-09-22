Every year, as the festive season sets in and the wedding season follows close behind, a familiar shift plays out in household spending. Gold gets bought, new electronics find their way into homes, wardrobes get refreshed, and bags get packed for travel.

This year, the festive trade isn’t just a story for the large, well-tracked consumption names. A clutch of smallcap retailers and manufacturers earn an outsized share of their annual revenue in precisely this festive-season window, and their store networks have only grown larger heading into it.

Jewellery retailers ride the festive and wedding-season rush, electronics chains benefit from the pre-festive upgrade cycle, and value-fashion players see footfalls climb as shoppers stock up for the season. Luggage makers, too, get a lift as festive travel and weddings pick up.

What ties these businesses together right now is not just the seasonal calendar, but the pace of store additions and same-store sales growth each has reported over the past few quarters.

Here are 5 smallcap stocks to watch as India heads into its busiest shopping season of the year.

#1 Senco Gold

First on the list is Senco Gold Ltd.

Incorporated in 1994 and headquartered in Kolkata, it is a pan-India jewellery retailer and the largest organised jewellery chain in Eastern India by store count. It has been ranked India’s 2nd most trusted jewellery brand for five years running.

The company runs an omni-channel model spanning gold, diamond, silver, platinum, and gemstone jewellery, alongside lifestyle products such as leather goods and lab-grown diamonds.

West Bengal remains its stronghold, with 105 of its showrooms located in the state, even as it pushes into Northern and Central India.

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Gold and diamond jewellery purchases climb sharply during Dhanteras, Diwali, and the wedding season, and Senco is positioned to capture this directly through its showroom network.

Q1 FY27 already carried a hint of this dynamic: consolidated revenue jumped 67% YoY to around Rs 30.6 bn, helped by Akshaya Tritiya, Poila Boishakh, and early wedding-season buying.

This was even as a sharp rise in gold prices and a customs duty hike compressed the EBITDA margin to 7% from 10.1% a year earlier.

Senco Gold Financial Snapshot

FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 Revenue (Rs m) 40,774 52,414 63,281 84,300 Growth YoY (%) 15.4 28.5 20.7 33.2 Operating Profit (Rs m) 3,599 4,308 4,354 10,639 Operating Margin (%) 8.8 8.2 6.9 12.6 Net Profit (m) 1,585 1,810 1,593 5,743 Net Margin (%) 3.9 3.5 9.7 35.0

Source: Equitymaster

Same-store sales growth for the quarter came in at a strong 39%, and the company added a net eight showrooms, taking its network to 209 outlets across India and Dubai.

Senco plans to open another 12-15 showrooms through the rest of FY27, largely via the asset-light franchise route, with a continued push into Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns in East and North India.

It has also launched a new men’s jewellery line, ‘Aham’, combining titanium with gold and diamonds, and is leaning on lightweight and 9K jewellery collections along with old-gold exchange offers to protect margins as gold prices stay volatile.

Management has guided for value growth of 20%+ for FY27, with an EBITDA margin target of 7.5-7.8%, even as it keeps a close watch on customs duty and international gold price swings.

The FY26 jump in profitability was flattered by a strong second half, and Q1 FY27 has already shown how sensitive margins are to gold prices and duty changes.

Even so, with double-digit same-store sales growth, an expanding showroom count, and the festive and wedding calendar right ahead, Senco Gold’s core showroom economics remain worth tracking through the season.

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#2 Electronic Mart India

Next on the list is Electronics Mart India Ltd.

It cooperates under the popular ‘Bajaj Electronics’ brand. Incorporated in 1980, it’s India’s 4th largest consumer durables and electronics retailer, and the largest one in South India by revenue, with more than 190 stores concentrated in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The company’s shelves carry more than 6,000 SKUs across large appliances such as air conditioners, televisions, washing machines and refrigerators, along with mobiles, IT products, and small appliances, sourced from over 70 consumer durable and electronics brands.

The run-up to Diwali is traditionally the biggest upgrade cycle for Indian households buying televisions, air conditioners and kitchen appliances, and Electronics Mart’s large-format stores are built to capture exactly this rush.

In Q1 FY27, that showed up directly in the numbers: consolidated revenue rose to about Rs 24.19 bn with the EBITDA margin crossing 9%, aided by strong demand for cooling products, even as growth in the Delhi-NCR market was dented by unseasonal rains.

Same-store sales growth for the quarter came in at around 34%, and the company has reiterated a full-year revenue growth target of 20%+ for FY27.

Electronic Mart India Financial Snapshot

FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 Revenue (Rs m) 54,457 62,854 67,313 71,833 Growth YoY (%) 25.2 15.4 7.1 6.7 Operating Profit (Rs m) 3,471 4,595 4,603 4,464 Operating Margin (%) 6.4 7.3 6.8 6.2 Net Profit (m) 1,228 1,839 1,605 1,071 Net Margin (%) 3.2 4.8 4.2 2.8

Source: Equitymaster

Management plans to add more than 20 new stores during FY27, funded entirely through internal accruals rather than fresh borrowing or an inorganic acquisition route.

The company is also guiding for a gross margin of 15-15.5% for the year and expects interest costs to fall by at least Rs 100 million (m) as its balance sheet discipline plays out.

The stated approach is a disciplined, organic expansion into new markets rather than a rapid multi-region scale-up, with the South India base as its anchor.

Profitability has trended lower over the past three years even as revenue has grown steadily, largely on account of rising interest and depreciation costs tied to new store rollouts.

With Q1 FY27 showing an improved margin and the festive quarter still ahead, how the company balances store additions against profitability will be worth watching.

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#3 V-Mart Retail

Next on the list is V-Mart Retail Ltd.

One of India’s largest value-retail chains by store count and retail area. The company sells value-priced apparel, along with a smaller share of footwear, home textiles, general merchandise, and a Kirana Bazaar format, largely across Tier-2, Tier-3, and Tier-4 towns.

V-Mart crossed a milestone in August 2026, opening its 600th store, having added 100 stores in the preceding year alone, with 24 of those coming in FY27 so far.

Value-fashion retailers see a sharp pickup in footfalls as families shop for new clothing ahead of Diwali and the wedding season, particularly in the smaller towns where V-Mart is concentrated.

The company’s Q1 FY27 standalone revenue rose to around Rs 10.89 bn, with a net profit of about Rs 0.47 bn, continuing the turnaround that began after a stretch of losses in FY24.

That turnaround has been the central storyline for V-Mart: After a standalone net loss of roughly Rs 0.97 bn in FY24, the company returned to profit in FY25 and scaled that profit up meaningfully through FY26, helped by better inventory management and cost control.

V-Mart Retail Financial Snapshot

FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 Revenue (Rs m) 24,648 27,856 32,539 37,894 Growth YoY (%) 47.9 13.0 16.8 16.5 Operating Profit (Rs m) 2,915 2,419 3,962 5,350 Operating Margin (%) 11.8 8.7 12.2 14.1 Net Profit (m) -79 -968 458 1,240 Net Margin (%) -0.3 -3.5 1.4 3.3

Source: Equitymaster

The company continues to add stores at a steady clip in its core Tier-2/3/4 markets, while working on improving same-store sales growth and gross margins through sharper merchandising. Deeper penetration into existing clusters, rather than a scattered pan-India push, remains the stated strategy.

Management has also been focused on strengthening working capital and inventory turns, both of which had weighed on profitability during the FY24 slowdown.

V-Mart’s return to consistent profitability, alongside its ongoing store expansion into under-penetrated small-town markets, sets up the festive quarter as an important test of whether the FY26 momentum can be sustained through the busiest months of the retail calendar.

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#4 Safari Industries

Next on the list is Safari Industries Ltd.

Safari Industries, in the business of manufacturing and trading luggage and luggage accessories since 1974. The company makes both hard luggage, largely manufactured in-house at its Halol, Gujarat plant using polypropylene and polycarbonate, and soft luggage, which is mostly imported.

Safari has built a reputation as a value challenger in a luggage market long dominated by a couple of larger, more premium-priced players, competing on price and design across price points.

Travel and gifting around Diwali and the wedding season are traditionally strong demand drivers for luggage, and Safari’s Q1 FY27 numbers show a continuation of its steady volume growth.

Consolidated revenue rose 11.5% YoY to about Rs 5.88 bn. Profitability, however, came under some pressure, with consolidated net profit declining around 5.4% to Rs 0.47 bn as the EBITDA margin contracted to 12.8% from 15.0% a year earlier.

Safari Industries Financial Snapshot

FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 Revenue (Rs m) 12,120 15,504 17,716 20,470 Growth YoY (%) 71.9 27.9 14.3 15.5 Operating Profit (Rs m) 2,063 2,914 2,535 2,956 Operating Margin (%) 17.0 18.8 14.3 14.4 Net Profit (m) 1,251 1,758 1,428 1,678 Net Margin (%) 10.3 11.3 8.1 8.2

Source: Equitymaster

The quarter also saw a leadership transition, with CFO Vineet Poddar resigning at the end of June 2026 and Aditya Bhargava stepping in as the company’s new finance head from early July.

The near-term priority is to arrest the margin pressure seen through FY25 and into Q1 FY27, which has come from a mix of raw material cost volatility and competitive pricing in the value segment.

It continues to expand its retail and distribution footprint while working on cost efficiencies at its manufacturing base.

A new finance leadership team is expected to bring a fresh focus on cost discipline even as the company continues to chase volume growth in a competitive luggage market.

Safari’s revenue growth has stayed intact through the recent margin wobble, and the festive-and-wedding travel season typically gives luggage demand its biggest push of the year. Whether the new finance team can steady margins while that seasonal tailwind plays out is the key thing to track.

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#5 V2 Retail

Next on the list is V2 Retail Ltd.

A value-fashion retailer catering to the ‘neo middle class’ and ‘middle class’ shopper, primarily across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Incorporated in 2001, the company sells apparel and general merchandise for the entire family under the V2 Retail brand.

The company has scaled its network rapidly in recent years and crossed the 400-store mark shortly after the June 2026 quarter closed, spread across 25 states.

Festive and wedding-season shopping is a core demand driver for value-fashion chains. V2 Retail’s Q1 FY27 performance captured this clearly: standalone revenue surged 58% YoY to about Rs 9.97 bn, while net profit jumped 70% to roughly Rs 0.42 bn.

Same-store sales growth came in at 7.5% for the quarter, and the company opened 57 new stores while closing just one.

V2 Retail Financial Snapshot

FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 Revenue (Rs m) 8,389 11,647 18,845 30,671 Growth YoY (%) 33.3 38.8 61.8 62.8 Operating Profit (Rs m) 921 1,566 2,667 4,696 Operating Margin (%) 11.0 13.4 14.2 15.3 Net Profit (m) -128 278 720 1,621 Net Margin (%) -1.5 2.4 3.8 5.3

Source: Equitymaster

Monthly sales per square foot touched around Rs 886 during the quarter, and full-price sales made up about 90% of total revenue, a sign that the company has largely avoided heavy discounting to drive its growth.

Management has guided for at least 50% revenue growth and 8-10% same-store sales growth for FY27 as a whole and has spoken of a target of adding 170-200 stores over the medium term, concentrated in high-potential Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets.

The company has also highlighted an improving repeat-customer rate, which has climbed from 40% to 55% over the last three years.

Leadership additions during the quarter, including new appointments to the management team, point to the company building out its organisational depth to support this scale-up.

V2 Retail’s growth rate and margin trajectory over the past three years stand out even among its value-retail peers, and the pace of store additions has only accelerated going into FY27.

With a strong Q1 already banked and the festive quarter still to come, its execution on both store rollouts and same-store sales growth will be worth following closely.

Conclusion

All five of these businesses draw a meaningful share of their annual performance from the festive-season stretch, whether that’s jewellery purchases, appliance upgrades, new wardrobes for the festive and wedding season, or luggage bought for festive travel.

What sets these smallcaps apart is how directly their growth is tied to this one window. A strong festive quarter can move the needle on their full-year numbers in a way it simply can’t for larger, more diversified companies.

Store expansion and same-store sales growth trends, rather than any single quarter’s number, are what will determine how each of these businesses performs through the season and beyond.

Happy investing.

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