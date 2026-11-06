India’s ageing population is gradually changing the economics of healthcare. According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) , the share of Indians aged 60 years and above is projected to rise from 10.5% in 2022 to 20.8% by 2050, taking the elderly population to approximately 347 million.

This demographic shift has implications beyond hospital capacity. Older people are more likely to require long-term treatment for cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, neurological disorders, kidney ailments and other age-related conditions. As life expectancy increases, demand is also likely to expand for cardiac interventions, oncology care, joint replacements, rehabilitation and geriatric services.

The scale of the opportunity is significant. NITI Aayog estimates that older adults may account for 45% of India’s disease burden by 2030. That’s a structural demand opportunity for healthcare providers, especially those who are well-versed in complex and recurring treatments.

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The preceding numbers make Max Healthcare Institute and Narayana Hrudayalaya worth examining.

#1 Max Healthcare: From Multispeciality Hospitals To An Integrated Senior Healthcare Business

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd operates a network of super-speciality and multispeciality hospitals. It provides tertiary and quaternary healthcare across several treatment categories. Its business also extends into diagnostics through Max Lab and home healthcare through MAX@Home. This combination gives the company exposure to complex hospital procedures as well as services that can support patients before and after hospitalisation.

The Speciality Mix Reveals Where Ageing-Related Demand Could Emerge

By speciality, the inpatient revenue mix shows substantial exposure to conditions commonly associated with older age. In Q2 FY27, oncology contributed 20.9% of gross inpatient revenue, followed by orthopaedics at 11.4%, neurosciences at 10.2%, cardiac sciences at 10.1% and renal sciences at 10%. Together, these five specialities accounted for approximately 62.6% of gross inpatient revenue.

The hospital chain’s treatment capabilities cover cancer surgery, chemotherapy, cardiac interventions, neurological procedures, joint replacements, dialysis and kidney transplantation. Its advanced treatment infrastructure also includes robotic surgery, bone marrow transplantation and specialised oncology facilities.

Contribution from oncology declined from 25.7% in Q2 FY26 to 20.9% in Q2 FY27. Management attributed this primarily to the discontinuation of certain high-value patented chemotherapy drugs for institutional patients and a reduction in institutional bed share. Excluding oncology, gross revenue increased 25% year-on-year.

This distinction is important. A change in speciality revenue share does not necessarily indicate a change in disease incidence or the number of elderly patients. It can also reflect pricing, treatment mix, institutional business and the availability of specific drugs.

Patient Throughput And Realisation Drive Revenue Growth

Inpatient activity increased during Q2 FY27. The company reported 98,464 inpatient discharges, compared with 87,629 in Q2 FY26, representing growth of approximately 12%. Average revenue per inpatient (ARPP) increased 8% to ₹2.31 lakh from ₹2.14 lakh.

Outpatient consultations rose 13% to 11.44 lakh, while average occupancy remained at 77%. Occupied beds per day increased 13% to 4,189.

The combination of higher discharges and improved ARPP indicates that growth is not dependent on pricing or patient volumes alone.

The increase in outpatient activity is also relevant. Chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and kidney ailments require continuing consultations and monitoring. This creates an opportunity to generate revenue beyond inpatient admissions, although age-wise patient volumes remain undisclosed.

MAX@Home And Max Lab Extend The Revenue Opportunity Beyond Hospital Admissions

MAX@Home reported gross revenue of ₹86 crore in Q2 FY27. The segment registered 37% year-on-year growth and 10% sequential growth. Its performance was primarily driven by physiotherapy, rehabilitation and pathology sample collection. The company offers an Elderly Care Subscription programme covering geriatric assessments, virtual consultations, medication checks, physiotherapy, fall-prevention assessments and health monitoring.

Max also offers a Wellwise Senior Citizen Profile through its Lucknow home healthcare platform. The male-specific package covers 81 health parameters. This creates an additional preventive diagnostics offering for older customers, although the company has not reported its sales or revenue contribution separately.

Another development is Max’s Geriatric Medicine Fellowship, co-accredited by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow. Its Q2 FY27 presentation disclosed that 13 trainees were enrolled in the programme. This indicates investment in developing specialist expertise for elderly healthcare, although it is a medical education initiative rather than a separately disclosed hospital revenue stream.

Max Lab generated revenue of ₹66 crore in Q2 FY27, up 24% year-on-year. Its services were available across more than 63 cities, with a portfolio of over 2,700 tests.

Capacity Expansion Must Translate Into Better Capital Returns

Max Healthcare had 5,518 operational beds at the end of September 2026. The numbers represent an addition of 758 beds over the preceding 12 months. Its total network capacity stood at 6,184 beds.

