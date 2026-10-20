In the stock market, some microcap stocks trade below their book value, offering a different perspective on their valuations. The price-to-book (PB) ratio helps investors compare a company’s share price with its net asset value per share.

A PB ratio below 1 indicates that a stock is trading at a discount to its book value. In contrast, a PB ratio of over 1 indicates that a stock is trading at a premium to its book value.

In this article, we explore five quality microcap stocks trading below book value.

#1 Raymond Lifestyle

First on the list is Raymond Lifestyle, the flagship company of the Raymond Group.

It offers fashion products and services with branded textile and apparel brands across formal, casual, and ethnic wear.

As of June, 2026, the total store count stood at 1,627. Its flagship brand, The Raymond Shop (TRS), has a network of 1,109 stores across more than 600 cities and towns.

At the current share price (as of 15 October) of Rs 571, Raymond trades at a PB of around 0.36x its book value of Rs 1,582 per share.

The company has also maintained a structurally debt-free balance sheet with a net cash surplus of Rs 1.5 billion (bn) as of June 2026. It generated free cash flow of Rs 3.6 bn during FY26.

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This reflects the company’s weak financial condition in FY25, followed by a modest recovery in FY26. Total income surged 11% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 70.3 bn in FY26.

Revenue growth was supported by branded textiles (+14%), branded apparel (14%), high-value cotton shirting (+2%) and garmenting (flat).

EBITDA grew by 23% to Rs 8.0 bn, lifting the margin by 120 bps to 11.4%. Net profit grew 21% to Rs 1,750 m. The company also became completely net-debt-free with a net cash surplus of Rs 1.8 bn.

Raymond Lifestyle Share Price Performance- 1 Year

Looking ahead, management aims to at least double company turnover within 3 to 5 years, with EBITDA projected to grow faster than revenue.

Management states FY27 as a year of consolidation. It plans to optimise costs and restore sustainable profitability. Rather than aggressive expansion, it will focus on profit through a lean, high-performing store network. It targets a net addition of 30-40 stores in FY27.

Further, it is shifting the product mix toward high-value Wool and Linen across all segments. This could support margins. It is also moving the product mix toward smart casuals, polos, chinos and denim.

At the same time, it is exiting the Sleepwear category to reallocate resources towards high-growth brands. Raymond is betting big on its ethnic wear brand, Ethnix, which currently operates 137 stores.

The business is scaling. It aims to become a Rs 5.0+ bn brand over the medium term.

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The company is also expected to benefit from the India-UK and India-EU FTAs. The garmenting business was weak in FY26 due to US tariff-related uncertainty, but is gradually recovering in orders.

The outlook has now improved significantly. As of Q1FY27, all five manufacturing plants are 100% booked through December, with orders currently being taken for Q4 FY27 (January onwards). To support long-term demand, Raymond is adding about 1 m in annual production capacity.

Raymond plans 5-7% apparel and 7-9% fabric price hikes from Q2FY27 to offset wool, cotton and flax inflation.

#2 NMDC Steel

Second on the list is NMDC Steel.

NMDC Steel is a Central Public Sector Undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Steel, Government of India.

The company operates a 3 MTPA greenfield integrated steel plant at Nagarnar, located in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. Its location provides direct access to high-grade iron ore from NMDC’s nearby Bailadila mines.

NSL manufactures hot-rolled coils, sheets, plates, pig iron, and various industrial by-products. Its products serve downstream sectors including automotive manufacturing, LPG cylinders, shipbuilding, infrastructure, pressure vessels, and pipelines.

At the current share price of Rs 40.2, NMDC Steel trades well below its book value of Rs 45 per share, implying a PB of 0.89x. The company generated Rs 15.3 bn in free cash in FY26.

NMDC Steel Share Price Performance- 1 Year

Looking ahead, NMDC Steel plans to focus on capacity utilisation, product diversification, and structural changes. The immediate priority is converting the 3.0 MTPA installed capacity into steady, predictable production and sales volumes.

