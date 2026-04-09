Hospital chains in India typically scale by becoming broader, adding more specialties, more departments and more services under the same roof. Rainbow Children’s Medicare Limited has taken a different route by choosing to go deeper rather than wider.

Its focus remains on paediatrics, neonatal care, obstetrics and fertility, with the model beginning at childbirth and extending into early childhood care.

This creates a built-in lifecycle where a patient acquired at birth often continues within the system for years.

The continuity is not incidental. It is central to how the business generates demand and improves lifetime value per patient.

Over time, this approach has helped the company build a network of 23 hospitals with about 2,375 beds across nine cities. The presence remains concentrated in South India, though expansion into newer geographies over the past two years has been meaningful.

That expansion, however, is now largely behind it.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare Limited 1-Year Share Price Chart

source: screener.in

The numbers look stable, but they reflect a transition

For Q3FY26, revenue stood at Rs 445 crore, growing 11.9% year on year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 147 crore, up 9.4%, while profit after tax stood at Rs 74 crore, up 7.2%.

For the nine months ended December 2025, revenue growth remained in the high single digits, while profit growth was modestly higher. Margins, however, tell a more important story. EBITDA margins came in at around 33%, down about 75 basis points year on year, while occupancy declined from 53.2% to 47.2%.

Taken in isolation, these numbers might suggest weakening demand.

In reality, they are pointing to something else. The business is carrying capacity that has not yet been fully absorbed.

When supply runs ahead of demand

Over the last two years, Rainbow has added close to 780 beds. This was not incremental expansion but a full capacity build-out cycle, involving new hospitals in Rajahmundry, Bengaluru and other cities, along with acquisitions in Guwahati and Warangal.

New hospitals take time to ramp up.

Doctors need to establish practice, referral networks need to stabilise and insurance empanelments need to come through.

Until that happens, utilization remains low even as costs are fully incurred.

That is what the current numbers are reflecting. The decline in occupancy is not because patients have disappeared, but because supply has increased faster than demand.

There is also a cyclical element. Management highlighted that this year saw weaker seasonal trends in paediatric illnesses, which typically drive higher outpatient visits and admissions in certain quarters. The absence of that seasonal push has further weighed on utilization, particularly in mature markets.

The nine-month picture explains the mismatch

The nine-month performance captures this transition clearly.

Revenue has grown, but not sharply enough to match the increase in capacity. Earnings have grown slower than revenue and margins have remained broadly stable to slightly lower.

At the same time, underlying demand indicators are not weak. Outpatient volumes have grown by about 18% year on year, inpatient volumes by 9% and deliveries by around 16%. Patients are coming in, but not at a pace sufficient to absorb the expanded capacity.

This creates a temporary mismatch where the system is operationally ready, but economically underutilised.

The shift the company is making

Management has been clear that the expansion phase is largely complete and that the focus has now shifted to improving occupancy and driving utilization across the network. The target is to move occupancy from the current level of around 47% toward 55–60% over time.

This shift matters because hospitals are fixed cost heavy businesses. Once infrastructure and clinical teams are in place, incremental revenue flows through at significantly higher margins. Even a modest increase in occupancy can therefore lead to a disproportionate increase in profitability. Brokerage estimates suggest that a 500–800 basis point improvement in occupancy can structurally lift margins beyond the current 32–33% range.

The story, therefore, is no longer about adding capacity. It is about sweating the capacity that already exists.

Returns will follow utilization

Return ratios in hospital businesses tend to lag expansion. Capital is deployed upfront, while revenues and profits take time to catch up.

Rainbow is currently in that phase. Return on capital employed is around 19%, while return on equity remains is around 17%. These are healthy numbers, but they do not yet fully reflect the earnings potential of the expanded asset base.

As occupancy improves, this dynamic changes. The same set of hospitals begins to generate higher revenue without a proportional increase in capital. That is when return ratios start expanding.

There is a good chance that the return on capital employed could move higher over the next few years. However, this improvement is not coming from fresh investments. It is coming from better utilization of past investments.

Growth from here will look different

The company is guiding for revenue growth of around 18–20% over the next few years, supported by a combination of improving occupancy, better case mix and gradual expansion in select geographies. Average revenue per patient is expected to grow at around 5–7% annually over the long term.

At the same time, most of the newer hospitals are expected to reach EBITDA breakeven within 12–18 months, after which incremental revenue should increasingly flow through to profitability.

This creates the conditions for operating leverage to play out.

The balance sheet provides flexibility

Unlike many hospital chains, Rainbow is not heavily leveraged. Debt remains at 0.54 times equity. Interest coverage is comfortable at 5.6 times and capital expenditure continues to be funded through internal accruals.

This allows the company to focus on improving utilization rather than being forced into continuous expansion. It also reduces financial risk during the ramp-up phase of new hospitals.

Valuation reflects part of the story

At the current market price of around Rs 1,254, the stock trades at roughly 50x times earnings, a slight discount to its 5-year median of 53 times.

Brokerages are valuing the business at similar multiples on forward estimates, implying that a large part of the expected margin expansion and return improvement is already priced in.

This is not a cheap stock. It is a stock where expectations are already embedded.

What could go wrong

The biggest risk is straightforward. If occupancy does not improve meaningfully from current levels, the expected operating leverage will not play out.

There are other risks as well.

Seasonality can impact paediatric demand.

New hospitals may take longer than expected to ramp up.

Geographic concentration limits diversification.

Case mix improvement, which supports pricing, may also take time.

But all of these risks ultimately feed back into one variable.

Utilization.

The question that matters

The real question is not whether Rainbow can grow revenue. It already is.

The real question is whether it can convert capacity into profitability and returns.

Because the difficult part has already been done. The hospitals have been built, the beds are in place and the capital has been deployed.

What remains is simpler to describe, but harder to achieve.

Filling them.

And in that gap between capacity and utilization lies the difference between steady growth and compounding.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Aggarwal has been tracking the stock markets for nearly two decades. She spent about eight years as a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. That’s where she honed her expertise in deep-dive research, looking beyond the obvious to spot value where others didn’t. Now, she brings that same sharp eye to uncovering overlooked and misunderstood investment opportunities in Indian equities. As a columnist for LiveMint and Equitymaster, she breaks down complex financial trends into actionable insights for investors.

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