During Q2 FY27, the company commenced services at the oncology block of Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka, with facilities including chemotherapy day care, dialysis, positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT), nuclear medicine and linear accelerator (LINAC) treatment.

The board also approved ₹415 crore of capital expenditure to add 209 brownfield beds: 85 at Noida, 60 at Vaishali and 64 at BLK-Max Delhi. The company has also identified approximately 2,600 potential brownfield bed additions as part of its longer-term expansion opportunities.

The investment consideration is not simply how many beds Max can add, but how quickly those beds can become operational and generate sufficient patient volumes. Its existing occupancy rate of 77% provides a reference point for assessing future utilisation, but maintaining this level as capacity expands will require effective doctor recruitment, patient acquisition and operating cost management.

Max has also stated a target of achieving return on capital employed (ROCE) of 20–25% within four years following acquisitions.

Max Healthcare: Will Hospital Growth Translate Into Share Price Recovery?

Source: Screener.in

Max Healthcare closed at ₹895.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on 3 November 2026. The stock recorded negative six-month and one-year returns of 8.53% and 19.32%, respectively.

Jefferies maintained a Buy rating with a target price of ₹1,260 in October 2026. Against the 3 November closing price, this implies a potential upside of approximately 40%.

The investment case rests on speciality-led hospital growth, the ramp-up of recently added capacity and the development of diagnostics and home healthcare. However, readers should monitor the recovery in oncology, utilisation of new beds, profitability growth relative to revenue, and returns generated from expansion capital.

#2 Narayana Health: From Cardiac Specialisation To A Diversified Multispeciality Healthcare Network

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd , which operates under the Narayana Health brand, is a healthcare provider with hospitals, surgical centres, clinics, diagnostic facilities and specialised treatment centres in India and overseas. Founded around an affordability-led healthcare model, the company has built its reputation in cardiac care while expanding into oncology, renal sciences, neurosciences, orthopaedics and other medical specialities.

Cardiac Sciences Remain The Company’s Strongest Revenue Anchor

Cardiac Sciences accounted for 33% of Narayana Health’s Indian hospital operating revenue in Q2 FY27, making it the largest speciality within its domestic hospital business.

It offers more than conventional cardiac surgery capabilities. Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Bengaluru performed 54 transcatheter aortic valve implantations (TAVIs) and six hybrid percutaneous pulmonary valve implantations in the quarter. The institute recorded 38 cardiac surgeries in a single day, its highest number in a day.

These capabilities provide exposure to complex procedures that require specialised infrastructure, experienced medical teams and intensive post-operative care. As cardiovascular conditions become more prevalent with age, Narayana’s established cardiac platform could support demand for advanced interventions.

But clinical successes are not the same as financial performance. The company has disclosed Cardiac Sciences’ share of Indian hospital revenue, but does not separately establish its speciality-wise EBITDA, revenue growth or contribution from advanced valve procedures.

Diversification Beyond Cardiac Care Could Broaden Revenue Sources

The revenue mix of Narayana indicates that its business extends across several age-related treatment categories.

In Q2 FY27, oncology contributed 15% of Indian hospital operating revenue, followed by renal sciences at 9%, neurosciences at 8% and orthopaedics at 5%. Medicine and gastrointestinal sciences together accounted for another 14%.

The company also reported complex procedures during the quarter, including multidisciplinary surgery for spindle cell sarcoma involving an extensive inferior vena cava tumour thrombus extending into the right atrium and robotic-assisted resection of a Type B3 thymoma in a patient with myasthenia gravis.

Affordability And Patient Volumes Support The Domestic Business

Narayana Health’s affordability-led model is an important part of its competitive positioning. Its approach focuses on treating a large patient base through owned hospitals, operated hospitals, heart centres and clinics rather than relying exclusively on premium-priced healthcare services. In Q2 FY27, its Indian hospitals recorded approximately 60,000 inpatient discharges and 7.44 lakh outpatient visits. The average length of stay remained at 4.3 days.

The domestic hospital payer mix comprised 43% domestic walk-in patients, 33% insured patients, 18% government schemes and 7% international patients. The percentages may not total 100% because of rounding.

Government-funded arrangements, including the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Employees’ State Insurance Scheme (ESIS) and state government programmes, accounted for a meaningful share of hospital revenue. This provides access to patient groups that may otherwise find specialised private healthcare expensive.

However, affordability needs to be assessed alongside revenue realisation. High patient volumes do not automatically result in stronger margins.

