It is a segment of the banking industry that is growing very aggressively. And this growth is being increasingly monitored by investors on Dalal Street.

Yes, we are referring to small finance banks (SFB), which are required to ensure that almost half of their loans / advances are below Rs 25 lakh, and are also directed to small, local businesses and low-income households.

Also, it is understood that SFBs must ensure nearly 60% of their credit is for priority sector loans as compared to 40% for PSU and private banks.

SFB have been broadly successful in managing the ‘soft’ interest environment that was followed by RBI till the end of the second quarter of FY27, via their focus on high-margin gold loans, SME, vehicle and micro-finance loans in the regions / states they operate in.

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And this strategy of SFBs has enabled them to earn impressive net interest margins (NIMs) that are between 6% to 8% in Q2FY27 and broadly higher y-o-y, and superior to Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank. AU Small Finance Bank had NIMs of 5.8% in the quarter under review.

AU Small Finance Bank recently got RBI approval to transition into a universal bank.

For perspective, PSU banks have NIMS between 2.5% to 3.5% in the quarter under review, and even the best performing private banks have NIM between 3.4% to 4.5%. Of course, the loan books of SFB are much smaller than PSU and private banks.

Nevertheless, the lending strategy of SFBs has helped them to grow their profits by triple digits y-o-y basis (view table).

To help readers get a greater insight on SFBs, we looked at those with a market capitalisation between Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 12,000 crore.

And we found three SFBs trade at a discount of between 50 % to 72% to AU Small Finance Bank (view table below).

Ujjivan’s Record Quarter: How a 210% Gold Loan Surge Drove Profits

SFBs have a strong focus on ‘small’ loans to local businesses / residents and it has once again powered their loan growth even during the ‘slack’ monsoon season of the September 2026 quarter. And strong NIMs coupled with a fall in provisions have enabled SFBs to report strong triple digit growth in net profit in the quarter under review.

Bengaluru-based Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s advances were Rs 44,753.3 crore in the quarter, a buoyant growth of 32.4% y-o-y, and it’s high-margin gold loans grew 210% y-o-y, and 65% growth in vehicle loans.

The top 3 states for loan disbursements were Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is present in 26 states and union territories with 880 branches in the quarter under review as compared to 766 branches a year earlier.

Core operational performance of small finance banks (SFB) v/s AU Small Finance Bank (September 2026 quarter)

Bank NIM (in %) Net profit growth y-o-y (in %) Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 8.4% 201.7% Equitas Small Finance Bank 6.69% 808% Jana Small Finance Bank 7.5% 126.7% AU Small Finance Bank 5.8% 53.0%

Source – Screener.in and quarterly results and investor presentation

Its focus on high-margin loans has resulted in very impressive net interest margins (NIM) of 8.4% as compared to 7.9% a year earlier.

The Liquidity Engine: Bulk Deposits Fuel Ujjivan’s Expansion

Of equal importance, the bank’s deposits grew 29.2% y-o-y to Rs 50,643 crore in the quarter, and its bulk deposits grew 45.2% y-o-y to Rs 16,027 crore while retail deposits grew 21.8% y-o-y to Rs 33,807 crore.

Deposits form the basis of extending credit for a bank, short-and long-term to clients.

Dropping NPAs: Why Provision Reversals Are the Real Profit Driver

Asset quality of the bank was fairly good – its % of net NPAs to net advances was 0.3% as compared to 0.67% a year earlier. Also, provisions declined nearly 56% y-o-y to Rs 103 crore in the quarter.

A strong operational performance helped Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s net profit surge 201.7% y-o-y to Rs 365 crore in the quarter, and the bank has highlighted its highest ever quarterly net profit.

Equitas and the Micro-Finance Catalyst Behind an 808% PAT Jump

Chennai-based Equitas Small Finance Bank grew its advances by 28.6% y-o-y to Rs 46,751.5 crore in the quarter, and that was thanks to gold loans that grew 193% y-o-y while NBFC loans grew 104% y-o-y. It also grew micro-finance & micro-loans by 87% y-o-y.

The top 3 states for its loan disbursements were Tamil Nadu & Pondicherry, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The bank has 1,064 branches across 16 states and two union territories at the end of the quarter under review.

Equitas Small Finance Bank has healthy NIM, 6.69% as compared to 6.34% a year earlier.

Deposits of the bank also grew 19% y-o-y to Rs 52,482.7 crore in the quarter, and the bank has highlighted 28% y-o-y growth in its term deposits (mainly fixed deposits) in the quarter.

Asset quality of the bank was also strong – its % of net NPAs to net advances was 0.7% as compared to nearly 1% a year earlier. Provisions also declined nearly 44 % y-o-y to Rs 115 crore in the quarter.

As a result, its net profit surged 808% y-o-y to Rs 218 crore in the quarter, and the bank has highlighted its highest quarterly net profit.

Jana Bank: Offsetting Regional Drought Impacts with High-Margin Vehicle Debt

The Bangalore-based Jana Small Finance Bank grew its advances by 19.2% y-o-y to Rs 35,445 crore in the quarter, and that was thanks to 81.4% y-o-y growth in gold loans coupled with 76.3% y-o-y growth in vehicle loans.

The bank has 829 branches across 23 states and two union territories.

Its NIM was 7.5% as compared to 6.5% a year earlier.

Asset quality of the bank weakened moderately – its % of net NPAs to net advances was 1.17% as compared to 0.94% a year earlier. Higher NPAs is understood to be from the drought impact in Assam, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Its provisions were Rs 203 crore as compared to Rs 191 crore a year earlier.

Nevertheless, strong loan growth helped net profit rise 126.7% y-o-y to Rs 170 crore in the quarter,

For perspective, Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank, which recently got RBI approval to transition into a universal bank, grew its advances by a strong 28.7% y-o-y to Rs 1.48 lakh crore in the quarter, and the bank has highlighted rural loans grew 38% y-o-y while commercial loans grew 35% y-o-y.

Its NIM was 5.8% as compared to 5.5% a year earlier.

Asset quality of the bank was also fairly good – its % of net NPAs to net advances was 0.81% as compared to 0.88% a year earlier.

And a strong operational performance coupled with a 25% y-o-y fall in provisions helped the bank’s net profit rise 53% y-o-y to Rs 857.7 crore in the quarter.

Growth factors – will SFB sustain growth momentum?

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has got board approval for a preferential issue of Rs 409 crore to International Finance Corporation (IFC), Bajaj Life Insurance Limited, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited and HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited. The preferential issue is at Rs 64.7 per share, and subject to shareholder approval. The stock closed broadly flat at Rs 60.4 on Monday trade.

Similarly, TVS Venu Group is awaiting RBI approval to acquire a 9.99% stake in Jana Small Finance Bank via a preferential issue, the bank highlighted in its investor presentation.

Meanwhile, board of Equitas Small Finance Bank has approved the appointment of Balaji Nuthalapadi as the interim CEO of the bank, and it is subject to RBI approval. Investors will be closely monitoring the growth momentum of the bank on various operational parameters, going forward.

Macro Headwinds: Sustaining Growth Amid RBI Rate Hikes

The RBI had also raised policy rates by 0.25% in its policy meeting in the first week of October, and this is expected to result in a rise in loan / credit rates. Banks are flush with funds from the recent FCNR(B) deposits raised from overseas, and they may not be in a hurry to raise deposits. This should NIMs of the domestic banking system, going forward.

Also, the ‘busy’ credit season has started and banks including small finance banks are expected to maintain double-digit loan growth y-o-y.

The Efficiency Gap: Why AU Bank Still Commands a 14.2% RoE Premium

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has a return on equity (RoE) of 10.8%, according to Screener.in, while it is 1.68% for Equitas Small Finance Bank and 7.6% for Jana Small Finance Bank.

AU Small Finance Bank has a RoE of 14.2%.

Return on Equity – 3 SFBs v/s AU Small Finance Bank

Bank Return on Equity (in %) Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 10.8% Equitas Small Finance Bank 1.68% Jana Small Finance Bank 7.6% AU Small Finance Bank 14.2%

Source- Screener.in

The Valuation Disconnect: P/B Ratios vs. Sector Growth

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank trades on the preferred valuation matrix, price-to-book value of 1.6 times.

Meanwhile, Equitas Small Finance Bank trades at 1 time and it is 0.9 times for Jana Small Finance Bank.

AU Small Finance Bank trades at 3.2 times.

Is the steep discount of 3 SFB to AU Small Finance Bank justified?

Bank Price-to-book value Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 1.6 times Equitas Small Finance Bank 1.0 time Jana Small Finance Bank 0.9 times AU Small Finance Bank 3.2 times

Source- Screener.in

The SFBs – Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank and Jana Small Finance Bank are expected to show strong double-digit loan growth in the ‘busy’ credit season.

Also, the NIM of banks are expected to improve going forward, given recent policy hike by RBI. SFB trade at a discount between 50% to 72% to AU Small Finance Bank.

Readers could add these SFBs to their watch list of stocks and see if performance matches expectations.

Disclaimer

Amriteshwar Mathur is a financial journalist with over 20 years of experience.

The writer and his family have no shareholding in any of the stocks mentioned in the article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.