The plant is expanding its HR coil portfolio toward higher-value grades. This includes High-Strength Low-Alloy (HSLA) steel, Dual Phase steel, and specialised grades for the automotive and energy sectors.

Growth plans target increased sales to makers of LPG cylinders, rail wagons, heavy machinery, containers, storage tanks, and structural components.

The Government of India plans to sell a 50.8% equity stake (out of 60.8% stake) along with management control to a strategic buyer.

Financially, revenue grew 8.8% year-on-year to Rs 36.6 bn in Q1FY27. Operating profit fell around 2% to Rs 4 bn as margin fell 100 bps to 11%. Net profit, however, almost doubled to Rs 0.5 bn driven by higher other income, lower interest and depreciation.

#3 Uflex

Third on the list is UFlex.

UFlex is India’s largest multinational flexible packaging and solutions company.

UFlex operates across the entire packaging value chain. It offers end-to-end solutions across industries such as FMCG, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care, agriculture, and industrial products.

The company serves renowned brands, including PepsiCo, Nestlé, Mars, Mondelez International, L’Oréal, Britannia, GlaxoSmithKline, Dabur, ITC Limited, and Amul.

UFlex boasts an aggregate global packaging film capacity of 6,36,160 MTPA and a PET resin capacity of 3,84,000 MTPA. It operates in over 150 countries.

At the current share price of Rs 612, UFlex trades well below its book value of Rs 1,125 per share, implying a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.54x. Stagnant growth and uneven profitability have contributed to the stock trading below its book value.

However, that seems to be changing. Management expects FY27 to deliver around 35% YoY revenue growth and EBITDA growth. Overall sales volume is projected to double over the next three years.

In fact Q1FY27 performance aligned with the guidance. Revenue grew 37.6% YoY to Rs 54.0 bn. EBITDA surged 92.1% to Rs 9.2 bn, while margin expanded by 480 bps to 17%. Net profit rose to Rs 4.2 bn from a low base of Rs 580 m.

Better realisations, raw material cost pass-through, operating leverage, localised sourcing premiums, currency tailwinds, and an improved product mix boosted profits.

UFlex Share Price Performance- 1 Year

To achieve this, the company is expanding several plants and bringing them to a commercial scale.

A major greenfield aseptic packaging plant in Egypt with an annual capacity of 12 bn packs is scheduled to go live in H1FY27. This will double the company’s global aseptic capacity to 24 bn packs annually.

Management targets 30% capacity utilisation (2 bn packs) in H2FY27. The plant is expected to reach 60-70% utilisation in FY28 and 100% by FY29, becoming a key contributor to revenue and margin.

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Revenue will scale as newly commissioned facilities build toward full production.

These include the 80 m unit woven polypropylene bag plant in Mexico (commissioned July 2026) and the 39,600 MTPA recycling plant in Noida (commissioned April 2026). The Noida plant can process 36,000 MTPA of recycled PET and 3,600 MTPA of mixed multi-layer plastic.

Uflex plans to direct 60-70% of future capex into higher-margin, value-added products rather than standard films.

#4 India Glycols

Fourth on the list is India Glycols.

India Glycols (IGL) is the world’s first producer of bio-based Ethylene Oxide (Bio-EO), Bio-based Glycols, and Bio-based Amines derived from renewable feedstocks.

Following its corporate demerger, the company retains its core chemical operations, housing bio-based speciality materials, performance chemicals, biopolymers, and industrial gases.

In FY26, the Bio-Based Specialities and Performance Chemicals division generated Rs 12.0 bn in net revenue. In Q1FY27, net revenue for the chemical segment reached Rs 3.3 bn, representing a 25% year-on-year growth with a margin of 11.4%.

At Rs 328.6 per share, India Glycols is trading at a P/B ratio of 0.75x, implying that its shares are valued at a 25% discount to their book value of Rs 438 per share.

From a financial perspective, net revenue grew by 9% YoY to Rs 11.3 bn in Q1FY27. EBITDA grew 13% to Rs 1.7 bn with margins at 15.0%. Net profit (PAT) surged 32.9% to Rs 970 m.

