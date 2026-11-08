The leading domestic hotel chains have once again benefited from strong demand from domestic leisure travel and meetings / conferences being held at their properties across the country in the September 2026 quarter.

The hotel companies has been a key beneficiary of the ‘K curve’ where the top 5%-10% of society increases their spending on high-end services / products despite the several challenges the broader economy faces.

The above trend has helped hotels chains to report a strong performance even in a seasonally ‘weak’ quarter on account of the monsoon season in most parts of the country. Also, foreign tourist arrivals in the country, a key consumer segment for the hotel industry, have been broadly flat – foreign tourist arrivals were 5.76 million between January 2026 and August 2026 as compared to 5.6 million a year earlier, as per industry data and media reports.

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Mid-cap hotel chains have also benefited from strong demand from domestic consumers. To assess the above trend, we selected mid-cap hotels with a market capitalisation of more than Rs 9,000 crore and analysed their performance on various operational parameters.

Also, these mid-cap hotel stocks are trading at a discount of 21% to 52% to the industry leader, The Indian Hotels Company (view table below).

The Q3 Catalyst: Why Domestic Demand is Masking Flat Foreign Footfalls

Let’s look at the performance of three mid-cap hotel chains on various operational factors and how do they compare with the industry leader, The Indian Hotels Company Ltd.

Chalet Hotels: How an 11.3% Tariff Hike Shielded Profits from a Dip in Occupancy

Chalet Hotels highlighted its average daily rates (ADR) grew a healthy 11.3% y-o-y to Rs 13,546 in the quarter across its properties. However, occupancy was 64.2% as compared to 66.7% a year earlier.

Another key operational metric, RevPar grew 7.2% y-o-y to Rs 8,702 across its portfolio of hotels. RevPar (revenue per available room) is a core hospitality industry metric that evaluates a property’s financial performance. It measures how effectively a hotel generates revenue from its total available room inventory by combining both occupancy rates and ADR into a single figure.

As a result, consolidated hospitality (hotels) revenue grew 8.3% y-o-y to Rs 411.4 crore in the quarter. The company has once again pointed out to strong domestic demand in the quarter at a time when the Middle East crisis led to curtailment of international flights to the country.

To Chalet Hotels’ credit, its total expenses as a percentage of revenues was 58.9% as compared to 60% a year earlier. Higher tariffs and a tight check on costs helped segment profit rise 14.8% y-o-y to Rs 124 crore in the quarter under review.

The company’s hotel portfolio spans 11 operating hotels and resorts in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad with 3,389 keys across globally recognised brands – JW Marriott, The Westin, Marriott and Novotel at the end of the quarter.

Apart from hotels, the company is also present in commercial real estate and residential projects.

Q2FY27 – Mid-cap hotel chains versus The Indian Hotels Company (% YoY Change)

Operational parameter Chalet Hotels Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Lemon Tree Hotels The Indian Hotels Company Ltd Growth in revenue from operations 8.3% 32.6% 18% 21.8% RevPar (revenue per available room) Rs 8,702 Rs 17,225 Rs 5,137 Rs 8,220 Growth in RevPar 7.2% 30% 18% 25% Growth in net profit 14.8* 26.5% 90.5% 19.2% *segment profit of the hotels division of Chalet Hotels

Source – Screener.in, Company results and investor presentations

For perspective, consolidated revenue from operations for The Indian Hotels Company Limited, the largest domestic hotel chain, grew 21.8% y-o-y to Rs 2,484.3 crore in the quarter. The company has highlighted that its RevPar grew 25% y-o-y to Rs 8,220 in the quarter. And its consolidated net profit grew 19.2% y-o-y to Rs 379.9 crore in the quarter.

The group has 390 operational hotels and 280 properties under development globally, at the end of the quarter under review.

The Leela Playbook: Riding the BRICS Summit and the Premiumisation Wave

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts has highlighted impressive operational metrics – its RevPar grew a buoyant 30% y-o-y to Rs 17,225 in the quarter while ADR grew 30% y-o-y to Rs 25,046. Occupancy levels were broadly flat at 69%.

The company highlighted domestic demand grew 30% y-o-y coupled with the recent BRIC summit in New Delhi provided the growth momentum. The company has also highlighted premiumisation among domestic travellers and an increase in suite occupancy in the quarter.

As a result, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts consolidated revenue from operations grew 32.6% y-o-y to Rs 411.8 crore in the quarter. Its consolidated net profit also grew 26.5% y-o-y to Rs 94.5 crore in the quarter.

