The Indian stock market has been going through a challenging period, with the Nifty 50 falling 9.4% and the Sensex declining around 11.2% over the past year.

The sell-off intensified last week, with the Nifty 50 falling over 4% and the Sensex declining more than 5.5%. This sharp fall also marked the eighth consecutive weekly decline. This has been driven by several factors such as tensions between the US and Iran, which pushed crude prices higher, while elevated US Treasury yields made emerging-market equities less attractive. Persistent foreign outflows, a weaker rupee, and concerns over the impact of higher oil prices on inflation and corporate margins added to the pressure.

Having said that, even amidst this broad-based weakness, there are certain stocks that have continued to deliver positive returns, even as high as 1,805% over a year.

We screened for companies that have gained over the past year, have a market capitalisation of more than Rs 1,000 crore and sales above Rs 100 crore, while also having positive average return on equity and return on capital employed over three years. Here, we have excluded SME stocks and companies with pledged shareholding.

We zeroed in on five stocks with the highest return. Let’s find out what made these stocks rally amidst the market sell off.

#1 Axis Solutions: What Drove 1,805% Return

Axis Solutions Ltd. is an engineering and technology company that is engaged in automation, instrumentation, analytical measurement, process automation, industrial communication, and other technology solutions.

The stock has delivered a staggering 1,805.2% return over the past year, driven by several factors.

Order Book, New Markets Drive Growth

The company had an open order book of Rs 365 crore at the end of the June quarter, providing visibility for near-term execution.

Its revenue mix is also shifting, with industrial engineering and systems contributing 59% of Q1 revenue, against 28.6% a year earlier, while water accounted for 26%, which stood at 55.8% a year ago.

Axis is also expanding its international footprint through a UK facility and a new subsidiary in Saudi Arabia. Management has said it is also planning a manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia. The company has already five purpose-built manufacturing facilities with an integrated manufacturing area of around 1,40,000 sq ft. It is also expanding into newer areas such as hydrogen storage, EV charging, railways, and defence .

More recently, Axis Solutions won another international process gas analyser project from a Germany-based EPC for a facility in the UAE. Valued at more than USD 1 million, the project covers process gas analysers and sample handling systems, with the company shipping the equipment from Ahmedabad to Dubai. Axis Solutions will supply its own sample handling systems and integrate them with analysers from established global manufacturers. The project strengthens its overseas presence and expands its engineering and systems business.

Sharp Business Growth

Axis Solutions has delivered a sharp improvement in financial performance, with consolidated revenue rising 78% year-on-year to Rs 48.99 crore in the June quarter, compared with Rs 27.49 crore a year earlier. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 122% YoY to Rs 6.22 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 12.7% from 10.18%. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 98% to Rs 3.10 crore from Rs 1.75 crore a year ago.

Valuation Leaves Little Room For Error

After delivering a 1,805.2% return, the stock is trading at a price/earnings (P/E) multiple of 103.6x, which is way higher than the industry median of 19.1x. The price/earnings to growth (PEG) ratio also stood at 2.5x, while the industry median is just 0.85x, indicating that the stock is relatively more expensive than its peers.

1-Year Share Price Chart of Axis Solutions Ltd.

#2 Bhagyanagar India: Value-Added Copper Products Drive Growth

Bhagyanagar India Ltd. is a copper products manufacturer with a focus on secondary copper and value-added products. The company manufactures a wide range of products, including copper bus bars and flats, copper tapes, silver-plated copper bus bars, and other specialised copper products catering to various sectors such as power transmission , transformers, EVs , AI data centres , and more.

Key changes and growth

Over the past year, Bhagyanagar has increased its focus on higher-margin value-added products and launched new products for transformers, which include tin-coated bus bars, and other data centre products.

The company also completed a 35,000 metric tons per annum (MTPA) capacity addition during the April-June quarter, adding to the existing capacity and boosting production. The company is also restructuring its copper business into Tieramet, which will be a wholly owned subsidiary, to create a focused copper entity and unlock value.

Exports have also expanded, with more than 100 tonnes of bus bars shipped to North America during the quarter ended on 30 June. The value-added product mix reached a record 63% in Q1FY27, and management expects the same to reach 69% over the next four years.

