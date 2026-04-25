Persistent Systems delivered what most mid-cap IT companies would consider exceptional results .

Revenue in Q4 FY26 came in at USD 436 million, up 16.2 per cent year-on-year in dollar terms and 25.1 per cent in rupee terms at Rs 4,056 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) grew 33.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 529 crore. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin expanded to 16.3 per cent from 14.4 per cent in Q3 FY26 a 190 basis point sequential improvement. For the full year FY26, revenue reached Rs 14,748 crore, up 23.5 per cent year-on-year, with PAT of Rs 1,865 crore, up 33.2 per cent.

Q4 FY26 marked Persistent’s 24th consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth, six unbroken years of quarter-on-quarter expansion without a single miss. The company also declared a final dividend of Rs 18 per share, taking the total FY26 dividend to Rs 40 per share versus Rs 35 in FY25.

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On April 21, the stock closed at Rs 5,335.30. Persistent declared its Q4 FY26 results shortly after, and by April 23 the stock had closed at Rs 5,055.90, a decline of 5.3 per cent in two sessions. The results were strong. The stock fell anyway. Understanding why requires stepping back from the P&L and looking at what markets price and when.

Persistent Systems Q4FY26 Performance

Metric Q4 FY25 Q4 FY26 YoY Change Revenue (Rs crore) 3242 4056 25.1 per cent Revenue (USD million) 375.2 436 16.2 per cent EBIT (Rs crore) 505 659 30.5 per cent EBIT Margin 15.6 per cent 16.3 per cent +70 bps PAT (Rs crore) 396 529 33.7 per cent PAT Margin 12.2 per cent 13.1 per cent +90 bps EPS (Rs) 25.64 33.83 31.9 per cent source: Q4 FY26 investor presentation

For the full year FY26, EBIT grew 31.5 per cent to Rs 2,303 crore with margins at 15.6 per cent, and PAT grew 33.2 per cent to Rs 1,865 crore. ROE for the year came at 26.3 per cent among the highest in the Indian mid-cap IT space. The balance sheet is clean with net worth of Rs 7,838 crore, cash and investments of Rs 2,762 crore and no meaningful debt.

The Quality of Growth: Broad-based Momentum Across Verticals

Across all three verticals, momentum was broad-based. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance grew 24.3 per cent year-on-year in Q4, Healthcare and Life Sciences grew 14.1 per cent and Software, Hi-Tech and Emerging Industries grew 11.2 per cent.

The large client count of clients with over USD 5 million annual revenue rose from 41 in Q1 FY25 to 62 in Q4 FY26. Clients with over USD 10 million annual revenue grew from 21 to 29 over the last year. Trailing twelve-month new TCV bookings reached USD 1,465.8 million in Q4 FY26, with new ACV at USD 994.7 million.

The operational metrics are equally sound. Attrition on a trailing twelve-month basis was 13.0 per cent in Q4 FY26, down from 13.9 per cent in Q1 FY26. Utilisation held at 88.0 per cent.

Headcount grew from 24,594 in Q4 FY25 to 27,502 in Q4 FY26 net addition of 2,908 people in a year where peers were either cutting or flatlining.

So Why Did the Stock Fall?

The answer is not in the results. It is in the price at which the stock was trading before the results.

Persistent has been one of the best-performing IT stocks in India over multiple time horizons. The five-year absolute return is 407.5 per cent. The seven-year absolute return is 1,452.7 per cent. Over the past one year as of March 31, 2026, the stock itself was down 11.5 per cent but that was after a significant run-up in the years prior. The stock outperformed both Nifty IT and Nifty 50 meaningfully over the medium term.

When a stock has compounded at those rates and commands a premium valuation, the market has already priced in strong earnings growth for multiple years ahead. What matters at the result announcement is not whether the results are good, it is whether they are better than what was already embedded in the price. This is the concept of earnings surprise versus earnings expectation.

The ‘Expectations Gap’: Why 16% Growth Wasn’t Enough

In Persistent’s case, the Q4 FY26 revenue growth of 16.2 per cent in dollar terms, while healthy, represented a sequential moderation in the year-on-year growth rate. Q1 FY26 was growing at 18.8 per cent year-on-year, Q2 at 17.6 per cent, Q3 at 17.3 per cent and Q4 at 16.2 per cent. The direction of travel in the YoY growth rate is downward even as the absolute revenue is growing. For a stock priced at a premium multiple which Persistent commands any sign of growth rate deceleration, even marginal, is enough to trigger selling.

The sequential dollar revenue growth of 3.2 per cent in Q4 positive but lower than the preceding quarters. The market interprets this as a potential inflection in the growth trajectory, even if the numbers in absolute terms remain strong.

Valuation Metrics: Is the Premium Multiple Sustainable?

Mid-cap IT companies like Persistent trade at significant premiums to their large-cap peers precisely because they are growing faster. When the growth differential with larger peers appears to be narrowing even slightly the premium multiple comes under pressure.

At a stock P/E of 41.4x against an industry P/E of 22x, Persistent is priced at nearly double the sector average, unusual even for a premium compounder, and a clear signal that the market has been embedding multi-year growth expectations into the price.

What makes this more interesting is that the stock is currently trading below its own three-year median P/E of 57x, suggesting that despite the premium to peers, there has already been meaningful valuation cooling from peak levels.

The underlying numbers justify a degree of that premium: three-year EPS compounded growth (CAGR) of 26.4 per cent, sales CAGR of 20.9 per cent and profit CAGR of 27.7 per cent are not metrics you find easily in mid-cap IT. Return on Equity (ROE) at 27.3 per cent reflects the capital-light efficiency the business runs on.

The PEG ratio of 1.49 ties it together a PEG above 1 means the stock is priced at a mild premium to its own growth rate, not egregiously so for a business of this quality, but enough to leave little room for growth rate disappointment without a price reaction.

The tariff environment and macroeconomic uncertainty in the US, which accounts for 81.4 per cent of Persistent’s revenue, added to the caution. When the primary market is facing uncertainty, even execution driven companies with strong pipelines see valuation compression. This is not a Persistent specific concern but a sector wide repricing of risk.

What the Business Says About Itself

Stepping away from the short-term price reaction, the underlying business trajectory is unambiguous.

Persistent is now serving 20 of the Fortune 50, with a revenue CAGR of 23.9 per cent over the last five years. These are not numbers that suggest a business running out of growth. The shift into AI-led, platform-driven services with agentic AI solutions is happening in a market where enterprise AI adoption is accelerating, not slowing and the new booking momentum confirms it.

New TCV bookings grew from USD 337 million in Q1 FY26 to USD 408.9 million in Q4 FY26. New ACV bookings grew from USD 211.8 million to USD 272.7 million over the same period. The pipeline is building faster than the revenue is printing, which is typically a leading indicator of sustained growth.

The Takeaway

Persistent Systems reported a quarter that a large majority of Indian IT companies would be proud to call their own. Revenue growth of 25 per cent YoY in rupee terms, PAT growth of 34 per cent YoY, margin expansion of 190 basis points sequentially and 24 unbroken quarters of growth is not a story of a business struggling. It is a story of a business that has set extremely high expectations for itself and the market has priced those expectations in fully.

When expectations are priced in and growth rates show even marginal moderation, the stock adjusts not because the business has deteriorated but because the gap between what was expected and what was delivered has narrowed. This is how high-growth compounders trade. The price reflects not just today’s earnings but the trajectory of the next several years.

The stock market is like cricket. Persistent Systems scored a solid 95 but the market wanted a century. The business has not faltered. The expectations simply got ahead of it.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

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