An increase in promoter stake is often seen as a positive signal because it shows higher conviction from the people who know the business best.

Promoters usually have deep insight into the company’s financial health, future plans, risks, and competitive position. When they increase their holding, it suggests they believe the company’s prospects are strong.

Here are 3 stocks where promoters have bought shares and have hiked their stake.

#1 Infosys

First on our list is the stock of Infosys.

Infosys is a global technology services and consulting company, helping businesses around the world with digital transformation through IT services, consulting, engineering, and outsourcing solutions.

Promoter and Institutional Holdings of Infosys: Q3 FY26 Vs Q2 FY26

Dec 2025 Sept 2025 Increase/Decrease Promoter Holdings 14.52% 14.30% 0.22% Mutual Funds 22.12% 22.73% -0.61% FIIs 30.26% 30.07% 0.19%

Source: Equitymaster

Promoters of Infosys have hiked their stake by 0.22% in Infosys from 14.30% in Q2 FY26 to 14.52% in Q3 FY26. FIIs too have hiked their stake in the company, while mutual fund stake has dropped.

The stock of Infosys, like almost every IT stock has come under intense selling pressure in recent weeks, on account of fears that AI would cause loss of revenues and a disruption in general.

On the financial front, Infosys reported revenues of Rs 454,790 m in Q3 FY26, showing a growth of 8.8%. The net profits of the company slipped to Rs 66,540 m, a drop of 2.2%.

Profitability was impacted by a one-time exceptional charge of Rs 12,890 m related to the implementation of new Indian Labour Codes.

Infosys raised its full-year (FY26) revenue growth guidance to 3–3.5% in constant currency, up from the previous range of 2–3%.

Moving ahead, growth visibility depends on global macroeconomic conditions, particularly tech spending trends in the US and Europe.

AI is both an opportunity and a disruption risk, as automation could compress traditional services revenue if pricing weakens.

#2 Godrej Industries

Next on our list is the stock of Godrej Industries, the holding company of the Godrej group.

It functions as an industrial engine that operates across several key sectors, ranging from chemicals and agriculture to real estate and finance.

Promoter and Institutional Holdings of Godrej Industries: Q3 FY26 Vs Q2 FY26

Dec 2025 Sept 2025 Increase/Decrease Promoter Holdings 74.64% 71.31% 3.33% Mutual Funds 2.63 2.09 0.54% FIIs 4.86 5.12 -0.26%

Source: Equitymaster

Promoters of Godrej Industries have hiked their stake by 3.33% in the company. Their holdings have now reached close to the threshold limit of nearly 75%. Mutual Funds too have hiked their stake in Godrej Industries, while FII stake has fallen.

On the financial front, consolidated revenue reached Rs 50,512 m, while net profit grew to Rs 2,413 m for Q3 FY26.

Moving ahead, Godrej Industries is transitioning into a high-growth conglomerate by moving beyond its traditional role as a holding company and expanding into financial services and green chemistry.

A central pillar of its future strategy is the scaling of Godrej Capital, which recently underwent an internal restructuring to consolidate and reposition as a growth engine alongside the group’s established real estate and FMCG interests.

#3 Vardhman Textiles

Next on our list is the stock of Vardhman Textiles.

Vardhman Textiles is a large vertically integrated textile manufacturer and a dominant global player in the yarn and fabric sectors.

Promoter and Institutional Holdings of Vardhman Textiles: Q3 FY26 Vs Q2 FY26

Dec 2025 Sept 2025 Increase/Decrease Promoter Holdings 64.44% 64.21% 0.23% Mutual Funds 14.93% 15.01% -0.08% FIIs 5.72% 5.75% -0.03%

Source: Equitymaster

The promoters have hiked their stake by 0.23% in Q3 FY26, while FII and mutual funds holdings have dropped.

Revenues saw a modest 2.3% YoY growth to Rs 25,332m. Net profit declined 16.5% YoY, due to margin pressures and a one-time provisioning of Rs 235.8 m related to new government labour code.

Vardhman Textiles is currently navigating a transition year in FY26, shifting from a focus on traditional cotton yarn toward high-value synthetic fabrics and technical textiles.

While Q3 FY26 saw a dip in profits due to margin pressures and one-time labour code provisions, the long-term outlook is anchored by a massive capital expenditure (capex) program.

Should You Consider Stocks Bought by Promoters?

When a promoter (a founder or person in control of a company) buys shares of their own company, it is one of the strongest “insider” signals you can find.

It typically implies that the person who knows the business best believes the current market price is lower than the company’s actual worth.

Promoter buying is a bullish indicator, but it is not a guarantee. A promoter can be wrong about their timing, or they may be biased. Always use fundamental analysis to confirm that the business has the strength to back up the promoter’s optimism.

Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy investing!

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary