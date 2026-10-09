I ran a simple stock screen for three things: profit up in last few quarters in a row, a price-to-earnings (PE) ratio below the industry median, and a share price that has multiplied in a year. Growth, momentum and a cheap price, all in one.

Two names caught my attention in that list. One is a drugmaker whose stock is up 296% in a year, and the other is a metal trader up 852% in a year. Their profit lines climb neatly, quarter after quarter, just the shape that filters for consistently growing stocks pick up.

But reported profit is only the first half of the story. The second half is whether that profit turns into cash, and whether anyone has checked the books closely. On that score, these two stand far apart. With September quarter results due soon, here is what to watch. Let us dive in.

#1 Kwality Pharmaceuticals: The Export Drugmaker Waiting 200 Days to Get Paid

Incorporated in 1983 and based in Punjab, Kwality Pharmaceuticals is not a name you will see on a chemist’s shelf. It makes generic medicines, including cancer drugs, antibiotics and injectables, and sells them mostly to markets such as Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.

The company says it has over 3,000 formulations across 25-plus therapy areas, with plants approved under EU and Brazilian (ANVISA) manufacturing standards. Those approvals take years to win, and they open doors to stricter, better-paying markets. With a market cap of Rs 3,725 cr, it is still a small company in a crowded sector.

The Growth Illusion: 5 Quarters of Expanding Margins

Quarter Jun 2025 Sep 2025 Dec 2025 Mar 2026 Jun 2026 Sales (Rs cr) 111 111 123 157 162 Operating Profit (Rs cr) 24 25 30 39 41 Net Profit (Rs cr) 12 14 16 25 26

Source: Screener.in (Consolidated)

Net profit has more than doubled in a year, from Rs 12 cr in the June 2025 quarter to Rs 26 cr in June 2026, on sales growth of about 46%. Operating margin widened from about 22% to 25% over the same stretch. Trailing twelve-month sales stand at Rs 553 cr and profit at Rs 81 cr.

Five-Year Financials: Profit CAGR of 35%

Financial Year FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24 FY25 FY26 5Y CAGR Sales (Rs cr) 262 456 251 307 370 503 14% EBITDA (Rs cr) 29 172 61 66 80 118 32% Net Profit (Rs cr) 15 120 19 24 40 67 35%

Source: Screener.in (Consolidated)

EBITDA here refers to operating profit before other income. FY22 stands out like a sore thumb. Pandemic-era demand pushed sales to Rs 456 cr and the operating margin to 38%, before both fell back sharply in FY23. So, the five-year rates hide a bumpy road. The cleaner picture is the climb since FY23. Sales have roughly doubled since then, and profit has more than tripled.

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Return on capital employed (ROCE) stands at 24.1%, meaning each Rs 100 put into the business earns about Rs 24 of operating profit. Return on equity is 22.6%.

The Receivables Problem Hiding Behind the Profit

Here is the catch. Debtor days, the time customers take to pay, rose from 50 in FY21 to 203 in FY26. In plain terms, the company now waits close to seven months to collect for what it sells. Customers in such export markets can be slow payers, but the jump is large, and money stuck with customers is money the business cannot use.

Management has acknowledged the strain. On the June 2026 quarter earnings call, it said receivables had improved to about 165 to 170 days and that it aims to bring them lower. It also flagged that gross margin slipped to 53% from 56% to 57% a quarter earlier and may settle between 47% and 51% as the product mix changes.

Valuation, Guidance and Who Is Buying

The share price of Kwality Pharmaceuticals was about Rs 906 in October 2025 and as of 8th October 2026 it was Rs 3,590, up 296% over one year. Rs 1 lakh invested a year ago would be worth about Rs 4 lakhs today.

The stock trades at a PE of about 46x against a current industry median of 35x. The 10-year median PE for the company is 17x while the industry median for the same period is 28x.

That growth has been spelt out. Management has raised its FY27 guidance to revenue above Rs 700 cr and profit above Rs 109 cr, with a sixth plant for hormone drugs due by November 2026. In March 2026, it told BSE it had finished early bioequivalence studies for three molecules, including the cancer drug Nilotinib, and is currently preparing regulatory dossiers.

Foreign investors have noticed. Their holding went from nil in September 2025 to 3.13% by June 2026, with Ark Global Emerging Companies alone at 2.11%. Promoters have held a steady 54.86%. The company pays no dividend.

