In 2026, rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, electric vehicles (EVs) and automotive electrification is driving demand for semiconductors.

This growing demand reflects a structural shift in the global technology landscape rather than a typical market cycle. The rapid adoption of emerging technologies, coupled with changing geopolitical priorities, has made semiconductors a critical component of modern industries.

As a result, companies operating across the semiconductor value chain are attracting investor attention. With several companies announcing their Q2 FY27 results and updating their order books, we look at Indian semiconductor-related stocks with sizeable order books as of September 2026.

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Note: India does not yet have listed pure-play semiconductor companies. The companies covered in this article have varying degrees of exposure to the semiconductor ecosystem, including semiconductor manufacturing, advanced electronics and ancillary infrastructure and supply-chain activities.

Stock name Order book (Rs bn) CG Power & Industrial Solutions 236.46 Bharat Electronics 687.17 Polycab India 90-100

Data Source: Exchange Filling

#1 CG Power & Industrial Solutions

First on the list is CG Power & Industrial Solutions.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions is a leading Indian engineering company engaged in the design and manufacture of electrical products for power generation, transmission, distribution and railways.

The company is also expanding its presence in the semiconductor industry through its subsidiary, CG Semi Pvt. Ltd. In July 2026, CG Semi commenced commercial production at its first outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

This milestone came nearly a year after the inauguration of its G1 facility in August 2025. Since then, the company has undertaken equipment installation, process stabilisation, customer qualification and workforce training. The facility has an annual peak capacity of 300 million semiconductor units.

Alongside its semiconductor ambitions, CG Power reported healthy growth in its order book during the September 2026 quarter.

Its consolidated order intake increased 78% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 84.85 billion (bn). The unexecuted order backlog stood at Rs 236.46 bn as of 30 September 2026, registering a 58% YoY increase.

On a standalone basis, order intake stood at Rs 8,016 crore, up 90% YoY, while the unexecuted order backlog increased 61% YoY to Rs 218.2 bn.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Share Price Performance: 1 Year

Data Source: BSE

#2 Bharat Electronics

Next is Bharat Electronics (BEL).

Bharat Electronics is a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Defence. The company manufactures advanced electronic products and systems for the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

BEL is also strengthening its capabilities in strategic semiconductor technologies through collaborations with specialised players.

The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RRP Electronics and RRP Defense, both part of the RRP Group, to jointly explore business opportunities in semiconductors, electro-optics, unmanned systems and other advanced defence technologies.

The collaboration combines BEL’s experience in developing advanced electronics and mission-critical defence systems with RRP Electronics’ semiconductor manufacturing expertise and RRP Defense’s capabilities in electro-optical systems and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) platforms.

The companies will explore the development of high-precision electro-optical systems, including surveillance systems and weapon sights, semiconductor devices and next-generation unmanned solutions.

BEL has also highlighted an increased focus on strategic semiconductor technologies, particularly low-light and infrared (IR) detectors.

Alongside these initiatives, the company reported strong order inflows during Q2 FY27. It recorded implied order inflows of Rs 37 billion during the quarter, taking its order book to Rs 687.17 billion as of 1 October 2026.

This collaboration adds another dimension to BEL’s advanced electronics and semiconductor-related capabilities.

BEL Share Price Performance: 1 Year

Data Source: BSE

#3 Polycab India

Last on the list is Polycab India.

Polycab India is one of India’s leading manufacturers of wires and cables, with a presence in fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) businesses.

While the company does not manufacture semiconductor chips, it has an indirect connection to the semiconductor ecosystem through its electrical infrastructure, cables and EPC capabilities. These products and services support infrastructure development across industries, including high-tech manufacturing facilities.

The company’s EPC business also provides visibility into its project execution pipeline.

During its Q2 FY27 earnings call on 15 October 2026, the management discussed the execution outlook for its BharatNet and Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) projects.

When asked about earlier execution estimates of Rs 8-10 bn each for BharatNet and RDSS during the financial year, management said the EPC business continued to have a similar order book profile.

The management further stated that the EPC order book was approximately Rs 90-100 bn.

This order book provides visibility into Polycab’s infrastructure and EPC operations, although its semiconductor exposure remains indirect rather than through chip manufacturing.

Polycab Share Price Performance: 1 Year

Data Source: BSE

Conclusion

India’s semiconductor ecosystem is gradually expanding, supported by rising demand from AI, electric vehicles, data centres and other technology-driven industries. While the country does not yet have listed pure-play semiconductor companies, several established businesses are building exposure through chip manufacturing, advanced electronics and supporting infrastructure.

CG Power, BEL and Polycab offer different levels of exposure to this growing ecosystem, with their order books providing insights into business visibility and project pipelines.

However, investors should look beyond order book size and track execution, revenue growth, profitability, capital expenditure and valuation before making investment decisions. The pace at which these companies convert their opportunities into sustainable earnings will remain important to watch.

Happy Investing.

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