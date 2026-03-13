Just before the US/Israel-Iran conflict, India’s aquaculture trade was coming out of a rough tide. After a spell of weak realizations and cautious farmer sentiment, the latest numbers, investor sentiment and rating actions around key shrimp players suggested the sector was stabilising, even as external risks keep volatility elevated. The sector, including processed seafoods, is expected to bring revenues of $30 to $32 billion by 2030. India is the 3rd-largest fish-producing nation globally.

Sector shifts from subsistence to strategy

India has steadily moved from subsistence ponds to a strategically important aquaculture hub, with farmed shrimp at the center of its marine export story. Aquaculture now accounts for over 75% of India’s net fish output.

Government schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana have driven investments into hatcheries, feed mills, processing units and cold-chain, underpinning medium term growth even as disease and climate variability remain core risks.

Against this backdrop, Q3 FY26 prints and disclosures from the listed shrimp universe points to revenue growth returning, margins healing in varying degrees and managements talking more about productivity, product mix and balance sheet discipline than aggressive capex growth.

Let’s dive into select stocks in this space that deserve a second look.

#1 Avanti Feeds: steady quarter, costs in focus

Avanti Feeds, the most tracked name in the pack, straddles shrimp feed and processing.

In Q3 FY26, the company reported consolidated revenue of about ₹1,383 crore (up 1.3% from ₹1,365.8 crore YoY and profit after tax of roughly ₹149 crore, a 10% surge from ₹135 crore YoY, with PAT growing year on year despite some squeeze in operating margins. This was due to higher feed volumes and better performance in the processing business, even as higher fishmeal and soymeal prices weighed on profitability.

The feed market is expected around $5 billion by 2031. Shrimp feed is the fastest-growing sub-segment at 9.86% CAGR through 2031. Fish feed constituted 53.78% of the India aquaculture feed market share in 2025, driven by the production of carp, tilapia, and catfish for domestic consumption. “The extensive carp farming operations in West Bengal and Odisha maintain consistent demand,” said analysts at Mordor Intelligence.

In the earnings call, the management flagged stable demand from farmers, an improving export environment and continued focus on cost control and working capital management. At the same time, they pointed to feed input inflation and global shrimp prices as key swing variables and reiterated a strategy built around tightening formulations, strengthening farmer relationships and cautiously scaling value added exports rather than chasing leverage. The combination of solid top line, resilient profits and measured commentary keeps Avanti positioned as a relatively steady anchor in a still choppy pond.

A decline in raw material costs helped boost Q3 FY26 Profit before tax (PBT) by 2.99% YoY, while the operating margin improved 90 bps to 12.7%.

The Return on Equity (ROE) improved alongside profitability. As compared to a three-year median of 18%, it came in near 21%. The Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) also saw a substantial jump, from 26.4% to 28.8%, primarily from sharp margin expansion in the shrimp processing division and high capital efficiency. Over the past 5 years, the net profit has grown at a CAGR of 8.8%.

After a massive surge this year from ₹740-level around end-January to ₹1,424 mid-February, Avanti’s stock price dropped to ₹1,163 on 9 March. It is now trading near ₹1,210.

Avanti Stock-Price Movement 1-Yr

source: screener

#2 Apex Frozen Foods: export rebound gathers pace

Apex Frozen Foods provides a more processing heavy exposure to export markets in US and the EU. The Trade Deals with US and the EU FTA are positive for the overall Indian shrimp demand.

For Q3 FY26, the company posted revenue of about ₹264 crore, up around 15% year on year, with EBITDA margin improving as operating leverage kicked in. According to result summaries, Apex returned to a little over ₹10 crore of quarterly profit after a marginal loss in the corresponding quarter FY25, marking a clear turnaround from earlier muted performances.

Apex caters to wide array of customers such as food companies, retail chains, restaurants, club stores and distributors in the US, European Union and China.”

Management commentary to investors points to healthy order flows from key overseas customers, early benefits from a richer product mix and tighter controls on procurement and processing costs. However, they remain wary of freight costs, customer inventory cycles and tariff settings in core markets, underlining the need to diversify both geographies and formats to reduce concentration risk.

The quarter effectively re establishes Apex as a geared, export heavy name that can recover quickly when conditions improve, but remains closely tied to external demand and pricing trends.

The Rise of Frozen Shrimps in Exports

source: Apex Investor Presentation Q3 FY26

#3 Coastal Corporation: rating steady, buffers thin

Coastal Corporation sits further up the risk curve as a smaller integrated exporter.

In January 2026, CARE Ratings reaffirmed its long term bank facilities at BB; Stable and short term facilities at A4, keeping the outlook unchanged. The agency cited modest scale, thin profitability and exposure to industry specific risks as constraints, while noting integrated processing capabilities and established customer relationships as supporting factors.

CARE also emphasized the company’s susceptibility to volatility in shrimp prices, foreign exchange movements, regulatory changes in importing countries and the working capital intensive nature of the business. From an equity lens, that leaves CCL as a higher beta counter where any sustained improvement in export volumes and realisations could feed sharply through to earnings, but where limited buffers mean execution, liquidity and risk management remain critical.

CCL is a 100% export-oriented unit. Customer base is concentrated mainly in the US, which contributes ~84%, followed by China, South Korea, Japan and others. This dependency resulted in lower profitability margins in FY25 and H1FY26 due to imposition of countervailing duty by the US government. The company has started exports to Russia and Japan, which is expected to support profitability.

Shares of CCL were valued ₹30 on 1 September 2025. It flirted around ₹54 mid-February 2026 before pulling-back to ₹41 early-March.

CCL Stock-Price Movement 1-Yr

source: screener.in

#4 Kings Infra Ventures and Zeal Aqua: micro cap risk and rating moves

Kings Infra Ventures and Zeal Aqua represent the micro cap, farm proximate end of the listed aquaculture spectrum, where rating actions and exchange disclosures often carry more weight than classic broker research.

