In India, summer demand (March–June) boosts certain sectors like air conditioners, fans, cold beverages, power consumption, and cooling appliances.

If the summer is hotter than usual, these stocks often see higher sales and short-term rallies.

Here are key summer stocks to watch in India this year. This is not a stock recommendation.

#1 Voltas

First on the list is Voltas.

Voltas Limited is one of India’s leading air-conditioning and engineering companies and a part of the Tata Group. It is widely known for its strong presence in room air conditioners and cooling products, making it a big beneficiary of summers in India.

Voltas is the market leader in room air conditioners in India for several years. The company manufactures ACs, air coolers, refrigerators, water dispensers, and commercial cooling equipment.

Voltas formed a JV with Arçelik A.Ş. called Voltas Beko to sell refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, and other home appliances in India.

Financial Highlights

FY23 FY24 FY25 Net Sales (Rs m) 94,988 124,812 154,128 Operating Profit (Rs m) 7,408 7,279 14,406 Operating Margin % 7.8 5.8 9.3 Net Profit (Rs m) 1,362 2,481 8,343

Source: Equitymaster

The company’s revenues for Q3 FY26 were Rs 30,708 m compared to Rs 31,051 m YoY. For Q3 FY26, Voltas reported a net profit of Rs 1,166 m compared to Rs 1,632 m YoY.

The company in its recent presentation said that it enters Q4 focused on execution and seasonal readiness, with refreshed RAC line-ups and calibrated pricing, and is geared to meet peak-season demand. This includes the new capacity ramp at Pantnagar and Chennai.

Moreover, the projects business will continue to selectively book and execute across all verticals in which Voltas is present, supported by a healthy bid pipeline and stronger project governance.

Overall, the strategy remains simple and focused: be regulatory-ready, scale efficiently into the season using the expanded manufacturing footprint and convert demand with sharper in-market activation and disciplined delivery across businesses.

#2 Varun Beverages

Next on our list is Varun Beverages.

Varun Beverages is one of the largest beverage companies in India and the largest franchise bottler of PepsiCo outside the United States. It manufactures, bottles, and distributes PepsiCo drinks such as Pepsi, 7UP, Mirinda, Mountain Dew, Tropicana, Aquafina, and Sting.

Varun Beverages benefits during summer because demand for cold beverages rises sharply when temperatures increase. Since it bottles and distributes drinks of PepsiCo in India and several international markets, higher consumption directly boosts its sales volumes.

Financial Highlights

Dec 23 Dec 24 Dec 25 Net Sales (Rs m) 129,557 157,641 195,340 Operating Profit (Rs m) 28,449 37,123 48,648 Operating Margin % 22.0 23.5 24.9 Net Profit (Rs m) 15,501 21,018 26,343

Source: Equitymaster

On the financial front, revenue from operations adjusted for excise and GST increased 8.4% to the level of Rs 216,854 m in 2025, in line with steady volume growth.

Consolidated sales volumes grew 7.9% to a level of 1,213.1 m cases compared to 1,124.4 m cases in the 2024. In Q4 2025, consolidated sales volumes increased 10.2% to 237.1 m cases from 215.1 m cases in Q4 2024.

The growth was supported by healthy performance across both India and international markets, with India volumes growing by 10.5% and international volumes by 10% during the quarter.

Profit after tax for 2025 grew 16.2% to the level of Rs 30,620.4 m from the earlier level of Rs 26,342.8 m in 2024.

Looking ahead, with the stabiliation of newly commissioned capacities, expanding backward integration, strengthening distribution and cold chain infrastructure and a diversified product portfolio across beverages and snacks, Varun Beverages remains well positioned to drive sustainable growth, improved operating leverage, and deliver consistent performance across domestic and international markets.

#3 Havells India

Third on the list is Havells India.

Havells India benefits significantly during the summer season because demand for cooling and electrical appliances rises sharply across India.

Havells India is one of the top fan manufacturers in India. During hot months, sales of ceiling fans, table fans, pedestal fans, and wall fans increase substantially as households and offices look for affordable cooling solutions.

Through its subsidiary Lloyd, the company sells air coolers and air conditioners. Air coolers are particularly popular in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities because they are cheaper than ACs and consume less electricity.

Financial Highlights

FY23 FY24 FY25 Net Sales (Rs m) 169,107 185,900 217,781 Operating Profit (Rs m) 17,983 21,301 24,629 Operating Margin % 10.6 11.5 11.3 Net Profit (Rs m) 10,717 12,708 14,702

Source: Equitymaster

On the financial front, in Q3 FY26 the company reported revenues of Rs 55,879 m vs Rs 48,890 m YoY. The net profits of Havells India were placed at Rs 2,887 m vs Rs 2,780 m YoY.

Moving ahead, Havells owns the brand Lloyd, which is a major growth driver. Penetration of ACs in India is still low, so increasing adoption of cooling appliances could significantly boost revenues.

The wires and cables segment has shown strong demand and continues to gain market share. India’s housing, electrification, and appliance penetration continue to grow, which could sustain growth for Havells India.

Should You Consider Summer Stocks?

The overall prospects of summer-related stocks in India are positive, but they tend to be seasonal opportunities rather than long-term structural themes.

Therefore, investors should focus on strong fundamentals and reasonable valuations, not just the summer theme.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of

the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