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Looking ahead, the chemical business is moving away from commodity glycols toward higher-margin performance chemicals, green solvents, and specialty products.

Demand for these products is supported by end-user industries adopting sustainable ingredients across textiles, packaging, paints, personal care, and oilfield applications. The company works directly with global companies such as BASF, L’Oreal, Unilever, and Mibelle to co-develop sustainable ingredients.

Operations are supported by an installed capacity of 175,000 MTPA for bio-glycols and 70,000 MTPA for bio-glycol ethers and acetates. The company also operates a 7,500 MTPA New Specialty Unit (NSU) to develop bio-amines, biopolymers, and customised formulations.

Management aims for NSU revenue to reach over Rs 1.5 bn in FY27 and scale to Rs 6-7 bn over four to five years.

Additionally, India Glycols supplies Bio-EO to its 51:49 joint venture with Clariant to produce green Ethylene Oxide derivatives. It has collaborated with LanzaTech to manufacture glycols from captured industrial carbon emissions.

Overall, management aims to scale the chemical business to Rs 25 bn in net revenue and Rs 4 bn in EBITDA over the next four to five years.

#5 Sunflag Iron & Steel Company

Fifth on the list is Sunflag Iron & Steel Company.

Sunflag manufactures and sells special steel rolled products. The company is renowned for producing Flat Bars, Round Bars, Bright Bars, and Wire Rods.

The company primarily supplies high-grade steel to Tier-I auto component manufacturers and OEMs.

The company derives around 60-65% of its revenue from the automotive industry, with the remainder coming from non-auto sectors such as defence, railways, and heavy engineering goods.

Macro initiatives like PM Gati Shakti, Bharatmala, and Sagarmala, combined with the National Steel Policy 2017 (targeting 300 MT capacity by 2030-31), provide long-term structural demand.

Sunflag trades at a P/B ratio of 0.86x, with a share price of Rs 423.4 against a book value of Rs 492 per share.

From a financial perspective, revenue grew by 5.5% YoY to Rs 10.8 bn in Q1FY27. Operating profit stood flat at around Rs 1.2 bn with margins at 11%. Net profit surged 4.7% to Rs 660 m.

Sunflag Iron Share Price Performance- 1 Year

Looking ahead, Sunflag is actively expanding into high-margin strategic non-auto sectors, including Defence, Aerospace, Space, Nuclear Power, Thermal Power, Railways, and Super Alloys.

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To this end, the company possesses vendor approvals from mission-critical organisations, including DRDO, DRDL, HAL, VSSC, LPSC, BrahMos, NPCIL, Solar Industries, and Paras Defence.

The company’s superalloy steel plant can now supply commercial and fighter-jet parts, space vehicles, and industrial gas turbines. It has secured vendor approvals from key government and defence agencies.

Company Share Price (Rs) Book Value (Rs) P/B Ratio NMDC Steel 40.2 45.0 0.89 Raymond Lifestyle 571.0 1,582.0 0.36 UFlex 612.0 1,125.0 0.54 Sunflag Iron & Steel 423.5 492.0 0.86 India Glycols 328.6 438.0 0.75

Source: Screener, Company, Data as of 15 October 2026.

Conclusion

The gap between market price and book value is widest for Raymond Lifestyle and UFlex, while India Glycols and Sunflag Iron offer a relatively smaller discount.

These companies are worth examining because their individual business drivers could influence future valuations. UFlex is seeing a sharp improvement in revenue and profitability.

India Glycols is shifting towards higher-margin specialty chemicals. Sunflag is expanding its presence in defence and other specialised steel applications. Raymond Lifestyle is focused on improving margins and building its higher-value apparel brands, while NMDC Steel is working to improve utilisation of its 3 MTPA plant.

The key question is whether these operational developments can translate into sustained financial improvement and a narrowing of the valuation gap.

To know that, instead of relying solely on hype, investors need to carefully analyse the company’s fundamentals, including financial performance, corporate governance practices, and growth strategies.

Happy investing.

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