#2 Maxgrow India: A PE of 1.2 and an 852% Rally, With a Qualified Audit

Maxgrow India has had more lives than most listed firms. Incorporated in 1994 as Frontline Business Solutions, it began as a garment exporter, moved into call centres and staffing, and slid into insolvency in June 2021.

In December 2023, the NCLT Mumbai bench approved a resolution plan from PP Metallix. Maxgrow took over PP Metallix through a share swap, and Singapore-based Metal Industrial Pte became the promoter with 97.82% from 23rd December 2024, later passing 5% to operational creditors. Today the business trades in ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal, a field where commodity prices set the pace.

From Zero Sales to a Rs 26,261 Cr Run Rate in Six Quarters

Quarter Mar 2025 Jun 2025 Sep 2025 Dec 2025 Mar 2026 Jun 2026 Sales (Rs cr) 2,758 3,550 5,305 6,106 7,465 7,385 Operating Profit (Rs cr) 51 69 95 112 176 199 Net Profit (Rs cr) 51 69 95 111 176 199

Source: Screener.in (Consolidated)

Profit has climbed for five straight quarters, from Rs 69 cr in June 2025 to Rs 199 cr in June 2026. Sales actually dipped in the latest quarter, yet profit rose as the margin widened to 2.7%. Trailing twelve-month sales stand at Rs 26,261 cr and profit at Rs 581 cr.

A five-year CAGR is meaningless here, as the company had no real business until the March 2025 quarter. FY26, its first full year, brought sales of Rs 22,426 cr and net profit of Rs 451 cr.

The Zero-Tax Enigma

Three lines in the consolidated results read zero in every quarter: interest, depreciation and tax. A business moving over Rs 7,000 cr of metal a quarter with no borrowing cost and no tax charge is unusual. Exchange disclosures show the profit comes mainly from a foreign subsidiary, while the listed company on its own lost Rs 0.20 cr in the December 2025 quarter. That may explain the tax line. It does not explain much else.

The auditor has raised questions of its own. Its review of the December 2025 quarter, filed on 3rd April 2026, carried a qualified conclusion. It flagged missing statutory records, results filed after deadlines, no internal audit, the accounting of interest-free loans, and no independent director on the board of a key unlisted subsidiary.

The delays continued. FY26 audited results came only in August, after an extension request and a cancelled 31st July board meeting. The statutory auditor resigned in May 2025, and a new CFO joined in July 2026.

Cheap on Paper, Hard to Own

The share price of Maxgrow India was about Rs 19 in October 2025 and as on 8th October 2026 it was Rs 181, up 852% over one year. Its 52-week low was Rs 18. Rs 1 lakh invested a year ago would be worth about Rs 9.5 lakh today. The market cap is Rs 722 cr.

The stock trades at a PE of about 1.2x against a current industry median of 20x. A 10-year median PE cannot be worked out, because the company earned nothing for most of the last decade. It trades at about a third of its book value of Rs 519 a share.

Why would the market value Rs 581 cr of yearly profit at just Rs 722 cr? Part of the answer is ownership. The promoter holds over 90%, leaving less than 10% with the public. On 4th September, just 572 shares changed hands on BSE. Listed companies must eventually have at least 25% of their shares with the public, so a large promoter stake sale is likely somewhere ahead.

What the September Quarter Results Must Show

Both stocks pass the screen. What separates them is how much of their profit can be checked. Kwality Pharma’s profit comes from plants, approvals and products you can name, but too much of it is still sitting with customers. Maxgrow’s profit is far bigger, yet it carries audit questions and almost no free float.

For Kwality, the numbers to watch are debtor days and cash from operations. If collections keep improving while margins hold near the 27% to 28% EBITDA range it has guided for, the 47x PE has a footing. If receivables swell again, profit growth will mean less than it seems.

For Maxgrow, the checklist is short. Will the next result be filed on time? Will the auditor’s concerns be cleared? Will the tax line move from zero? And how will the promoter cut its stake to the level the rules require? Until then, the 1.2x PE says more about doubt than value.

Profit tells you what a company says it earned. Cash tells you what it kept. Putting both on a watchlist and reading each filing as it lands seems sensible.

Disclaimer

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in and www.trendlyne.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information, including filings made available on the BSE website.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Suhel Khan has been a passionate follower of the markets for over a decade. During this period, He was an integral part of a leading Equity Research organisation based in Mumbai as the Head of Sales & Marketing. Presently, he is spending most of his time dissecting the investments and strategies of the Super Investors of India.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors.