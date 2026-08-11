It has been another difficult quarter for the domestic hospitality industry with the Middle East crisis showing no signs of ending and the resulting disturbances in international air travel from overseas countries to India.

Foreign tourist arrivals, a key segment for hotels, dwindled from nearly 1 million visitors in January 2026 to nearly 534, 000 in April 2026, as per the latest data on various tourism-related websites.

However, a silver lining for the domestic hospitality industry once again in the June 2026 quarter has been the continued surge in domestic leisure travel and meeting / conferences being held at hotel chains across the country. The hotel industry has been a key beneficiary of the ‘K curve’ – where the top 5-10% of society increases their spending on high end services/products despite a difficult economic environment.

Mid-cap hotel chains have also benefited from the above trend. To assess that, we selected mid-cap hotel chains with a market capitalization above Rs 8,000 crore and analysed their performance on key operational parameters.

Also, these mid-cap hotel stocks are trading at a discount between 28% to 46% to the industry leader, The Indian Hotels Company. But more on this later. First, the operational performance.

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Q1 2026 Earnings: How Domestic Leisure Offset Global Slumps

Let’s look at the performance of four mid-cap hotel chains and how do they compare with the industry leader, The Indian Hotels Company Ltd.

Performance in the June 2026 quarter (consolidated basis)

Operational parameter Chalet Hotels Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ventive Hospitality Lemon Tree Hotels The Indian Hotels Company Ltd Growth in revenue from operations (% y-o-y) 8.6% 28.1% 6.9% 9.2%

14.6% RevPAR (revenue per available room) Rs 8,582 Rs 13,982 Rs 13,154 Rs 4,814 Rs 8,400 Growth in RevPAR (in %) 6.5% 17% 13.8% 6.4% y-o-y 15% Growth in net profit (in %) 1.7%* 459.8% 227.2 % 19% 18.5% * segment profit of the hotels division of Chalet Hotels

Source – Company results and investor presentation of hotel chains

Chalet Hotels: Sluggish Occupancy Masked by Higher Daily Rates

Chalet Hotels’ consolidated revenues from hotels grew 8.6% y-o-y to Rs 418.5 crore with the company highlighting its average daily rates (ADR) across its properties rose 8.5% y-o-y to Rs 13,247. However, Chalet Hotels’ occupancy levels were 64.8% across its properties as compared to 66% a year earlier.

Another key operational metric, RevPAR grew 6.5% y-o-y across its portfolio to Rs 8,582. RevPAR (revenue per available room) is a core hospitality industry metric that evaluates a property’s financial performance. It measures how effectively a hotel generates revenue from its total available room inventory by combining both occupancy rates and average daily rates (ADR) into a single figure.

The company has highlighted international business remained flat y-o-y due to the west Asia conflict and the recovery is being fuelled by domestic demand.

To the company’s credit, total expenses as % of revenue were 57.4% as compared to 58.3% a year earlier. However, sluggish occupancy levels resulted in the segment profit of the hotels business that grew barely 1.7% y-o-y to Rs 122.4 crore.

The company’s portfolio spans 11 operating hotels and resorts in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad with 3,389 keys across globally recognized hospitality brands — JW Marriott, The Westin, Marriott and Novotel.

Apart from hotels, the company is also present in commercial real estate and residential projects.

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For perspective, consolidated revenue from operations for The Indian Hotels Company Ltd—the largest player in the domestic hospitality industry—grew 14.6% y-o-y to Rs 2,339.2 crore. The company has also highlighted that its RevPAR grew 15% y-o-y to Rs 8,400. As a result, its consolidated net profit rose 18.5% y-o-y to Rs 390.8 crore. The group has 382 operational hotels and more than 263 properties under development.

The Leela Palaces: Rebranding and MICE Fuel a 459% Profit Surge

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts consolidated revenue from operations rose 28.1% y-o-y to Rs 351.9 crore and that was thanks to its RevPAR that increased 17% y-o-y to ₹13,982. The company has also highlighted its ADR rising 10% y-o-y to Rs 20,722 and a near 4% y-o-y improvement in occupancy levels to 67.5%.

In the quarter under review, the hotel chain had launched and rebranded The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary on July 8, and it also provided growth momentum. Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts also highlighted growing domestic leisure demand coupled with buoyant MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) at a time when there were international travel headwinds.

Strong operational matrices helped consolidated net profit grow nearly 459.8% y-o-y to Rs 48.7 crore.

The Leela has 15 operational hotels with 4,162 keys in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore, amongst other cities.

Ventive Hospitality: Dissecting the Profit Jump and Exceptional Tax Credits

Ventive Hospitality‘s consolidated revenue from operations grew 6.9% y-o-y to Rs 542.7 crore with the company highlighting occupancy at 63% as compared to 59% a year earlier. Also, ADR rose 4% y-o-y to Rs 20,000.

