India’s tyre industry is witnessing steady growth, supported by rising automobile sales, increasing demand for replacement tyres, and expanding infrastructure activity.

Leading tyre manufacturers are investing in capacity expansion, modernisation, and technology upgrades to cater to growing demand across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers.

Companies are also focusing on premium and larger-diameter tires, particularly for sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and electric vehicles, where product requirements are evolving.

Export opportunities and improving demand from the replacement market provide additional growth avenues. However, the industry remains exposed to fluctuations in natural rubber, crude oil derivatives and other raw material prices, which can affect operating margins.

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For investors, capacity expansion plans, utilisation levels, debt, profitability and the ability to pass on higher input costs are important factors to monitor.

Here are 4 tyre stocks with strong growth plans. These have been chosen largely based on expansion and integration measures.

#1 Balakrishna Industries

Balakrishna Industries is one of India’s leading manufacturers of off-highway tyres, catering to agricultural, industrial, construction, and mining equipment segments.

Unlike conventional tyre manufacturers that depend heavily on passenger and commercial vehicle demand, the company has a specialised business model focused on the replacement and original equipment markets for off-highway vehicles. The company has a significant international presence, with exports making up a major share of its revenue.

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Balakrishna Industries has outlined ambitious growth plans.

The company and Pirelli have entered into a strategic agreement to address opportunities in India’s passenger car tyre market. Balakrishna Industries will manufacture Pirelli-branded PCR tires at its Bhuj plant, to Pirelli’s specifications.

A separate service agreement provides Pirelli technical support for testing BKT-branded tires. Production is expected to begin in 2027, with supplies increasing gradually to reach 800,000 Pirelli-branded tires in 2030.

The management expects this partnership to not only further accelerate its positioning in the Indian tire market, but also help accelerate the ramp-up of the investments made over the last 18 months in the on-road tire segment.

The company also has an on-going capex of 35,000 MTPA along with De-bottlenecking efforts. Thereafter, OHT tire capacity will increase to 425,000 MTPA, enabling Balakrishna Industries to reach 8% global market share.

To capitalize on synergies with tyre operations and leverage energy and raw material integration, Balakrishna Industries is expanding its Carbon Black plant.

The capacity has been increased to 360,000 MTPA along with co-gen power capacity of 64 MW at Bhuj. The further expansion will ensure raw material availability, energy circularity, and support sustainability efforts.

Source: Investor Presentation, October 2026

The company is targeting 2.2x revenue growth by 2030, from FY25 levels. The plan is to grow systematically at a CAGR of 17% over the next five years.

On the financial front, the company reported a good set of numbers for Q2FY27. Revenues surged 40% YoY to Rs 34.50 bn. Tire sales volumes, meanwhile, jumped 30%. Net profit rose 10% YoY to Rs 2.91 bn. Balakrishna Industries’ EBITDA margin fell 332 bps YoY to 19.4%.

Going forward, investors should monitor the company’s execution of its massive expansion plans. They should also watch key raw material prices, such as rubber.

#2 Ceat Ltd

Next is Ceat.

The company is a leading Indian tyre manufacturer and part of the RPG Group, offering tyres for two-wheelers, passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and agricultural equipment. The company exports to over 110 countries and operates six manufacturing plants in India.

Ceat is also expanding, leaving room for growth in the coming years. The board approved capex of about Rs 12.05 bn in July to set up an additional 53,000 2-wheeler tires capacity. This is in addition to the capacity already under implementation at Nagpur. The company is evaluating various locational options for this additional capacity.

The company expects to implement this capacity addition progressively by FY31 in stages. Ceat Ltd would fund the capital expenditure through a mix of debt and internal accruals, as it has done in the past.

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While executing the proposal, management says it will continue to monitor leverage levels and ensure the balance sheet remains strong.

On the financial front, consolidated revenue for the second quarter of FY27 stood at Rs 47.62 bn, up about 26.2% year on year.

Ceat saw healthy YoY volume and realization growth across segments. The company saw marginal QoQ volume growth led by OEM and international business segments.

The international business grew well during the quarter and registered robust QoQ and YoY growth. The company achieved the same through strong realization growth on both a sequential and YoY basis, led by price hikes across segments.

Ceat Ltd Financial Highlights (FY23-26)

FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 Net Sales (Rs m) 113,149 119,435 132,179 156,780 Sales Growth % 20.8 5.6 10.7 18.6 Operating Profit (Rs m) 9,908 16,720 14,917 20,876 Operating Margin % 8.8 14.0 11.3 13.3 Net Profit (Rs m) 1,824 6,353 4,714 6,972 Diluted EPS (TTM) 45.1 157.1 116.5 172.4 Return on Equity % 5.3 15.7 10.8 13.8

Source: Equitymaster

Raw material costs increased during Q2FY7 as inflation trends persisted. In fact, the raw materials basket cost increased by a high single-digit amount sequentially for Ceat. As a consequence, the company’s net profit fell to Rs 1,120 m in Q2FY27 from Rs 1,860 m YoY.

The company says it managed other operating costs well; YoY EBITDA margin contraction was primarily driven by raw material cost pressures.

CEAT’s expansion plans, growing international business and healthy revenue growth provide potential growth opportunities over the coming years. The additional two-wheeler tyre capacity and investments at Nagpur could strengthen its manufacturing capabilities and support future demand.

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However, rising raw material costs and their impact on operating margins remain key monitorables. Investors should also track execution of the planned capex, capacity utilisation, debt levels, and the company’s ability to sustain profitability amid changing input costs.

