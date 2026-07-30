Fluorochemicals. You may not have heard of this class of chemicals , but they quietly power one of the comforts most of us rely on every day, keeping your home and office cool. They are key ingredients behind the refrigerants used in air conditioners and refrigerators.

But that is only part of the story.

Today, fluorochemicals are becoming critical to industries far beyond cooling. From electric vehicles and semiconductor manufacturing to pharmaceuticals and renewable energy , they are increasingly used in applications where materials must operate under extreme conditions.

For decades, fluorochemicals were largely viewed as a cyclical business in the refrigerant industry. That perception is beginning to change. As demand shifts towards high-value specialty applications, the industry is steadily evolving into one of the most important segments within specialty chemicals.

What are Fluorochemicals?

Fluorine, which is at the core of every fluorochemical, is one of the most reactive elements on the periodic table. When fluorine bonds with carbon, it makes one of the strongest chemical bonds in chemistry.

These bonds give shape to a unique set of properties in fluorochemicals. They can withstand very high temperatures, resist corrosive chemicals, have good electrical insulation, and are stable under severe operating conditions. Such characteristics make them difficult to replace in many industrial applications.

Fluorochemicals are now used in many different industries. Refrigerants continue to dominate the largest application by volume, but they are also used in fluoropolymers, lithium-ion batteries, semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceutical intermediates, and specialty industrial coatings.

While refrigerants still account for the largest volumes, the industry’s future growth is increasingly coming from specialty fluorochemicals and fluoropolymers. These products are technologically more complex, command higher margins, and are driven by long-term industrial demand rather than seasonal air-conditioner sales.

This shift towards higher-value products is what makes the fluorochemicals story far more interesting today than it was a decade ago.

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Sizing the Opportunity

The opportunity is huge. The global fluorochemicals market was valued at $25.3 billion (~₹2.4 lakh crore) in 2024 and is projected to reach $36 billion (~₹34.5 lakh crore) by 2033, growing at a 4.08% CAGR. However, India is projected to grow faster than the global market. The domestic fluorochemicals industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.24% during 2024-2029. Within this, Fluoropolymers will be the fastest-growing segment.

What is Driving Demand For Fluorochemicals

A few structural forces explain why fluorochemicals are showing up in more places than just cooling systems:

Electric Vehicles : Compared with internal combustion engine vehicles, EVs use significantly more fluoropolymers. Materials such as (Polyvinylidene fluoride) PVDF are used in lithium-ion battery electrodes, separators, high-voltage cables, and thermal-management systems.

Semiconductors: Chip manufacturing requires high-purity fluorinated gases for etching and chamber cleaning. Fluoropolymer components are also widely used in fabrication equipment because of their chemical resistance and purity.

Next-generation Refrigerants: Cooling demand is still growing, but the refrigerant mix is changing. The Kigali Amendment is pushing the industry away from older high-global-warming-potential HFCs toward newer refrigerants such as HFOs and natural alternatives.

Pharma and Medical Devices: Fluorine chemistry is widely used in drug development , while fluoropolymers such as PTFE and PVDF are used in catheters, stents, and other medical devices because of their durability and biocompatibility.

In simple terms, fluorochemicals are moving from being a volume-driven refrigerant business to a higher-value specialty materials business.

De-risking Global Supply Chains: The Macro Catalyst

China currently dominates much of the global fluorochemicals value chain, from refrigerants and fluoropolymers to fluorspar processing. This has given Chinese producers significant influence over global pricing and supply.

That concentration is also creating an opportunity. Many global manufacturers are looking to reduce dependence on China for key industrial materials. This broader China+1 trend is making companies look to other manufacturing hubs like India for specialty chemicals and advanced materials.

The following are three listed companies well positioned to benefit from this structural shift.

#1. Navin Fluorine: Betting on High-Value Fluorine Chemistry

Navin Fluorine International has steadily moved away from being just a refrigerant manufacturer to becoming a specialty fluorochemicals company. Its product portfolio spans High-performance Products (HPP), specialty chemicals, and contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO).

The company is moving into niche fluorine chemistry where barriers to entry are higher, and customer relationships are typically long-term.

