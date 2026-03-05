When it comes to smallcap stocks, many investors try and steer away, thanks to the fear of large potential losses. And I don’t blame them, there are risks. But there are risks with all investments.

In case of small caps, returns are sometimes very impressive, but the risks are equally jagged. However, beneath the market’s speculative surface, a few underdog smallcaps achieve something that is a big green flag in the books of smart investors.

Generally speaking, these companies do not rely on debt-fueled hype or sectoral tailwinds. Instead, they operate with a clinical efficiency that turns every rupee of capital into a sturdy profit and consistent shareholder payouts by means of dividends.

Two such underdog smallcaps have just in the first nine months of FY26, had their net profits nearly eclipse the profit figures for FY25. With a Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) comfortably near 50% and sector beating dividends, these are no longer just “under-the-radar” bets; they are possible cash-compounding engines firing on all cylinders.

Let us look at the two stocks and try to find out if they have it in them to make it to the list of potential future multibaggers.

Small Caps, Big Risks?

Small-cap investing is a high-stakes bet where the exit door sometimes vanishes just when you need it most. These stocks lack the institutional safety net of market giants, meaning even a minor economic hiccup can trigger a massive slide. Survival in this segment isn’t about chasing a glossy story; it requires a ruthless focus on the numbers.

By prioritizing on metrics like high ROCE and steady dividends, one leans on cold math rather than blind hope, ensuring one’s portfolio is built on genuine cash flow instead of just clever marketing.

With that said, let us just dive into the two companies.

Crizac Ltd – International Education Partner with 48% ROCE & 3.5% Dividends

Incorporated in 2011, Crizac Ltd is an education platform that offers international student recruitment solutions to higher education institutions in various countries.

With a market cap of Rs 4,046 cr, the company is a B2B education platform that connects recruitment agents with global higher education institutions. It specializes in international student recruitment for institutions in the UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Crizac also offers marketing, brand management, and admission office services to support partner institutions.

The company has an average 10-year ROCE of 88%, while industry peers average around 28% for the same period. In simple words, the company generates a profit of Rs 88 on every Rs 100 used as capital, while its peers hardly manage Rs 28. The current ROCE is also an impressive 48% and the current industry median is 19%.

Plus, the company’s current debt-to-equity ratio is 0, which means it is virtually debt free. Add this to the high ROCE and you have a case of strong profits that are not eaten up by hefty interest payments.

And the company is not shying away from sharing these wins with their shareholders. The company’s current dividend yield is 3.5% while peers from the same industry average 1.2%. So, while the investors in Crizac make Rs 3.5 on every Rs 100 invested in the company per year, competition’s investors make only around Rs 1.2. In the past 12 months, Crizac has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 8 per share.

The Math Behind the Magic

Let us now look at the financials of the company to try and find out how it is achieving these figures.

The sales for the company grew from Rs 111 cr in FY21 to Rs 849 cr in FY25, logging a compound growth of 66%. Between April and December 2025, the company has logged sales of Rs 651 cr.

The EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) jumped from Rs 27 cr to Rs 213 cr in the same period, marking a compound growth of 68%. And at the end of Q3FY26 (December 2025), the EBITDA recorded by the company was Rs 190 cr.

The net profits grew at a compounded rate of 64% from Rs 21 cr in FY21 to Rs 153 cr FY25. And for the first 3 quarters ending December 2025, the company has logged profits of Rs 145 cr already, hinting at a strong end to FY26.

The share price of Crizac Ltd was around Rs 305 when it was listed in July 2025 and as on 4th of March 2026 it was Rs 231 which is a drop of almost 25%.

At the current price of 231, the stock is trading at a discount of 40% from its 52-week high of Rs 388.

Regulatory Headwinds: Why Strong Numbers Aren’t Saving the Share Price

This decline is possible due to extreme geographic risk and valuation de-rating. Even with strong financials, Crizac gets nearly 90% of its business from the UK, and investors are cautious due to the recent tightening of British student visa rules, which threatens their primary revenue tap.

Also, as the IPO was priced for perfection at a high P/E multiple, this hint of regulatory slowdown caused the market to aggressively re-evaluate the stock. Essentially, the market is no longer willing to pay a premium for growth that feels vulnerable to a single country’s immigration policy.

Looking at the valuation, the company’s share is trading at a PE of 21x, which is same as the current industry median.

