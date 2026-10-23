India’s aerospace industry is taking off, and the opportunity goes beyond aircraft makers and defence giants. Rising air travel, growing aircraft production and higher defence spending are creating demand for specialised materials and components used in the sector.

The government’s push for domestic manufacturing, along with India’s cost advantage and skilled workforce, is also opening up opportunities across aircraft manufacturing, precision engineering, avionics and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), according to the All India Association of Industries.

While the big names often grab the spotlight, several ancillary companies operate behind the scenes, supplying the specialised metals that go into aircraft and aerospace equipment. As the industry expands, these businesses are worth watching.

Here are four stocks to watch in India’s aerospace metals market.

#1 Dynamatic Technologies

First on the list is Dynamatic Technologies

Dynamatic Technologies is a manufacturer of highly engineered, mission critical products for the Aerospace, Hydraulic and Metallurgy industries.

Established in 1973, the company has manufacturing and engineering facilities in India and Europe, serving customers across six continents. While it is a major player in hydraulic gear pumps, its aerospace business is another key part of its operations.

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Dynamatic Technologies manufactures complex airframe structures and flight-critical components for the aerospace industry. It supplies global aircraft manufacturers and defence companies, including Airbus, Boeing, Bell Helicopters, Dassault Aviation and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).

The company’s expertise in metallic aero-structures and assemblies also places it within the broader aerospace metals value chain. These metal-based structures and precision components form an important part of aircraft manufacturing, where precision and reliability are critical.

To strengthen its presence in this segment, Dynamatic Technologies signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Hutchinson to support the growth of India’s aerospace industry. The collaboration combines Hutchinson’s expertise in composite and multi-material systems with Dynamatic Technologies’ capabilities in metallic aero-structures and assemblies.

This makes Dynamatic Technologies a stock to watch in India’s aerospace metals market.

Dynamatic Technologies Share Price Performance- 1 Year

Data Source: BSE

#2 Jindal Stainless

Next is Jindal Stainless.

It is India’s largest stainless steel manufacturer and one of the top three stainless steel producers globally.

The company is expanding its presence in specialised markets, including defence, aerospace and space.

Its Hisar facility has received AS 9100D certification, a quality management standard for the aviation, space and defence industries. Jindal Stainless has also been developing specialised steel grades for applications in these sectors.

During FY26, the company’s strategic arm, Jindal Defence and Aerospace (JDA), commissioned an electroslag remelting facility to manufacture high-performance alloys and steel.

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This expands its capabilities in producing specialised materials for strategic industries. The company is also working on special alloy steels with strength exceeding 800 MPa for use in defence, aerospace and transportation.

Its presence in the space sector is also growing. JDA secured orders for special alloy plates and low-alloy steel sheets for the Gaganyaan mission, with the materials intended for motor casings and critical components of the GSLV Mk-III launch vehicle.

The company also received its first commercial order from a leading aerospace manufacturer to supply low-alloy steel for Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLVs).

With its growing capabilities in specialised steel, high-performance alloys and aerospace-grade materials, Jindal Stainless is expanding its role in India’s aerospace metals supply chain, making it a stock to watch in this segment.

Jindal Stainless Share Price Performance- 1 Year

Data Source: BSE

#3 Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI)

Next on the list is Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI).

It is a government-owned company specialising in high-performance metals and alloys for defence, aerospace and other strategic industries.

Established in 1973 under the Ministry of Defence, MIDHANI manufactures superalloys, titanium alloys and special steels used in applications where materials must withstand extreme temperatures, pressure and stress. Its products include forgings, rolled products and precision fasteners, with manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, Telangana, and Rohtak, Haryana.

The company is strengthening its position in the aerospace supply chain. In FY26, MIDHANI secured NADCAP certification for heat treatment and airworthiness certificates from CEMILAC for ten critical aerospace-grade alloys. These credentials support its efforts to supply specialised materials to global aerospace manufacturers.

MIDHANI has also developed several alloy grades for aircraft engine applications. It became the first company in India to receive S400 approval from GE Aerospace for its metallic materials laboratory, covering chemical, mechanical and metallographic testing. This allows MIDHANI to provide commercial testing services for GE Aerospace materials worldwide.

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Beyond this, the company is undertaking development work on superalloys and titanium alloys for India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft programme.

With its focus on aerospace-grade superalloys, titanium alloys and specialised metals for aircraft engines, MIDHANI has a direct presence in the aerospace materials supply chain, making it a stock to watch in India’s aerospace metals market.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Share Price Performance- 1 Year

Data Source: BSE

#4 PTC Industries

Next on the list is PTC Industries.

The company is an Indian manufacturer of precision metal components, titanium castings and superalloy castings for the aerospace, defence and other strategic industries.

The company specialises in manufacturing complex components from high-performance metals, using advanced casting technologies to meet the stringent requirements of aerospace and defence applications. It is also building an integrated titanium and superalloy manufacturing platform at its Strategic Materials Technology Complex in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

PTC Industries is expanding its capabilities beyond component manufacturing into strategic materials.

Through advanced melting technologies and metal recycling, the company aims to strengthen India’s domestic capabilities in titanium and superalloys, which are essential for demanding aerospace applications.

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Its recent orders reflect its growing presence in this segment. The company received an order from BrahMos Aerospace for critical titanium components and another from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (ISRO) for double vacuum arc remelted (VAR) aerospace-grade titanium ingots.

Additionally, its subsidiary, Aerolloy Technologies, entered into a long-term agreement with Honeywell Aerospace Technologies to supply titanium and superalloy castings, strengthening its ties with the global aerospace industry.

PTC Industries has also raised Rs 18 bn from Indian and international investors to expand its manufacturing capabilities and support future growth.

With its focus on aerospace-grade titanium, superalloys and precision metal components, along with orders from defence, space and global aerospace players, PTC Industries is a stock to watch in India’s aerospace metals market.

PTC Industries Share Price Performance- 1 Year

Data Source: BSE

Conclusion

India’s aerospace industry is entering a growth phase, creating opportunities for companies that supply specialised metals, high-performance alloys and precision components.

As aircraft production, defence spending and space programmes expand, demand for these materials is expected to remain an important part of the industry’s growth story.

However, investors should look beyond the sector’s growth potential and assess each company’s financial performance, order book, expansion plans and valuations before making investment decisions.

Happy Investing.

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