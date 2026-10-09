Stocks priced below Rs 100 often catch the attention of investors looking for affordable stocks with room to grow. But a low share price alone does not make a stock undervalued or a good long-term bet.

This is where business quality matters. Many penny stocks remain cheap because of inconsistent growth, weak returns, or stretched balance sheets. The more interesting ones are those where the underlying business shows signs of improvement and has a clear path to growth.

For investors looking beyond the share price and searching for stocks with strong growth prospects, here are 5 penny stocks in India to watch for long-term growth.

#1 NMDC

First on the list is NMDC, trading at Rs 73.76 as of 5 October 2026.

National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, is India’s largest iron ore producer. The company operates highly mechanised iron ore mines across Chhattisgarh and Karnataka and is among the low-cost iron ore producers globally.

Beyond its core iron ore business, NMDC is also exploring new growth avenues. The company has entered into an MoU with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) to explore developing rare earth deposits in Gujarat, along with opportunities in technology and R&D.

Its diversification plans also extend overseas, with the company exploring gold mining opportunities in Australia and critical minerals such as lithium and cobalt.

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NMDC is currently producing more than 50 MTPA of iron ore and has set a target of reaching 60 million tonnes of production in FY27. Over the longer term, it aims to increase its iron ore production capacity to 100 million tonnes by FY30.

To support this target, the company is expanding its mines and strengthening its processing and evacuation infrastructure. It is also increasingly using digitalisation and automation to improve its operating efficiency as production scales up.

With a strong position in India’s iron ore industry, low-cost operations, rising production capacity and multiple diversification plans, NMDC stands out as a penny stock to watch for long-term growth.

NMDC Share Price- 1 Year

Data Source: BSE

#2 Suzlon Energy

Next on the list is Suzlon Energy, with its share price at Rs 38.96.

Suzlon Energy is a vertically integrated wind energy company with a presence across the renewable energy value chain.

The company is involved in the design, development, manufacturing and maintenance of wind turbine generators (WTGs), giving it an integrated presence from equipment manufacturing to operations and maintenance.

The company is now looking to expand beyond its traditional wind-focused model through its “Suzlon 2.0” strategy. While wind remains at the core, Suzlon plans to add solar, battery storage and energy management systems (EMS) to its portfolio.

It also aims to expand its presence across the renewable energy value chain by offering project development, equipment, projects and O&M services for solar and storage alongside wind.

Geographically, India will remain its key market, while Suzlon plans to expand its renewable energy presence across Europe, South America, Australia, Southeast Asia and the MENA region.

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As part of Suzlon 2.0, the company has outlined five key ambitions for FY31. These include 25%+ revenue CAGR, more than 40% market share in India’s wind energy market, over 60% co-development share, 3+ GW of export order intake, and an RE AUM portfolio of more than 70 GW.

Suzlon also expects significant expansion across its renewable energy business over the next five years. Its RE order book is targeted to increase nearly 2.7 times, from 5.5 GW to 15 GW. RE sales are expected to grow around four times, from 2.5 GW to 10 GW, while RE AUM is targeted to rise nearly 3.9 times, from 18 GW to 70 GW.

Data Source: Investor Presentation

With wind at its core and plans to expand into solar, storage, exports and renewable energy asset management, Suzlon is positioning itself for a broader role in India’s growing renewable energy ecosystem. These growth plans make Suzlon Energy a penny stock to watch for long-term growth.

Suzlon Energy Share Price- 1 Year

Data Source: BSE

#3 NHPC

Next on the list is NHPC, with its share price at Rs 71.60 as of 5 October 2026.

NHPC is a Mini Ratna Category-I enterprise of the Government of India. The company has gradually expanded from being a pure-play hydropower producer to a multi-asset renewable energy company with a presence across hydro, solar and wind power.

NHPC plays an important role in India’s energy security, with a portfolio of large-scale hydro projects spread across challenging geographical terrains, particularly in the Himalayan region.

The company is also stepping up its investments to support future growth. NHPC is targeting Rs 150 billion (bn) of capex in the current financial year. It currently has around 8 GW of hydro projects under construction, with more than 10 GW at the clearance stage and another 1.9 GW at the survey and investigation stage.

Pumped storage is another important part of its growth pipeline. NHPC has around 17.9 GW of pumped storage projects (PSPs) at various stages of implementation.