In the most recent earnings call in January 2026, the Crizac UK’s CEO, Christopher Nagle said that the company is working to reduce dependency on UK (already down from 95% to 90% revenues), and is targeting US, Australia, Canada via M&A and partnerships. He quoted, “Our strategy is never to try and predict politics or geopolitical changes. Our strategy is to de-risk through diversification globally.”

Swaraj Engines Ltd – A Mahindra & Mahindra Group Heavyweight

Incorporated in 1985, Swaraj Engines manufactures diesel engines specifically for tractors in the range of 22 HP to above 65 HP and hi-tech engine components.

With a market cap of Rs 4,221 cr, the company was jointly promoted by Punjab Tractors and Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd. In 2007, Mahindra & Mahindra acquired a majority stake in Punjab Tractors and merged the Swaraj brand with its Farm Division.

The company has a 10-year ROCE of 47%, more than double of the industry median for the same period which is 19%. The current ROCE is also an impressive 57%, while the industry median hovers around 26%

Like Crizac above, Swaraj Engines is also virtually debt free and has a current dividend yield of 3%, while the industry median currently is just 0.5%.

The Engine Driving These Numbers

Looking at the financials, the sales for the company grew at a compounded rate of 17% from Rs 773 cr in FY20 to Rs 1,682 cr in FY25. Between April and December 2025, the company has logged sales of 1,461 cr.

EBITDA for Swaraj Engines has grown at a compound rate 18% from Rs 100 cr in FY20 to Rs 227 cr in FY25. And between April and December 2025, the company has recorded an EBITDA of Rs 197 cr.

As for the net profits, the company logged a compound growth of 19% from Rs 71 cr in FY20 to Rs 166 cr in FY25. And for the period between April and December 2025, the company has logged profits of Rs 142 cr already, hinting at a possible good end to FY26.

The share price of Swaraj Engines Ltd was about Rs 1,425 in March 2021 and on 4th March 2026 it was Rs 3,474, which is a jump of almost 145%.

At the current price of Rs 3,474, the stock is trading at a discount of 27% from its 52-week high (also its all-time high) of Rs 4,726.

Valuation wise, the company’s share is trading at a PE of 22x, while the industry median is 37x. The 10-year median PE for Swaraj is 22x and the industry median for the same period is 33x.

Smallcap Dreams or Impending Nightmares?

With everything said, ultimately Crizac and Swaraj Engines present a classic investor’s dilemma: do you trust the spreadsheet or the headlines?

On paper, the efficiency of these two smallcap stocks is undeniable. To nearly match a full year’s profit in just nine months of FY26, all while remaining debt-free is a feat even many blue-chip giants would envy. By maintaining a high ROCE and distributing solid dividends, they have proven that they aren’t just chasing growth; they are capturing it and are not shy of sharing the wins.

However, the market’s recent cooling toward these company serves as a reminder that smallcap success is never just about the math. The jagged risks I mentioned earlier are real. Whether it is the stroke of a regulator’s pen in London affecting Crizac or a tax dispute for Swaraj Engines, external shocks can stall even the most finely tuned engines.

For the disciplined investor, the core question remains: are these price discounts a rare entry point into high-quality businesses, or a signal that the market sees trouble ahead that the balance sheet hasn’t yet recorded?

As FY26 draws to a close, we must wonder if these companies are merely catching their breath before a multibagger run, or if the smallcap dream is about to meet a more sober reality. A good way to find out is to add these stocks to a watchlist and keep a vigilant eye on them.

Disclaimer:

Note: We have relied on data from www.Screener.in and www.trendlyne.com throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available, have we used an alternate, but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Suhel Khan has been a passionate follower of the markets for over a decade. During this period, He was an integral part of a leading Equity Research organisation based in Mumbai as the Head of Sales & Marketing. Presently, he is spending most of his time dissecting the investments and strategies of the Super Investors of India.

Disclosure: The writer and his dependents do not hold the stocks discussed in this article.

The website managers, its employee(s), and contributors/writers/authors of articles have or may have an outstanding buy or sell position or holding in the securities, options on securities or other related investments of issuers and/or companies discussed therein. The content of the articles and the interpretation of data are solely the personal views of the contributors/ writers/authors. Investors must make their own investment decisions based on their specific objectives, resources and only after consulting such independent advisors as may be necessary.