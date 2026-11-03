India’s electric vehicle (EV) transition is creating opportunities around the automotive and battery value chain.

Where some companies are investing in lithium-ion cell manufacturing, others are developing battery materials or supplying the electronic components required to operate electric vehicles.

Their growth prospects, however, depend on how quickly these investments translate into some economic opportunity.

In this editorial, we are going to discuss the 4 EV battery stocks with growth plans, discuss their growth prospects and also analyse their financials to understand whether to add them to your watchlist or not.

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#1 Uno Minda Ltd

The first company is Uno Minda, an automotive component manufacturer with a diversified portfolio that includes switches, lighting systems, alloy wheels, seating, sensors, controllers, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and aftermarket products.

Its electric mobility business includes battery management systems (BMS), on-board and off-board chargers, DC-DC converters, motor controllers, traction motors, body-control modules and other EV-related components.

The company’s Green Mobility business generated revenue of Rs 5,420 million (m) in Q1 FY27, accounting for about 10% of revenue and growing 78%.

Within this business, Uno Minda EV Systems contributed Rs 1,860 m, while the EV business within the controller division generated Rs 370 m. The company also reported revenue from alternate-fuel systems and Uno Minda Automation.

Growth Plans

Uno Minda is also working to strengthen its presence in higher-voltage EV systems. Its Khed City facility in Pune is planned to begin production in the second half of FY27, focusing on advanced e-axles and integrated high-voltage drivetrains.

An e-axle combines key drivetrain components to transfer power to the vehicle’s wheels. The company had already begun supplying a six-in-one e-axle through its technology partner and was pursuing further localisation through a joint venture with Innovance.

It also completed the acquisition of the remaining stakes in its two-wheeler and three-wheeler technology ventures, giving it greater control over EV drivetrain technology and research capabilities.

The company has also secured seating-system export orders from European and North American commercial-vehicle customers, with a stated annual peak supply potential of around Rs 3,900 m and supplies expected to begin in FY28.

Company Financial Performance

Financial Snapshot (Q1FY27 YoY)

Metric (Rs million) Q1 FY26 Q1 FY27 YoY change Revenue from operations 44,891 55,569 23.80% Operating profit 5,431 5,717 5.30% Operating margin 12.10% 10.30% -1.8 percentage points Net profit 3,090 3,155 2.10% Net profit margin 6.90% 5.70% -1.2 percentage points

Source: Company Financial Report

In Q1 FY27, Uno Minda’s revenue reached Rs 55,569 m, increasing 23.8% YoY. However, operating profit grew at a slower pace of 5.3% to Rs 5,717 m. As a result, the operating margin declined to 10.3% from 12.1% in Q1 FY26.

The company attributed the pressure to commodity and gas-cost inflation, raw-material cost pass-through and higher minimum wages in manufacturing states.

Net profit also increased 2.1% to Rs 3,155 m, while net profit margin declined to 5.7% from 6.9%.

#2 Exide Industries Ltd

2nd company in our list is Exide Industries, which has an established storage-battery business, with products serving automotive and industrial customers.

Its conventional lead-acid batteries cater to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), replacement demand, solar applications, inverters, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, railways, telecommunications, traction and other industrial requirements.

Alongside its existing business, Exide is developing a lithium-ion battery platform through its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Limited (EESL).

The new-energy business manufactures lithium-ion modules and packs at its Prantij facility in Gujarat, serving electric vehicles, telecommunications and energy-storage applications. The company is also developing lithium-ion cell manufacturing capabilities in Bengaluru.

Growth Plans

If we look at the growth plans, the Bengaluru facility is an important part of Exide’s expansion plans.

It has a planned capacity of 12 GWh, to be developed in two phases of 6 GWh each. During the reported period, the cylindrical cell line intended for two-wheeler applications was under internal validation, while the prismatic line was approaching sample production.

Exide expected sample deliveries and initial commercial dispatches from Bengaluru in FY27.

As of Q1 FY27, Exide reported that it had invested Rs 49,020 m in EESL. The investment reflects the scale of its commitment to the lithium-ion business, although the commercial returns will depend on customer qualification, production yields, capacity utilisation and the pace at which orders convert into sales.

Company Financial Performance

Financial Snapshot (Q1FY27 YoY)

Metric Q1 FY26 Q1 FY27 YoY change Revenue from operations 46,951 55,284 17.70% Operating profit 5,383 6,215 15.40% Operating margin 11.50% 11.20% -0.2 percentage points Net profit 2,746 3,513 27.9 Net profit margin 5.80% 6.40% 0.5 percentage points

Source: Company Financial Report

In Q1 FY27, Exide Industries reported consolidated revenue of Rs 55,284 m, an increase of 17.7% YoY. Operating profit also grew 15.4% to Rs 6,215 m. The operating margin was 11.2%, compared with 11.5% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Net profit rose 27.9% to Rs 3,513 m, while net profit margin improved to 6.4% from 5.8%.

Net profit therefore grew faster than revenue, making the improvement in bottom-line profitability.

Exide also benefits from its existing manufacturing network and lead-recycling operations. Its subsidiary, Chloride Metals, supplied approximately 50% of the company’s lead requirement in FY26, supporting raw-material availability and recycling.

#3 Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

The third company in our list is Himadri Speciality Chemical, which operates in speciality chemicals and carbon-based materials.

