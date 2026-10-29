India’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) industry generated US$98.4 billion in revenue in FY2026, employing 2.36 million professionals across 2,117 centres and 3,728 operating units, according to the Nasscom-Zinnov GCC Landscape Report 2026 . The industry is expanding beyond traditional technology support into artificial intelligence (AI) , product engineering, cybersecurity, finance, risk management and research. This creates a potential opportunity for staffing companies that can supply specialised talent and manage workforce requirements.

Listed companies such as Quess Corp and TeamLease Services already have exposure to GCC hiring.

#1 Quess Corp: Can Its Staffing Expertise Become a Gateway To India’s GCC Expansion?

Quess Corp is a staffing and workforce management company that provides recruitment, employee deployment and managed outsourcing services across information technology (IT) , banking and financial services, retail, telecom , manufacturing and other sectors. Its business includes General Staffing and Professional Staffing, with the latter providing a more direct route into specialised GCC hiring. The company is also developing a broader GCC services offering through Origint.

Origint’s Ambition: From Filling Vacancies To Building Capability Centres

In June last year, Quess launched Origint to help multinational enterprises establish and scale GCCs in India. The platform brings together workforce planning, recruitment, regulatory compliance, infrastructure, workspace and operational support under an integrated service model. To date, the company has supported more than 350 GCCs across eight countries.

This offering could broaden the role of Quess in the GCC lifecycle. A new centre may need help to get into the market and with recruitment, then specialist hiring, workforce management and operational support as it grows.

However, the range of services offered should not be confused with revenue already earned. Quess has not disclosed a separate revenue contribution, profitability measure or order book for Origint.

The Indo-Japan Corridor: A New Route To Enterprise Clients

On 23 June 2026, Quess announced a collaboration with Japan-based Institution for a Global Society (IGS) and Indo-Pacific Advisory (IPA), through its wholly owned subsidiary Quess International Services Private Limited. The program seeks to help Japanese companies establish and expand Indian GCCs that could be used for AI, engineering, cybersecurity, banking and financial services and digital transformation.

Quess can contribute staffing expertise, while its partners may help with market access and business relationships. Keep in mind that a strategic partnership is different from a signed customer contract.

The Professional Staffing Engine: What The GCC Numbers Actually Reveal

In Q1 FY27, GCCs accounted for 68% of Professional Staffing revenue and 71% of its headcount. The segment added 36 contracts during the quarter and recorded 12% year-on-year growth in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), with a margin of approximately 11%. These figures show that GCCs are already central to Professional Staffing.

The distinction between scale and profitability is particularly important. General Staffing generated ₹3,596 crore in Q1 FY27 revenue and ₹51 crore in EBITDA. Quess reported consolidated revenue of ₹4,182 crore, up 15% year-on-year, while EBITDA increased 21% to ₹85 crore. Profit after tax rose 61% to ₹82 crore, and the consolidated EBITDA margin improved to 2% from 1.9%.

Professional Staffing is much smaller than General Staffing in revenue terms, but its reported margin is substantially higher.

Quess Corp on the Market’s Radar

Source: Screener.in

On the stock-market side, Quess closed at ₹309.20 on 23 October 2026 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Its six-month share-price return was 60.47%, while its one-year return was 37.30%. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was approximately 19.15, with a dividend yield of around 2.4%.

However, past returns do not establish whether the stock is attractively valued today. The investment case depends on whether earnings growth can continue and whether the market price adequately reflects the risks around margins, contract conversion and the contribution of newer GCC services.

#2 TeamLease Services: Can Specialised Staffing Turn GCC Relationships Into Lasting Growth?

TeamLease Services provides staffing, workforce management, technology staffing and other human resources services. Its business includes General Staffing, Specialised Staffing and Other HR Services, while TeamLease Digital focuses on technology and specialised talent. The company serves employers across sectors and offers workforce models ranging from contract hiring to talent development and deployment. Its GCC opportunity is concentrated in Specialised Staffing, where demand extends beyond conventional software developers.

More Than 100 GCC Clients: A Growing Network, Not A Revenue Guarantee

TeamLease reported more than 100 GCC clients in its Q3 FY26 disclosures. At that point, GCCs contributed more than 65% of Specialised Staffing revenue. The company reported activity across life sciences, telecom, consulting, engineering, banking and financial services, consumer businesses and IT.

Its earlier disclosures showed the GCC client count rising from 75 in Q1 FY26 to more than 90 in Q2 FY26 and over 100 in Q3 FY26. In Q2 FY26, the company reported 320 net additions in Specialised Staffing, including 25 from Singapore, while GCCs contributed more than 60% of the segment’s net revenue.

Yet the client count alone does not reveal the commercial size of each account.