Its RevPAR also increased 13.8% y-o-y to ₹ 13,154. The company has highlighted 13% y-o-y growth in the domestic hospitality business as compared to 5% y-o-y in its international hospitality business.

Ventive Hospitality has 14 hotels in India and overseas, with 1,684 keys in the domestic market and 515 keys overseas. In the domestic market, it has a presence in Pune, Bangalore, Goa and Mumbai, along with Maldives.

An exceptional tax credit of Rs 102.2 crore resulted in net profit jumping nearly 227.2 % y-o-y to Rs 124.2 crore.

Lemon Tree: Capitalizing on the Value-for-Money Summer Travel Boom

Lemon Tree’s consolidated revenue from operations grew 9.2% y-o-y to Rs 344.6 crore with the company highlighting a 2% y-o-y increase in its average room rate to Rs 6,361. Also, its occupancy levels were at 75.7% as compared to 72.5%.

RevPAR also grew 6.4% y-o-y to Rs 4,814. Improved operational metrics helped the company’s consolidated net profit rise nearly 19% y-o-y to Rs 57.3 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels is a leading player in the value-for-money segment with 135 operational hotels and 11,946 operational rooms across more than 80 cities in the local and three international markets.

Capital Efficiency: How Lemon Tree and Chalet Outpace the Industry Giant

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts has a consolidated Return on Equity (RoE) of 8.2%, according to Screener.in, while it is 8.35% for Ventive Hospitality, 19.4% for Lemon Tree Hotels and 14.2% for Indian Hotels Company Ltd.

Chalet Hotels has a RoE of 19.2%.

Return on Equity – mid-caps v/s Indian Hotels Company

Hotel chain Return on Equity (%) consolidated basis Chalet Hotels 19.2% Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts 8.2% Ventive Hospitality 8.35% Lemon Tree Hotels 19.4% Indian Hotels Company 14.2% Source-Screener.in

The Supply Pipeline: Aggressive Key Additions in a Projected $523 Billion Market

The hotel chains are in the midst of a rapid expansion of their hotel portfolio across the country and in neighboring countries over the next few years ranging from super-luxury to value-for-money segments. The above development comes at a time with the broader domestic travel and tourism is projected to grow from US$ 256 billion in calendar year 2024 to US$ 523 billion in CY 2034, according to India Brand Equity Foundation.

For instance, Chalet Hotels has nearly 1,655 rooms under development with Taj Delhi International Airport, New Delhi partial opening planned by Q4FY27 and CIGNUS® II, Powai, Mumbai with substantial completion expected by FY27 end.

Meanwhile, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts has 10 hotels under development with 1,095 keys, and they include a mix of owned and managed assets.

For Ventive Hospitality, it has more than 1,700 keys under development across different locations in India and one in Sri Lanka.

And Lemon Tree Hotels has 144 hotels under development with 11,435 keys under development, and they include a combination of owned and managed properties.

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The Valuation Gap: Is the 46% Mid-Cap Discount Truly Justified?

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts’ trades at a consolidated P/E of 37.9 times, and over the past 5 years, it has traded between 33.2 times and 41.1 times.

Lemon Tree Hotels’ trades at 33.4 times, and over the past 5 years, it has traded between 33.3 times and 163.5 times.

Valuations of mid-cap hotel chains v/s The Indian Hotels Company

Hotel chain Consolidated P/E Chalet Hotels 34.3 times Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts 37.9 times Ventive Hospitality 28.5 times Lemon Tree Hotels 33.4 times The Indian Hotels Company 52.9 times Source-Screener.in

Ventive Hospitality trades at 28.5 times, and over the past 5 years, it has traded between 4.2 times and 157 times.

Chalet Hotels trades at a P/E of 34.3 times, and over the past 5 years, it has traded between 34.2 times and 316.9 times.

The Indian Hotels Company trades at a P/E of 52.9, and over the past 5 years, it has traded between 45.9 times and 107.5 times.

The midcap hotels trade at a significant discount to The Indian Hotels Company. But it’s not without reason. In hospitality, scale matters as it allows for a degree of stability and predictability of revenues and profitability. Having said that, as the midcap hotels companies attain scale, it will be interesting to see whether this significant valuation gap sustains.

The Sustained Threat of Geopolitical Crises

The Middle East crisis has not shown any signs of ending, and its impact on hotel chains can be quite significant going forward.

Also an economic slowdown in India or globally, could affect consumer spending patterns and its impact on the hotel sector can be quite profound.

Mid-cap hotel chains trade at a discount of between 28% to 46% to The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, and readers could add these stocks to their watch list for 2026.

Disclaimer:

Amriteshwar Mathur is a financial journalist with over 20 years of experience.

Disclosure: The writer and his family have no shareholding in any of the stocks mentioned in the article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.