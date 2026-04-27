The Nifty 50 has moved from 22,200 to 24,600. But the uncomfortable truth that most investors don’t want to hear is that when something is obvious in large caps, a big chunk of the move is already behind you.

Where is the next wave happening?

And if you listen carefully, the answer appears to be coming out of the microcap space.

The Quiet Revolution: Microcaps Gain Momentum

Heavyweight stocks continue to dominate the headlines, but a subtle yet powerful rotation is taking place underneath the surface.

Nifty Microcap250 vs Nifty50 Weekly Ratio chart

Source: Tradingview

The ratio has flipped from the 200WEMA (Weekly Exponential Moving Average), an area that often serves as a long-term trend pivot.

It has now crossed above the 50 Week EMA, indicating strengthening momentum.

Breakout of the falling trendline confirms the structure.



This is early leadership trying to break through. Historically, such structures have resulted in an outperformance of microcaps over the largecaps.

To identify the micro-cap stocks to invest in, we have a two-step filtration process:

1. All Chart Matrix Scans

The All Chart Matrix includes five different Charting methodologies on multi-time frames:

Open High Low Close or Candlestick Point & Figure Chart Renko Line Break Heikin Ashi

The list only included stocks with a perfect 15/15 bullish score. Out of 250 stocks, only 21 survived.

2. Bold Bulls Multi Timeframe Strategy:

Momentum without alignment is brittle. This step filters the stocks with short term strength consistent with medium and long-term trends. This is not a one-off spike, but a sustained trend. That left us with 3 high-conviction names.

3 Ultimate Microcap Stocks to Watch

1. Dynamatic Technologies Ltd

Source: Tradingview

This chart tells the story of Power to patience. The stock then consolidated for years:

Broken above a major long-term resistance area at around 4,000

Formed a strong higher high-higher low pattern

Held above key moving averages

The recent breakout above the 9,000-10,000 zone indicates expansion after accumulation.

This is a confirmed trend continuation, and a probable pullback to breakout zones offers an entry point.

2. Quality Power Electrical Equipment Ltd.

Source: Tradingview

This is what new momentum looks like.

A clean breakout above resistance at Rs. 1,085

Strong bullish candles with growing volume

Limited overhead supply due to recent consolidation

The structure is simple, and lies its power. Momentum traders and institutions often like breakouts with increasing volume. This trend continues as long as the stock remains above the breakout area.

3. TD Power Systems Limited

Source: Tradingview

This chart is a study in trend behaviour. The stock has again and again formed bullish engulfing patterns at key support levels with higher bottoms and transitioned seamlessly from consolidation to expansion. Every dip has been taken in, a classic sign of institutional accumulation.

This is a textbook buy on dips in an uptrend candidate. Investors should focus more on probable pullback around support zones rather than waiting for a deep correction that may never come.

How are these stocks different?

These stocks have three main characteristics:

Multi-chart confirmation across the methodologies

Timeframe alignment (short/medium/long)

Signs of accumulation not distribution

That combination is infrequent, and when it happens, it often precedes sustained moves.

Micro-caps are no doubt volatile. But volatility is just the cost of opportunity. The micro-cap space is not only active; it’s positioning itself for leadership.

Note: The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Brijesh Bhatia is an Independent Research Analyst and is engaged in offering research and recommendation services with SEBI RA Number – INH000022075. He has two decades of experience in India’s financial markets as a trader and technical analyst.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed here. The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives and resources, and only after consulting such independent advisors if necessary.