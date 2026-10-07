India’s investment landscape is expanding beyond traditional infrastructure such as roads, railways and defence into a much broader set of themes. The numbers give some sense of the scale. The FY27 Budget has allocated ₹12.2 lakh crore towards capital expenditure, while the defence allocation stands at ₹7.85 lakh crore. But government spending is only one part of the investment story.

Private-sector investment is also moving into areas that were relatively small parts of India’s industrial landscape a few years ago. Companies are committing capital to semiconductors, power and transmission, data centres, nuclear energy, aerospace and electric vehicles. Government initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive scheme have also encouraged companies to build capacity and invest in domestic manufacturing.

As a result, the opportunity is becoming broader than government expenditure alone. Some of these themes are already visible in the market, while others are still taking shape. Against this backdrop, we look at five investment themes that could play an important role in shaping India’s next growth cycle, along with the stocks positioned around them.

Theme #1: Power & Transmission, Renewable Energy, Energy Storage Systems

India’s power requirement is changing rapidly. Manufacturing, data centres, railways, electric vehicles and urbanisation are all adding to electricity demand. In 2026, peak power demand reached a record 270.8 GW. The power sector added 52.5 GW of capacity in FY26, up from 34 GW in FY25.

Renewables are becoming a larger part of this expansion. Of the capacity added in FY26, 39.7 GW came from renewable energy. As of July 31, 2026, India had crossed 300 GW of non-fossil fuel-based installed generation capacity, reaching 60% of its 2030 target of 500 GW. Non-fossil sources now account for around 54% of the country’s total installed generation capacity.

But adding generation capacity is only one part of the equation. The electricity also has to reach where it is needed. This is where a ₹1.6 lakh crore worth High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) opportunity is expected to play a central role. The opportunity extends beyond HVDC to the broader transmission sector.

The National Electricity Plan (2023-2032) projects peak power demand of 458 GW by 2032. The plan outlines an estimated ₹9.15 lakh crore investment in the transmission system. The transmission network is expected to expand from around 5 lakh circuit km in January 2026 to 6.48 lakh circuit km by 2032.

Over the same period, transformation capacity is expected to rise from 1,407 GVA to 2,345 GVA. To capture these opportunities, these three companies are expanding their transformer capacity by up to 400%. The government has already started expanding this ecosystem.

The proposed ₹1.86 lakh crore Green Energy Corridor is one example of the investment required to connect new renewable capacity to the grid. The opportunity is also extending beyond the grid itself. India’s renewable expansion is creating a need for large-scale energy storage, including battery energy storage and pumped-storage projects. Nuclear power could add another layer to this investment cycle.

Taken together, these developments point to a broader power-infrastructure opportunity. For investors, the focus is therefore not just on power generators, but on the companies supplying the equipment and systems needed to build, connect and manage India’s expanding electricity network.

Here are some of the stocks we covered recently that could ride this opportunity:

#1 Tata Power: Integrated play with presence across power generation, transmission and renewable energy.

#2 CG Power: Supplies transformers and critical power equipment

#3 Power Grid: Direct beneficiary of transmission network expansion

#4 Hitachi Energy: Benefits from grid modernisation and electrification demand

You can read our entire coverage here…

Theme #2: Semiconductors & Electronics: Building a New Manufacturing Ecosystem

India’s electronics manufacturing push is gradually creating a wider ecosystem, spanning semiconductors, electronic components, specialised materials and chemicals. The government has been supporting this shift through the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).

ISM 1.0 came with a ₹76,000 crore outlay at a time when India has virtually no domestic semiconductor manufacturing base. The programme helped build the foundation needed for semiconductor design, fabrication and assembly and testing capabilities in the country.

The recently approved ISM 2.0 has taken the planned government support to around ₹1.27 lakh crore. The second phase focuses on developing semiconductor equipment and materials in India, building indigenous semiconductor intellectual property and strengthening domestic and global supply chains. These pharma stocks, chemical players and fluorochemical companies are diversifying into semiconductor chemicals.

