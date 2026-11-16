India’s garbage dumps are increasingly becoming an urban infrastructure and resource-recovery opportunity. According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), around 2,476 legacy dumpsites contain 26.38 crore metric tonnes of accumulated waste across the country. That’s a major challenge. But so is the potential for reclaiming urban land.

The Ministry’s disclosure in June 2026 showed that approximately 65% of the accumulated waste (1,703 lakh metric tons) has been remediated and 9,169 acres of land have been reclaimed. Projects covering 22.57 crore metric tonnes of waste have received approval under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, involving an estimated investment of ₹12,038 crore, including central financial assistance of ₹4,690 crore.

The opportunity goes beyond garbage clearing. Through biomining, accumulated waste is excavated and segregated into recyclables, refuse-derived fuel (RDF), soil-like material and inert waste. Depending on their quality, these materials can be recovered, reused or supplied to industries. In contrast, reclaimed land can support productive urban use. This creates an interesting investment opportunity for companies such as Antony Waste Handling Cell and Organic Recycling Systems.

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#1 Antony Waste: From Municipal Garbage Collection To Landfill Remediation And Resource Recovery

Antony Waste Handling Cell is an integrated municipal solid waste (MSW) management company operating across collection and transportation, waste processing, disposal and waste-to-energy. Its business also includes landfill biomining, material recovery, composting and RDF production. The company participates in different stages of the municipal waste-management chain, giving it exposure to both newly generated waste and accumulated garbage at legacy dumpsites.

The Revenue Engine Still Runs On Collection, Not Old Landfills

Antony’s Q2 FY27 results show that Collection and transportation (C&T) continues to dominate its operating revenue.

Revenue Segment / Financial Metric Q2 FY27 Q2 FY26 YoY Change MSW collection and transportation ₹227.5 crore ₹160.5 crore 41.74% MSW processing ₹49.0 crore ₹72.1 crore -32.04% Other operating revenue ₹44.7 crore ₹25.1 crore 78.09% Total operating revenue ₹321.2 crore ₹257.7 crore 24.64% Contract and other revenue ₹9.1 crore ₹6.4 crore 42.19% Revenue from operations ₹330.3 crore ₹264.1 crore 25.07% EBITDA ₹58.3 crore ₹57.1 crore 2.10% EBITDA margin 17.60% 21.60% -4.0 percentage points Profit after tax (PAT) -₹1.7 crore ₹17.3 crore Turned into a loss Source: Company Press Release

C&T contributed approximately 71% of total operating revenue in Q2 FY27. Its 42% growth was supported by the ramp-up of newly commenced Mumbai operations awarded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), higher volumes from existing contracts and the recognition of contractual cost escalations. However, the processing business moved in the opposite direction. Revenue declined 32% year-on-year, partly reflecting the absence of electricity sales from the Pimpri Chinchwad waste-to-energy facility.

The half-year performance highlights the difference between revenue growth and earnings growth. H1 FY27 operating revenue increased 15% to ₹582.2 crore, but EBITDA declined 13% to ₹103.3 crore. The EBITDA margin contracted from 23% to 17.2%, while the company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1 crore against a profit of ₹40.2 crore in H1 FY26.

Mulund and CIDCO: What Is the Financial Value of Antony’s Biomining Projects?

The biomining activities of Antony offer a more direct link to the legacy-waste opportunity. Its November 2026 investor presentation highlights the 24-hectare Mulund dumping-ground project in Mumbai, which began in 2018. It also identifies a biomining project awarded by CIDCO during 2023–2026.

The company has not shared much detail about the CIDCO project, including its contract value, the amount of waste to be processed, work completed so far or revenue generated from biomining. It has also not disclosed how much it earns from selling recovered materials.

RDF And Compost: The Value Of Recovered Waste Depends On What Buyers Pay

During Q2 FY27, the company sold approximately 49,000 tonnes of RDF (refuse-derived fuel), representing 23% year-on-year growth. H1 FY27 sales stood at approximately 89,000 tonnes. The company had also supplied more than 1.77 lakh tonnes of RDF to cement companies during FY26.