Kings Infra received an upgrade from CRISIL in 2025, with the long term rating lifted to BB/Stable and the short term rating to A4+, on the back of improved operating performance and better liquidity. While the move predates 2026, it remains one of the clearer external assessments of the company’s credit profile.​

Zeal Aqua’s more recent credit history highlights the other side of micro cap exposure. In August 2025, CRISIL migrated the company’s long term rating from BBB/Positive to BB+/Stable and classified it as “issuer not cooperating”, citing non availability of adequate information for surveillance. The stock exchange intimation around this action notes increased risk perception and underlines how access to timely information and financial transparency can influence funding costs and risk appetite for smaller players. Heading into 2026, those signals remain central to how investors approach such names.​

Kings Infra stock price corrected from ₹172 mid-September 2025 to ₹113.60 on 9 March 2026. The firm’s price to earnings (P/E) ratio and its market capitalization are both neck-to-neck with CCL, however its PBT is sharply lower at just ₹7 crore against CCL’s ₹31 crore.

Kings Infra Stock-Price Movement 1-Yr

source: screener.in

Common threads across the value chain

Across Avanti, Apex, Coastal, Kings Infra and Zeal, several common threads stand out. On the cost side, all are tied in different degrees to a structure where feed accounts for roughly 50–60% of cultivation costs. This high-dependency brings vulnerability to prices of ingredients like soymeal, working capital-intensive for feed procurement, however positive policy

interventions from Government helps trim some of the feed-costs.

On the revenue side, export oriented players face overlapping risks from currency swings, trade policy changes, freight costs and tariff regimes in key markets such as the US and EU.

Global Food Inspections

Stringent global food inspections are a critical non-tariff barrier.

Avanti Feeds and Apex Frozen Foods maintain a competitive strength through high-tier certifications like BAP (4-star) and BRC. The EU’s increased 50% sampling frequency for Indian shrimp in 2025 focused on prohibited antibiotics like nitrofurans. This strained margins for Zeal Aqua and CCL, as higher testing costs and delayed shipments impacted their already thin working capital. Kings Infra uses its “SISA” technology to ensure trace-free harvests.

The industry faces the constant risk of US FDA container detentions. Spike in rejection rates at US ports immediately triggers valuation de-rating and drives up insurance premiums.

Sector outlook for 2027

Taken together, the 2026 earnings recaps, credit actions and management commentary sketch an aquaculture sector that is on firmer operational ground than a year ago, but still navigating significant external and balance sheet risks.

Avanti’s Q3 performance and measured tone suggest a disciplined approach anchored in feed leadership and cautious expansion in processing.

Apex’s rebound shows how quickly export driven processors can regain footing when order flows and pricing improve.

Coastal’s reaffirmed rating, and the contrasting credit signals around Kings Infra and Zeal Aqua, underline that smaller names walk a finer line between opportunity and stress.

Middle East War impact

Geopolitical conflicts are affecting India’s aquaculture sector mainly through trade disruption, logistics costs and energy prices. Around $300 million of seafood shipments have reportedly been delayed as Gulf shipping routes face uncertainty. Insurance premiums have surged sharply since the war started.

Additionally, the freight costs and transit times for refrigerated exports are rising, squeezing margins for exporters. At the same time, higher global oil prices are pushing up diesel and electricity costs for shrimp farms that rely on aerators, pumps and cold storage. Currency volatility is another risk for exporters.

Peer Comparison: Valuations vs Returns

Source: Google Finance

Avanti Feeds, in a league of its own, is the seafood sector’s “safe haven.” It has a zero-debt balance sheet, a ~23% ROE, and a premium 26x P/E, making it the aquaculture sector’s highest-quality, largest-cap player.

Conversely, Apex Frozen Foods and Coastal Corporation represent high-risk recoveries. Apex’s 32.9x P/E reflecting low earnings despite a Q3 turnaround and low-debt. Coastal struggles with high debt. It offers a “deep value” P/B of 1.28 but is burdened by a high 1.54x D/E, forcing it to chase aggressive 44% revenue growth to service debt-obligations.

In the micro-cap space, Kings Infra offers a balanced 16.76% ROE and P/E of 22.4x, contrasted by Zeal Aqua, which is statistically cheapest at 12.19x P/E but carries significant risk due to a 2.57x D/E ratio. Investors must balance Avanti’s stability against the high-leverage gambles of smaller firms for an exposure to this sector.

Geographic Risks / Diversification

Avanti Feeds is aggressively diversifying into China, South Korea, and Japan to reduce US reliance from 81% toward 35%. Apex achieved a “non-US majority” for the first time; EU sales surged 22% YoY in Q3 FY26 to offset a 12% US decline.

Kings has minimal US exposure; focusing on direct distribution in the Middle East region and partnerships with Asian giants like CP Foods. Coastal is currently pivoting toward China following the 2025 Japanese seafood ban to fill supply gaps. Historically it was heavily reliant on the US. Zeal remains highly sensitive to policy shifts in North America.

The EU-FTA is structural positive for Apex Frozen Foods, which already directs over 50% of its business to non-US markets. China’s 2025 ban on Japanese seafood created new growth window for Avanti Feeds and Coastal. To keep a close watch on how the aquaculture sector is impacted by the geopolitical crises, and how the companies deal with it, add these stocks to your watchlist.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Nesil Staney is a Mumbai-based business writer and consulting editor whose journalism work focuses on financial markets and the evolving intersection of geopolitics and global business. He scrutinizes macroeconomic shifts, policy decisions, and global investment trends that shape equity markets and corporate strategy in India.

Disclosure: The writer and the writer’s dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.