Penny stocks offer investors an affordable entry point into the stock market, as these shares trade at relatively low prices.

They often belong to smaller companies that are still expanding and establishing their presence in their industries.

For investors looking beyond established large-cap companies, such businesses offer an interesting opportunity.

Here’s a look at 5 undervalued penny stocks that are quietly growing their businesses.

Note: The stocks featured in this article have a market price below Rs 100, positive sales and profit growth over the past three years, ROCE above 12%, debt-to-equity below 1, positive operating cash flow and a P/E ratio below their respective industry median.

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#1 NMDC

First on the list is NMDC trading at a share price of Rs 71.5 on 9 November 2026.

National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), a Navratna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, Government of India, is the country’s largest iron ore producer. The company is also among the lowest-cost iron ore producers globally.

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From a valuation perspective, NMDC trades at a P/E ratio of 8.34x, compared to the industry average of 14.11x, indicating a relatively lower valuation.

Particulars NMDC Industry Average P/E Ratio (x) 8.34 14.11

Data Source: Screener

The company has also reported steady financial growth. Its sales have grown at a three-year CAGR of 22%, while net profit has registered a three-year CAGR of 10.2%.

Particulars (Rs million) FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 3-Year CAGR (%) Revenue 1,76,669 2,13,079 2,39,055 3,20,700 22 Net profit 55,384 55,722 65,398 74,154 10.2

Source: Equitymaster

On the balance sheet front, NMDC has a debt-to-equity ratio of zero. However, its ROCE stood at 3.2% in FY26, indicating relatively modest returns on capital.

On the business expansion front, NMDC currently produces more than 50 million tonnes of iron ore annually and has set a production target of 60 million tonnes for FY27. Over the longer term, the company aims to increase its iron ore production capacity to 100 million tonnes by FY30.

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With its relatively low valuation, consistent sales growth and ambitious production expansion plans, NMDC is a company worth tracking.

#2 Suzlon Energy

Next on the list is Suzlon Energy trading at share price of 38.9 on 9 November 2026.

Suzlon Energy is a vertically integrated wind energy solutions provider with a significant presence in the global renewable energy sector. The company operates across the entire wind energy value chain, including the design, development, manufacturing and maintenance of wind turbine generators (WTGs).

From a valuation perspective, Suzlon Energy trades at a P/E ratio of 23.22x, compared to the industry average of 31.15x, indicating a relatively lower valuation than its peers.

Particulars Suzlon Industry Average P/E Ratio (x) 23.22 31.15

Data Source: Screener

The company has also reported strong financial growth over the past three years. Its revenue has grown at a three-year CAGR of 41%, while net profit has registered a CAGR of 3.1%.

Particulars (Rs million) FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 3-Year CAGR (%) Revenue 59,705 65,291 1,08,897 1,67,318 41 Net profit 28,873 6,604 20,716 31,634 3.1

Source: Equitymaster

On the balance sheet front, Suzlon has a debt-to-equity ratio of zero and a healthy ROCE of 30.6%, reflecting efficient utilisation of capital.

Beyond its traditional wind-focused business, the company is looking to expand its offerings through its Suzlon 2.0 strategy. While wind energy remains at the core of its operations, Suzlon plans to add solar power, battery energy storage systems and energy management systems (EMS) to its portfolio.

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This diversification strategy, coupled with revenue growth, a debt-free balance sheet and healthy capital efficiency, makes Suzlon Energy a company worth tracking.

#3 Websol Energy Systems

Next on the list is Websol Energy Systems trading at a share price of Rs 72 as on 9 November 2026.

Websol Energy Systems is an Indian manufacturer of solar photovoltaic (PV) cells and modules. Established as one of the country’s early players in the solar industry, the company specialises in manufacturing high-efficiency crystalline silicon solar cells and modules for commercial and industrial applications.

From a valuation perspective, Websol Energy trades at a P/E ratio of 8.97x, compared to the industry average of 22.7x, indicating a relatively lower valuation.

Particulars Websol Industry Average P/E Ratio (x) 8.97 22.7

Data Source: Screener

The company has reported a significant improvement in its financial performance over the past three years. Revenue has grown at a three-year CAGR of 293.5%, and the company has also turned profitable.

Particulars (Rs million) FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 3-Year CAGR (%) Revenue 172 259 5,755 10,494 293.5 Net profit -237 -1,210 1,547 3,030 –

Source: Equitymaster

Websol has maintained a debt-to-equity ratio of zero in FY26, while its ROCE stood at 48%, reflecting strong capital efficiency.

On the expansion front, the company plans to add around 1.2 GW of incremental manufacturing capacity. It is also exploring backward integration through a proposed greenfield facility for ingot and wafer manufacturing.

With its rapid revenue growth, improved profitability, healthy return ratios and planned capacity expansion, Websol Energy is positioning itself to capitalise on the growing demand for solar energy.

#4 GK Energy

Next on the list is GK Energy trading at share price of Rs 97.9 as on 9 November 2026.

GK Energy is an Indian engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company specialising in solar-powered agricultural water pump systems.

The company operates in the renewable energy sector, helping farmers reduce their dependence on diesel-powered pumps and grid electricity through the installation of solar irrigation systems. Its business is supported by the growing adoption of solar pumps in India’s agricultural sector.

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From a valuation perspective, GK Energy trades at a P/E ratio of 8.71x, compared to the industry average of 14.13x, indicating a relatively lower valuation.

Particulars GK Energy Industry Average P/E Ratio (x) 8.71 14.13

Data Source: Screener

The company has also reported strong financial growth over the past three years. Its revenue has grown at a three-year CAGR of 81.9%, while net profit has registered an impressive CAGR of 172.7%.

Particulars (Rs million) FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 3-Year CAGR (%) Revenue 2,850 4,111 10,948 17,153 81.9 Net profit 101 361 1,332 2,043 172.7

Source: Equitymaster

On the balance sheet front, GK Energy had a debt-to-equity ratio of zero in FY26, while its ROCE stood at 34.9%, indicating efficient capital utilisation.

Looking ahead, GK Energy has outlined an ambitious growth roadmap. The company aims to leverage its execution capabilities and existing scale to build a US$1 billion enterprise by 2030. It also aims to strengthen its position as an important player in India’s renewable energy transition.

Conclusion

Penny stocks often attract investors because of their low share prices and the possibility of substantial returns. However, a low share price does not automatically make a company undervalued.

However, investors should also consider the risks associated with these companies, including execution challenges, earnings volatility, industry competition and valuation fluctuations.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy Investing.

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