TeamLease Digital: Expanding The Reach Of Specialised Talent

TeamLease Digital gives the group a route into technology staffing and specialised workforce requirements. Its services cover talent advisory, acquisition, deployment, compliance management and workforce support. The company also announced in January 2025 that TeamLease Digital had agreed to acquire an 80% stake in Singapore-based Ikigai Enablers, which operates under the hrtech brand. This can help serve GCCs that need niche skills or want to scale teams without building every recruitment capability internally.

The Business Model Test: Can Hiring Demand Become Profitable Revenue?

TeamLease provides multiple staffing solutions, including contract-to-hire, hire-train-deploy, transaction-based outsourcing and master service provider. It also offers build-operate-transfer services, through which a provider can help a client establish operations before transferring them to the client.

These models create different opportunities and cost structures. A staffing provider may earn revenue by deploying professionals, managing payroll and compliance, or delivering a more extensive workforce service. Higher employee deployment can increase reported revenue, but it does not necessarily produce a similar increase in operating profit.

TeamLease’s Q1 FY27 results show why segment-level analysis matters. Revenue from operations rose 6% year-on-year to ₹3,035 crore. The segment breakdown was as follows:

Segment Q1 FY27 Revenue Year-on-Year Growth General Staffing ₹2,797 crore 5% Specialised Staffing ₹188 crore 21% Other HR Services ₹50 crore 12%

Source: TeamLease Investor Presentation Q1 FY27

The Insourcing Warning: When A Large Workforce Can Disappear

TeamLease’s Q1 FY27 commentary also highlights a risk that is easy to overlook when focusing on the growth of GCCs. Its total headcount was approximately 3,41,330, down around 3% year-on-year. The company attributed pressure partly to a large non-banking financial company (NBFC) client bringing approximately 23,000 associates onto its own payroll in Q3 FY26.

This was not identified as a GCC-specific loss, but it illustrates a wider risk for staffing providers: clients can internalise roles previously handled by an external partner. Even where demand for workers remains, the staffing company may lose the associated deployment and revenue.

TeamLease Services’ Sell-Off: A GCC Opportunity or a Value Trap?

Source: Screener.in

TeamLease Services closed at ₹1,051.80 on 27 October 2026. Its six-month share-price return was −14.07%, while its one-year return was −39.36%. It has a P/E ratio of 11.9. These numbers alone do not establish that one stock offers better value. Differences in business mix, earnings outlook, valuation and investor expectations must also be considered.

What Could Turn GCC Hiring Demand Into A Margin Trap?

The GCC staffing opportunity looks promising, but several challenges could limit how much staffing companies benefit from the sector’s expansion. Finding people with practical experience in AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data engineering and product development is becoming increasingly important.

A March 2026 survey by Ceipal and People Matters found that 58% of GCCs took more than 45 days to fill critical positions. Longer hiring cycles can delay deployments and billing, while increasing recruitment costs. Staffing firms must therefore find a balance between sourcing specialist talent quickly and keeping recruitment, training and retention expenses under control. India has a large graduate and technology workforce, but that does not mean every candidate is ready for complex GCC assignments.

Client concentration presents another risk. A major customer can reduce hiring, renegotiate rates or bring outsourced roles in-house, affecting revenue and deployment numbers. Diversifying across clients, sectors and job functions can reduce this exposure, although building new accounts takes time.

Payroll and deployment costs can account for a substantial share of staffing revenue, while specialist recruitment, compliance and replacement services add further expenses. Readers need to examine EBITDA and margins alongside revenue to understand whether growth is creating operating value.

There is also no guarantee that GCC expansion will produce equivalent growth in outsourced staffing. Some centres may rely on external providers for scarce skills and temporary requirements, while others build internal recruitment teams and hire directly.

The GCC Gold Rush Has a Catch: What Readers Must Track Before Taking a Position

Readers should track three signals before committing capital to this theme: repeat business, hiring quality and cash generation. For Quess Corp, watch whether Origint converts its strategic partnerships into paying engagements and whether Professional Staffing sustains growth without margin pressure. For TeamLease Services, monitor net additions in Specialised Staffing, client retention and recovery in workforce deployment. Across both companies, compare quarterly revenue growth with operating cash flow, receivables and employee-related costs to assess the quality of reported earnings.

Also examine whether growth is spread across multiple clients rather than dependent on a handful of large accounts. Before buying either stock, review the next set of results, management commentary and valuation against realistic earnings expectations. Avoid assigning a premium solely because GCCs are expanding. A stronger investment case would require evidence that new contracts are translating into recurring revenue, better margins and sustainable cash generation. The next trigger is execution, not industry enthusiasm.

It may be a good idea to add these stocks to your watchlist and keep track to see how they perform in time to come.

Disclaimer

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Rishabh Sinha is a seasoned financial content creator with over 10 years of experience in BFSI domain. His portfolio spans over 20 of India’s most trusted financial brands. Rishabh brings depth, structure, and a reader-first approach to every piece he crafts.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

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