#3 JK Tyre and Industries

Next on our list is the stock of JK Tyre and Industries.

JK Tyre & Industries is one of India’s leading tyre manufacturers, offering products across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and off-highway segments. The company was the first in India to launch Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) based on sensor technology and was also a pioneer of radial technology.

JK Tyres and Industries is undertaking a phased expansion aggregating Rs 49.8 bn for its truck and bus radial and passenger car radial tire capacities at its Chennai tyre plant and Vikrant tyre plant, with nearly 90 percent of the investment earmarked for the Chennai facility.

The expansion, to be implemented in three phases through December 2029, will increase overall truck and bus radial (TBR) and passenger car radial (PCR) capacity by 24 percent from the existing 210 lakh tires per annum, including capacities under implementation.

JK Tyre and Industries said the expansion is aimed at meeting rising domestic and export demand while maintaining market presence amid robust growth across categories in the Indian tyre industry.

JK Tyre and Industries Financial Highlights (FY23-26)

FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 Net Sales (Rs m) 146,449 150,018 146,929 163,267 Sales Growth % 22.2 2.4 -2.1 11.1 Operating Profit (Rs m) 13,343 21,220 16,778 20,890 Operating Margin % 9.1 14.1 11.4 12.8 Net Profit (Rs m) 2,647 8,115 5,158 7,742 Diluted EPS (TTM) 9.2 28.1 17.1 26.9 Return on Equity % 7.8 18.1 10.4 12.8

Source: Equitymaster

On financial performance, JK Tyre achieved its highest-ever turnover of Rs 48.50 bn in Q2FY27, up 20% YoY.

The performance was broad-based across markets & product segments. The India business picked up significant growth momentum post GST 2.0, with OE sales up 65% and overall domestic sales up 32% year on year.

Management says this was delivered through disciplined execution across markets & segments. The steep increase in key raw material prices due to the West Asia crisis and continued volatility has triggered inflationary pressures, impacting profitability margins in the near term.

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During Q2FY27, these headwinds drove average raw material costs up 9% from the previous quarter, in addition to a 22% increase in Q1FY27. However, management says it is managing these cost pressures through a combination of improved product mix, calibrated pricing actions, and internal efficiencies.

Net profits of JK Tyre and Industries dropped to Rs 650 m in Q2FY27 from Rs 2,270 m in the corresponding period of the last year.

The management said says they remain confident about the opportunities ahead, supported by dedicated R&D and innovative capabilities, a robust product portfolio, and sizeable capex plans. However, like most companies in the space, investors should watch project implementation and raw material costs.

#4 TVS Srichakra

TVS Srichakra is a leading Indian manufacturer of two-wheeler, three-wheeler and off-highway tyres, marketed under the Eurogrip and TVS Tyres brands. The company has manufacturing facilities in Madurai and Uttarakhand, with products exported to over 85 countries.

Like several other tyre companies, TVS Srichakra is also expanding to grow its business. The board has approved capital expenditure of Rs 2,100 m for the Uttarakhand Expansion Project at UKD-II, aimed at expanding the company’s manufacturing capacity.

The Board of Directors, had earlier this year approved a capex of Rs 2200 m, comprising Rs 1100 m for the Two-Wheeler (2W) plant and Rs 1100 m for the Off-Highway Tyre (OHT) plant, towards capacity expansion at the manufacturing facilities located at Vellaripatti, Madurai.

TVS Srichakra Financial Highlights (FY23-26)

FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 Net Sales (Rs m) 29,850 29,260 32,538 36,434 Sales Growth % 17.4 -2.0 11.2 12.0 Operating Profit (Rs m) 2,428 3,072 2,365 3,004 Operating Margin % 8.1 10.5 7.3 8.2 Net Profit (Rs m) 778 1,078 205 711 Diluted EPS (TTM) 101.6 140.7 26.8 92.8 Return on Equity % 7.5 9.7 1.7 6.0

Source: Equitymaster

On the financial front, the company reported revenues of Rs 10,676 m for Q1FY27, against Rs 8,194 m YoY. Net profit in the first quarter of the financial year was Rs 340 m vs Rs 128 m YoY.

The gross profit margin of TVS Srichakra contracted marginally to 7.5% from 8% YoY.

The company reported a 3-year average ROE of 5.8%, while average ROCE was 10% over the same period.

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TVS Srichakra’s future growth will depend on capacity expansion, export performance and demand across two-wheeler and off-highway tyre segments. The company has outlined investments in manufacturing capacity to support production requirements and strengthen its operations.

It is also focusing on product development, premiumisation and expanding its presence in domestic and international markets. The growing adoption of electric two-wheelers and changing mobility requirements could influence demand for specialised tyre products.

However, the company’s performance will also depend on raw material price movements, competitive pressures, export market conditions, and its ability to utilize additional capacity efficiently.

Should You Add Tire Stocks With Strong Growth Plans to Your Watchlist?

The Indian tyre industry is witnessing investments in capacity expansion, product development and export market penetration.

The four companies discussed above have outlined growth plans that could influence their future operations and market presence.

However, investors should look beyond announced capital expenditure and examine whether these investments translate into higher sales, improved margins, and sustainable cash flows.

The industry remains exposed to fluctuations in natural rubber and crude-linked input costs, intense competition, currency movements and changing demand conditions. Expansion projects also involve execution risks, funding requirements and the possibility of delayed returns.

Therefore, a strong expansion pipeline alone should not be viewed as a measure of future performance. Investors should also assess valuations, debt levels, and execution capabilities before drawing conclusions.

Happy investing.

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