During the quarter, the company also added some significant customers such as Crompton Greaves, TMC and Atlanta in the transformer segment, while in the AI data centre bus bar division, the company added Blue Star, Micron, OBO and L&T amongst other customers.

The company has further invested Rs 40 crore of capex for expanding its production capacity to 45,000 MTPA by FY28.

167% Jump in PAT

Consolidated revenue of Bhagyanagar surged 45.2% YoY to Rs 705.1 crore in Q1FY27, while EBITDA increased 136.5% to Rs 38.3 crore from Rs 36.2 crore a year ago.

EBITDA margin also improved to 5.43% from 3.33% during the period. PAT for the period increased to Rs 20.2 crore, logging a 167.4% YoY growth.

Valuation

Bhagyanagar stock price gained 323.6% over the past year. Currently, it is trading at a P/E multiple of 23.1x, lower than the industry median of 31x, while the PEG ratio stands at 0.35x, which is also lower than the industry median of 0.6x, indicating that the stock could be relatively underpriced, especially given the growth prospects.

1-Year Share Price Chart of Bhagyanagar India Ltd.

#3 Modern Insulators: Insulator Demand Drives Strong Growth

Modern Insulators Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers of high-voltage and extra-high-voltage (EHV) porcelain insulators, serving power transmission, substations, railways, utilities, OEMs, and EPC companies in domestic and international markets. The company also has a Terry Towels division, although insulators remain the key growth driver.

Strong Insulator Demand, Export Growth

Modern Insulators’ shares rose in line with the solid growth of the business over the past year, mainly driven by strong demand for the porcelain insulators. Revenue from the insulators division surged around 50% to Rs 669.87 crore in FY26 from Rs 446.38 crore a year earlier, while profit before interest and depreciation more than doubled to Rs 116.56 crore from Rs 49.65 crore during the period.

Modern Insulators has been the largest exporter of EHV porcelain insulators from India, and the company retained the position to be so even in FY26. Revenue from exports increased 98% to Rs 380 crore during FY26 from Rs 192 crore in the previous year.

During FY26, the company also secured approval from a leading Gulf utility and received a significant order for RTV-coated porcelain long-rod insulators. The company also secured a framework contract from a European utility after completing its ESG audit and is working towards another framework agreement in Europe.

Modern Insulators is also expanding capacity to meet rising demand. One additional kiln was commissioned during FY26, while work on another kiln is progressing. The company is also expanding its product portfolio to include RTV-coated insulators, semi-conducting glaze insulators, large-diameter and high-strength hollow insulators, HVDC insulators, and specialised reactor insulators.

Sharp Improvement In Financials

Consolidated revenue of the company surged 33.3% YoY to Rs 188 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 141 crore a year back. Operating profit also surged to Rs 32 crore, from Rs 13 crore during the period, logging a 146.2% YoY growth.

Operating profit margin (OPM) also expanded from 9% in Q1FY26 to 17% in Q1FY27. Profit for the period doubled from Rs 15 crore in Q1FY26 to Rs 30 crore in this April-June quarter.

Valuation

The stock has gained around 296.6% over the past year and is now trading at a P/E multiple of 23.37x, slightly below the industry median of 24.73x. However, its PEG ratio of 0.55x is higher than the industry median of 0.18x, suggesting that while the stock is relatively cheaper on earnings, its valuation on a growth-adjusted basis is higher than peers.

1-Year Share Price Chart of Modern Insulators Ltd.

#4 Ind-Swift Laboratories: Transformation Into Formulations Drives Growth

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd. is engaged in manufacturing finished dosage formulations and caters to both domestic and international markets. The company has been transforming itself from an API player into a focused formulation business, with operations spanning contract manufacturing, own brands, branded generics, and other formulations.

ALSO READ 3 Top Pharma CDMO Stocks in India to Add to Your Watchlist

Export Growth, New Partnerships Drive Business

The company’s growth over the past year has been led by its export business and a shift towards higher-margin own brand products. Exports of own-brand products contributed 57.2% of the total sales of the April-June quarter, up from 48% a year earlier, while export contract manufacturing accounted for another 26.64%; however, this has slightly decreased from 29% a year ago.

