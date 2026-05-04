It often arises from temporary pessimism, sector cycles, or overlooked fundamentals.
However, not all “cheap” stocks are good investments. Some could be value traps, where low valuations reflect weak business quality, poor governance, or structural decline.
Investors must carefully assess earnings sustainability, debt levels, industry outlook, and management credibility. Blindly relying on low price to earnings (PE) or price to book (PB) ratios can be misleading. True value investing requires patience, thorough research, and the ability to distinguish between temporary mispricing and genuine long-term risks.
Here are 3 undervalued Sensex stocks. In determining these stocks we have compared the PE and dividend yield of these companies vis a vis the BSE Sensex.
The Sensex PE and dividend yield refers to the price-to-earnings ratio and dividend yield of the BSE Sensex, which represents 30 large companies listed on the BSE.
#1 HDFC Bank
First on the list is the stock of HDFC Bank.
HDFC Bank is one of India’s largest private banks, founded in 1994 and headquartered in Mumbai.
However, margins remain under pressure after the HDFC Ltd. merger, which is something investors are closely watching.
The board of HDFC Bank recommended a final dividend of Rs 13 per share for FY26 (face value Re 1), subject to shareholder approval. Including the earlier Rs 2.5 interim dividend, the total FY26 dividend comes to Rs 15.5 per share.
This has led to the PE shrinking to 16.3 times vs the BSE Sensex companies at 21.1 PE. The stock gives a dividend yield of 4.1%.
Infosys long-term prospects are driven by digital transformation, cloud adoption, and growing AI opportunities, supported by a strong global client base and consistent deal wins.
However, near-term growth remains subdued due to weak global IT spending, especially in the US and Europe. Margin pressures and evolving client priorities also pose challenges. While AI offers new revenue streams, it may disrupt traditional outsourcing.
However, risks include value traps, where a stock remains cheap due to fundamental business decay rather than market oversight.
Furthermore, large-caps may underperform high-growth sectors in the short term, leading to opportunity costs. Success requires deep fundamental analysis to distinguish between temporary price dips and structural declines in a company’s competitive position.
Investors should evaluate the company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such. Learn more about our recommendation services here…
The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary