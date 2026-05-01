For years, Indian investors have seen markets react sharply to every foreign institutional investor (FII) inflow and outflow, with global sentiment often deciding the market’s direction.

But early 2026 brought a noticeable change. Even as FIIs pulled out large amounts of capital, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stepped in.

Large-cap stocks have been among the biggest beneficiaries of this trend. With strong business models, established market positions, and the ability to influence entire industries, these companies remain a preferred choice for institutional investors.

In this article, we will look at large-cap stocks bought by DIIs in Q4.

#1 PB Fintech

First on the list is PB Fintech.

The company is in the business of online marketing, information technology consulting, and support services. It’s an online marketplace that offers end-to-end insurance and credit solutions to consumers.

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It operates financial services portfolios, which include Policybazaar, Paisabazaar, and Pensionbazaar.

In the March 2026 quarter, the company witnessed a notable increase in DII holdings, which rose to 32.55% from 25.59% in the December 2025 quarter.

Particulars December 2025 Quarter March 2026 Quarter Change (percentage points) DII Holding 25.5% 32.5% +6.96

Data Source: Ace Equity

This increased interest can be attributed to the company’s strong Q3 FY26 performance. PB Fintech’s revenue from operations grew 37% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 17.7 bn, compared to Rs 12.9 bn in the same quarter last year.

The company also reported a sharp 165% rise in net profit to Rs 1.9 bn in the December quarter of FY26, supported by strong growth in new health and life insurance policies.

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Overall premium growth stood at 45% during the quarter. In comparison, the Gurugram-based online insurance marketplace had reported a net profit of Rs 0.7 bn in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Going forward, the company plans to strengthen its healthcare ecosystem through PB Health by leveraging advanced AI technologies to improve healthcare accessibility and bridge critical gaps in the sector.

At the same time, it’s driving growth through PB Partners, its agent aggregator platform, which supports independent sellers of insurance and other financial products, helping expand its reach across India.

#2 Vishal Mega Mart

Next on the list is Vishal Mega Mart.

Vishal Mega Mart is a hypermarket chain catering to middle and lower-middle-income groups in India. It offers a wide range of products, including apparel, general merchandise, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

The company has both in-house brands and other brands across all its product categories.

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In the March 2026 quarter, the company witnessed a notable increase in DII holdings, which rose to 32.38% from 25.47% in the December 2025 quarter, reflecting a rise of 6.91 percentage points.

Particulars December 2025 Quarter March 2026 Quarter Change (percentage points) DII Holding 25.47% 32.38% +6.91

Data Source: Ace Equity

This increased institutional interest comes as Vishal Mega Mart continues to aggressively expand its footprint across India, especially in underserved markets. During the nine months ended December 2025, the company added 80 new stores, taking its total store count to 771.

Out of these, 383 stores are located in Tier III cities, 188 in Tier II cities, and 200 in Tier I cities, highlighting its strong focus on serving middle and lower-middle-income consumers.

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The management expects the total number of new stores to be added in FY26 to exceed 100, including the 80 stores already opened. To support this growth, the company plans to invest around Rs 2.5 billion over the next few years to further strengthen its store network.

While the company currently has a strong presence in North and East India, it’s now focusing on expanding into South and West India, opening up new growth opportunities for the business.

#3 IndusInd Bank

Next on the list is IndusInd Bank.

It’s a leading Indian private sector bank catering to individuals and corporates.

The company offers products ranging from savings accounts and credit cards to microfinance and commercial vehicle loans, with a strong focus on digital technology and innovation.

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In the March 2026 quarter, the company witnessed a notable increase in DII holdings, which rose to 40.38% from 35.14% in the December 2025 quarter, reflecting a rise of 5.24 percentage points.

Particulars December 2025 Quarter March 2026 Quarter Change (percentage points) DII Holding 35.14% 40.38% +5.24

Data Source: Ace Equity

This increased institutional interest can be linked to the bank’s continued focus on expanding its gold loan business.

In February, IndusInd Bank announced a significant expansion of its gold loan offering by adding services to 245 more branches, taking the total number of branches providing gold loan services to 500 across India.

This move strengthens the bank’s strategy to make secured credit more accessible, convenient, and reliable for customers nationwide.

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Gold loans continue to see strong demand from a wide range of customer segments – households, small traders, and agri-linked customers – who rely on quick liquidity against their gold holdings.

With this expanded network, IndusInd Bank aims to offer swift and instant credit disbursal of up to Rs 10 million, which could further support growth in its secured lending portfolio going forward.

#4 Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL)

Next on the list is Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL).

The company is one of the largest & oldest engineering and manufacturing enterprises in India in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

It serves customers with a comprehensive portfolio of products, systems, and services in the areas of power-thermal, hydro, gas, nuclear, solar, transmission, and more.

BHEL has a presence in 91 countries. In the Middle East and nearby regions, it operates in Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

In the March 2026 quarter, the company witnessed a notable increase in DII holdings, which rose to 22.44% from 17.92% in the December 2025 quarter, reflecting a rise of 4.52 percentage points.

Particulars December 2025 Quarter March 2026 Quarter Change (percentage points) DII Holding 17.92% 22.44% +4.52

Data Source: Ace Equity

This increased institutional interest can be linked to the company’s improving financial performance and strong order inflows. In Q3 FY26, BHEL’s consolidated revenue rose to Rs 84,731 m from Rs 72,770.9 m in Q3 FY25.

Net profit also saw a sharp jump to Rs 3,904 m from Rs 1,347 m YoY. The net profit margin improved from 1.85% to 4.61%, supported by higher project execution and better operating performance.

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For FY26, BHEL reported a provisional and unaudited turnover of around Rs 323.5 billion (bn), reflecting an 18% growth compared to the previous year.

During the year, the company secured total order inflows of about Rs 750 bn, taking its total outstanding order book to around Rs 2.4 tn by the end of the financial year.

Going forward, the company aims to strengthen its sustainability initiatives through continued solar capacity augmentation and the rollout of GreenCo certification across its remaining manufacturing units, supporting both long-term growth and operational efficiency.

Conclusion

Largecap stocks that see strong DII buying often signal growing confidence from domestic institutional in the company’s long-term story.

These investors usually focus on business strength, earnings visibility, and future growth rather than short-term market noise.

At the same time, investors should remember that DII buying alone should not be the only reason to invest in a stock.

It’s equally important to study valuations, debt levels, future growth plans, competitive position, corporate governance and the overall sector outlook before making an investment decision.

Happy investing.

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