RDF consists of the combustible fraction of processed waste and can be used as an alternative fuel in industrial applications, particularly cement manufacturing.

Compost sales, however, presented a different picture. The company sold around 2,000 tonnes during Q2 FY27, down 38% year-on-year. H1 sales stood at 8,000 tonnes. Management attributed the quarterly weakness to seasonally subdued monsoon demand and temporary disruption at its Pimpri Chinchwad facility.

For readers, the next question is the commercial realisation from these materials. Antony does not separately disclose quarterly RDF and compost selling prices or their respective revenue contributions.

Mumbai’s Expansion And Andhra Pradesh Projects: Where Incremental Revenue Could Come From

Antony’s operating growth in the near term is highly dependent on municipal contracts.

During Q2 FY27, C&T volumes increased approximately 11.5% year-on-year to 0.60 million tonnes. Processing volumes declined 7.2% to 0.68 million tonnes, while total MSW handled increased 0.8% to approximately 1.28 million tonnes. For H1 FY27, total waste handled stood at approximately 2.71 million tonnes, up 4.5%.

The company’s November investor presentation identifies 30 ongoing projects across 10 states, comprising:

A 30-Project Pipeline: Where Antony Is Building Its Next Revenue Streams

Project category Number of projects Collection and transportation 19 Waste processing and disposal 6 Mechanised sweeping 4 Construction and demolition waste 1 Total 30 Source: Investor Presentation

The company also identifies the Kadapa and Kurnool WTE projects in Andhra Pradesh and the CIDCO biomining assignment among its expansion opportunities.

The duration of existing contracts provides a useful indication of revenue visibility. Antony’s November investor presentation reports average ongoing contract durations of approximately 7.7 years for MSW C&T, seven years for mechanised sweeping and 23 years for waste processing. These are company-reported averages, not guarantees of future revenue, but they illustrate why its established municipal operations may provide greater continuity than one-time biomining assignments.

PCMC’s Landfill Collapse: A Reminder That Waste Infrastructure Carries Physical Risk

The July incident this year at Pimpri Chinchwad is a reminder of the operational risks involved in working around accumulated waste.

In July, heavy monsoon rainfall caused an adjacent legacy landfill, outside the operational perimeter of Antony, to collapse onto part of its waste-to-energy facility. The incident caused severe structural damage and resulted in nine fatalities.

In a subsequent business update, Antony said C&T operations continued without interruption. Material recovery and composting operations at PCMC also resumed, processing approximately 33,600 tonnes during Q2 FY27.

However, the waste-to-energy facility remained suspended. The company is expecting recommissioning by December 2026, subject to equipment inspection, repairs and certification.

The financial impact was already visible. Antony recognised an exceptional loss of ₹19.93 crore during Q2 FY27, covering asset impairment, hiring charges, restoration-related costs and compensation paid to employees and their next of kin. Note that the exceptional charge was not the only factor affecting quarterly earnings. Antony separately recognised an impairment loss on financial assets of ₹27.88 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹4.87 crore in Q2 FY26. Another point to note here is that the concerned facility generated no electricity during the quarter, compared with approximately 14 million units in Q2 FY26.

Cash Generation, Capital Expenditure And Receivables: Is Expansion Absorbing More Capital?

Antony’s H1 FY27 cash flow highlights the capital requirements of its expanding waste-management operations. The company generated ₹39.60 crore in net cash from operating activities, compared with ₹35.46 crore in H1 FY26. However, purchases of property, plant and equipment, including intangible assets and capital work-in-progress, amounted to ₹105.85 crore against ₹23.92 crore in the corresponding period last year. The balance sheet also shows higher working-capital requirements. An additional concern is the recoverability of municipal dues.

These metrics suggest that positive operating cash flow has not been sufficient to cover the company’s reported capital expenditure. Rising receivables and lower cash balances also make working-capital discipline important as new projects are executed.

Antony Waste Share Price: Is the Valuation Attractive After the Correction?