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts has 15 operational properties across Mumbai, New Delhi and Bangalore, amongst other cities, at the end of the quarter under review.

Lemon Tree: The High-Volume Competitor Dominating Value Travel

Lemon Tree Hotels once again benefited from strong demand for the value-for-money it offers business and leisure travellers. The company has highlighted its occupancy was 76.1% as compared to 69.8% as compared to a year earlier.

In addition, its gross ARR (average room rate) was Rs 6,751 as compared to Rs 6,247 a year earlier. And RevPar grew 18% y-o-y Rs 5,137 in the quarter.

Strong operational performance helped its consolidated revenue from operations rise nearly 18% y-o-y to Rs 361.37 crore in the quarter. Its net profit also jumped 90.5% y-o-y to Rs 79.8 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels has a portfolio of 138 hotels operational in more than 80 cities in the local and two international markets with 12,131 rooms at the end of the quarter.

The RoE Showdown: Who Squeezes the Most Value from Operational Assets?

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts has a consolidated return on equity (RoE) of 8.2, according to Screener.in, while it is 19.2% for Lemon Tree Hotels and 15.4% for Indian Hotels Company Ltd.

Chalet Hotels has a consolidated RoE of 19%.

Return on Equity – Mid-cap hotels v/s Indian Hotels Company Ltd

Hotel chain Return on Equity (%) consolidated basis Chalet Hotels 19% Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts 8.2% Lemon Tree Hotels 19.2% The Indian Hotels Company 15.4% Source – Screener.in

The 15,000-Room Pipeline: Preparing for India’s $523 Billion Tourism Boom

The hotel chains are in the midst of a rapid expansion of their hotel portfolios in the domestic and neighbouring countries over the next few years, ranging from value-for-money and super luxury segment.

The above development comes at a time when the broader domestic travel and tourism industry is projected to grow from $ 254 billion in calendar year 2024 to $ 523 billion in calendar year 2034, according to India Brand Equity Foundation.

For instance, Chalet Hotels has nearly 2,036 rooms under development with Taj Delhi International Airport, New Delhi with 380 keys expected to be operational in FY28.

Meanwhile, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts has 10 properties with 1,038 keys under development, and it has highlighted The Leela Jaisalmer and The Leela Luxury Residences, Mumbai are both in active pre-opening stage, with plans to commence operations during the current financial year.

And Lemon Tree Hotels has 147 hotels under development with 11,930 rooms under development, and they include a combination of owned and managed properties.

Mind the Gap: Unpacking the 52% Valuation Discount to the Taj Behemoth

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts trades at a consolidated P/E of 49.4 times, and over the past 5 years, it has traded between 33.8 times and 320.5 times.

Lemon Tree Hotels trades at a consolidated P/E of 34.9 times, and over the past 5 years, it has traded between 33.4 times and 163.8 times.

Valuations of mid-cap hotel chains v/s The Indian Hotels Company

Hotel chain Consolidated P/E Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts 49.4 times Lemon Tree Hotels 34.9 times Chalet Hotels 29.8 times The Indian Hotels Company 62.9 times Source – Screener.in

Chalet Hotels trades at a P/E of 29.8 times, and over the past 5 years, it has traded between 29.8 times and 316 times.

And The Indian Hotels Company trades at a P/E of 62.9 times, and over the past 5 years, it has traded between 45.9 times and 109.2 times.

Mid-cap hotels trade at a discount of 21% to 52% to The Indian Hotels Company Ltd. And that’s because investors on Dalal Street believe the largest domestic hotel chain can grab a larger market share, going forward, given its expansion plans over the next few years.

The ‘peak’ season for the hospitality industry has already begun, and with the defeat of the Republican Party in the US mid-term elections, it has raised prospects of some signs of easing of tensions between the US and Iran. This in turn has raised the prospects of a revival in foreign tourist arrivals in the country, going forward.

Investors will be closely monitoring the growth of mid-cap hotel chains in the ‘peak’ hospitality season and how it compares to the largest domestic player.

Mid-cap hotels trade at a discount of 21% to 52% to The Indian Hotels Company, and they can add mid-cap hotel stocks to their watch list.

Disclaimer:

Amriteshwar Mathur is a financial journalist with over 20 years of experience.

The writer and his family have no shareholding in any of the stocks mentioned in the article.

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