Apart from this, due to increasing demand for ultra-clean water, water companies are also getting big opportunities in the semiconductor space. In addition to these two players, this hidden Murugappa Group company is also cashing in on the chip push.

India’s electronics manufacturing growth is adding another layer to this theme. Mobile phone production has expanded sharply by 33X to ₹6.3 lakh crore, driven by government incentives and the PLI scheme. Now, the government’s ₹62,500 crore mobile manufacturing scheme is opening another chapter of growth for both companies.

Here are some of the stocks we covered recently that could ride this opportunity:

#1 CG Power: Setting up a semiconductor OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

#2 Kaynes Technology: Setting up a semiconductor OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

#3 VA Tech Wabag: Developing water treatment solutions for semiconductor manufacturing facilities, including high-purity water requirements.

You can read our entire coverage here…

Theme #3: Defence & Aerospace: From Defence Procurement to Domestic Manufacturing

India’s defence sector is moving through a similar shift. Government spending is increasingly being directed toward domestic defence manufacturing. Of the ₹7.85 lakh crore defence budget, ₹2.19 lakh crore has been allocated towards defence capital expenditure.

Aircraft, helicopters, warships, rockets, drones and missile systems require a large network of components, electronics, propulsion systems and specialised engineering products. This is creating opportunities for auto-ancillary companies with exposure to both automotive and aerospace manufacturing, including components used in platforms such as the Sukhoi-30.

The shift towards domestic defence production is also increasing demand for the machinery required to manufacture these systems. The ₹33,600 crore machine-tool market is opening up growth opportunities for these CNC machine players.

Modern aircraft, missiles and naval platforms require radar, communication systems, electronic warfare equipment and other electronics. This is creating demand for defence electronics companies supplying these systems.

The Defence Acquisition Council also approved capital acquisition proposals worth around ₹1.10 lakh crore, covering equipment for the Army, Navy and Air Force. More importantly, around 98% of the proposed procurement is expected to come from Indian industry. These four companies are well positioned to meet this demand.

The opportunity also extends to specific defence programmes. The missile ecosystem is expected to see significant investment. The ₹2.9 lakh crore missile opportunity could boost the order books of these three companies. Drones have become crucial in today’s warfare, and these three players are poised to benefit from the ₹72,000 crore drone order pipeline.

The same trend is visible in rocket and aerospace manufacturing. The ₹7,700 crore Pinaka opportunity is creating demand across the rocket supply chain. Global aerospace Original Equipment Manufacturers are diversifying their supply chain away from China. These Indian companies are positioned for the broader aerospace opportunity.

#1 Hindustan Aeronautics: ₹2.5 lakh crore order book, supported by a large pipeline across fighter aircraft, helicopters and other aerospace programmes.

#2 Bharat Electronics: ₹72,258 crore order book, with further order inflows expected across radars, electronic warfare, communication and other defence electronics

#3 Zen Technologies: ₹1,239 crore order book as of June 30, 2026, with additional orders and a growing pipeline led by simulators and counter-drone systems.

#4 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: ₹18,218 crore order book, with a ₹2.9+ lakh crore future project pipeline across submarines, frigates, vessels and destroyers.

You can read our entire coverage here…

Theme #4: Data Centres & AI Infrastructure: AI is creating a wider infrastructure opportunity

AI is reshaping the data-centre industry as rising computing requirements push companies to build more capacity and upgrade existing infrastructure. Google, Microsoft, Meta and TCS are setting up data centres in India. This is creating demand beyond servers, including cooling, fibre connectivity and other supporting infrastructure.

These two AI infrastructure players are at the forefront of this AI boom. Power is likely to remain one of the biggest requirements. These two power companies are positioned to benefit from the rising electricity demand from data centres, which could require 13 times more power by FY32.

Data centres operate continuously and require reliable backup power. Even a brief disruption can affect critical operations. Gensets help address this bottleneck by stepping in when the grid fails and providing an uninterrupted power supply. India’s genset market is expected to reach ₹22,000 crore by FY30, with these two stocks riding the theme.