NHPC currently accounts for around 17% of India’s installed hydropower capacity, with 8,771 MW of operational capacity across 24 power stations. It also has 562 MW of operational solar and wind capacity, while 1,190 MW of solar capacity is under construction.

The company is also adding large projects to its pipeline. During the last quarter, NHPC signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Arunachal Pradesh government for the development of the 3,097 MW Etalin Hydroelectric Project.

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However, NHPC also faces execution and governance challenges. A parliamentary panel led by MP Baijayant Panda flagged recurring corporate governance lapses and called for faster execution of its hydro and pumped storage projects.

The observations come as NHPC plans investments of around Rs 1520 bn over the next decade, making timely project execution increasingly important.

Looking ahead, NHPC has set an ambitious target of reaching 50 GW of installed capacity by 2047. Its large project pipeline, growing exposure to renewable energy and pumped storage provide multiple avenues for expansion, although the pace of project execution will remain key factors to watch.

With these growth plans and a large renewable energy pipeline, NHPC remains a penny stock to watch for long-term growth, while execution remains an important factor for investors to track.

NHPC Share Price- 1 Year

Data Source: BSE

#4 NBCC

Next on the list is NBCC, with its share price at Rs 76.20 as of 5 October 2026.

NBCC is a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE). Over the years, the company has established a strong presence in the construction and infrastructure sector, with a focus on timely project execution, quality and innovative project management.

NBCC operates across three key segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC), and Real Estate Development. PMC is its largest business and contributes around 97% of turnover.

The company is looking to expand its business across India. As of the latest update, NBCC had a consolidated order book of around Rs 1.27 lakh crore.

The management also remains optimistic about revenue and profit growth over the next few years. For FY27, standalone revenue is expected to be around Rs 130-140 bn, while the company is targeting revenue of around Rs 210 bn in FY28 and Rs 240-250 bn in FY29.

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On the profitability front, management expects net profit of around Rs 11-12 bn in FY27, rising to Rs 13-14 bn in FY28 and around Rs 20 bn in FY29. The company’s real estate projects, including developments such as Sector 37-D, are expected to contribute higher margins and support profitability.

While NBCC has a large order book, the key factor to watch is how quickly it converts this backlog into revenue. A substantial portion of the order book is expected to be executed over the next four to five years, making execution speed critical to achieving the company’s revenue targets.

At the same time, projects such as Sector 37-D, Ghitorni and Bombay Fort provide additional opportunities for growth and could contribute to revenue and profitability as they progress.

With a large order book, improving revenue guidance and several large projects in the pipeline, NBCC offers multiple growth avenues and remains a penny stock to watch for long-term growth.

NBCC Share Price- 1 Year

Data Source: BSE

#5 Websol Energy System

Next on the list is Websol Energy System, with its share price at Rs 68.24 as of 5 October 2026.

Websol Energy System is a solar cell and module manufacturer with a focus on high-efficiency crystalline silicon products for commercial and industrial applications. The company is now expanding its manufacturing capacity and moving towards newer solar technologies, particularly TOPCon.

As part of its expansion roadmap, Websol plans to add around 1.2 GW of incremental capacity. One of its existing 600 MW Mono PERC cell lines is being upgraded to TOPCon, which is expected to add 150 MW of cell capacity by Q4 FY27 and take the upgraded line’s capacity to 750 MW. With this expansion, the company’s overall cell capacity is expected to reach around 1.35 GW.

Beyond the existing facility, Websol is also developing a 4 GW integrated TOPCon cell and module manufacturing facility in two phases. This expansion aims to increase its presence across the solar manufacturing value chain and support growing demand for high-efficiency solar products.

The company is also exploring backward integration through a planned greenfield ingot and wafer manufacturing facility. Websol has partnered with Linton Crystal for equipment and technology support for this expansion.

With its focus on TOPCon technology, expansion of cell and module capacity and plans to move further upstream into ingot and wafer manufacturing, Websol Energy System has multiple avenues for long-term growth and remains a penny stock to watch.

Websol Energy System Share Price- 1 Year

Data Source: BSE

Conclusion

These stocks look appealing to investors seeking penny stocks with long-term growth plans. From expanding production capacity and renewable energy projects to diversification into new businesses, each company has identified specific areas to drive its next phase of growth.

The key now is execution. How effectively these companies deliver on their expansion plans, improve financial performance and scale their businesses will determine whether they can live up to their long-term growth potential.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy Investing.

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