Antony Waste shares closed at ₹311.55 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on 13 November 2026. The stock declined 35% over six months and 37% over the past year. The stock was trading at a P/E ratio of 17.4, with Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) of 11.2% and Return on Equity (ROE) of 10.9%. These return ratios suggest that the company is generating relatively modest returns on the capital employed and shareholders’ funds. This is important when considering its capital intensive business model and ongoing investment needs. Its dividend yield of just 0.16% also offers little income support to investors.

#2 Organic Recycling Systems: Turning Municipal Waste Into Biogas, Organic Manure And Technology-Led Revenue

Organic Recycling Systems Limited (ORSL) is an environmental engineering and waste-valorisation company established in 2008. Its operations cover project development and technology licensing, bio-based products such as compressed bio-gas (CBG) and organic manure, environmental consulting, and operations and maintenance (O&M) of waste-processing facilities. The company uses its proprietary anaerobic digestion technology to convert the biodegradable fraction of municipal waste into commercially useful outputs. It is also expanding through engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance (EPCOM) contracts for CBG plants.

Solapur: A Working Waste-Valorisation Model, But Not Yet Proof Of Landfill Reclamation

Commissioned in 2013 under a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) model, the facility has a designed processing capacity of 400 tonnes per day (TPD).

According to the company’s FY25 annual report, the facility has:

Processed more than 2.8 lakh tonnes of waste.

Mitigated nearly 4 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions.

Supplied more than 50,000 tonnes of compost to fertiliser companies and farmers.

The facility uses the company’s patented anaerobic digestion process to handle unsegregated municipal waste and digest its biodegradable fraction.

However, readers must distinguish between this activity and legacy-landfill remediation. Solapur demonstrates the processing of municipal waste, not the commercial reclamation of decades-old dumpsites.

Five BPCL CBG Contracts: A ₹350–500 Crore Order Book With A Five-Year Operating Tail

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Solapur Bioenergy Systems Private Limited, the company secured five EPCOM contracts from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for plants at:

Mysuru, Karnataka.

Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Kozhikode, Kerala.

Hubli-Dharwad, Karnataka.

Bhilai, Chhattisgarh.

The five contracts represent a reported aggregate order-book range of approximately ₹350–500 crore and proposed combined CBG processing capacity of around 24.6 TPD. Each contract includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and five years of O&M. The commercial structure is relevant because it combines project execution income with the possibility of recurring operating revenue after commissioning.

The Bhilai project, announced on 16 October 2026, carries a commissioning schedule of 15 months from the Letter of Acceptance. ORSL has also renewed the O&M mandate for the Gorakhpur CBG plant with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) , thus giving another opportunity in operating services.

Two other developments deserve attention:

In October 2026, ORSL signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mahanagar Gas Limited to explore CBG opportunities in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Its partnership with Aditya Birla Chemicals could help ORSL recover resources from waste beyond biodegradable municipal waste.

H1 FY27: Revenue More Than Doubled, But Margins Moved In The Opposite Direction

Particulars H1 FY27 H1 FY26 YoY Change Revenue from Operations ₹77.00 crore ₹30.58 crore 151.80% EBITDA ₹19.26 crore ₹14.71 crore 30.93% EBITDA Margin 25.01% 48.09% -23.08 percentage points PAT ₹15.80 crore ₹12.10 crore 30.58% PAT Margin 20.5% 39.5% -19.00 percentage points Source: BSE Filing

The divergence between revenue and operating profit is important here. Management attributed the decline primarily to higher purchases of stock-in-trade and changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress and stock-in-trade. This suggests that the additional revenue did not carry the same margin profile as the previous year’s business.

For readers, the next reporting periods will be important in determining whether the margin contraction is linked to the changing revenue mix or whether the company’s expanding project portfolio is structurally generating lower operating margins.

The Cash-Flow Mismatch: Receivables Are Growing

The H1 FY27 cash-flow statement is another concern. The company posted higher revenue and profit but had negative operating cash flow of ₹9.24 crore, compared to a positive cash flow of ₹12.65 crore in H1 FY26.

The pressure is partly visible in its receivables. Trade receivables absorbed ₹24.78 crore during H1 FY27. Other current and non-current assets also tied up cash. By September this year, trade receivables had increased to ₹94.21 crore from ₹69.69 crore in March 2026.