During the April-June quarter, Ind-Swift commercialised CDMO partnerships with Viatris in Europe, Manx in the UK, and Arrotex in Australia. These partnerships are expected to contribute incremental revenue of Rs 200 crore to Rs 220 crore in this financial year FY27. The company also launched Ibuprofen Sachet for Europe and Macrogol Sachet for the UK and Australia.

Another key development that perhaps further pulled the stock price upward since August 2026 is the planned upgrade of its Jammu facility to EU-GMP and PIC/S standards. The company plans to invest around Rs 45 crore in the upgrade, which is expected to be completed by early 2028. The facility is expected to generate additional revenue of Rs 100 crore from fiscal 2030 onwards from European and other regulated markets.

Net Profit More Than Double

Consolidated sales increased to Rs 191 crore during Q1FY27, compared to Rs 153 crore a year ago, reflecting a 24.8% YoY growth, while the operating profit grew by 725% YoY from Rs 4 crore to Rs 33 crore during the period.

OPM expanded from 2.4% in Q1FY26 to 14% in Q1FY27, and profit for the period grew from Rs 9 crore to Rs 25 crore, growing at 177.8% YoY.

Valuation

The stock gained around 296.01% in the past year and is currently trading at a P/E multiple of 52.4x, higher than the industry median of 34.7x, reflecting that the stock is relatively expensive compared to its peers.

1-Year Share Price Chart of Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd.

#5 Venus Remedies: Global Expansion, New Products Drive Growth

Venus Remedies Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on injectable and specialty therapies and with a presence across hundreds of countries. The company has a portfolio of antibiotics, oncology products, anticoagulants, analgesics and other therapies, with exports accounting for a large share of its business.

Export Growth, New Products Drive Business

Venus Remedies’ international business crossed Rs 590 crore in FY26, up from Rs 468 crore a year earlier, and accounted for 77% of the company’s total revenue. The company has a commercial presence across more than 100 markets, with Latin America and Europe contributing significantly to its export business.

Antibiotics and oncology together contributed nearly 88% of export revenue, while the company is strengthening its focus on complex and higher-value therapies. During FY26, the company also improved oncology product-transfer productivity by 44%.

During FY26, Venus Remedies also launched products such as Bendamustine, Azacitidine, and Sugammadex, which are expected to contribute further as registrations and market access expand.

The company also secured 90 first market-authorisation grants across 33 country-product combinations during the year. In the domestic market, two Venus formulations were approved under the ESI framework, and the company supplied 74 ESI hospitals.

The company also crossed the monthly manufacturing output of one crore units during FY26 for the first time, that too without adding a new facility.

Profit Growth Outpaces Revenue

Consolidated sales increased to Rs 179 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 137 crore in Q1FY26, registering a 30.6% YoY growth. Operating profit surged to Rs 34 crore from Rs 15 crore during the period, growing at 126.7% YoY. OPM also improved to 19% from 11% a year ago, but it has declined from 24% QoQ.

Having said that, profit for the period more than doubled to Rs 23 crore from Rs 10 crore a year ago.

Valuation Looks Attractive Against Peers

The stock gained around 277% over the past year and is currently trading at a P/E multiple of 19.73x, lower than the industry median of 34.6x. Its PEG ratio stood at 0.37x, compared with the industry median of 0.95x, indicating that the stock is relatively cheaper than its peers on both earnings and growth-adjusted valuation.

1-Year Share Price Chart of Venus Remedies Ltd.

Can These Stocks Sustain Their Strong Rally?

The sharp gains delivered by these stocks show that strong company-specific factors can help stocks outperform even when the broader market is under pressure. So far, the price rally has been underpinned by improved financial performance, capacity expansion, penetration into new markets, among others. But after such big gains, valuations and the ability to continue to grow earnings will become more important. Some stocks are trading below their industry median valuations, while others have already re-rated significantly.

So investors should keep an eye on whether these companies can continue their growth, execute their expansion plans, and deliver steady earnings in the next few quarters; for that, you can add these stocks to your watchlist .

Disclaimer

We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points, and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

Maumita Mitra is a seasoned writer specializing in demystifying the world of investment for a broad audience. She has a keen eye for detail and a knack for explaining complex financial concepts in the simplest manner possible.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities, or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives and resources, and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.