While the broader market continues to trade flat and the benchmark indices are trading in a tight band, several Nifty 500 stocks are hitting fresh 52-week highs.

This shows investors are becoming very choosy and are rewarding companies that have good earnings visibility, sectoral tailwinds, strong order books or structural growth themes.

So, though the market is volatile, stocks related to capital markets, pharma and cables are showing relative strength.

Such resilience is often a sign of institutional accumulation, but investors should be wary as stocks at lifetime or 52-week highs can also see sharp profit-booking if earnings momentum does not hold.

Here are 3 stocks from the Nifty 500 that have hit 52-week highs.

#1 Gland Pharma

First on the list is the stock of Gland Pharma.

Established in Hyderabad, India in 1978, Gland Pharma has grown over the years from a contract manufacturer of small volume liquid parenteral products, to become one of the largest and fastest growing generic injectables manufacturing companies.

It has a global footprint across 60 countries, including the US, Europe, Canada, Australia, India, and other markets.

The stock of Gland Pharma hit a new 52-week high of Rs 2,225 on 19 May 2026. The company is a part of the Nifty 500.

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One of the reasons for the recent surge in the stock price could be the Q4 FY26 performance. The company reported revenue during the period of Rs 17,428 m, which surged 22%. The net profits of Gland jumped 97% to Rs 3,667 m YoY.

In terms of business updates, Gland Pharma has launched five molecules in the USA in Q4 FY26, including Dalbavancin, Brimonidine etc. During FY26, 31 products were launched in the US.

In an earnings presentation of 15 May 2026, the company has stated that it has filed 21 ready to use infusion bag products and received approval for 18 so far.

An additional 11 are currently under development. Total RTU bag portfolio addresses the market opportunity of approximately US$ 634 m for Gland Pharma.

In FY26, the company also signed a complex Nano Drug Delivery System based Injectable contract in oncology with a large pharma company.

Overall, Gland Pharma looks well-positioned for steady long-term growth if execution in complex injectables, CDMO expansion, and GLP-1 opportunities continues successfully.

However, investors must remind themselves that the stock has hit a new 52-week high.

How Gland Pharma Stock Has Performed Recently

Gland Pharma shares jumped to Rs 2,218 from Rs 1,829 in the past five trading sessions.

The stock touched its 52-week high of Rs 2,255 on 19 May 2026 and its 52-week low of Rs 1,453 on 19 May 2025.

Gland Pharma Share Price – 1 Month

Data Source: BSE

#2 Polycab India

Next on our list is the stock of Polycab India.

The company is India’s largest wires and cables manufacturer and one of the fastest-growing electrical equipment companies in the country.

The company operates across three major segments: wires & cables, FMEG (Fast Moving Electrical Goods), and EPC projects.

The stock of the company hit a new 52-week high of Rs 9,299.75 on 15 May 2026. The stock is a part of the Nifty 500 index.

One of the reasons for the stock hitting a new 52-week high could be the recently released Q4 results. For the quarter ended March 2026, Polycab India report a strong performance with consolidated revenue growing 27% YoY, driven by momentum in both cables and wires as well as FMEG segments.

The EBITDA for the quarter increased by 13% YoY with margins at 13.1% despite multiple industry headwinds and softer trade sentiment amid the ongoing Middle East escalation.

At the profit level, the company delivered its highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 7.9 billion (bn), reflecting a growth of 7% YoY.

Additionally, Polycab India has retained its position as the largest company in the Indian electrical industry by revenue for the second consecutive year.

The management in a recent conference call has stated of 8 May 2026, have stated that the company remains on track to execute its planned capex program of Rs 60 bn to Rs 80 bn over the next 5 years, which will further enhance its capabilities, scale and innovation.

It has also strengthened its balance sheet with net cash increasing to Rs 41.9 bn, reflecting disciplined cash flow management.

Overall, the company’s scale advantages and backward integration continue to support competitive positioning, allowing it to grow ahead of the industry.

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How Polycab India Stock Has Performed Recently

Polycab India shares jumped to Rs 9,163 from Rs 8,980 in the past five trading sessions.

The stock touched its 52-week high of Rs 9,299.75 on 15 May 2026 and its 52-week low of Rs 5,786 on 19 June 2025.

Polycab India Share Price – 1 Month

Data Source: BSE

#3 MCX

Next on the list is the stock of MCX.

MCX is India’s largest Exchange in the commodity derivatives segment, and world’s fourth largest Exchange by the number of commodity derivative contracts traded.

The stock of MCX hit a new 52-week high of Rs 3,447.05 on 19 May 2026.

The company has come out with solid set of numbers for FY26. Operating revenue during FY26 grew by 107% YoY to Rs 23.02 bn, doubling the revenue.

MCX’s net profits crossed Rs 13.32 bn, up a hefty 138%.

To grow the business, MCX recently launched options on its bullion index called MCX BULLDEX, which combines gold and silver futures into a single index product.

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The company also launched Nickel Futures Contract, with differential trading and delivery units. It has also introduced India’s first Electricity Futures Contract apart from Cardamom, Gold (10grams) Futures Contracts.

The company seems well-positioned structurally on account of rising commodity participation in India, robust growth in options trading and new products such as electricity derivatives.

Its asset-light exchange model has strong operating leverage, with profits able to rise sharply as trading volumes increase. Gold and silver also have bullish trends and volatility that can boost volumes significantly.

How MCX Stock has Performed Recently

MCX shares jumped to Rs 3,425.05 from Rs 3,221 in the past five trading sessions.

The stock touched its 52-week high of Rs 3,447.05 on 19 May 2026 and its 52-week low of Rs 1,251.22 on 22 May 2025.

MCX Share Price – 1 Month

Data Source: BSE

Conclusion

Buying Nifty 500 stocks at 52-week highs can be risky if valuations have run ahead of fundamentals.

Many momentum-driven stocks witness sharp corrections during market weakness, profit booking or disappointing earnings.

Investors should avoid chasing rallies blindly, especially in overheated sectors. A stock hitting new highs does not guarantee future returns, and entries at elevated levels can increase downside risk if sentiment reverses suddenly.

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Pay careful attention to valuation, earnings quality and position sizing.

Happy investing.

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