Its portfolio includes coal-tar pitch, speciality oils, speciality carbon black, carbon black, refined naphthalene, anthraquinone, carbazole, SNF/PCE products and other advanced materials.

The company serves customers across industries including lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicles, tyres, paints, plastics, aluminium, graphite electrodes, agrochemicals, defence and construction chemicals. Its products reach customers across 61 countries.

Himadri’s role in the EV ecosystem differs from that of a battery manufacturer. Instead of producing battery cells, it is developing materials used in their manufacture.

Its battery-material portfolio includes natural, synthetic, hybrid and silicon-carbon anode materials, along with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active materials.

Growth Plans

The company has begun production at its initial anode-material facility at Mahistikry, with a capacity of 200 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA).

It is also developing an LFP cathode active-material business, with the first commercial phase planned at 40,000 MTPA and commissioning targeted for Q3 FY27.

Over the longer term, Himadri aims to build LFP cathode active-material capacity of 200,000 MTPA in phases over five to six years. This expansion is intended to address demand associated with approximately 100 GWh of lithium-ion battery capacity.

The company has also entered into an exclusive technology-licensing arrangement with Sicona for silicon-carbon anode technology in India and made investments in International Battery Company and other battery-technology platforms.

Outside the battery business, Himadri completed a 70,000 MTPA speciality-carbon-black expansion at Mahistikry in FY26.

This increased its speciality-carbon-black capacity to 130,000 MTPA and total carbon-black capacity to 250,000 MTPA.

Coal-tar-pitch distillation capacity was also debottlenecked to 600,000 MTPA, while export terminals at Haldia and Mangalore broadened its export capabilities.

Company Financial Performance

Financial Snapshot (Q1FY27 YoY)

Metric Q1 FY26 Q1 FY27 YoY change Revenue from operations 11,183 14,319 28% Operating profit 2,450 2,879 17.50% Operating margin 21.90% 20.10% -1.8 percentage points Net profit 1,794 2,284 27.40% Net profit margin 16.00% 15.90% -0.1 percentage points

Source: Company Financial Report

In Q1 FY27, Himadri’s revenue increased 28% to Rs 14,319 m. Operating profit also grew 17.5% to Rs 2,879 m, while the operating margin declined to 20.1% from 21.9%.

Net profit rose 27.4% to Rs 2,284 million, and net profit margin remained broadly stable at 15.9%, compared with 16% in Q1 FY26.

#4 Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd

The fourth company in our list is Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, which has an established battery business serving automotive and industrial applications.

Its brands include Amaron, PowerZone and Quanta, and the company also operates in lead recycling, international battery markets, lithium-ion battery packs, advanced-cell manufacturing, energy-storage systems and power electronics.

Its new-energy operations are being developed through Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies (ARACT), which is building lithium-ion cell and pack-manufacturing capabilities.

Amara Raja Power Systems also designs power chargers, power electronics and distribution panels.

Growth Plans

The company’s growth strategy is centered on expanding its presence in lithium-ion cells and energy storage while continuing to serve its existing lead-acid battery customers.

In Q1 FY27, the lead-acid business recorded double-digit growth in automotive OEM volumes and domestic aftermarket volumes.

Demand for industrial UPS systems also benefited from data-center requirements. Meanwhile, the new-energy business recorded revenue growth of more than 50%, supported by telecom-pack and EV-pack supplies.

Amara Raja’s expansion program is concentrated in Telangana. Its Customer Qualification Plant was commissioned in July 2026, and the company expected commercialisation of its positive-electrode plant in Q2 FY27. Cumulative investment in ARACT reached Rs 19,000 m by Q1 FY27.

Its longer-term Giga Corridor roadmap includes 16 GWh of cell-manufacturing capacity, approximately 5 GWh of low-voltage pack capacity and a 10 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) facility.

Construction of the BESS factory had commenced by Q1 FY27, and the company also had existing EV-battery-pack manufacturing capacity of 1.5 GWh and stationary/telecom pack capacity of 1.2 GWh, with 1.5 GWh of stationary/telecom capacity planned by August 2026.

Company Financial Performance

Financial Snapshot (Q1FY27 YoY)

Metric Q1 FY26 Q1 FY27 YoY change Revenue from operations 34,011 42,145 23.90% Operating profit 3,635 4,059 11.70% Operating margin 10.70% 9.60% -1.1 percentage points Net profit 1,648 1,909 15.90% Net profit margin 4.80% 4.50% -0.3 percentage points

Source: Company Financial Report

In Q1 FY27, Amara Raja’s consolidated revenue from operations increased 23.9% YoY to Rs 42,145 m. Operating profit also grew 11.7% to Rs 4,059 m, but the operating margin declined to 9.6% from 10.7% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Net profit increased 15.9% to Rs 1,909 m, while net profit margin softened to 4.5% from 4.8%.

Revenue and profit both increased, but the slower growth in operating profit suggests that the company will need to manage costs and improve operating efficiency as its business expands.

Conclusion

All the companies in the EV battery segment have different growth plans, and each faces a different set of execution challenges.

Investors tracking these companies should look beyond announced capacity and revenue growth to examine operating margins, profitability, leverage, customer qualification, and actual commercial production.

And they also should look into their own risk appetite and investment objective before making any financial decision.

Happy investing.

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