The opportunity also extends to the supporting infrastructure. Growing data-centre capacity is driving demand for the fibre portfolios of these two cable companies, as China loses the US data-centre fibre market. The opportunity extends beyond data-centre operators to the wider picks-and-shovels opportunity supporting the AI and data-centre build-out.

Apart from the fibre opportunity, both these infrastructure players with orders worth ₹44,500 crore are also benefiting from the global AI infrastructure build-out.

#1 CleanMax Enviro: Commands a 35%+ share of clean-energy deals with hyperscalers in India, giving it direct exposure to the data-centre power build-out.

#2 E2E Networks: One of the direct plays on India’s growing AI compute and GPU infrastructure demand.

#3 Netweb Technologies: Positioned around the AI server opportunity, with India’s data-centre server market expected to expand sharply as AI workloads increase.

#4 Welspun Corp: Its ₹42,100 crore global order book provides exposure to the infrastructure spending supporting data centres and energy projects, particularly in the US.

#5 MTAR Technologies: Supplies critical hot-box assemblies to Bloom Energy, with a 50-60% share of Bloom’s typical hot-box requirements.

#6 Sterlite Technologies: America’s now accounts for 54% of revenue, where AI data-centre demand is driving orders for its optical-fibre and connectivity products.

#7 TD Power: Supplies generators to global OEMs, including for AI and data-centre applications.

#8 Aeroflex Industries: Exposure to the specialised fluid-handling and cooling infrastructure required by high-density data-centre facilities.

You can read our entire coverage here…

Theme #5 Nuclear Energy: India’s Next Big Power-Generation Opportunity

India is setting a much larger role for nuclear power in its long-term energy mix. The government has set a target of 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047, compared with the current installed capacity of 8.78 GW. Policy support is also widening the sector beyond the traditional government-led model.

The SHANTI Act, 2025 has opened the nuclear sector to wider participation from private companies. The government is also pushing indigenous technologies, including Small Modular Reactors, with a target of having at least five indigenous SMRs operational by 2033.

The scale of the opportunity is already visible in the engineering and equipment supply chain. The target has created a large pipeline of reactor and infrastructure projects, with three engineering companies already positioned inside the ₹20 lakh crore nuclear order pipeline.

In addition, nuclear plants require specialised equipment, components and engineering services across the supply chain. This is creating opportunities for companies positioned in the nuclear supply chain behind the ₹6.5 lakh crore expansion.

Beyond larger players, the planned expansion is creating opportunities for smaller suppliers and specialised manufacturers. These three small-cap companies are riding the ₹2 lakh crore nuclear wave through their exposure to the sector. The build-out will also require a domestic ecosystem of engineering companies, equipment suppliers and specialised component manufacturers.

This is where these three stocks positioned beyond the reactors could benefit from the next phase of India’s nuclear expansion.

#1 KSB: India’s market leader in nuclear pumps, supplying nuclear pumps across India’s PHWR fleet since Narora.

#2 MTAR Technologies: holds a 60-70% order share for reactor components and supplies fuel transfer systems, fuel machining heads, coolant channel assemblies and control mechanisms.

#3 Ratnamani Metals & Tubes: NPCIL-approved supplier of critical instrumentation seamless tubes and the only NPCIL-approved nuclear pipe-spooling facility in India.

You can read our entire coverage here…

Disclaimer

Note: Throughout this article, we have relied on data from http://www.Screener.in and the company’s investor presentation. Only in cases where the data was not available have we used an alternate but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

About the Author: Madhvendra has been deeply immersed in the equity markets for over seven years, combining his passion for investing with his expertise in financial writing. With a knack for simplifying complex concepts, he enjoys sharing his honest perspectives on startups, listed Indian companies, and macroeconomic trends.

A dedicated reader and storyteller, Madhvendra thrives on uncovering insights that inspire his audience to deepen their understanding of the financial world.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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