Navin Fluorine: Financial Performance

Metrics FY25 FY26 Change Sales (₹ crore) 2,349 3,314 41% EBITDA Margin (%) 22.7 32.6 992 bps Net Profit (₹ crore) 289 664 130% Return on Capital Employed (%) 11.5 21.0 950 bps Source: Company Presentation (100 bps = 1%)

Navin Fluorine’s revenue in FY26 grew by 41% to ₹3,314 crore while EBITDA margin improved by 992 bps to 32.6%. Simultaneously, net profit increased by 130% to ₹664 crore in FY26, from ₹289 crore in FY25.

Of the three segments the company operates in, Specialty and CDMO continue to outgrow HPP while generating higher margins.

Navin Fluorine: FY26 Business Segment Revenue Growth

Source: Company Presentation

To support its next phase of growth, it is expanding capacity across multiple businesses. This includes adding 15,000 MTPA of R32 refrigerant capacity, expanding its Dahej specialty chemicals plant to manufacture new molecules, and partnering with Chemours to produce Opteon, an advanced immersion cooling fluid used in high-performance data centres.

Management expects the growth momentum to continue and indicated it will deliver strong double-digit growth in FY27, with an EBITDA margin around 30%. The optimism is reflected in the stock price as well. It has rallied nearly 50% in the past 12 months.

Navin Fluorine: 1-Year Stock Price Chart

#2. Gujarat Fluorochemicals: Building the Next-Generation Materials Platform

Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL) is a unit of the Inox Group of companies. It has evolved from a refrigerant manufacturer to one of the most integrated fluorochemical companies in India. Today, the company has developed capabilities in fluoropolymers, battery materials, and electronic chemicals, enabling it to capture multiple long-term growth themes.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals: Strengthening Fluoropolymers Vertical

Source: Company Presentation

The company’s strategy is becoming increasingly focused on higher-value applications, such as semiconductors , hydrogen fuel cells and advanced fluoropolymers. GFL plans to invest about ₹800 crore in FY27, out of which ₹250 crore will be for fluoropolymers, ₹220 crore for electronic specialty chemicals for semiconductor applications and ₹150 crore for expansion of R-32 refrigerant capacity.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals: Financial Performance

Metrics FY25 FY26 Change Sales (₹ crore) 4,737 4,996 5.4% EBITDA Margin (%) 24.0 26.0 200 bps Net Profit (₹ crore) 517 590 14.1% Return on Capital Employed (%) 15.8 14.05 -175 bps Source: Company Presentation (100 bps = 1%)

In FY26, revenue grew from ₹4,737 crore in FY25 to ₹4,996 crore in FY26, a growth of 5.4%. EBITDA margin improved from 24% to 26% during the period. One metric investors should watch is capital efficiency. Both ROCE and ROE have moderated in recent years as the company has undertaken an aggressive capex cycle across fluoropolymers, battery materials and electronic chemicals. Looking ahead, management expects the fluoropolymer business to grow 15-20% in FY27.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals: 1-Year Stock Price Chart

In the past one year, Gujarat Fluorochemicals’ stock has gained nearly 30%, reflecting investors’ confidence in the company’s ongoing capex cycle and its expanding presence in high-value fluorochemicals.

#3. SRF: Leveraging Scale to Move Up the Fluorochemical Value Chain

SRF is among the largest fluorochemical companies in India and has been a strong player in refrigerants and specialty chemicals for a long time. But the company has been slowly moving toward higher-value fluoropolymers, specialty fluorochemicals, and next-generation refrigerants over the past few years.

The company is also strengthening its fluorochemical business. SRF recently announced that it will set up a 20,000 MTPA HFO plant, a 30,000 MTPA hydrofluoric acid (HF) facility, and a Very High Frequency (VHF) gases plant at its Odisha site. The projects are expected to be commissioned by early 2028, positioning SRF at the forefront of next-generation refrigerants and electronic chemicals.

SRF Limited: Financial Performance

Metrics FY25 FY26 Change Q1FY26 Q1FY27 Change Sales (₹ crore) 14,693 15,787 7% 3,819 5,033 31.80% EBITDA Margin (%) 20.2 23.5 330 bps 22.3 27.3 500 bps Net Profit (₹ crore) 1,251 1,835 47% 432.3 758.9 75.50% Return on Capital Employed (%) 12.7 14.05 135 bps – – – Source: Company Presentation (100 bps = 1%)

SRF’s financial performance improved sharply in FY26, reflecting a recovery in its chemicals business and better operating leverage. Revenue grew at a healthy pace, while net profit rose 47% as margins expanded significantly.