Geriatric Services And Preventive Healthcare Create An Additional Opportunity

Narayana Health has a direct presence in geriatric medicine, covering multiple chronic conditions, cognitive decline, mobility problems, frailty, hearing and vision loss, and palliative care.

Its preventive healthcare business also offers dedicated Senior Citizen health-check packages priced at ₹6,699 through Narayana One Health. Its Aarogyam offering includes dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) scans to assess bone density and screen for osteoporosis and fracture risk.

Nevertheless, Narayana does not separately report senior citizen patient volumes, package sales or geriatric revenue.

Expansion Pipeline Brings Growth Potential And Capital Commitments

Narayana Health had 56 healthcare facilities and 6,119 operational beds as of 1 October 2026, against a total capacity of 6,374 beds. Its expansion strategy targets more than 7,800 beds by FY30.

Key projects include a 215-bed hospital at HSR, Bengaluru, a 350-bed facility at Rajarhat, Kolkata, and a 300-bed expansion at Raipur. Other proposed developments include facilities in Central and South Bengaluru and Park Street in Kolkata. The six identified projects have a combined estimated cost of ₹2,990 crore. The Banashankari hospital in Bengaluru commenced operations in September 2026.

This pipeline provides an opportunity to expand the company’s geographical reach and increase treatment capacity.

It is important to mention that new hospitals generally need time to build patient volumes and reach mature operating levels. Until that happens, employee costs, maintenance expenses and other operating costs can weigh on margins. Narayana’s mix of greenfield projects, leased facilities and expansions also means that capital requirements and ramp-up periods may vary across projects.

Narayana Health: Can Cardiac Leadership Drive The Stock Higher?

Source: Screener.in



Narayana Hrudayalaya closed at ₹1,870.60 on the NSE on 3 November 2026. The stock recorded six-month and one-year returns of 4.90% and 7.78%, respectively. Narayana Hrudayalaya is currently trading at a PE of 44.2.

ICICI Securities upgraded the stock to Buy from Add on 3 November 2026 and raised its target price to ₹2,250 from ₹2,150. The brokerage cited improving Indian hospital margins, growth in domestic hospital revenue, declining insurance losses and planned capacity expansion. The target price implies a potential upside of approximately 20.28% from the 3 November closing price.

Same Ageing Theme, Different Stock Performance and Broker Targets

Stock-market measure Max Healthcare Narayana Hrudayalaya Closing share price, 3 November 2026 ₹895.50 ₹1,870.60 One-year share-price return −19.32% 7.78% Brokerage and rating Jefferies: Buy ICICI Securities: Buy Brokerage target price ₹1,260 ₹2,250 Potential upside to target, as cited 40.70% 20.28%

Source: NSE closing prices and Screener.in return data, as cited in the article; Jefferies’ October 2026 view and ICICI Securities’ 3 November 2026 update, as cited.

The Longevity Lens: Invest in the Healthcare Journey, Not Just the Hospital Visit

Max Healthcare and Narayana Health approach India’s evolving healthcare needs from different starting points. Max has developed a broader healthcare platform spanning specialised hospitals, diagnostics and home-based services. Narayana, meanwhile, brings an established cardiac franchise, an affordability-led model and an expanding range of medical specialities.

For investors, this creates two distinct business propositions. Max’s performance will depend partly on how effectively it integrates its healthcare services and improves returns from its expanded hospital network. Narayana’s ability to translate its clinical strengths into a more balanced speciality portfolio will be equally important.

The distinction is not simply which company has greater exposure to ageing-related diseases, but which business model can deliver more consistent financial performance as India’s healthcare needs evolve. Their respective revenue growth, operating margins, capital efficiency and valuations will ultimately determine how attractive these opportunities are for investors.

Two Routes to India’s Growing Elderly-Care Opportunity

Business focus Max Healthcare Narayana Health Core strength Specialised hospitals, diagnostics and home healthcare Cardiac expertise and an affordability-led hospital model Dedicated elderly-care offering Elderly Care Subscription through MAX@Home Geriatric medicine and senior-citizen health checks Care beyond hospital admissions Home physiotherapy, rehabilitation, monitoring and diagnostics Clinics, diagnostic facilities and preventive health packages Capacity expansion ₹415 crore approved for 209 additional beds Targeting more than 7,800 beds by FY30

Source: Company disclosures and service offerings cited in the article.

It may be a good idea to add these stocks to your watchlist and keep track to see how they perform in time to come.

Disclaimer

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Rishabh Sinha is a seasoned financial content creator with over 10 years of experience in BFSI domain. His portfolio spans over 20 of India’s most trusted financial brands. Rishabh brings depth, structure, and a reader-first approach to every piece he crafts.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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