There is a moment in every developing economy when its people stop buying simply what they need and start buying what they want. India is deep into that moment.

A family that once bought a functional motorcycle now wants a Royal Enfield. A wedding that once meant gold from the neighbourhood jeweller now means Tanishq. A teenager who once shopped at a local store now queues outside Zudio. The pizza that was once a rare treat is now a Tuesday.

Economists have a name for this category: consumer discretionary. It covers everything people spend money on when they have a little extra, cars, bikes, jewellery, branded clothes, restaurants, appliances, travel, etc.

It’s the opposite of consumer staples, the soap and salt that people buy no matter what. Discretionary spending is what rises fastest when incomes rise and falls fastest when times get hard.

Private consumption already drives roughly 55-60% of India’s GDP, and the discretionary slice is the part growing fastest, powered by a young population, rising urban incomes, and a cultural shift toward brands and premium products.

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But here is the challenge for an investor. Consumer discretionary is not one sector; it is a dozen.

So, we have done something more useful. Rather than rank by size, we picked 5 companies in five corners of the discretionary world.

Let’s look at five companies in India’s consumer discretionary ecosystem.

#1 Eicher Motors (2-Wheelers)

First on the list is Eicher Motors.

The company has turned a struggling old motorcycle brand into one of the most profitable two-wheeler businesses on earth.

Eicher Motors owns Royal Enfield, and Royal Enfield owns the premium motorcycle segment in India. This is the purest example of the discretionary shift there is. A commuter bike is transport; a Royal Enfield is an aspiration, a lifestyle, an identity.

That distinction shows up in the economics. In FY26, Eicher delivered record revenue of about Rs 234.08 bn, up 24%, and profit of Rs 55.15 bn, up 17%.

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Royal Enfield sold over 1.2 m motorcycles for the second year running, up 22%. But the number that matters most is return on equity, which hit a record 29.14%, against a historical average around 20%, with return on capital employed above 22%.

There is a genuine tailwind too. The recent cut in goods and services tax on motorcycles under 350cc, exactly Royal Enfield’s core segment, has boosted demand, and the company posted record festive-season sales on the back of it.

Eicher is investing about Rs 9.58 bn to expand capacity from 1.46 m units to 2 m, and has even launched an electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea.

The key risk with this company is valuation and cyclicality. The stock trades at around 41 times earnings after rising roughly 56% in a year, which prices in a lot of continued success.

Two-wheelers are a cyclical, discretionary purchase, the first thing a nervous household postpones.

#2 Titan (Jewellery)

Second is the company profiting from the most Indian form of discretionary spending of all: gold.

Titan, a Tata Group company, owns Tanishq, the jeweller that has done something remarkable, it made branded, hallmarked, fixed-price jewellery aspirational in a market that ran for centuries on the trust of the local goldsmith.

That is the formalisation story in one brand. India’s jewellery market is enormous and still largely unorganised, and every year a little more of it shifts to organised players like Titan, which holds roughly 8.5% share and growing.

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FY26 was a landmark year for the company. Total income rose 33% to about Rs 760.78 bn and profit jumped 52% to Rs 50.73 bn, with the jewellery division growing even faster.

What is striking is that Titan grew strongly despite a roughly 65% surge in gold prices, using higher average selling prices, exchange schemes and its brand strength to keep customers buying.

It has also expanded internationally, acquiring a majority stake in Damas Jewellery in the Gulf and pushing Tanishq stores to the Indian diaspora.

That being said, the stock trades at about 26 times book value. Moreover, a jewellery business is exposed to gold prices in both directions, a sharp fall can hurt demand and inventory values just as a rise can.

Titan’s watches and eyewear businesses add some balance, but jewellery now drives the overwhelming majority of profit.

#3 Trent (Fashion Retail)

Third is the company that cracked the hardest code in Indian retail: selling fashion cheaply, at scale, and still making money.

Trent, also a Tata Group company chaired by Noel Tata, runs Westside at the premium end and, more importantly, Zudio at the value end. Zudio is sells affordable, fast-changing fashion and has spread across small-town India at extraordinary speed.

Trent ended FY26 with over 1,280 stores across 318 cities, having opened close to 300 new ones in a single year.

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The company’s financials are strong. Its FY26 revenue of about Rs 200.74 bn were up 17%, and it posted a profit of Rs 17.21 bn. Gross margins held near 44%, evidence of pricing discipline.

Trent’s stock is down about 19% over the past year, one of the few big discretionary names to fall.

After years as a spectacular outperformer, it hit a valuation ceiling, and FY26 profit growth of 12% lagged revenue growth of 17%, because aggressive store openings drove a 52% surge in depreciation and other one-off income lines normalised.

#4 Jubilant FoodWorks (Quick-Service Restaurants)

Fourth is the company that feeds India’s growing appetite for eating out, or rather, ordering in.

Jubilant FoodWorks is the master franchisee for Domino’s Pizza in India. It also runs Popeyes and Dunkin’ Donuts.

Quick-service restaurants are a classic discretionary category: a pizza is pure want, not need, and demand for it rises directly with disposable income and the shift toward convenience and delivery.

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Jubilant FoodWorks operates a network of over 3,400 stores and has built a formidable delivery and technology backbone.

FY26 was a strong recovery year for Jubilant. Revenue rose 17% to about Rs 95.13 bn, and net profit more than doubled, up 105% to Rs 4.44 bn, as margins expanded and Domino’s India same-store sales growth returned to healthy levels.

The company has an aggressive plan to add hundreds of new stores and, helpfully, passed on recent tax cuts as menu price reductions to drive volume.

The company’s return on equity has fallen to around 10-11% because rapid expansion and the debt-funded acquisition of its Turkey business have absorbed capital. Quarterly profits have also been volatile. The stock is down roughly 31% over the past year on exactly these concerns.

#5 Page Industries (Premium Apparel)

Last on the list is Page Industries.

This is a company that sells something as unglamorous as underwear and earns returns most luxury brands would envy. Page Industries is the exclusive Indian licensee for Jockey and Speedo.

Innerwear and athleisure sit right in the discretionary sweet spot of the lifestyle upgrade: as Indians earn more, they trade up from unbranded basics to branded, better-designed, more comfortable products, and they buy more of them.

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Page has ridden that shift for years through a network of over 1,600 exclusive brand stores.

The quality of this business is genuinely exceptional. Return on equity of about 55% and return on capital employed near 86% place Page among the most capital-efficient companies in India.

It’s debt-free, throws off strong cash flows, and Jockey named it International Licensee of the Decade. These are the hallmarks of a company with a deep, durable moat.

The issue here is growth versus price. FY26 revenue grew only about 6% and profit about 5%, modest for a company priced for much more, and margins compressed during the year.

The stock trades at roughly 30 times book value and has fallen from its highs.

Conclusion

So, these were the standout names in five different rooms of the same house, the house that India’s rising incomes are steadily furnishing.

The structural case underneath them is as strong as any in the Indian market. Rising incomes, a young population, urbanisation, and the shift from unbranded to branded are durable, multi-decade forces, and these are the best-run companies positioned to capture them.

But the honest conclusion is about price. Every stock here is expensive. The market knows exactly how good these businesses are, which is precisely why they are expensive.

Discretionary stocks also have a cyclical risk worth remembering. When the economy slows, when interest rates rise, or when inflation bites, discretionary spending is the first thing households cut.

Evaluate each company’s business quality, financial performance, management execution, corporate governance, and valuation as key factors before drawing any investment conclusions.

Happy investing.

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