The balance sheet adds to the concern. Total borrowings rose to approximately ₹56.49 crore from ₹44.97 crore, while cash and cash equivalents fell to just ₹0.49 crore from ₹2.85 crore.

The issue, therefore, is not simply rising receivables. ORSL is expanding its business, but cash collection is not keeping pace with reported growth. If this continues as BPCL contracts move into execution, the company may face working-capital pressure and may need additional funding to support its operations.

The Damoh Investment: A New CBG Opportunity Or Another Capital Commitment?

The board of ORSL on 12 November approved an investment of up to ₹26.49 crore in Shreyam Manek Agro Private Limited through 26,49,061 compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs) at ₹100 each. The investment is for the proposed CBG project at Damoh, Madhya Pradesh. The estimated cost of the project is ₹120.42 crore. The targeted completion is March 2030. This could provide ORSL with exposure to another bioenergy project, but the investment also creates a longer-term capital commitment. The important question is how much additional funding the project will require and whether ORSL can meet those requirements without placing further pressure on its existing working-capital position.

Organic Recycling Systems Share Price: Does Its Growth Pipeline Justify The Valuation?

On November 13, Organic Recycling Systems shares closed at ₹214.95 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock had increased approximately 28.2% over six months and 12.74% over 52 weeks.

It was trading at a PE ratio of 12.4, with a reported ROCE of 16.6% and ROE of 20.3%. However, the lower PE should not be considered in isolation. The margin contraction, negative operating cash flow, rising receivables and capital commitments of ORSL need to be evaluated alongside its reported earnings and order book.

What Could Go Wrong? The Economics of Turning Garbage Into Revenue

Recovering waste is one thing; finding buyers for it is another. Old landfill waste is mixed with soil, moisture, contaminated plastics and other materials. These affect the quality of the recovered fuel. The company must also spend money on sorting, drying and transporting the material. These costs can eat into the value of what it recovers. Even after processing, sales depend on whether cement plants and other industries are willing to buy the RDF.

Compost faces the same challenge. Its demand depends on agricultural needs and whether it meets quality standards. Antony Waste’s September quarter results provide a closer look at this challenge.

Even awarded projects can strain cash flows when municipal payments are delayed, quantities disputed or project certifications postponed. The Parliamentary Standing Committee highlighted a funding gap under SBM-U 2.0: against a projected FY27 requirement of ₹5,000 crore, the Ministry received a budget allocation of ₹2,500 crore. This matters because programme approvals do not automatically translate into timely contractor payments.

Unlike C&T, landfill remediation is not automatically recurring. Once a dumpsite is cleared, contractors need fresh tenders to sustain revenue. Investors should therefore distinguish Antony’s recurring C&T contracts from finite remediation assignments. For Organic Recycling Systems, converting EPC orders into repeat projects, technology sales and long-term operations and maintenance contracts is equally important.

Monsoon-related slope failures, methane fires, groundwater contamination and equipment damage can disrupt operations and create compensation liabilities.

What Should Readers Track Before Betting on the Waste-to-Value Story?

The next few quarters could tell investors whether these companies can turn the growing waste-management opportunity into a sustainable business. For Antony Waste, the focus should be on the recovery of its Pimpri Chinchwad facility, the commercial progress of its biomining projects and whether municipal contracts can generate cash rather than just reported revenue.

Readers should also watch how much of its future growth comes from recurring collection work versus one-time landfill remediation assignments. ORSL presents a different set of questions. Can it execute the five BPCL projects within the planned timelines, secure additional funding without stretching its finances and maintain profitability as its project mix changes? The Damoh investment also deserves attention, particularly the capital it may require over the coming years.

For both companies, project announcements and government approvals are only the beginning.

It may be a good idea to add these stocks to your watchlist and keep track to see how they perform in time to come.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Rishabh Sinha is a seasoned financial content creator with over 10 years of experience in BFSI domain. His portfolio spans over 20 of India’s most trusted financial brands. Rishabh brings depth, structure, and a reader-first approach to every piece he crafts.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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