The momentum continued into FY27, with the company reporting strong double-digit growth in both revenue and earnings in the June quarter. As the company shifts its product mix towards higher-margin fluoropolymers and specialty chemicals, it is gradually improving profitability while moving further up the fluorochemical value chain.

Looking ahead, management expects the Chemicals business to grow 15-20% in FY27, led by fluorochemicals and specialty chemicals. The commissioning of the Chemours partnership in the second half of the year, coupled with a gradual recovery in specialty chemicals, is expected to support earnings growth. Over the longer term, investments in HFO refrigerants, fluoropolymers and electronic chemicals are expected to further strengthen SRF’s position in the high-value fluorochemicals market.

SRF Limited: 1-year Stock Price Chart

While Navin Fluorine and Gujarat Fluorochemicals have delivered healthy stock returns, SRF has traded sideways over the past year as investors wait for its recent investments to translate into earnings growth.

How Institutional Investors Are Positioned

One way to assess institutional conviction is by looking at ownership patterns. Companies with high Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) and Domestic Institutional Investor (DII) participation often benefit from stronger governance standards, better disclosure practices, and greater confidence in their long-term growth prospects.

Institutional Ownership (%)

Company FII DII Navin Fluorine International 23.78 27.61 Gujarat Fluorochemicals 4.41 13.33 SRF 15.45 22.44 Source: Screener.in (June 2026)

Among the three companies, Navin Fluorine International has the highest institutional ownership. Institutions together own over 50% of the company. SRF also enjoys strong institutional backing, with 15.45% FII and 22.44% DII ownership. Gujarat Fluorochemicals, on the other hand, has relatively lower institutional participation.

While institutional ownership alone should not drive an investment decision, it often reflects the market’s confidence in a company’s business model, management quality, and long-term growth potential.

Valuation Realities vs Growth Targets

The fluorochemicals theme has attracted significant investor interest over the past few years, and that is reflected in the valuations of the listed players.

P/E Multiple Trends

Company Current P/E 5-yr Median PE Industry PE Navin Fluorine International 59.9 71.7 30.7 Gujarat Fluorochemicals 83.8 54.2 30.7 SRF 35.0 46.7 21.6 Source: Screener.in (29th July 2026)

The three companies continue to trade at a premium to the broader chemicals industry, reflecting the market’s optimism around fluorochemicals as a structural growth theme.

Navin Fluorine trades below its five-year median despite a sharp recovery in earnings, suggesting the market is yet to fully price in the benefits of its ongoing capex cycle. As new capacities ramp up, stronger operating leverage could narrow this valuation gap.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals commands the highest valuation as investors are pricing in the long-term potential of its battery materials, electronic chemicals and fluoropolymers businesses. The premium valuation reflects expectations that these businesses will become meaningful contributors over the medium term.

SRF trades below its historical average despite delivering consistent cash flows and earnings. Its diversified business model provides downside support, while fluoropolymers and next-generation refrigerants can offer incremental upside.

For investors, these are ultimately execution stories. Premium valuations leave little room for delays in commissioning and capacity utilisation.

The Road Ahead

Fluorochemicals are no longer just about refrigerants. They are becoming an essential part of industries such as electric vehicles , semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and advanced manufacturing. Indian companies are investing aggressively to capture a larger share of the global value chain, where entry barriers and margins are higher.

While the long-term opportunity looks promising, premium valuations mean execution will be closely watched. For investors, the real question is not whether fluorochemicals will grow, but which companies can convert today’s capex into tomorrow’s earnings. Add these stocks to your watchlist and monitor how they execute on their capacity expansion and specialty chemicals strategy.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Deepan Datta has spent over a decade studying stocks and mutual funds. His passion is to uncover interesting stories in the financial markets and share them through his writings with investors at large. He is focused on delivering clear, easy to understand and research-backed insights. Deepan began his career as a Research Associate at S&P Global, where he developed a strong foundation in financial research and data analysis.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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